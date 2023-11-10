Femme Fatale D.C. receives city grant

Kaitlin Calogera was a Washington, D.C. tour guide for five years but said she saw a need for tours centered on telling the stories of notable figures who don’t have a statue on the National Mall.

In 2018, Calogera started A Tour Of Her Own, the first tourism company in D.C. to focus on women’s history.

“Our tours are different than other tours, because we don’t only point out what’s right in front of you,” she said. “We also help you unlearn history and show you what’s not there.”

The tours A Tour of Her Own offers range from personal to private and even virtual tours. The public tour program entitled, “The Lineup”, includes four women’s history and culture events per month.

According to Calogera, a lot of tour guides are trained to shy away from talking about political topics to avoid offending anyone in the group.

However, Calogera says that at A Tour of Her Own they lean into politics and current events, without particularly “choosing sides.”

“What we try to do is share relevant, historical stories and then open it up for conversation so that the people in the group have a voice,” she said. “It is their tour as much as it is ours.”

In a recent tour, Calogera said she encountered a protest about reproductive rights between a religious and queer group. As the groups approached each other with chants and opposing signs, Calogera took a temperature check and decided to make the tense situation a learning moment.

“At that point, it’s my responsibility as a tour guide to show that this is democracy in action,” she said.

Calogera emphasized that her job is not just to yell and point at landmarks but to understand the city that she works in. She and her team know what a rally is supposed to look like and what it’s not.

They will analyze and ask for consent before proceeding into a heightened situation, but do not immediately turn away from conflict.

As a part of their analysis, they consider factors like whether or not people are keeping respectful distances, how police are interacting with the crowd and if people are beginning to get physically violent, before approaching protests.

“Those are all things that a tour guide has knowledge of because we know our city, we know how it functions, we know how it operates,” she said.

As Calogera looks to the future, she wants to expand A Tour Of Her Own to reach a broader audience.

“Students who go to school and their books are getting banned in libraries,” she said, “they’ll never have access to what feminist history or queer history looks like unless they leave their towns.”

Her goal is to find a way to bring people who don’t have access to marginalized histories to D.C. and give them the opportunity to learn.

“What I would like to see with A Tour Of Her Own is expanding access to the most vulnerable in our communities,” she said. “I want to be able to access people who are suffering from not only a lack of education – but a deliberate attack on it.”