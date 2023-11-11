India
Activists push for LGBTQ-inclusive India penal code
Country’s government hopes to replace colonial-era criminal statutes
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Aug. 11 introduced three bills that are set to replace colonial-era criminal laws.
The proposals would replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860 with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Code of Criminal Procedures of 1898 and 1973 with the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Evidence Act of 1872 with the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill. The Washington Blade in September reported these bills are not LGBTQ-inclusive.
An October report notes a parliamentary committee reviewing bills that would replace India’s penal codes is likely to recommend including gender-neutral provisions. According to people aware of the development, the committee will recommend the Indian government consider criminalizing non-consensual sex between men, women or transgender people.
The Hindustan Times reported the Home Affairs Committee is also likely to recommend “community services” and “life imprisonment” and other terms are better defined. The standing committee will send the report to the Home Ministry after it finalizes it. Although the report will not be binding, it will have a sweeping effect because the Indian government has said the bills would go to the parliamentary committee that Brij Lal, a Bharatiya Janta Party member who is in the Parliament’s upper house, for review.
The Supreme Court in 2018 in a landmark ruling decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations. Section 377, a colonial-era law that criminalized homosexuality, resurfaced during parliamentary committee discussions.
Sources who spoke with the Hindustan Times indicated some of the law’s provisions remained applicable in cases of non-consensual sex between men, women or trans people after Section 377 was struck down. The new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill would eliminate any reference to Section 377, and there would not be a provision for non-consensual sex against men, women or trans people. The committee will, therefore, suggest the government include Section 377 in the new penal codes.
The British first introduced India’s penal code in 1860. The government adopted it after independence in 1947 and has amended it 77 times.
The penal code deals with criminal offenses in India, while the Criminal Procedure Code deals with the administration of substantive criminal laws. The Indian Evidence Act deals with the set of rules governing the admissibility of evidence in the Indian courts.
Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill still defines rape as sexual assault by a man against a woman. It does not recognize sexual assault by a man against another man or by a woman against another woman. Sexual offenses in India are not gender-neutral under law, and as a result the number of rape cases by a man against another man go largely unreported. There are no official statistics available on rape cases against LGBTQ people in India.
“Our community is not represented in the committee, so we do not know the final decision of the panel,” said Prijith Pk, an LGBTQ activist and diversity manager for a corporation in Kerala state in southern India. “We suggest and request an inclusive committee that can consider the concerns of the community.”
Pk during a telephone interview with the Blade said there are concerns about laws that will deal with non-consensual sex against men because it could be misused against the community as the country’s British colonizers did in the past. Pk said MPs should consult with the community on how to make the measure inclusive.
“Our opinions also matter,” he said. “They have to consider our identity. They have to consider our rights too.”
Sudhanshu Latad, assistant advocacy manager for the Mumbai-based Humsafar Trust, an organization that promotes LGBTQ rights in India, said any law that considers gender should be equitable.
“As an organization, we feel that remedies available for any sexual offenses should be equitable and not equal. Only then true equality can be achieved,” said Latad. “There should be a circular for the police in the country to conduct sensitization within the law enforcement individuals.”
Latad also dismissed the possibility of the misuse of the proposed law against the LGBTQ community and said any statute could be misused against anyone (and this misuse) has nothing specifically to do with the community.) He did say, however, any potential misuse could harm the other party.
“I do not think this is any different in this situation,” said Latad. “The non-consensual sex is basically rape and rape of any identity or gender should be punished.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
India
Indian activists, allies urge lawmakers to back marriage equality legislation
Supreme Court’s Oct. 17 ruling sparked widespread criticism
The Indian Supreme Court’s ruling against marriage equality on Oct. 17 sparked disappointment and shock among the LGBTQ community and its allies in the country and around the world.
Celina Jaitly, an Indian actress and former Miss India who champions LGBTQ rights as a U.N. Equality Champion, in an interview with the Washington Blade said the decision was overwhelming and disappointing. She nevertheless said she was hopeful the Supreme Court could challenge opposition or at least mandate lawmakers update India’s Special Marriage Act.
“Tremendous work went into these petitions, and many hopes and dreams of the queer community were attached to them,” said Jaitly. “Every human being dreams of finding love, and starting a family, it is a basic need for a human being to feel loved and needed.”
Jaitly noted more than 10 percent of India’s population identifies as LGBTQ.
“They are also taxpayers and important pillars of society,” she said. “By not recognizing such unions, they are depriving same-sex couples of their right to equality enshrined in the constitution and rights enjoyed by married heterosexual couples, from adoption and medical insurance to pensions and inheritance.”
Jaitly said the ruling seemed to try to please both parties based on technicalities of legal jargon with no clear mandate, directive or timeline for Parliament to act. She further said there is no pressure on Parliament to enact any legislation without these mandates, and this makes the process tedious and not a priority.
“In a massive multi-cultural subcontinent like ours, the court needs to push society to acknowledge same-sex marriage,” said Jaitly.
She noted the “one thing that I have consistently and continuously said as an LGBT rights activist (over) the last two decades is the term ‘LGBT rights’ is convenient but can be misleading.”
“There is no subset of rights or new category of rights called ‘LGBT rights,'” said Jaitly. “LGBT people are entitled to the same rights as everyone else — among them the right to life, the right to be free from discrimination, rights to privacy and freedom of expression, association and assembly and of course marriage/civil union and the right to the institution of family.”
“The reality is that these rights, which are universally recognized and agreed upon, are routinely being denied to people just because they happen to be — or are assumed to be — gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or intersex,” she added. “That is something we have to acknowledge and address in a concerted way. Not giving a human being the very basic requirement of marriage and the right to the institution of family merely because of their orientation is indeed against the principle of the core values of a democracy.”
Souvik Saha, an activist and prominent member of Jamshedpur Queer Circle, told the Blade the organization remains committed to advocating for LGBTQ rights and equality.
Jamshedpur Queer Circle remains deeply disappointed over the Supreme Court’s decision. Saha said the justices’ decision to place the onus on Parliament to amend laws to extend marriage equality to same-sex couples is a missed opportunity to uphold fundamental human rights and promote social inclusion.
“This decision fails to recognize the urgency of the matter, given that LGBTQ individuals continue to face discrimination and prejudice in various aspects of their lives, including access to legal recognition of their relationships,” said Saha. “Denying same-sex couples the right to marry not only perpetuates inequality but also has real-world consequences.”
Saha further noted there are “real-life case studies from around the world have consistently shown the positive impact of legalizing same-sex marriage.”
“It leads to improved mental health outcomes for LGBTQ individuals, as they no longer have to navigate a world that marginalizes their relationships. It also strengthens the social fabric by promoting love, commitment, and family stability,” he said. “Moreover, countries that have embraced marriage equality have seen economic benefits, including increased tourism and a boost to the wedding industry.”
Saha and other activists have called upon Parliament to quickly amend laws to grant LGBTQ people the same rights and privileges their heterosexual counterparts enjoy. Saha also urged civil society and allies to continue to raise awareness about the importance of marriage equality in India.
Negha Shahin, a transgender actress who is the first trans woman to win a debut actor award at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards that took place in May, noted to the Blade that India is sending rockets to the moon, but not addressing injustices the country’s LGBTQ community continues to face and has failed to meet people’s basic needs. Shahin said marriage is a basic right for everyone.
“If I am a queer or a trans person, the society and the law, the medical or the education everything, it feels like injustice to us,” said Shahin. “We should wait, and let’s fight for this another time, because we do not know about other things. What if the Supreme Court refuses our human rights in India? Many people from the queer community do not know what to do.”
India
Indian Supreme Court rules against marriage equality
Oral arguments in case took place earlier this year
The Indian Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued its long-awaited marriage equality ruling.
A five-judge constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud in a 3-2 verdict against recognizing the constitutional validity of same-sex marriages in India. The country’s top court said Parliament must decide whether to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples.
The Supreme Court recognized the court cannot make laws, but can only interpret them.
Chandrachud at the beginning of the ruling said the doctrine of separation of powers means that each of the three branches of the state performs a distinct function and therefore no other branch can function any other’s function. Chandrachud mentioned Section 4 of the Special Marriage Act is unconstitutional because it is not sufficiently inclusive. The Supreme Court said either the Special Marriage Act needs to be struck down or read down.
The Supreme Court recognized that if the Special Marriage Act is struck down, it will take the country to the pre-independence era.
“If the court takes the second approach and reads words into the Special Marriage Act, it will be taking up the role of the legislature,” said Chandrachud. “The court is not equipped to undertake such an exercise of reading meaning into the statute.”
The Special Marriage Act of 1954 is a law with provisions for civil unions for Indians and Indian nationals who live abroad, regardless of religion or faith followed by either party. The Special Marriage Act allows people of two different religions to marry.
Section 4 has some provisions: Neither of the parties should have a living spouse, both parties should be capable of giving consent and should be mentally competent at the time of marriage and the parties shall not be within the prohibited degree of relations under their law. The male party must be at least 21-years-old and the female party must be at least 18-years-old.
Chandrachud noted the court must be careful not to enter into the legislative domain. Chandrachud said Parliament must decide whether a change to the Special Marriage Act is needed.
“The right to enter into a union includes the right to choose one’s partner and the right to recognition of that union,” said Chandrachud. “A failure to recognize such associations will result in discrimination against queer couples.”
Chandrachud said that for the full enjoyment of such relationships, such unions need recognition and there cannot be denial of basic goods and services. The state can indirectly infringe upon freedom if it does not recognize the same.
Chandrachud also noted a person’s gender is not the same as their sexuality. He said the law recognizes a transgender person’s marriage if their partner is heterosexual. Chandrachud said a union between a trans man and a trans woman, or vice versa, can be registered under the Special Marriage Act because a trans person can be in a heterosexual relationship.
The Supreme Court recognized queer persons cannot be discriminated against. The court said that the material benefits and services flowing to heterosexual couples and denied to queer couples violate their fundamental rights.
On adoption issues, Chandrachud said the Central Adoption Resource Authority has exceeded its authority in barring unmarried couples.
CARA oversees the adoption of children in India. It functions under the Women and Child Development and it is authorized to regulate and monitor inter-country and in-country adoptions.
Chandrachud said the difference between married couples and unmarried couples has no reasonable nexus with CARA’s objective to ensure the best interests of the child. The court said it cannot be assumed that unmarried couples are not serious about their relationship.
The Supreme Court refused to strike down the Foreign Marriage Act of 1969, which deals with the recognition of marriage of Indian citizens outside the country.
Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said queer couples have a fundamental right to seek legal recognition of their union. The other three judges, Justices Shripathi Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha, held queer couples cannot claim a right to recognition of their union in the absence of a statutory enactment.
While giving direction to the central; state and Union Territory governments, Chandrachud said that queer community should not be discriminated against. He also noted the government should ensure there is no discrimination in access to goods and services, sensitize the public about queer rights, create a hotline for the queer community, create safe houses for queer couples and ensure intersex children are not forced to undergo operations.
Chandrachud also directed police to not harass queer people by summoning them to police station solely to enquire about their sexual identity, not forcing queer persons to return to their birth family. Chandrachud said authorities should conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering a First Information Report, or FIR, against a queer couple over their relationship.
“Truly disappointed by today’s verdict. We are exactly where we started,” said Harish Iyer, a prominent LGBTQ activist in India and one of the plaintiffs in the marriage equality case. “It’s just one topsy turvy ride with no significance.”
Anjali Gopalan, another plaintiff,, told the Asian News Agency she has been fighting for a long time and will keep doing so.
“Regarding adoption also nothing was done, what the chief justice of India said was very good regarding adoption but it’s disappointing that other justices did not agree,” said Anjali Gopalan. “This is democracy, but we are denying basic rights to our own citizens.”
Karuna Nundy, one of the lawyers in the marriage equality case, told the Asian News Agency there were some opportunities today that she believes have been pushed off to the legislators, and the central government has made their stand clear with regards to marriage.
“We hope that their committee will ensure that civil unions are recognized, and concomitants of marriage are then brought into law, at least with regards to civil unions,” said Nundy. “I will also say that Congress and other governments in power in the states have many opportunities to bring into law the recognition of a partner’s rights to make medical decisions because they can legislate on health, they can look at employment nondiscrimination, there is a lot that can be done. If we heard anything that was unanimous it was that queer citizens have rights. Rights of queer citizens must be protected and state governments can protect them”
The Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish Aggarwala reacted to the verdict and welcomed the marriage equality ruling.
“I am happy that the Supreme Court of India has accepted the version of the government of India in which it was argued that the court has no power to give this right of same-sex marriage. It is the only right of the Indian parliament,” Aggarwala told the Asian News Agency. “Today it has been accepted by the honorable Supreme Court.”
“We are happy that the Supreme Court has held that this power cannot be given to the same sex for having a marriage because India is an ancient country,” added Aggarwala. “India has its own values in society. so, by not providing this right, we hail the judgment of the Supreme Court on this aspect.”
India
India penal code reform bills do not include LGBTQ, intersex rights
Supreme Court earlier this year heard marriage equality cases
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 said that all the laws implemented during British rule should be made in accordance with modern norms and with society’s interests in account after adequate discussion and consideration. The government this year introduced a bill that would amend India’s criminal laws, but the measure is not inclusive.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Aug. 11 introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakhshya Bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. The three bills would replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code of 1898 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.
Shah said while introducing the bill that these three laws strengthened and protected British rule, and their purpose was to punish, not to give justice.
“The soul of three new laws will be to protect all the rights given to Indian citizens by the constitution, and their purpose will not be to punish but give justice,” said Shah. “These three laws made with Indian thought process will bring a huge change in our criminal justice system.”
Shah, while introducing the bill, also said that the government has taken a very principled decision to bring citizens to the center, instead of governance. These laws, however, still fail to be inclusive.
Chapter Five of the proposed revision to the penal code, which deals with offenses against women and children, did not talk about people who do not fall under specified categories, leaving out LGBTQ and intersex rights.
Section 63 of the code still defines rape as sexual assault by a man against a woman and continues to preserve gender stereotypes. The definition fails to recognize sexual assault by a man against another man or by a woman against another woman.
Another concerning section of the proposed criminal code, Section 38, would extend the right to private defense of the body to voluntarily causing the death of or any other harm to an assailant if an assault is with the intention of gratifying “unnatural lust.” The code does not define “unnatural lust” though it is very similar to now abolished Section 377 that criminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations.
The Supreme Court in 2018 decriminalized homosexuality in India, thus repealing Section 377.
The British first introduced Section 377 and it was modelled on the Buggery Act of 1533. Thomas Macaulay in 1838 wrote the colonial-era law and it came into force in 1860. The Buggery Act defined buggery as an unnatural sexual activity against the will of God and man.
Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code defines unnatural offenses as whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.
Even though Section 377 has been repealed, the new criminal laws do not include the LGBTQ and intersex community under the same legal protection that is available to others. The new bill fails to mention LGBTQ and intersex people, leaving out any protection against violent crime.
There are no official statistics available on crimes against LGBTQ and intersex people, including those based on sexual orientation or gender identity, in India.
“The language of the new laws has undergone substantial positive changes to further include the LGBTQ community. After the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, the proposed new criminal laws also have gender-inclusive language,” said Krishna Deva Rao, vice chancellor of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research in Telangana state. “For instance, the meaning of the term ‘gender’ has been expanded as section 2(9) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (the law to replace the existing Indian Penal Code 1860) now defines ‘gender’ as the pronoun ‘he’ and its derivatives are used of any person, whether male, female or transgender. The penal law in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has also formally removed the controversial provision Section 377 from the IPC.”
Rao said that the government should have done a better job of further addressing the discriminatory treatment meted out to such marginalized communities.
In an email to the Washington Blade, Rao said that despite the Supreme Court’s landmark NALSA verdict in 2014, the government has yet to provide horizontal reservations to the transgender community.
“Despite the passage of the Transgender Persons Act 2019, the concerns of the community remain unredressed as the penalties provided therein are very low. Similarly, despite the 2014 Supreme Court verdict providing for self-determination of gender identity without having to undergo surgical intervention, the 2019 Act and related rules are interpreted in a way to mandate surgery,” said Rao. “Recently, in August 2023 Hyderabad police came under heavy scrutiny for cracking down on a begging racket. The police personnel discriminated against members of the transgender community because they had not undergone surgery or had genitalia not corresponding to their identified gender.”
In a statement made about Chapter Five of the newly proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, Rao said that the law catered to address crimes against women and children. Rao added it should have been expanded to include the LGBTQ and intersex community as well.
“While Section 377 has been struck down from the IPC, as per the landmark Navtej Singh Johar decision by the Supreme Court of India in 2018 the provision was only partially read down to exclude consensual homosexual relationships. By removing the provision entirely, non-consensual or illegal acts of intercourse against men as well as transgender community are left completely unaddressed by the new penal law,” said Rao. “The arrest and medical examination safeguards under the criminal procedure have been exclusively catered to the protection of women. For instance, women survivors of sexual abuse have to be medically examined in a prescribed way, women can’t be arrested after sunset and before sunrise, etc. Such procedures should also be extended to people from the LGBTQ community. Similarly, when transgender persons have to be examined, they should be allowed to provide their written consent for the gender of the doctor.”
Two Supreme Court judges in their 2014 NALSA vs. Union of India ruling said that trans people fall within the purview of the Indian constitution and thus are fully entitled to the rights guaranteed therein.
“In a country which once considered us to be a ‘minuscule populace’, the LGBTQIA+ community has been overlooked as a demographic group to be considered during any revelations of the constitution,” said Ankana Dey of Sappho for Equality, an activist forum for lesbian, bisexual woman and trans men. “In research in 2018, the LGBTQIA+ group was one of the 12 groups in India that was least represented in any research or legislative amendments. In context to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill, it is no different for us. However, the LGBTQIA+ movement will continue to fight for its rights and representation in legal reforms. LGBTQIA+ activists and groups will continue to navigate the laws and policies in order to bring relief of some form to the community and will continue spreading that information with a bottoms-up approach.”
In an email to the Blade, Dey said that every time Sappho for Equality’s team is in the field, they work along the lines of advocacy and try to strike a dialogue with the legal representatives of the state such as police, lawyers and paralegal workers.
“Through these dialogues, we understood that the laws which have been passed and have not been circulated enough within the networks of legal representatives. Most of the lawyers in our state are unaware of what constitutes the NALSA judgment, The Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Act and Bill, and even the Mental Healthcare Act. The State Legal Services Authority (SALSA) categorically mentions that any person from the LGBTQIA+ community who has faced violence and discrimination has the right to free legal services from the state,” said Dey. “Albeit most of the community persons are not aware of this service and even if they are, money extortion and intimidation are grave concerns that make these services severely inaccessible. Some of these dialogues have translated into heated conversations since most lawmakers do not enjoy being told that their knowledge lacks constructive information and their work generally surrounds misinformation, stigma, and stereotypes associated with us. Despite this, we are hellbent on continuing our fight to counter the legalities that affect us negatively. We are intently striving towards working with lawyers at a regional level and sensitizing them about queer-trans* lives and liveabilities.”
Dey said that most of these bills that would specifically address trans lives have not been implemented since the NALSA ruling in 2014. She said there is a severe lack of implementation of these laws at the grassroots level.
“We strongly believe that with the revised IPC that deals with offenses against women and children, there is an urgent need to expand the very definition of a ‘woman,'” said Dey.
While talking to the Blade, Harish Iyer, an equal rights activist, said he hopes that the actual draft will be more inclusive for all genders and sexualities.
“I think culture is not static, culture is evolutionary. Our laws also have evolved from time to time. We have made more progressive laws. With gender and sexuality, I would hope that the changes in laws would be more inclusive for all citizens of India,” said Iyer. “It is an Indian culture to accept different sexuality. British culture was Section 377 of IPC. If we are going to define the law that is not IPC, it becomes imperative for us to follow Indian culture. We have always accepted and respected LGBTQI+ people.”
