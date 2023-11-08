District of Columbia
50+ LGBTQ athletes from D.C. competing in Gay Games Guadalajara
Team D.C. says locals participating in wide range of sports
At least 50 or more LGBTQ-identifying athletes from the D.C. area are in Guadalajara, Mexico this week participating in the Gay Games, the quadrennial international LGBTQ sports competition, according to Team D.C., an association of LGBTQ sports clubs.
“D.C.-area athletes have a long history of participation in the Gay Games and once again, Team D.C. is organizing a delegation of athletes to represent our metro area with pride in a diverse range of sports including, but not limited to, track and field, powerlifting, cheerleading, tennis, long distance races, bowling, and dance sport,” a statement released by Team D.C. says.
For the first time in its history, this year’s Gay Games 11 is taking place at the same time in two cities, Guadalajara and Hong Kong. And also, for the first time, the event is taking place in a Latin American country and in Asia.
The Gay Games competition is taking place in both locations from Nov. 3-11.
“The Team D.C. delegation is also crafting its own place in local history given the diversity of its roster,” the Team D.C. statement says. “Ages of the athletes range from 26 to 78, which includes first-time participants like dance athlete Kevin Romero Ortiz – as well as returning Gay Games veterans such as footballer (soccer player) Robert York, who has previously participated in the 2018, 2014, 2010, 2006, 2002, and 1998 editions,” according to the statement.
The statement says that another of the D.C.-area participants, Francisco Alvarez-Higareda, is originally from Guadalajara and has been assisting in Team D.C.’s organizing of its participation in this year’s Gay Games.
“I like to refer to Guadalajara as the queer capital of Mexico,” Alvarez-Higareda says in the statement. “Hosting and participating in the Gay Games in Guadalajara is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to remind family and neighbors I grew up with that LGBTQ+ people are not anomalies and that my identity as a gay or queer man doesn’t make me less capable as an athlete.”
Reports have surfaced that the combined attendance of this year’s Gay Games in Guadalajara and Hong Kong is significantly lower than in Gay Games in previous years. One reason for that, observers have said, is the postponement of this year’s Gay Games by one year due to COVID-related restrictions imposed by the Chinese government in Hong Kong.
Observers familiar with the two cities have also said concern over restrictions on LGBTQ rights in China, which governs Hong Kong, and worries about safety in Guadalajara, where crime and kidnappings related to drug cartels are common, may have played a role in a lower turnout for the Gay Games.
Francisco Javier, the Team D.C. 2023 Gay Games Coordinator who was in Guadalajara this week, couldn’t immediately be reached to find out if the D.C.-area participation in the Gay Games this year is greater, lesser, or about the same as previous years.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
D.C.’s lesbian Furies house under consideration for National Historic Landmark
Capitol Hill rowhouse already placed on Register of Historic Places
A rowhouse on Capitol Hill used in the early 1970s as headquarters for a lesbian feminist group called the Furies Collective is under consideration by the National Park Service for designation as a National Historic Landmark.
The National Park System’s National Historic Landmarks Committee was scheduled to discuss and make a recommendation on the Furies Collective house designation at a Nov. 16 virtual meeting, according to information on the National Park Service website.
“As the headquarters of the short-lived, but consequential Furies Collective, the rowhouse at 219 11th Street, S.E., Washington, D.C. is nationally significant for the important role it played in the articulation of lesbian feminist separatism, an influential school of thought that upholds heterosexuality as a key element in perpetuating women’s oppression,” a National Historic Landmark Executive Summary of the proposed landmark designation says.
“Lesbian feminist separatism had a dramatic impact on lesbian culture for the next two decades, inspiring the creation of a women’s culture and national network of women-owned businesses, women artists, and feminist thinkers,” the statement says.
The proposed designation of the Furies Collective house as a National Historic Landmark comes seven years after the National Park Service in May 2016 added the house to its National Register of Historic Places. That same year, the D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board voted unanimously to designate the house a historic landmark on the D.C. Inventory of Historic Sites.
“The Furies Collective played a key role in the articulation of lesbian feminist separatism through its nationally circulated newspaper, The Furies, which they produced at this location,” the Executive Summary for the historic landmark status says.
The summary says the current owner of the house is supportive of the historic landmark designation.
“The city is pursuing recognition of other LGBTQ-related sites, and this designation will help highlight the importance of that history,” it says.
The Park Service write-up identifies Susan Ferentinos, Ph.D, independent historian and consultant from Point Townsend, Wash., as the lead advocate for the designation of the house as a National Historic Landmark.
District of Columbia
Activists hail new documentary on gays in the military after D.C. showing
‘Serving in Secret’ to premier nationally on MSNBC on Nov. 12
About 150 people, including LGBTQ rights advocates, their supporters and friends, turned out Wednesday for a premier D.C. showing of a new documentary film called “Serving In Secret: Love, Country and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
A production of MSNBC Films and Time Studios, the film chronicles the hardships and discrimination faced by LGBTQ people serving in the U.S. military going back to the early years of the nation’s armed forces up through the passage by Congress of the controversial “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law and the eventual repeal of that law under the administration of President Barack Obama.
The repeal by Congress of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” cleared the way for the first time in U.S. history for gays, lesbians and bisexuals to serve openly in the military.
The film showing, which was organized by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, took place at the auditorium of the recently opened John Hopkins University Bloomberg Center at 555 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.
Two of the leading figures in the film’s production, U.S. Naval Academy graduate and former Marine Corps fighter pilot Thomas Carpenter, and his nephew, filmmaker Jonathan Baker, who served as producer and director of the film, appeared as guest speakers on stage following the showing of the film.
A discussion with the two, which included questions from the audience, was moderated by Ryan Bos, executive director of D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance.
Moving and sometimes highly emotional on-camera interviews with Carpenter make up a significant part of the film, which focuses on his personal story as a gay man who had to hide his sexual orientation during his distinguished tenure as a military officer.
Carpenter’s story includes his love relationship with fellow military member Courtland Hirschi, which the two had to keep secret, and Hirschi’s discharge from the military after authorities discovered he was gay. Carpenter also tells of his struggle in coping with Hirschi’s discharge and the emotional toll when Hirschi, who he considered his spouse, died of AIDS in the early years of the epidemic in the 1980s.
Others who appear in interviews in the film include former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who served in the military; former Army Secretary Eric Fanning; LGBTQ activist David Mixner, who spoke out against “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” when President Bill Clinton first embraced it; and Aubrey Sarvis, former executive director of the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network, which led the lobbying effort for the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
“Serving In Secret” is scheduled to be shown nationwide on Nov. 12 on MSNBC and on Nov. 13 on Peacock.
Bowser, who attended the film showing, thanked Carpenter, Baker and others involved in the production of the film.
“This is the great team that brought this project to life and made sure that our nation’s LGBTQ+ veterans have their story told,” Bowser said in remarks on stage at the conclusion of the film. “So, I want to thank you for your courage and for sharing your story as well.”
In response to Bos’ question, Carpenter told the audience how he felt in watching what was said to be his first viewing of the final edited version of the film.
“Well, as you can imagine, the making of this film was a double-edge sword in the sense that it brought back a lot of very, very difficult memories for me,” he said. “But at the same time, the good side of its was we were able to accomplish something very significant.”
Carpenter added, “And what I walk away with after seeing this final cut, how in hell they put all that history in 43 minutes is beyond me.” His comment drew laughter and loud applause from the audience.
Baker, who is a twice Emmy-nominated producer and acclaimed filmmaker, thanked the others who played an important role in making the film.
“It’s just been an incredible team effort, including the studio and the network that everybody knows gave us the opportunity to tell the story,” he said. “And to me it’s been profound because I remember growing up with my uncle and I remember loving him dearly as a kid growing up.”
Baker said he was grateful that Carpenter, his uncle, agreed to take part in the film knowing it would bring back difficult memories but at the same time it would include an “inspirational ending,” which included Carpenter playing an important role in joining the nation’s leading LGBTQ rights organizations to successfully obtain the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
District of Columbia
17th Street bars hit with D.C. liquor agency crackdown during High Heel Race
Official says no citations issued for patrons illegally carrying drinks on sidewalk
Investigators with the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA) created a stir during the annual LGBTQ Halloween High Heel Race on Tuesday night, Oct. 24, when they showed up at several bars and restaurants located along the two-block stretch of 17th Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle where the race and costume celebration took place.
According to observers attending the event, as thousands of spectators lined the street and sidewalks and capacity crowds filled the restaurants and bars, the ABCA investigators reportedly ordered some of the businesses to stop selling alcoholic beverages in their outdoor areas because they failed to prevent customers from carrying their drinks outside the establishments and onto the street and sidewalks.
An ABCA official told the Washington Blade that under D.C. law, bars, restaurants, and other businesses that sell and serve alcoholic beverages are required to prevent patrons from taking their drinks with alcohol off the premises of those businesses.
The official, ABCA Chief of Staff Jared J. Powell, said the ABCA investigators directed the bars and restaurants not to allow patrons to take drinks with alcohol off their premises, but he said the businesses were not told to stop serving alcohol in outdoor spaces for which they were licensed to sell and serve alcohol.
“ABCA responded to the scene in response to requests for assistance from two District government agencies, including MPD [D.C. Metropolitan Police Department], due to patrons leaving licensed establishments with open containers of alcohol and patrons drinking in the street,” Powell told the Blade in a statement.
“ABCA responded to the scene and observed more than 50 patrons leaving licensed establishments with open containers and drinking alcoholic beverages on the public street,” he said in his statement, adding that the ABCA agents advised the business to stop allowing this to happen.
“D.C. Code 25-113(a)(2)(A)(ii) makes it a violation for a restaurant or tavern to knowingly allow a patron to exit the licensed establishment with an alcoholic beverage in an open container,” Powell said in the statement.
But he said despite what ABCA agents believed were multiple violations no citations or official warnings were issued to any business visited by the ABCA investigators.
Ann Blackwell, executive director of Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets, a business advocacy organization that promotes historic preservation, said the illegal action by some businesses may have been prompted by confusion over whether the law Powell cited applied to a large outdoor event in which the streets were closed to vehicle traffic.
“I’m not quite sure which hand was not talking to the other because the event was set up just like it was in past years,” Blackwell told the Blade. She said she was informed that in past years the city did not enforce restrictions against taking drinks out of bars and restaurants and onto the street or sidewalk because people thought the race was an enclosed event.
“So, all those same rules applied,” she said. “It’s just that in years past there’s never been a crackdown. So, I’m not quite sure how it happened.”
People attending the event said the businesses visited by the ABCA investigators and told to stop allowing customers to take drinks off their licensed premises included Dupont Italian Kitchen, which has a gay bar on its upper floor; Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, which has a large LGBTQ clientele; and JR.’s.
Powell said bars and restaurants under current D.C. law can apply for a one-day “substantial change” to temporarily extend their outdoor drinking areas to public or private spaces. He said none of the 17th Street businesses applied for that extension for the Oct. 24 event.
Blackwell said one reason the businesses may not have applied for the extension is because under city rules the expanded area must be enclosed in a fence, which she said would likely be very expensive to install in the two-block area where the High Heel Race took place.
“ABCA did not advise licensed establishments to stop selling, serving or allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages on licensed outdoor spaces, including Streeteries,” Powell said in his statement. “Rather, ABCA advised MPD that establishments were legally allowed to operate, sell, serve and consume alcoholic beverages outdoors, including on licensed Streeteries.”
Powell was referring to the extended outdoor spaces, including spaces in city streets, known as Streeteries, that came into use during the COVID pandemic when indoors spaces were closed.
D.C.’s lesbian Furies house under consideration for National Historic Landmark
50+ LGBTQ athletes from D.C. competing in Gay Games Guadalajara
Desecration of gay man’s body, student’s suicide spark concerns in Africa
Danica Roem elected to the Va. Senate
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: Setting sail
Ala. mayor, pastor dies by suicide after far-right website published pictures of trans persona
Danica Roem elected to the Va. Senate
More than 1 million attend Buenos Aires Pride march
Activists hail new documentary on gays in the military after D.C. showing
House spending bills once again include anti-LGBTQ riders
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Alabama3 days ago
Ala. mayor, pastor dies by suicide after far-right website published pictures of trans persona
-
Virginia14 hours ago
Danica Roem elected to the Va. Senate
-
South America2 days ago
More than 1 million attend Buenos Aires Pride march
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Activists hail new documentary on gays in the military after D.C. showing