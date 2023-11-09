Opinions
Virginia is for lovers — and Democrats
Historic night for party as abortion looms large
The first real test of whether abortion and democracy are winning issues for Democrats is now in the books. It appears they are still winners. In a rejection of Republican MAGA Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Democrats retained control of the Virginia state Senate and flipped the House of Delegates.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) was reelected. In New Jersey, Democrats strengthened their control of the state legislature. In Ohio, voters protected abortion rights by a solid majority. In addition, LGBTQ candidates performed well around the country.
In contrast to the irrelevant poll recently released, New York Times/Siena poll, which shows Donald Trump beating Joe Biden in five crucial swing states (Nevada, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona) and Biden only leading in Wisconsin, Democrats actually are winning at the ballot box.
Looking deeper at that poll, which many didn’t report, it found “a generic Democrat running against Trump, would win five of the six battleground states by seven to 12 points, and Nevada by three.” It also found six percent of those who said they would vote for Trump, said if convicted on any charge, they would change their vote to Biden. Again, I may be an exception, but I think general election polls like this, one year out, are irrelevant. They only give the media a chance for headlines, and pontificators like David Axelrod a chance to attack Biden, and try to make himself relevant with a headline. But they aren’t worth anything else.
Some may say I am living in a dream world, but I can’t believe when it comes down to voting a year from now that young voters, African Americans, other minorities, women, and members of the LGBTQ community, who now say they would vote for a generic Democrat over Trump, would actually vote for a racist, anti-Semite, misogynist, sexist, homophobe, who is also a criminal, over Biden. I believe when they mark their ballot on Nov. 5, 2024, they will reject Trump, and even with misgivings, vote for Biden.
Biden has trouble getting people to understand how much he has accomplished. His administration has passed incredible legislation, and seen the economy soar. Biden brought down inflation, upped take home wages, seen the lowest unemployment rate in decades, and overseen an economy that added 13.9 million jobs. He signed the deficit reduction act, and a wide-reaching infrastructure bill that eluded many previous administrations. Manufacturing is up and with his policies the nation has come out of the pandemic stronger than ever. There is a $35 cap on monthly insulin bills for millions who need it. Biden signed legislation to cap drug costs for Medicare users by 2025. He signed the CHIPS and Science Act to support manufacturing and ensure our country can compete globally. He pushed through the first major gun safety bill in 30 years and is fighting to protect the right of women to control their own body, and to codify Roe v. Wade.
Yes, Democrats must continue to work as if they are the underdogs. They need to double down on person-to-person campaigning. On moving beyond the memes of Biden’s age, to see what he has accomplished, and what he can do, and will do, in a second term. Democrats need to highlight Trump’s flaws, his criminal acts, his stumbles on stage, including often not knowing where he is or who he is running against. Remind voters what Trump has done to destroy democracy. Show young voters how Trump’s disregard, and denial of, climate change, will mean more fires, floods, and continuous disruption of their lives.
Democrats must focus on each group in their base. Show how voting for Trump will directly hurt them. Simple, if you are not a privileged white, Christian, male, Trump’s policies will hurt you. If Trump’s MAGA cult wins, you will lose. Explain this to voters who are thinking of voting for Trump, or not voting.
There is time. If you are against Israel and think Biden is too supportive of Israel, Trump is stronger in his support of Netanyahu, and is anti-Palestinian. If you agree Russia and Putin are America’s enemy, remember Trump is Putin’s biggest supporter. If you question Biden’s foreign policy, you need to understand Trump’s is more dangerous for America.
We live in a world where, unfortunately, people often vote for what they think is the lesser of two evils. You may not believe like I do, that Biden is a great president. But what is clear is Trump has shown us he is the most evil. So, if you vote for Trump, or don’t vote, you will get the evil that is Donald Trump.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers in Kakuma continue to suffer
Refugee camp initially established as a safe haven
In the midst of the ongoing refugee crisis, it is crucial to shed light on the often overlooked and harrowing experiences of LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers.
Kakuma refugee camp, situated in Northwestern Kenya, is one such place where the struggle for survival is compounded by discrimination, fear and a lack of protection for the vulnerable individuals.
Kakuma refugee camp was initially established as a haven of hope for those fleeing persecution and violence. However, for LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers, the camp has become a living nightmare. In our countries of origin, we have faced unimaginable horrors including violence, discrimination and even death threats due to our sexual orientation or gender identity. Sadly, these challenges persist even within the camp walls.
We face relentless discrimination and stigmatization from our fellow refugees and the natives. We are often subjected to verbal and physical abuse which significantly impacts our mental health and well-being. The stigma attached to our sexual orientation or gender identity further isolates us from accessing essential services and support, leaving us in a state of vulnerability and despair.
Lack of protection and legal support
One of the most alarming aspects of the situation at the Kakuma refugee camp and Kenya-at-large is the absence of adequate protection and legal support for LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers. In many cases, we are denied access to asylum procedures or face prolonged delays due to our sexual orientation or gender identity. This leaves us in a state of limbo, vulnerable to exploitation and at risk of further persecution.
Additionally, governments and international organizations need to allocate more resources to ensure the safety and well-being of LGBTIQ folks in refugee camps. Legal frameworks must be in place to protect our rights and ensure access to asylum procedures without discrimination or prejudice.
The plight of LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers in the Kakuma refugee camp and Africa-at-large is a reminder of the urgent need for change and increased support for vulnerable populations. By addressing the discrimination and lack of protection we face, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate world for all individuals regardless of our sexual orientation or gender identity. It is time to amplify our voices, acknowledge our struggles and work together to improve our lives.
Kieynan Gant is a refugee who lives in Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp.
Opinions
We must eliminate barriers to gender-affirming care
How I overcame refusal by insurance company to cover surgery
In July 2015, I wrote something down that would change my life forever. In a note in my journal, I scribbled: “I think I am a trans woman.” I was 55 years old, but that moment was the first time I knew what it felt like to love myself.
I knew I was a transgender woman, but for some reason I didn’t have the strength to write “I am transgender.” Like many people coming out, I worried. It was scary to know that my life was going to change. I wondered if my family and friends would accept me. But I realized that I was fighting the urge to be my authentic self my entire life, and I wasn’t going to live a lie anymore.
Thankfully, at that moment I knew I needed to speak with someone. I went to the LGBT Community Center in New York City and met with a counselor. This lifted a tremendous weight off my shoulders. They soon directed me to Apicha Community Health Center – a local medical facility with doctors, therapists, and social workers that have expertise in serving people of trans experience.
At this point, I chose to pursue gender-affirming surgery. While I was nervous, I was also excited for my body to finally align with my brain. After waiting a year, it was time to have my first procedure. I then encountered an obstacle that stands between many trans people and their ability to access the care they need: My insurance company told me it wouldn’t cover my care. This is unfortunately all too common: a survey from 2020 found that 46% of trans people had their gender-affirming care denied by insurance.
I was devastated. I didn’t want to have to continue living a lie. Thankfully, my health providers referred me to Amida Care – a Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan in New York that specializes in helping people affected by HIV. It also provides gender-affirming care to transgender, gender-nonconforming, and non-binary (TGNCNB) people. Amida Care was one of the first to advocate for gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy and surgeries. Thanks to Amida Care, I was elated to be able to have my surgery on the date it was initially scheduled for.
From being stonewalled by insurance companies, to discrimination from healthcare providers, trying to access gender-affirming care can be a minefield. This is the case in progressive places like New York – but even more so for trans people in openly hostile states. It was a godsend to have people in my corner to help me navigate the process. From the counselors at the LGBT Community Center, to the providers at Apicha, to the gender-affirming care team at Amida Care, I’m so thankful to the people who helped me access the care I needed, and to my friends and family who continue to love and support me.
As I celebrate my 7th Transgender Awareness Week as a trans woman, I feel stronger, more confident, and more at peace with myself than I did before I took that leap. I have the healthcare I need—from primary care, to being cured of Hepatitis C, to mental health services—to take care of my full self. Recently, I joined Amida Care’s Member Advisory Council, which allows me to use my lived experience to advocate for the needs of people of trans experience. I want to live in service to my community, because everyone should know what it feels like to love themselves. We can make that possible by eliminating barriers to access gender-affirming care.
Rene Melendez is a trans activist based in New York City.
Commentary
A new day in Virginia
Democrats on Tuesday regained control of the House of Delegates
BY NARISSA RAHAMAN | Today is a new day in Virginia.
Across the commonwealth, Virginians came out in droves to vote for pro-equality candidates, gaining back pro-equality majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, which will serve as a solid, important check on the anti-LGBTQ+ actions of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration.
Virginians also elected the most openly LGBTQ+ officials to the General Assembly in its history, creating the largest, most diverse LGBTQ+ Caucus in the commonwealth. Let’s take a moment to welcome to the newest members of our LGBTQ+ Caucus, Dels.-elect Adele McClure, Rozia Henson, Joshua Cole and Laura Jane Cohen, and congratulate Sen.-elect Danica Roem for once again making history. Tuesday’s results show that Virginians aren’t just pro-equality; Virginians are invested in electing candidates whose identities and values match the broad diversity of our population — whether you are gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, pansexual, Black or Asian. We are so thrilled to be able to protect and expand the rights of LGBTQ+ Virginians with these incoming elected officials, whose steadfast support of their own community will be a welcome and important presence in the General Assembly for many years to come. Thank you for helping create a General Assembly that is more reflective of the beauty of our community and the promise of our commonwealth.
These results show what we already knew: Extremist, anti-equality candidates don’t win elections. We are looking forward to working with them in the upcoming session to secure and expand our rights and protect our lives and livelihoods. On the heels of a session in which lawmakers introduced the most anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the legislature’s history, it’s more important than ever to fill the halls of the General Assembly with pro-equality champions, and we’re thrilled that we’ve done just that.
On the heels of the governor’s anti-transgender model policies we are seeing right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ school board candidates lose their races. The Spotsylvania School Board, which was the first school board to adopt the governor’s model policies this year, flipped. Many first-time candidates won their races, after running on the importance of protecting trans students. In Albemarle County, Allison Spillman (a mother of a trans kid in public schools) defeated Meg Bryce (the daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.) Candidates who boldly ran on protecting LGBTQ+ kids won, across the commonwealth, after a year of anti-trans policies and rhetoric from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration. The results of these local races, many yet to be called, will provide us with a roadmap to defeating Gov. Youngkin’s anti-trans education policy.
Elections don’t solve everything. They are one tool we use in our toolbox to achieve liberation for our community. Anti-equality lawmakers, even in the face of last night’s defeat, will be more emboldened to wage baseless attacks against our community in the hopes of grabbing back the power voters rightfully denied them on election night. We’ll continue to remain vigilant — during the General Assembly session and school board meetings — while reminding ourselves that we are better positioned to defeat anti-LGBTQ+ attacks.
Let’s continue to care for our community by showing up, speaking out, sharing our stories and living our lives openly, authentically and unapologetically.
Today we celebrate, tomorrow we get back to work.
Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia.
