Let there be light
An essential aspect of home design
If you have ever shopped for a home, built a home, renovated a home, read a book in your home, or approached your home at night, this article is for you.
What do all these things have in common? Lighting.
Lighting is an essential aspect of home design, contributing to the overall atmosphere and functionality of a space. Various areas of the home may require different lighting solutions to fulfill specific needs and create the desired ambiance.
Often, my clients cite natural light from windows, glass doors, and skylights as being a very important criterion in their home search. As one afflicted with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) who is currently struggling through a return to standard time, I make natural light a priority as well.
Although I sit in front of a light bar for 20 minutes a day during fall and winter, I find that natural light enhances my mood, promotes better sleep, and reduces eye strain while reading or watching television. If there is a harsh glare that interferes with working on my computer, I draw the curtains or pull down a shade.
Ambient (general) lighting ensures overall illumination of a room. Chandeliers, recessed lights, and ceiling fans with light kits are popular choices for ambient light, and builders are offering switch-operated ceiling fixtures as standard features in bedrooms again.
The placement and intensity of ambient lighting should depend on the room’s size and purpose. Entering a dark room without a switch that connects to an overhead light can be daunting. On the other hand, rooms that feature multiple rows of recessed lights can make an open floor plan feel like the operating room of a hospital or an airport runway, although dimmer switches can be used to tone down particularly bright lights.
Task lighting is essential for specific activities that require focused illumination, such as reading, cooking, or working. Task lights are typically adjustable and provide bright, directed light to enhance visibility, prevent eye strain, and improve clarity and comfort. Examples of task lights include desk lamps, under-cabinet lights in the kitchen, and vanity lights in the bathroom.
Accent lighting is used to highlight specific features or objects in a room, such as artwork, curio cabinets, mirrors, or architectural elements, and can add depth and drama to a room by creating contrast and visual interest. Spotlights, track lights, rope lights, and wall-mounted fixtures with adjustable heads are popular choices for accent lighting.
Decorative lighting fixtures serve both functional and ornamental purposes. Chandeliers, pendant lights, table lamps, and sconces can add a touch of style and elegance to a room. The decorative fixture you choose can complement your décor or serve as a statement piece, such as an heirloom or vintage lamp, to create a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing environment.
Exterior lighting can serve a multitude of purposes. Landscape architects often recommend illuminating pathways, gardens, and architectural features. Proper lighting contributes to safety and security by improving visibility, reducing the risk of accidents, and ensuring a secure environment for residents and visitors, especially if you entertain outside at night.
In addition, exterior lighting can create a warm and inviting tone, adding character and drama to the landscape and transforming outdoor areas into cozy retreats. Spotlights are often used to highlight a particular item, such as a tree, a garden sculpture, the property address, or holiday decorations. Solar fixtures that do not require underground wiring are a popular option.
With advancements in technology, integrated home lighting systems with smart bulbs and fixtures provide convenience, energy savings and environmental sustainability while allowing homeowners to control the intensity or color of lights, and even schedule when fixtures turn on and off or dim through smartphones or voice commands. They can also be linked to other items such as garage door openers, motion sensors, and security systems.
You may want to consult a lighting designer to develop a plan for your home. If you want to take more of an active role, check out free apps like Light ARchitect from Cooper Lighting Solutions or the Planning Guide: Lighting at www.hgtv.com.
Then, rather than head off to the big box store for builder-grade items, look at online options from www.lampsplus.com, www.shadesoflight.com, www.lightology.com, and www.lumens.com, to find something that suits your style and isn’t seen all over town.
The right lighting can enhance the ambiance of a room, highlight a favorite piece of art, let you comfortably read a good book or cook a gourmet meal, and increase security. But remember what your mother always said: Turn out the lights when you leave the room!”
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate/@properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Navigating a confusing housing market
Should I buy now or wait?
The housing market, like a complex and intricate puzzle, is shaped by various interlocking pieces. Among the key factors influencing it, mortgage interest rates and inventory levels are two puzzle pieces that capture the spotlight. Recent times have witnessed higher interest rates and a dwindling housing inventory, which often prompt questions about the sustainability of soaring house prices.
Let’s delve into the enigmatic world of real estate to understand why house prices may be on the rise despite these challenges. We’ll also explore the age-old dilemma: should you seize the moment and buy now, or is it wiser to exercise patience and wait for the perfect mortgage rate and opportunity?
Strong Demand – The Engine of Price Growth:
The first puzzle piece in our exploration of housing market dynamics is strong demand. A multitude of factors, including population growth, employment opportunities, and lifestyle and work changes, can fuel a surge in demand for homes. As more buyers enter the market, the scarcity of available homes can create fierce competition, ultimately driving up prices.
Low Inventory – The Missing Pieces:
Another critical puzzle piece which we are experiencing today is the supply of homes. When there are fewer homes on the market compared to the number of buyers, the result is a classic case of supply and demand economics. Low inventory levels can be attributed to a hesitancy to sell, for those homeowners locked into low interest rates and uncertain economic times. This scarcity, however, empowers sellers and contributes to rising home prices.
Inflation – The Silent Incentive:
The ever-present inflation factor should not be underestimated. As the cost of goods and services rises, investors often seek to safeguard their wealth by investing in tangible assets such as real estate. This pursuit of stability has further reduced inventory and bolstered property prices.
Which leads us to the question; Should I Buy Now or Wait?
Amidst the intricate puzzle of the housing market, the most pressing question often revolves around timing. Is now the right time to buy a home, or should you bide your time? The answer is not one-size-fits-all; it depends on your unique circumstances and goals.
Affordability – The Key Consideration:
First and foremost, consider your financial readiness. Can you comfortably afford a home at current price levels and interest rates? Factor in all the associated costs, including property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Don’t stretch your budget to the limit; ensure you have a financial cushion.
Long-Term Goals – Beyond the Market’s Fluctuations:
Consider your long-term plans. If you intend to make the purchased home your primary residence for many years, short-term market fluctuations may have less impact on your decision. Real estate has historically appreciated over time, making long-term ownership a potentially rewarding endeavor.
Market Conditions – A Local Perspective:
The housing market is not uniform across the country. Local market conditions can vary widely. Connect with a GayRealEstate.com agent and research the specific housing market in your area. Some regions may be more competitive than others, and understanding local dynamics is essential.
Interest Rates – Keep a Watchful Eye:
Interest rates play a pivotal role in home affordability. While they may be higher than historic lows, they could still be relatively low compared to long-term averages. Calculate how changes in interest rates might affect your monthly mortgage payments.
I anticipate that mortgage interest rates will decrease in the future, although I am skeptical that they will return to the historically low 3% levels we’ve seen before. It’s more likely that they will hover around 5% over the next 12-18 months. The key question is whether housing prices will continue to increase, potentially offsetting the advantages of lower interest rates, especially when there’s the option to secure a home now and refinance later if better rates become available.
At GayRealEstate.com, we recognize the significance of this decision for our LGBTQ community members. Whether you choose to seize the moment and embark on your homeownership journey now or exercise patience while awaiting the perfect opportunity, our dedicated real estate professionals are here to support you every step of the way. Let us help you find not just a house but a place to call home, where you can live authentically and comfortably in a space that reflects your unique identity and aspirations. Your dream home awaits, and we’re here to make it a reality.
Jeff Hammerberg is an entrepreneur and broker and founder of GayRealEstate.com.
Making your home a safer haven
Five easy tips to help you avoid common risks
Your home is more than just a place to eat and sleep; it’s your safe haven. As much as you might cherish your home, you should probably also recognize the potential hazards within its familiar walls. Accidents can happen in an instant, yet with a little foresight and some simple adjustments, you can transform your house into a safer haven.
Accidents can happen anywhere, and with a few simple tweaks, you can lower risks in your space. Below you’ll find five tips for each room in your home to help prevent injuries, falls, and other mishaps. In short, home safety.
This article was inspired by a shower in a rental we managed that began leaking through the kitchen ceiling below. If only the landlord had installed grab bars, right!? Below, we’ll guide you through the steps to fortify your bathroom, making it a place of relaxation without the fear of slips and falls. Then, we’ll venture into the room where the magic happens, where proper planning can ensure great nights and peaceful mornings. We’ll show you how to prevent accidents while you experiment becoming the next Gordon Ramsey. And we’ll include a few surprising solutions for those other rooms that hold their own unique hazards, offering solutions to safeguard against unexpected mishaps.
Bathroom Safety
Install Grab Bars: Adding grab bars near the shower and toilet can provide essential support for family members of all ages. Not only can they help with getting in and out, but they can help provide stability when washing. Make sure they are securely anchored to the wall.
Non-Slip Mats: Place non-slip mats inside the shower and bathtub to prevent slips. They’re a small investment that can save you from falls and head injuries.
Adjust Water Temperature: Ensure your hot water is set to a safe temperature to avoid scalding. The hot water heater should be set to around 120°F (49°C)l, the middle setting on many water heater settings.
Medicine Cabinet Locks: If you have young children, use childproof locks on your medicine cabinet to keep harmful substances out of reach.
Proper Lighting: Ensure there’s adequate lighting in the bathroom to avoid trips and falls during nighttime visits. Nightlights can be a simple and effective solution.
Bedroom Safety
Clear Pathways: Keep pathways in the bedroom clutter free to prevent tripping. Ensure there’s enough space to move around comfortably, particularly getting around the bed. Be aware where all furniture is when walking around to avoid stubbed toes, particularly at night.
Secure Rugs: If you have throw rugs, use rug grippers or double-sided tape to keep them from slipping. Loose rugs are a common trip hazard.
Bed Rails: For anyone at risk of falling out of bed, consider installing bed rails to provide extra support and prevent falls.
Nightstands with Drawers: Opt for nightstands with drawers to keep essential items. This reduces the need to get out of bed at night, minimizing the risk of falls, as you race to grab what you need and not lose a moment’s rest.
Fire Safety: Install battery-operated smoke detectors in the bedrooms if there are none. Make sure to install them 36 inches away from an air vent or the edge of a ceiling fan. Also six inches away from the joint between the wall and ceiling. And test smoke detectors regularly.
Kitchen Safety
Non-Slip Flooring: Choose slip-resistant rugs in the kitchen, especially in areas where spills are common. Mats near the sink and stove can also help and you can often buy them fairly cheaply at Costco.
Childproof Cabinets: If you have little ones, use childproof latches on cabinets and drawers to prevent them from accessing potentially hazardous items.
Anti-tip brackets: Install an anti-tip bracket behind the range. These are often used when children are in the home. Although they are less likely to open the oven door and use it as a step stool to get to the stove-top, adults can also benefit from installing these.
Adequate Lighting: Proper lighting is crucial in the kitchen to avoid accidents. Under-cabinet lighting can illuminate work areas effectively.
Secure Heavy Items: Ensure heavy pots and pans are stored at waist level to prevent straining or dropping them from high shelves.
Sharp Object Storage: Keep knives and other sharp objects in a secure drawer or block. And handle all sharp items with extreme care, even when washing and drying. These steps reduce the risk of accidental cuts.
Other Safety Tips
Furniture Anchors: Secure heavy furniture, like bookshelves and dressers, to the wall to prevent tip-overs, especially if you have young children.
Adequate Outlets: Check for damaged outlets and replace them promptly. Avoid overloading circuits with too many devices. Install placeholder plugs in outlets to prevent young curious fingers (or tongues?) from going inside an electrical outlet.
Stair Gates: If your home has stairs, install safety gates at the top and bottom to prevent falls, especially if you have toddlers or pets to keep them off of the stairs when you cannot monitor them.
Emergency Escape Plan: Develop and practice an emergency escape plan with your family, including a designated meeting place outside.
Carbon Monoxide Detector: If your home burns any fossil fuels for heating or appliances, install carbon monoxide detectors in common areas of your home to detect this odorless gas. The D.C. building codes require this if you use a fireplace or if you have an attached garage. In essence, if there is any potential source of carbon monoxide in the home, be sure to install these detectors.
Remember, a safer home not only prevents accidents but also provides peace of mind for you and your family. Implement these simple tips to create a secure environment in every room of your house.
With these practical tips and a few adjustments, you can significantly reduce the risk of injuries and falls in your home. Enjoy peace of mind in your now much safer haven.
Scott Bloom is owner and senior property manager of Columbia Property Management.
6 reasons to hire a Realtor when buying or selling
We handle everything from vendor lists to marketing
As a real estate professional you will go on listing appointments and buyer meetings to not only attempt to gain business but to educate the general public on what it is that we as real estate professionals do. I know what you’re thinking — and if you’ve seen my photo before you wouldn’t be wrong to assume that I am cast in “Selling DC” as the lead villain. I am just waiting for that phone call. But in all seriousness, when I sit down to come up with a list of things to prove to prospective clients the value in working with me as their real estate professional, I am pretty blown away at the myriad of tasks that a professional representing you in a real estate transaction is responsible for managing, including but not limiting to the following:
1. Have a pulse on the marketplace to truly understand exactly what is happening from a buying and selling standpoint while also understanding the economical side of things — not just looking at interest rates. Why are rates where they are? Which employers in the area are laying off workers and could that cause an influx of inventory? What are the trends for individuals moving IN or OUT of an area looking like? Forecasting the marketplace of all things that truly affect real estate is vital.
2. Soft Skills. These are the skills often considered as customer service skills. The ability to be approachable by all types of people and ensure that you are open to receive information. Also, when conveying bad news, it’s important to ensure that it is done in a manner in which you, the receiver, will be pleasantly receptive.
3. Pre-market vendors. Not only are real estate professionals expected to market your home for sale or locate a home for you to purchase, we are also expected to have a list of pre-market vendors that you can use for your lending needs, home inspection, title work, any fluffing and buffing needed pre market for the sale of your home such as a contractor, painter, landscaper, etc. We have a book of well vetted vendors that either I personally have used or past clients have used that can assist with your needs. This beats Googling for hours and accidently choosing the wrong contractor.
Section A of the pre-market vendor list includes those in which we real estate professionals use for marketing materials for your property. We will use the best photographers, have floor plans drawn for your property, video, staging, catering for brokers opens and the list goes on. Again, this is a well-vetted list that we have worked on for years and done all of the heavy lifting and had those uncomfortable conversations when things are not properly executed – so you don’t have to.
4. On Market Tasks. These are the tasks that most clients are unaware that we do. Often when a listing is on market, folks think that I am just cruising around in my convertible buying nice things. However, I am in fact going around checking each listing on market to ensure that they are clean, the booties are replaced, marketing materials are distributed, light bulbs are all working, staging looks crisp and the list goes on. That of course, doesn’t include the tasks we do to properly market the property such as weekly email blasts, reaching out several times to follow up with showing agents to get their feedback, check the market to see what our competition looks like, what’s under contract and why, and again, I could go on. Needless to say the most important and time consuming tasks are those that are done when the property is on market.
5. “Contract to close” management. The term “contract to close” is pretty much what it sounds like — it’s what happens from the time we go under contract until we reach the closing finish line and you have those keys. Once a trusted real estate professional has fiercely negotiated on your behalf as a buyer, the fun starts. Again pops up this vendor list from item 3 – helping guide you though selection of a home inspector, termite inspector, etc., for the inspections. A title attorney is needed (depending on your jurisdiction) and any other vendors for quotes like renovations, etc., that you might want done to the property. Once the inspection is completed and we go through possible re-negotiations then we must ensure that the lender has the documents needed from you completed in order to have the appraisal done to prove the value of the home you are under contract for. Now we are getting into the weeds but once we are on the other side of things and the appraisal comes back at value and the loan is clear to close then we are at the finish line to your new home.
It’s similar if you are selling your home. The appraisal is a very important part of the checklist as that is the value of your home. The appraiser is a third party that the buyer, seller, lender or myself have no allegiance to. I do, however, have the duty to educate said appraiser on why I chose the listing price and how I came up with that value.
6. Post-market vendors. As mentioned before, a real estate professional should have a book of well-vetted vendors from which to choose. Looking at the list of vendors now that we are on the other side of the table, I can provide a cleaning person, HVAC contractor, someone to repair the sprinkler system, a dog walker, the best caterers and bakery in town. Further down the road I am able to provide a wonderful wealth manager who can tell you what to do with that piece of real estate you purchased some time ago and we could go on for days.
While you are fully entitled to not use a real estate agent during your real estate transaction, I do believe that without one there would be loose ends not tied up, things mismanaged and possible delays that could cost real cash. All of that aside, it is also such a truly wonderful experience to work alongside a trusted professional that at the end of the transaction becomes a new friend and family member. Real estate professionals love what they do, they love real estate and people and shepherding you through the home buying or selling process is what it’s all about to us.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.