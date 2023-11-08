D.C.’s lesbian Furies house under consideration for National Historic Landmark

About 150 people, including LGBTQ rights advocates, their supporters and friends, turned out Wednesday for a premier D.C. showing of a new documentary film called “Serving In Secret: Love, Country and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

A production of MSNBC Films and Time Studios, the film chronicles the hardships and discrimination faced by LGBTQ people serving in the U.S. military going back to the early years of the nation’s armed forces up through the passage by Congress of the controversial “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law and the eventual repeal of that law under the administration of President Barack Obama.

The repeal by Congress of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” cleared the way for the first time in U.S. history for gays, lesbians and bisexuals to serve openly in the military.

The film showing, which was organized by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, took place at the auditorium of the recently opened John Hopkins University Bloomberg Center at 555 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.

Two of the leading figures in the film’s production, U.S. Naval Academy graduate and former Marine Corps fighter pilot Thomas Carpenter, and his nephew, filmmaker Jonathan Baker, who served as producer and director of the film, appeared as guest speakers on stage following the showing of the film.

A discussion with the two, which included questions from the audience, was moderated by Ryan Bos, executive director of D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance.

Moving and sometimes highly emotional on-camera interviews with Carpenter make up a significant part of the film, which focuses on his personal story as a gay man who had to hide his sexual orientation during his distinguished tenure as a military officer.

Carpenter’s story includes his love relationship with fellow military member Courtland Hirschi, which the two had to keep secret, and Hirschi’s discharge from the military after authorities discovered he was gay. Carpenter also tells of his struggle in coping with Hirschi’s discharge and the emotional toll when Hirschi, who he considered his spouse, died of AIDS in the early years of the epidemic in the 1980s.

Others who appear in interviews in the film include former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who served in the military; former Army Secretary Eric Fanning; LGBTQ activist David Mixner, who spoke out against “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” when President Bill Clinton first embraced it; and Aubrey Sarvis, former executive director of the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network, which led the lobbying effort for the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

“Serving In Secret” is scheduled to be shown nationwide on Nov. 12 on MSNBC and on Nov. 13 on Peacock.

Bowser, who attended the film showing, thanked Carpenter, Baker and others involved in the production of the film.

“This is the great team that brought this project to life and made sure that our nation’s LGBTQ+ veterans have their story told,” Bowser said in remarks on stage at the conclusion of the film. “So, I want to thank you for your courage and for sharing your story as well.”

In response to Bos’ question, Carpenter told the audience how he felt in watching what was said to be his first viewing of the final edited version of the film.

“Well, as you can imagine, the making of this film was a double-edge sword in the sense that it brought back a lot of very, very difficult memories for me,” he said. “But at the same time, the good side of its was we were able to accomplish something very significant.”

Carpenter added, “And what I walk away with after seeing this final cut, how in hell they put all that history in 43 minutes is beyond me.” His comment drew laughter and loud applause from the audience.

Baker, who is a twice Emmy-nominated producer and acclaimed filmmaker, thanked the others who played an important role in making the film.

“It’s just been an incredible team effort, including the studio and the network that everybody knows gave us the opportunity to tell the story,” he said. “And to me it’s been profound because I remember growing up with my uncle and I remember loving him dearly as a kid growing up.”

Baker said he was grateful that Carpenter, his uncle, agreed to take part in the film knowing it would bring back difficult memories but at the same time it would include an “inspirational ending,” which included Carpenter playing an important role in joining the nation’s leading LGBTQ rights organizations to successfully obtain the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”