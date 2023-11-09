Politics
Little mention of LGBTQ issues at third GOP presidential primary debate
Candidates gathered in Miami, sparred over abortion
The third Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday in Miami saw little mention of LGBTQ issues, apart from oblique references to education policy matters by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)’s statement that “if God made you a man, you play sports against men.”
During her opening remarks, Haley said “you have parents who are worried about what’s being said, or taught, to their child in the classroom,” and during her closing statement added “let’s make sure that we have transparency in the classroom; as a mom, I know what that means.”
Former President Donald Trump was not present. According to FiveThirtyEight polling averages, as of Nov. 7 he has 56.5 percent support from likely Republican primary voters, trailed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a distant second place with 13.9 percent.
Following Tuesday’s elections, where abortion figured prominently in driving turnout among Democratic voters, the issue was raised again on Wednesday.
Scott flagged his “100 percent pro-life voting record” and advocated for a 15-week national ban. DeSantis said pro-lifers tend to lose when the issue is put to a referendum, as was the case in Ohio on Tuesday. Haley said a federal ban is politically unrealistic, and states should have the freedom to decide, as did former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy bemoaned that in Ohio “the Republicans did not have an alternative amendment or vision on the table” and said “the missing ingredient in this movement” is “sexual responsibility for men” since “we live in an era of reliable genetic paternity tests … so we can say men deserve more responsibility, so we can tell women we’re all in this together.”
Congress
Control of the Senate at stake with Manchin’s decision not to seek reelection
Anti-LGBTQ W.Va. governor favored to take his seat
Republicans’ prospects of recapturing control of the U.S. Senate were boosted on Thursday with the conservative Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s (W.Va.) announcement that he will not seek reelection.
Mindful that his party controls 48 Democratic and three independent votes in the upper chamber, and that Republicans are favored in next year’s Senate map, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) has been privately urging Manchin to run again in 2024.
Separately, the West Virginia senator is considering whether to run for president as an independent, sparking concerns that he would peel votes away from President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection.
“After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia,” Manchin announced in a video shared on X.
To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better – it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you. My statement on my political future: pic.twitter.com/dz8JuXAyTL— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 9, 2023
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) had already disclosed plans to run for Manchin’s seat, with polls showing the conservative governor handily beating the senator in a hypothetical contest.
In March, Justice signed a law banning guideline directed, medically supported gender affirming healthcare for minors in the state.
Politics
Bellwether elections spell victory for Democrats, LGBTQ candidates
Voters turn out to defend abortion rights
Tuesday’s off-year elections, seen as a bellwether for the 2024 races, spelled victory for Democrats, LGBTQ candidates, and abortion rights while also signaling the failure of anti-trans attacks that were intended to motivate conservative voters.
Especially notable was the reelection of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), an LGBTQ ally who vetoed the ban on gender affirming care for minors passed by his deep-red state legislature, as well as Virginia Del. Danica Roem’s successful bid to become the country’s second trans state senator.
AdImpact found Beshear’s Republican opponent, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, spent more than $5 million in television ads attacking LGBTQ rights, while Roem’s Republican challenger had lobbed anti-trans attacks against her throughout the campaign.
LGBTQ Victory Fund President and CEO Mayor Annise Parker said the newly anointed Virginia state senator “made LGBTQ+ history tonight because she put constituents first, speaking to the real issues that impact children and their families in Virginia, from fixing roads to ensuring kids and families have food on the table.”
Parker added, “Her win tonight will make national headlines and serves as a deafening rebuke to bigots who continue to try and silence the LGBTQ+ community and trans people in particular.”
The Mississippi House of Representatives and Philadelphia City Council are also slated to welcome their first LGBTQ representatives, Fabian Nelson and Rue Landau, while Luanne Peterpaul became the first LGBTQ woman elected to serve in the New Jersey General Assembly.
“Voters for LGBTQ equality and everyone’s fundamental freedoms came out in force in the 2023 election, reflecting the reality that a supermajority of Americans support LGBTQ people and our right not to be discriminated against,” GLAAD said in a statement.
“The results will lead to a better lived reality for LGBTQ people in the South and Midwest, and send a message to all lawmakers: LGBTQ people are valued members of our communities, we value everyone’s freedom to be themselves and make their own health care decisions, and we embrace diversity in our elected officials,” the group said.
After canvassing on Monday for Roem and Josh Thomas, whose victory on Tuesday was key in securing Democratic control of the Virginia House of Delegates, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson told the Washington Blade voters she spoke with were concerned about their neighborhoods, their kids, and their schools.
The experience, just days after a national New York Times and Sienna College poll showed disappointing levels of support for President Joe Biden, was a reminder, she said, of “that old adage, ‘all politics is local.'”
Along with LGBTQ rights, abortion was on the ballot on Tuesday. Both chambers of Virginia’s legislature were won by Democrats after a deluge of advertising focused on abortion, following Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) decision to push for “reasonable” restrictions on the procedure.
Ohio voters turn back GOP efforts and enshrine reproduction rights
In Ohio, meanwhile, by a double digit margin voters elected to have the right to abortion enshrined in their state constitution — a blow to Republicans, especially considering how Ohioans had overwhelmingly supported former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
“Ohioans and voters across the country rejected attempts by MAGA Republican elected officials to impose extreme abortion bans that put the health and lives of women in jeopardy, force women to travel hundreds of miles for care, and threaten to criminalize doctors and nurses for providing the health care that their patients need and that they are trained to provide,” Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.
“This extreme and dangerous agenda is out-of-step with the vast majority of Americans,” the president said. “My Administration will continue to protect access to reproductive health care and call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law once and for all.”
“The results in Ohio underscore what the vast majority of Americans believe: politicians should not interfere in decisions that should be between a woman and her doctor,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, people across the country have voted to defend reproductive freedom every time it has appeared on the ballot – including in Kansas, California, Michigan, Montana, Kentucky, and Vermont.”
Moms for Liberty sees major defeats in key states
School board elections also broke in favor of progressive and moderate candidates in places like Fairfax County, Va., which saw a surge in LGBTQ members after Tuesday, where, as Fairfax County School Board Vice Chair Karl Frisch said, “residents have made it clear: they want safe and inclusive schools for every student, including those who identify as LGBTQ+.”
Ailen Arreaza, executive director of ParentsTogether Action, a national family advocacy group, said, “From Ohio to Virginia to Kentucky and beyond, voters saw the GOP’s emphasis on education and parental rights as exactly what it is: an attempt to distract from their extreme and unpopular agenda.”
The school board races proved a strong rebuke to the Republican aligned anti-LGBTQ group Moms for Liberty, which had funneled significant resources into them.
Democrats swept contests in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where the group backed 50 candidates running in 28 districts, including in the closely watched races for the Central Bucks and Pennridge school boards.
Meanwhile, in Iowa’s Linn-Mar school district, which saw another particularly contentious race over issues of gender identity policy in a battleground state, all candidates supported by Moms for Liberty failed to place in the top four.
Congress
House spending bills once again include anti-LGBTQ riders
163 House members wrote to Biden over ‘hijacked’ appropriations process
A letter to President Joe Biden and Democratic congressional leadership sent on Wednesday by 163 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Congressional Equality Caucus Chair Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and the eight other openly LGBTQ co-chairs, objects to Republican members’ efforts to “hijack the appropriations process to restrict the rights and fundamental freedoms of LGBTQI+ people.”
With the Nov. 17 funding deadline looming, the letter argues, “These members lack the votes and public support to pass their anti-LGBTQI+ agenda into law as standalone bills, so they are working to include them in must-pass funding legislation.”
These total more than 40, according to the letter, which specifies they fall largely within four categories:
- Gender-Affirming Care Ban Riders: These riders would restrict access to evidence-based, medically necessary care for transgender people or eliminate funding to organizations that provide such care.
- License to Discriminate Riders: These riders would create a license for people and organizations—including those receiving taxpayer funds—to discriminate against LGBTQI+ people under the guise of religious liberty, and they prevent the federal government from adequately responding. For example, they prohibit the federal government from reducing or terminating a federal contract or grant with an organization that discriminates against LGBTQI+ people if the organization justifies their discrimination based on the belief that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.
- Pride Flag Riders: These riders would prohibit funds from being used to fly pride flags at covered facilities.
- DEI EO Riders: These riders would prohibit funds from being used to implement, administer, apply, enforce, or carry out three LGBTQI-inclusive Executive Orders (EO Nos. 13985, 14035, and 14091) meant to ensure the federal workforce is an inclusive and affirming workplace for employees with marginalized identities.
Also on Wednesday, Pocan issued a statement on behalf of the Caucus objecting to the House’s passage of H.R. 4364, the Legislative Branch Appropriations Act.
“In 2013, I had to fight for my marriage to be recognized so my husband could receive his House Spouse ID,” the Wisconsin Democrat wrote.
“Now, a decade later, Republicans are using this bill to bring us back to a time where Legislative Branch employees and contractors can discriminate against me and other members and staff in same-sex marriages.”
Then, on Friday, a Democratic aligned group called the House Accountability War Room issued a statement objecting to passage of the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, H.R.4821.
Among others, the group highlighted provisions prohibiting “discriminatory action against a person” based on their “sincerely held religious belief, or moral conviction, that marriage is, or should be recognized as, a union of one man and one woman.”
