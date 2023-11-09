Virginia is for lovers — and Democrats

The first real test of whether abortion and democracy are winning issues for Democrats is now in the books. It appears they are still winners. In a rejection of Republican MAGA Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Democrats retained control of the Virginia state Senate and flipped the House of Delegates.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) was reelected. In New Jersey, Democrats strengthened their control of the state legislature. In Ohio, voters protected abortion rights by a solid majority. In addition, LGBTQ candidates performed well around the country.

In contrast to the irrelevant poll recently released, New York Times/Siena poll, which shows Donald Trump beating Joe Biden in five crucial swing states (Nevada, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona) and Biden only leading in Wisconsin, Democrats actually are winning at the ballot box.

Looking deeper at that poll, which many didn’t report, it found “a generic Democrat running against Trump, would win five of the six battleground states by seven to 12 points, and Nevada by three.” It also found six percent of those who said they would vote for Trump, said if convicted on any charge, they would change their vote to Biden. Again, I may be an exception, but I think general election polls like this, one year out, are irrelevant. They only give the media a chance for headlines, and pontificators like David Axelrod a chance to attack Biden, and try to make himself relevant with a headline. But they aren’t worth anything else.

Some may say I am living in a dream world, but I can’t believe when it comes down to voting a year from now that young voters, African Americans, other minorities, women, and members of the LGBTQ community, who now say they would vote for a generic Democrat over Trump, would actually vote for a racist, anti-Semite, misogynist, sexist, homophobe, who is also a criminal, over Biden. I believe when they mark their ballot on Nov. 5, 2024, they will reject Trump, and even with misgivings, vote for Biden.

Biden has trouble getting people to understand how much he has accomplished. His administration has passed incredible legislation, and seen the economy soar. Biden brought down inflation, upped take home wages, seen the lowest unemployment rate in decades, and overseen an economy that added 13.9 million jobs. He signed the deficit reduction act, and a wide-reaching infrastructure bill that eluded many previous administrations. Manufacturing is up and with his policies the nation has come out of the pandemic stronger than ever. There is a $35 cap on monthly insulin bills for millions who need it. Biden signed legislation to cap drug costs for Medicare users by 2025. He signed the CHIPS and Science Act to support manufacturing and ensure our country can compete globally. He pushed through the first major gun safety bill in 30 years and is fighting to protect the right of women to control their own body, and to codify Roe v. Wade.

Yes, Democrats must continue to work as if they are the underdogs. They need to double down on person-to-person campaigning. On moving beyond the memes of Biden’s age, to see what he has accomplished, and what he can do, and will do, in a second term. Democrats need to highlight Trump’s flaws, his criminal acts, his stumbles on stage, including often not knowing where he is or who he is running against. Remind voters what Trump has done to destroy democracy. Show young voters how Trump’s disregard, and denial of, climate change, will mean more fires, floods, and continuous disruption of their lives.

Democrats must focus on each group in their base. Show how voting for Trump will directly hurt them. Simple, if you are not a privileged white, Christian, male, Trump’s policies will hurt you. If Trump’s MAGA cult wins, you will lose. Explain this to voters who are thinking of voting for Trump, or not voting.

There is time. If you are against Israel and think Biden is too supportive of Israel, Trump is stronger in his support of Netanyahu, and is anti-Palestinian. If you agree Russia and Putin are America’s enemy, remember Trump is Putin’s biggest supporter. If you question Biden’s foreign policy, you need to understand Trump’s is more dangerous for America.

We live in a world where, unfortunately, people often vote for what they think is the lesser of two evils. You may not believe like I do, that Biden is a great president. But what is clear is Trump has shown us he is the most evil. So, if you vote for Trump, or don’t vote, you will get the evil that is Donald Trump.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.