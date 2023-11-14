Opinions
Breaking binaries and advocating for intersex justice in Southern Africa
Movement embraces intersectionality and affirms people’s multiple identities
A transformative movement is gaining momentum in Southern Africa, a region known for its diverse cultures and traditions. This movement challenges gender norms and advocates for the rights and dignity of intersex individuals. This article explores the vital concepts of breaking binaries and intersex justice in Southern Africa, where cultural nuances and a rapidly developing fierce spirit of activism reshape the landscape of gender diversity and sexuality.
The world is quickly changing, and with it comes an increasing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion. In the past, many people have looked at the world in terms of binaries — Black and white, male and female, homosexual and heterosexual. However, this way of thinking is limiting and does not reflect the diversity that exists in our communities. Breaking these binaries and embracing diversity and inclusion is crucial to creating a fair and equitable society by recognizing and protecting all these diversities.
Intersex intersectionality
Intersex justice is a social and human rights movement that advocates for the rights, dignity and well-being of intersex individuals. It is also a political movement making political statements since in the broader context of identity politics and the recognition that vulnerable and marginalized communities have historically been subjected to social, political and legal discrimination. When gender-diverse people dare to express their identities openly (and using the plural term for identity here intentionally because, using the theory of intersectionality, everyone has their own unique identities and experiences), it can be seen as a form of resistance and a statement against the systemic discrimination and oppression they may face.
Intersex people are born with variations in their sex characteristics that do not fit typical definitions of male or female. Intersex people often face stigma, discrimination, medical interventions without informed consent and societal violence. Inclusive binaries and intersex justice are significant issues in Southern Africa, as they intersect with the region’s traditional, cultural, social and legal aspects. In many parts of Southern Africa, intersex persons are often frowned upon, hidden or even believed to be a curse and killed.
As we work on intersex awareness, though annual commemorations such as #IntersexAwarenessDay, there is a solid need to reject stereotypes that lead to discrimination and prejudice. Breaking binaries embraces intersectionality and affirms that people have multiple identities that intersect and interact with one another.
Several Southern African customs have a long-standing relationship with gender and sex, associated with male and female and masculinity and femininity and there is no in-between; males are expected to masculinize, and females are supposed to feminize. The push for inclusive binaries challenges these traditional gender norms and promotes a more inclusive understanding of human diversity.
Gender norms and it has influenced societies
Gender norms have profoundly influenced Southern African societies, shaping cultural, social, and economic dynamics for centuries, and this has also impacted modern gender norms in our communities. Gender norms can be defined “as social principles that govern the behavior of girls, boys, women and men in society and restrict their gender identity into what is considered to be appropriate,” a definition also very limiting and binary based with little consideration and acknowledgement of the diverse gender spectrum.
Gender norms, a social construct, were often prescribed specific roles and responsibilities for men and women, and we have been inaccurately taught in history, moral education and social studies lessons in schools that in the past, men were traditionally seen as hunters, warriors and providers, while women were responsible for domestic tasks, childcare and subsistence farming.
These roles have reinforced gender-based inequalities in access to resources and economic opportunities that we experience today in a somewhat progressive modern society. Gender norms typically grant more decision-making power to men, and they often hold leadership positions within the community. This practice continues as men’s voices are prioritized in governance and social development matters, which has resulted in the exclusion of women from participating in important decisions that affect their lives and communities, and this is even worse for gender-diverse persons and they do not satisfy the bias “male” and “female” category.
The unequal power dynamics enforced by society’s gender norms have contributed to higher levels of gender-based violence. Domestic violence and harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation have persisted in some Southern African communities due to these norms. Intersex persons have not been spared from genital mutilation as some have undergone “gender reappropriation” surgeries as infants. There is a growing push in advocacy and legislative reform to protect intersex minors from unconsented gender surgeries as this is a choice that should be for them to make. The influence of gender norms has further influenced healthcare service delivery as sexual and reproductive health and rights development have been limited and not inclusive and accessible for intersex persons. This limitation has resulted in a lack of bodily autonomy for intersex people. Being gender-diverse has many excluded intersex people from essential fundamental health services such as family planning and mental well-being.
Another aspect influenced by gender norms is inheritance rights. Many African societies are built in a cisgender patriarchal system, and because of this, inheritance and property rights have been structured in a way that favored male heirs. This has often left women and girls without access to land and resources, making them economically vulnerable and dependent on male relatives.
The result of not conforming and fitting into mainstream male or female gender identity often left intersex persons excluded, facing stigma, discrimination and prejudice from various packets of society. Efforts are being made to raise awareness about intersex issues, promote inclusivity, challenge discrimination and prevent the invisibilization of intersex voices and identities. Intersex justice organizers work to ensure intersex individuals are recognized, respected and provided with the support and care they need while fighting against harmful practices and discrimination.
Efforts and promoting intersex rights and justice in Southern Africa
Promoting intersex rights and justice in Southern Africa has become an increasingly important focus for advocacy and human rights organizations in recent years.
Human rights organizations, such as the Southern Africa Litigation Center, are actively involved in legal advocacy for gender-diverse individuals and work to challenge discriminatory laws and practices, and supporting strategic litigation that promotes the rights of gender minority and gender-diverse people in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
Regional organizations such as Iranti and Gender DynamiX advocate and provide training and educational resources to healthcare professionals, religious and cultural leaders, policymakers, and the public. These advocacy initiatives aim to enhance understanding and sensitivity regarding intersex issues and collaborate with other human rights organizations to foster a more inclusive and accepting society.
Legal and policy developments on intersex rights in Southern Africa
Legal and policy developments related to intersex rights in Southern Africa have gained momentum in recent years, reflecting a growing recognition of the need to protect the rights of intersex individuals. Additionally, the Protocol to the African Charter on the Rights of Women, a progressive human rights instrument, requires state parties to take specific measures to end violence against women regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Furthermore, the Protocol calls for the ending of genital mutilation and the promotion of bodily autonomy and reproductive health choices of women, including intersex women.
In South Africa, the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act as amended in 2005 interprets the definition of “sex” to include intersex persons; therefore, intersex persons are protected from unfair discrimination, harassment and hate speech and promote equality for intersex persons.
In 2014, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights adopted Resolution 275, which protects against violence and other human rights violations against persons based on their actual or imputed sexual orientation and gender identity. Resolution 275 expresses grave concern about increasing violence and other human rights violations, including murder, rape and assault experienced by sexual and gender minorities. It calls upon states to stop such violence and take appropriate measures to ensure adequate remedies for victims.
Botswana made significant progress in 2017 by recognizing the rights of transgender and intersex individuals to change their legal gender markers on official documents. This ruling by the court was a crucial step towards recognizing the diversity of gender identities and would pave the way for the protection of gender-diverse persons. In many Southern African countries, such as Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia, intersex persons can legally change their name and sex on birth certificates to suit their preferred gender identity per the national registration acts.
In 2022, the Zimbabwean government adopted two recommendations at the country’s Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council on gender minorities, which were to protect intersex minors from unconsented operations surgeries and violations of bodily integrity and to strengthen efforts to address violence against women, children and all persons based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. Intersex advocacy groups in Zimbabwe have been working to raise awareness and challenge harmful practices. Following the adopted recommendations, there is an expectation to see an increase in dialogue between the government and human rights organizations on protecting intersex people’s rights.
In March this year, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights adopted Resolution 552, which seeks to promote and protect intersex rights on the African continent. Resolution 552 comes with clear recommendations for states to create administrative and legislative measures to protect intersex persons from violent harassment at home, school, the workplace and in the broader society. It calls on member states to ensure that members of their judiciary, immigration officials, law enforcement officers, healthcare and education practitioners, as well as traditional and religious communities, are sensitized to protect, respect and treat intersex people equally without discrimination or prejudice. It further calls for the recognition and protection of intersex movements and human rights defenders to organize without any threats and that perpetrators are tried and persecuted.
Intersex liberation is our liberation too
The fight for the recognition, protection, and inclusion of intersex people is an ongoing and essential human rights struggle. And while there has been progress, challenges still exist for intersex rights. It is necessary to continue advocating for the full recognition and freedoms of all intersex people, to protect their bodily autonomy and to ensure that they can live their lives with dignity and without discrimination.
Bradley Fortuin is the LGBTIQ+ Program Officer at the Southern Africa Litigation Center and a social justice activist.
This article is part of advocacy efforts on recommendations to the government of Botswana’s Universal Review of Botswana at the 43rd Human Rights Council. A joint submission Stakeholder Report was submitted by Banana Club,Black Queer DocX, Botswana Trans Initiative, Life|Loss|Love, Mmammati Human Rights Hub, Iranti, the Southern Africa Litigation Center and the Sexual Rights Initiative.
To my queer community: You are failing your Jewish members
Our struggle is your struggle, so stand with us, or stand down
In the landscape of identity and activism, there comes a moment when peoples’ true intentions and unabashed biases are unveiled, revealing the stark incongruities within our own communities. As a Jewish gay man, I can say this moment is now, and the battlefield is none other than the war-torn narratives surrounding Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, which has been the de facto governing body in the Gaza Strip since 2007 when it ousted the Palestinian Authority from power (this is after Israel completely withdrew from Gaza in 2005).
Let’s cut through the noise: In the grand theater of activism, where the LGBTQ community has long demanded education, patience, and understanding on queer issues, it seems these courtesies vanish when the topic switches to Middle Eastern politics. “Apartheid!” they scream, from the comfort of their free societies, neglecting the fact that in parts of the Middle East, being queer isn’t just taboo, it’s a crime.
The stark parallels here are maddening. As queer individuals, we’ve spent lifetimes imploring others to look beyond black-or-white narratives. “Educate yourselves,” we’ve pleaded, “understand the spectrum, the stories, the struggles behind each letter of LGBTQIA+.” Yet, when it comes to Israel, a land teeming with stories as diverse as our own community, the rainbow lens suddenly flips to monochrome.
This isn’t just hypocrisy; it’s a betrayal of the very principles of social justice. It’s a slap to those of us who sit at the intersection of being queer and Jewish, fighting on two fronts for recognition and understanding. We have not demanded that others walk on eggshells, only that they walk in knowledge before they talk.
Let’s address a big elephant in the room: the claim of “pinkwashing” by Israel. Critics, quick to label, fail to grasp the genuine strides Israel has made in LGBTQ rights, which are not a facade but a reality for countless people who live, love, and thrive there. The accusation of pinkwashing is not only reductive, but it negates the lived experiences of an estimated 25% of Tel Aviv’s residents alone who identify as LGBTQ, and the undeniable fact that Israel has become a sanctuary for LGBTQ Palestinians seeking asylum. These are not hollow gestures meant for international optics; they are tangible freedoms, hard-won by local activists and safeguarded by an independent judiciary.
The blunt truth? Our queer spaces, once sanctuaries, have now turned into forums where Jewish voices are drowned out, where our history and pain are oversimplified into soundbites. The irony is biting—our community, which fiercely demands inclusivity, has become selectively deaf to our cries against anti-Semitic propaganda.
I have never felt more embraced for my queerness than in my Jewish circles, yet I am watching in dismay as parts of the queer community dismiss the perils we face. When a popular LGBTQ platform with more than a million followers on Instagram alone labels Hamas, a brutal terrorist organization, as a mere “resistance movement,” it’s a sobering wake-up call fraught with unspeakable danger.
Israel stands as a haven for LGBTQ rights in a region where such freedoms are scarce. From the legal milestones achieved in the 1960s to Tel Aviv’s renowned Pride parade, Israel has been at the forefront of LGBTQ advocacy. The path isn’t perfect—same-sex marriage isn’t legal, but Israel recognizes same-sex unions from abroad and grants comprehensive rights domestically. The Israeli Supreme Court’s decisions to uphold LGBTQ rights are beacons of hope, shining examples of progress that have come from the demands of its citizens, not from the desire to distract.
Yet, here we are, witnessing a disturbing paradox. While Israel fosters LGBTQ rights, in the territories under Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization, being queer can mean imprisonment, and yes, death. This dichotomy is conveniently ignored by too many self-proclaimed progressives. Their silence on this is deafening and damning.
It’s time for the larger queer community to wake up. Our struggle for rights doesn’t stop at our doorstep; it stretches across the globe. To my queer “social justice warriors” who soak in the sun at Tel Aviv Pride but cast shadows on Israel, or for that matter don’t speak up at all, your hypocrisy and silence are noted. Your selective advocacy is not only noticeable; it’s a betrayal.
To the queer activists who have let anti-Semitism taint their advocacy: Your narrative is not complete until it includes us. We demand a seat at the table. We demand to be heard. And to those who stand with us, know this: our fight is united, our cause is just, and our spirit is indomitable. We will not retreat into the shadows.
Before you raise your banners, remember the diligence you asked of others to understand your queerness. Apply that same rigor to unravel the narratives you consume and the stances you adopt. Recognize that this isn’t a game of ‘pick a side and shout the loudest.’ Lives, histories, and truths are woven into this complex narrative, and they deserve more than a cursory glance and a hasty hashtag. To be truly progressive, the queer community must embrace complexity, reject hypocrisy, and fight for every member’s right to be seen and heard. We are a part of this community, and we will hold it accountable. Our struggle is your struggle. Stand with us, or stand down.
Jason Feldman is principal of JMF Communications and a member of the Atlanta Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board.
My Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise continues
Happy hours, stellar performances, politics, and more
Celebrity BEYOND Transatlantic Cruise: Blog #5
Day 6, our first sea day, dawned windy and cool and the boat was rocking. But that didn’t stop most of us from enjoying the day. There is lots to occupy your time on the Celebrity Beyond every minute of the day. Or if you are like me, it is a day of relaxing, reading, eating, and drinking. A hard life, but someone has to live it.
After spending time in the morning writing, I again headed to the gym. This time it was empty and three of the four lifecycles were available when I got there. The woman on the one next to me kidded we were not only doing leg work, but with the rocking motion of the ship, were doing some core work. Hey, a two for one exercise is always good. After the gym I headed back to the Retreat lounge for my usual cappuccino. The waiters there are nice. The Cappuccino machine was broken but the waiter said if I could wait a little, he was sure it would work. Well since I had nothing but time, that was fine, and about fifteen minutes later, he came over with a smile and my cappuccino. A few of the gang were there and we again headed to Luminae for lunch. Due to the rocking of the ship, it was not quite as full as the first time.
The rest of the day was nice and lazy. I read, walked around the ship getting in some of my steps; hey my Apple watch keeps reminding me to do them. I then found a nice place to sit and read above the Eden lounge. Then before I knew it was time to change, and head to the LGBTQ happy hour. It was better attended than I thought it would be considering some of our group was a little under the weather, suffering mild cases of sea-sickness. The boat was really rocking and it made walking a little difficult. I should mention we had begun turning back our watches every other evening; the goal to be on US time when we arrive back in Ft. Lauderdale, thereby avoiding any jet lag. It is why I like traveling east to west. On the nights when the ship was really rocking, it meant extra time tossing and turning for some.
After a short time at happy hour, I headed to the Retreat lounge to meet with Christophe, the Hotel Director. We chatted about several things including why the luggage was delivered late, to the art installations on the ship. He remembered we had met last year on APEX, and appreciated my comments. He is working closely this year with Dustin and Scott, helping them with their parties. He realizes they have over 100 guests, many in the Retreat. Watching Christophe do his job, it is clear Celebrity is really lucky to have him.
I then joined many in our group and headed to the theater to see Jesse Hamilton, Jr., a very talented singer. My review is he was trying too hard to involve the audience, and spending a lot of time giving us his resume. He didn’t need to do that, as he is very talented. The big decision for most evenings is whether to go to the 7pm show, and do dinner after, or dinner first, and go to the 9pm show. After the 7pm show, Paul, Ken, and I headed to our first dinner at Eden. Paul’s other half, John, was a little under the weather and didn’t join us. Eden is interesting.
There is a tasing menu, eight courses, with wine pairings, which they try to charge an enormous amount for. Then there is the regular menu, which is covered by what you paid when you reserved the specialty restaurants. Basically, the food choices on both sides of the menu are the same, and on the regular menu you can try all the appetizers. Either way, the food is great. The chef was pointed out to us, his name is David. He looked vaguely familiar but I wasn’t sure from where.
All-in-all it was the best meal I had onboard thus far. Then I stayed in the Eden lounge for the 10:45 show. It was called Dreams. The aerialists had their part of the show curtailed as the ship really was rocking too much for them to go flying.
After the show some headed to the Martini Bar, but I headed back to the cabin. My first sea day over. I looked forward to the next five. Sea days are really my favorite time on the ship.
Celebrity BEYOND Transatlantic Cruise: Blog #6
Day 7, our second sea day, dawned very windy and the boat was still rocking. My room service waiter brought breakfast on time at 7:30; my coffee, bagel, and orange juice. This time I added a banana to make myself feel more virtuous. After writing for a couple of hours I headed back to the gym. Again, it was fairly empty and a lifecycle was immediately available. I do thirty minutes on it each day, trying to keep my knees in shape. After all, I have had two knee replacements. I am always thankful we live in a time when we can get replacement body parts. Once again, my destination after the gym is the retreat lounge for my cappuccino. This time the machine was working and I sat with some of our group and ended up talking politics. Most of our group know I write a regular political column for the Washington Blade, so they often ask for my thoughts. Someone said to me, “Oh, you are a journalist,” to which I replied “No, I am a columnist, and that is very different, I give opinions.” Since we are nearly all members of the LGBTQ+ community in our group of about 100, we tend to share many of the same views. I always enjoy the discussions but must admit with the way the world is today, they can get very depressing.
Today was the day I had arranged to meet Vladyslav, one of the aerialists, to interview him. We had agreed to meet at 4:00pm in the back of the Ocean Café, near the pizza stand. I was looking forward to it. I had invited him to join me after the interview at the Sea Day party Dustin and Scott, of My Lux Cruise, our travel agents extraordinaire, hosted in their Iconic suite. But he, like all the entertainment crew, needed to get special permission to attend a guest’s party.
Even though Captain Leo and Christophe said they could. He said he would try to get permission for our next party, a sail-away party from Bermuda. I told him he could invite the entire cast after getting permission from Scott to do that.
I had a great interview with him. He told me his friends call him Slavik which is what he uses on his Instagram. I learned much about him and his family, some of who are still in Ukraine. His parents are now in Poland but his god-father is in the military and his cousins and their children are still in Ukraine, in the Kherson area.
Slavik spent some time at the beginning of the war there as well. While he was not in the military, he was a volunteer. I learned he began his gymnastics career at the age of 4 and has gone on to compete in a European, and two world championships, the last in China in 2016, in sports acrobatics. He is quite an amazing young man and I intend to write up the interview.
Then it was off to the party in the Iconic suite. It was crowded and as the evening progressed the weather got a little better so people could be on the big deck of the suite. There was a short moment when I got a great picture of the sunset.
Captain Leo and Christophe were there, but we had all hoped Captain Kate would show, but she didn’t. After the party I had dinner in Luminae with Kenny, Tom, and their friends. At one point as dinner began, Tom started feeling a little sick and headed back to his cabin. The ship was definitely rocking, and after dinner I called it an evening and headed back to my cabin and read for a while. Turned on the TV and watched MSNBC which I never do at home. We had been told by the Captain the weather would now start to get better in the next days, and we were all looking forward to that.
Celebrity BEYOND Transatlantic Cruise: Blog #7
Day 8 of our cruise dawned a little smoother, and it was warmer. I woke up early and started writing my column for the Blade which was going to be submitted late because I was going to wait to hear the results of the Tuesday elections. The top of the column would have to wait for results, but the rest was going to be about the irrelevant poll the New York Times had released showing Biden down in six of the swing states. Politics was going to be the conversation of the next two days, even in the middle of the Atlantic.
But that wouldn’t be the whole of my day. Breakfast was delivered to the room as always and after a couple of hours of writing, which included drafting of the column based on the interview I had done with Slavik, I headed to the gym. It was fairly empty and my lifecycle was available. It was a good hour in the gym, and then it was back to the retreat lounge to treat myself to my morning cappuccino, and conversation with friends. This was going to be the first day we thought we could head to the sun deck. It was going to be a great day to sit outside. The new deck in the retreat was beautiful. Deck 17 had various areas to sit with full lounges and chairs with great comfortable cushions. It was nice to feel the sun on my body. I even treated myself to a strawberry daiquiri, the first such drink I had since my last cruise. I am not a drinker but daiquiris and mudslides go down like milkshakes, and are perfect when sitting in the middle of the Atlantic. I do tend to stay away from them during the rest of the year. But since I have invested in the ‘premium’ drink package it would be wasteful not to partake.
The day went by quickly, and suddenly it was 3pm and I headed to the Comedy show in the theater. The comedian, Jeff Stevenson, is English, and very funny. For some reason I haven’t always put those two things together. It was billed as an 18+ show but the humor was very clean and could have been for all ages. The theater was packed to the rafters for the show. After, I headed back to the cabin to read and relax, after-all it had been a hard day, lol. Then got ready for happy hour and a second dinner at Eden with Ken, Paul and this time John joined us. It has been the best food on the ship by far. This time as we were leaving after finishing another superb dinner, the chef, David, was standing at the entrance podium. I took the occasion to find out why he looked so familiar. Turned out he had been the chef at Eden on the EDGE when I traveled on it before the pandemic. I had met him the first night of that cruise, when he came to our table to chat, along with the food and beverage manager at the time. I told him we thought the food at Eden was again as great as it was that first time.
After dinner we stayed in the Eden lounge to see the Decadence show, with the Aerialists, Slavik and Vlad. The entire cast is great, really good singers and dancers, but some felt the show didn’t quite live up to its name. Guess they were hoping to see more skin or something. I really enjoyed the show. By that time, it was nearly midnight and way past my bedtime. So, when some of the gang headed to the Martini Bar and the casino, I went to my cabin. Tomorrow was going to be election day back home.
Celebrity BEYOND Transatlantic Cruise: Blog #8
It was Day 9 of our cruise. Time was going too quickly. It was also Election Day back home, and again it was part of the conversation all day. But it didn’t stop anyone from having fun. The day began for me as always with room service breakfast. Some think returning from a trip to Europe involves jet lag, but that is ameliorated when coming back by ship. But the real change for me, is when I wake up that first day at home, no one is knocking at the door at 7:30 with my coffee, juice, and a bagel. I actually have to walk a full block to Java House to get my coffee. To be honest, I never have a bagel at home, that is reserved for my cruises where overeating seems to be ok.
After a little writing, I once again headed to the gym to assuage the guilt of the bagel, and whatever else I would eat during the day. Sitting on the Lifecyle, and peddling, watching the ocean through the windows, I was surprised when it started to rain. Watching the rain slide down the windows as the ship continues to move forward, is kind of cool. But it meant no sundeck today. Didn’t stop me from treating myself to cappuccino after the gym. Today I was going to meet Scott and Dustin for lunch at Raw on Five, the great sushi restaurant on the ship. I was pleasantly surprised when Mark and his mom, and Piotr and his sister, Tatiana, joined us. Mark and Piotr, who insists he is a Peter, are great guys, who I had met on previous cruises and had dinner with when they visited DC. Scott and Dustin, as always, were great hosts and the food in the restaurant is always great and plentiful. The conversation included discussing a potential future cruise to the Norwegian Fjords which I was pushing Scott to investigate. It is another place on my bucket list.
After lunch it was another wonderful, and lazy, afternoon. Some more reading, and a look at MSNBC to see what they were predicting about the elections. TV viewing is limited on the ship. They have MSNBC to balance FOX and BBC. I have come to believe BBC is very right-wing.
Then it was suddenly happy hour time again. After happy hour some of us headed to the theater to see the magician, Matt Johnson. I had seen him on America’s Got Talent do a Houdini type escape from the water. Turns out he is a very likable guy, also English, now living in Vancouver, Canada, with loads of tattoos. He did levitate a woman he selected from the audience, and then escaped from a straight jacket while hanging upside down with an electric saw threatening him, if he couldn’t reach the bottom to stop it within 60 seconds. Thankfully he did, or his next show, which he had already been paid for, couldn’t have happened.
Seriously, it was a good show. After the show Mary, Nancy, and I headed to the Cosmopolitan restaurant, one of the four main dining rooms, and had a relaxed dinner. After dinner I wandered around the ship, headed to the Martini Bar to see who was around, but realized I was very nervous about the elections, and headed back to the cabin and turned-on MSNBC and brought up the New York Times on my computer to wait for results. MSNBC was going to have Steve Kornacki on with his running commentary on the chances each candidate had, as the results started to come in.
As the polls started closing at 7 p.m. East Coast Time, that was about 10 p.m. ship time, it was quickly becoming clear that Democrats were going to have a good night. The first race he called was Andy Beshear (D) winning reelection by a good margin in Kentucky, a very red state. I was still holding my breath for Virginia and hoping voters there would hand a defeat to MAGA Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. When it was clear they did, I went back to the column I was preparing for the Blade and headlined it: “Virginia is for lovers, and Democrats.” By the time I turned off the TV at about 1 a.m. I knew it had been a good night for Democrats.
LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers in Kakuma continue to suffer
Refugee camp initially established as a safe haven
In the midst of the ongoing refugee crisis, it is crucial to shed light on the often overlooked and harrowing experiences of LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers.
Kakuma refugee camp, situated in Northwestern Kenya, is one such place where the struggle for survival is compounded by discrimination, fear and a lack of protection for the vulnerable individuals.
Kakuma refugee camp was initially established as a haven of hope for those fleeing persecution and violence. However, for LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers, the camp has become a living nightmare. In our countries of origin, we have faced unimaginable horrors including violence, discrimination and even death threats due to our sexual orientation or gender identity. Sadly, these challenges persist even within the camp walls.
We face relentless discrimination and stigmatization from our fellow refugees and the natives. We are often subjected to verbal and physical abuse which significantly impacts our mental health and well-being. The stigma attached to our sexual orientation or gender identity further isolates us from accessing essential services and support, leaving us in a state of vulnerability and despair.
Lack of protection and legal support
One of the most alarming aspects of the situation at the Kakuma refugee camp and Kenya-at-large is the absence of adequate protection and legal support for LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers. In many cases, we are denied access to asylum procedures or face prolonged delays due to our sexual orientation or gender identity. This leaves us in a state of limbo, vulnerable to exploitation and at risk of further persecution.
Additionally, governments and international organizations need to allocate more resources to ensure the safety and well-being of LGBTIQ folks in refugee camps. Legal frameworks must be in place to protect our rights and ensure access to asylum procedures without discrimination or prejudice.
The plight of LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers in the Kakuma refugee camp and Africa-at-large is a reminder of the urgent need for change and increased support for vulnerable populations. By addressing the discrimination and lack of protection we face, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate world for all individuals regardless of our sexual orientation or gender identity. It is time to amplify our voices, acknowledge our struggles and work together to improve our lives.
Kieynan Gant is a refugee who lives in Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp.
