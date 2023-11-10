Business
Femme Fatale D.C. receives city grant
Women-owned shop features products from local female entrepreneurs
Femme Fatale D.C., which is women and LGBTQ-owned, received a $375,000 grant from Mayor Bowser’s Commercial Property Acquisition Fund (CPAF) to help purchase its commercial property.
“We believe this [is] a really important component to wealth generation as well as growing equity enterprises in Washington, D.C.,” said Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert.
The CPAF is specifically created to help businesses that are owned by a majority-number of economically disadvantaged people and those subjected to cultural bias.
Femme Fatale D.C. is a women-owned shop-in-shop that features a collection of products from local women entrepreneurs. Its owners have a mission to amplify, support, and catalyze community.
Femme Fatale D.C. started as a party to bring women together, then a pop-up shop, and finally a storefront in Cleveland Park with hundreds of products from ashtrays to woven purses.
Present CEO Cee Smith and COO Adirana Mendoza were initially involved as entrepreneurs, participating in the brand’s first pop-up shops, but came together to purchase the brand in 2018.
Smith, who has a background in angel investing, said that she saw a need for providing financial assistance specifically to women entrepreneurs.
“What I saw with Femme Fatale was an opportunity to help a lot of women-owned brands, female entrepreneurs all at once,” said Cee Smith. “With help, a lot of these brands can flourish.”
Femme Fatale D.C. hosts nearly 100 entrepreneurs in its store. Unlike other pop-up shop models, Femme Fatale D.C. runs the store so the entrepreneur can generate money without being there.
“People thank us for providing this type of space,” said Mendoza.
Acting Deputy Mayor Albert visited the business on Oct. 24 to commemorate the purchase of the building through the CPAF grant.
“We’ve been here for eight years and we have definitely made an impact on our city. Now, our city is making an impact for us,” said Smith.
Business
Tour guide Kaitlin Calogera bringing marginalized history to life
A Tour Of Her Own is first D.C. tourism company to focus on women’s stories
Kaitlin Calogera was a Washington, D.C. tour guide for five years but said she saw a need for tours centered on telling the stories of notable figures who don’t have a statue on the National Mall.
In 2018, Calogera started A Tour Of Her Own, the first tourism company in D.C. to focus on women’s history.
“Our tours are different than other tours, because we don’t only point out what’s right in front of you,” she said. “We also help you unlearn history and show you what’s not there.”
The tours A Tour of Her Own offers range from personal to private and even virtual tours. The public tour program entitled, “The Lineup”, includes four women’s history and culture events per month.
According to Calogera, a lot of tour guides are trained to shy away from talking about political topics to avoid offending anyone in the group.
However, Calogera says that at A Tour of Her Own they lean into politics and current events, without particularly “choosing sides.”
“What we try to do is share relevant, historical stories and then open it up for conversation so that the people in the group have a voice,” she said. “It is their tour as much as it is ours.”
In a recent tour, Calogera said she encountered a protest about reproductive rights between a religious and queer group. As the groups approached each other with chants and opposing signs, Calogera took a temperature check and decided to make the tense situation a learning moment.
“At that point, it’s my responsibility as a tour guide to show that this is democracy in action,” she said.
Calogera emphasized that her job is not just to yell and point at landmarks but to understand the city that she works in. She and her team know what a rally is supposed to look like and what it’s not.
They will analyze and ask for consent before proceeding into a heightened situation, but do not immediately turn away from conflict.
As a part of their analysis, they consider factors like whether or not people are keeping respectful distances, how police are interacting with the crowd and if people are beginning to get physically violent, before approaching protests.
“Those are all things that a tour guide has knowledge of because we know our city, we know how it functions, we know how it operates,” she said.
As Calogera looks to the future, she wants to expand A Tour Of Her Own to reach a broader audience.
“Students who go to school and their books are getting banned in libraries,” she said, “they’ll never have access to what feminist history or queer history looks like unless they leave their towns.”
Her goal is to find a way to bring people who don’t have access to marginalized histories to D.C. and give them the opportunity to learn.
“What I would like to see with A Tour Of Her Own is expanding access to the most vulnerable in our communities,” she said. “I want to be able to access people who are suffering from not only a lack of education – but a deliberate attack on it.”
Business
Octane Public Relations: Where culture and action meet
Connecting the world to diverse stories unfolding in Washington, D.C.
Everett Hamilton was running an event planning business 23 years ago and realized that at the core of his work, he was a publicist. According to him, event planning and public relations are both meant to accomplish one goal – connection.
So, he started Octane Public Relations & Advertising and has since worked to connect the world to the diverse stories unfolding in Washington, D.C.
“What I found was that a lot of the work I was doing on the events side intersected with communications,” he said.
Now, with more than two decades of experience and a team that is steadily growing, he doesn’t have to be as hands-on with running the company. He credits his COO, Marcelle Brawner, and her two-person team with handling the everyday functions like payroll, bills, and other operating tasks. At one point, Hamilton and his former business partner were the only two people wearing all of those hats. For this reason, Hamilton still says that he is the best spokesperson for the company.
“What I do in my role as CEO is set up the strategic vision for the things I want to see us accomplish in a given year,” he said.
He says that when managing his company there are three areas to focus on: get the business, run the company that does the business, and attract talent to implement the business. A public relations company cannot thrive if it’s stagnant.
“I have to constantly source for new business and I do that through developing high-level relationships with clients,” Hamilton said.
As technology develops his work looks different. When he started the company in 2003 they were creating campaigns on paper and now they are trying to reach users on a multitude of digital platforms.
Despite these technological changes, the values statement remains the same: “Where culture and action meet.”
“We want to make sure that the clients we have are truly committed to communicating to diverse audiences,” Hamilton said. “Not telling them what to do, not dictating them – but bringing them along through empowerment.”
Octane has been working with the District’s government for more than 15 years, doing its HIV social marketing campaigns.
“That is something close to our hearts in the LGBTQ+ community and we have been really honored to work on all of those campaigns.”
Hamilton emphasized that they were intentional about empowering sub-cultures within the LGBTQ community with culturally aware campaigning. With Octane’s guidance, D.C. was the first city in the U.S. to specifically campaign for the transgender Latinx community.
In the beginning, campaign work looked like encouraging people to use condoms and now looks like viral load suppression and teaching people how to use PrEP. Their work has transformed from making people aware of the importance of sexual health, to helping people live longer no matter their diagnosis.
“[We have] issues that we couldn’t even dream of 15 years ago,” said Hamilton. “But we still have too many people not getting treatment, so we still have work to do.”
As Hamilton looks ahead, he only wants to increase his business footprint on community-driven work like this. Healthcare, energy, and corporate social responsibility are at the top of his priorities.
“We live in a world where people think to be profitable, you can’t be community and people centered,” he said. “But there are so many companies out there that are doing both and Octane wants to be a part of those teams.”
Business
Three Fifty Bakery thriving after nearly 10 years, moving into larger space
Gay-owned hot spot features superior coffee and baked goods
After working in IT for 20 years, Jimmy Hopper took a baking course at age 30 and would soon decide that it was time for a career change.
After taking the baking course, Hopper worked part time decorating wedding cakes and cookies, before moving to D.C. and leasing the property for his new business, Three Fifty Bakery & Coffee Bar. It would take the first-time business owner an entire year to open up the space.
“I went through things that every new business owner goes through when they’re opening, which is kind of just doubting themselves,” he said.
The bakery was initially intended to specialize in cake decorating but Hopper and his partner recognized that what the community needed more was a coffee bar and bakery for their morning commute.
Three Fifty’s bakery items include scones, croissants, quiche, breads, muffins, and cookies. Their fresh, handheld baked goods are all under $10 and can be accompanied with what many customers consider the best coffee in D.C.
Hopper estimates that about 60 percent of customers are bakery regulars who come at least five days a week. When they tried to introduce seasonal items they got complaints from some faithful customers. As a result, items like pumpkin bread are now served year-round.
Rosario Rojas doesn’t come that often, but she has been going to Three Fifty since she moved to D.C. during the pandemic in 2020.
“I live down the street and my neighbor was like, ‘This place has the best coffee in D.C’ and I love coffee so I was like I’ll check it out and ever since then I come here,” she said.
Despite the bakery’s decade of success, one of Hopper’s proudest feats is his employee retention. Of his 14 employees most of them have worked at the bakery for more than three years, which is practically unheard of in the restaurant business.
“I just treat them like family, if they need off for a personal issue, then I do everything I can to make it work out for them, even covering their shift if I have to,” he said.
Three Fifty’s current location is at 1926 17th Street, N.W., but due to a growing customer base the business is moving to a larger space in early November. (An exact date hasn’t been set.) The new location is familiar to local LGBTQ residents — it will be located in the former Level One space at 1639 R St., just a short walk from the current location.
Hopper hopes to see the customer base double within a year of the move and to grow his employee team to about 20 staff members. If you are interested in working for Three Fifty, you can email [email protected]. For more information, visit threefifty.com.