Maryland
Pride flag ripped down at Bethesda church
Police haven’t determined if incident was hate crime
An unidentified suspect was captured on a video security camera on Nov. 7 tearing up and pulling down part of a two-story tall LGBTQ Pride banner from the outside wall of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Bethesda, Md., according to Montgomery County police.
WTOP News and the online news site MOCO 360 report that one of the church’s ministers, Dennis Williams, was the first to discover the damaged Pride banner as he was leaving the church on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
“I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” MOCO 360 quoted Williams as saying. “It was gut wrenching,” he told the news site. “It made me emotional, because we belong to a church that is so welcoming and has embraced us as a family so well. It was really sad to see.”
WTOP reports that police said a preliminary investigation found that on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at around 9:35 p.m. an unidentified suspect walked to the church’s property, damaged the flag, and left the scene.
Williams told WTOP the video shows a person in a white hoodie initially trying to pull the banner down before using something to cut it. WTOP reports police have not yet determined whether the incident was a hate crime.
MOCO 360 reports the suspect’s features are not distinguishable on the video recording. It reports the incident took place about an hour after the last parishioner left the church following an event.
Williams told WTOP the church will be putting up a new Pride banner to replace the damaged one. He told MOCO 360 the church put up the Pride banner in June in recognition of Pride Month.
“It is important for our church to put [the banner] up so the LGBTQ+ community knows we’re a supportive church,” he told the online news site.
The church is located at 8300 Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda.
Featured Local Savings
Maryland
Sermon on the streets: A trans pastor helps those on the margins find grace
Elazar Schoch Zavaletta is as unique as his congregation
BY JULIE SCHARPER | The ceiling of this church is the sky. There are no stained-glass windows, just graffiti-covered concrete walls. No pews, only chairs unfolded on a vacant lot in Station North.
Church members arrive by motorized wheelchairs, walkers, canes. A few smoke cigarettes or drink out of bottles wrapped in plastic bags. Many have slept on the streets, and some still lack permanent housing. Then there is Pastor Elazar Schoch Zavaletta, a religious leader as unique as this congregation. He is joyfully and proudly trans at a time when many who identify as Christian are leading efforts to curbs the rights of trans people.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
Anne Arundel County NAACP president faces calls for removal over past statements about gays, women
Petition seeks to remove Rickey Nelson Jones
By Royale Bonds | The president of the Anne Arundel County NAACP is coming under fire for past comments about gay people and women, with some members calling for his ouster. The leader is denying the charges.
Members of the county chapter recently forwarded a petition to the organization’s national branch calling for the removal of President Rickey Nelson Jones over accusations of homophobia, sexism and other issues, said Marguerite Morris, who organized the petition drive.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
Moms for Liberty is winning its fight to remove books from one Md. school district
56 books are temporarily off Carroll County library shelves
By Kristen Griffith | Carroll County Public Schools can’t keep up with a flood of requests to review 56 school library books by a group of parents who oppose their content, so the superintendent has temporarily taken them off the shelves.
Flooding the queue is the conservative parents-rights group Moms for Liberty, whose Carroll County chapter has joined its nationwide call for stricter school library book selection, targeting titles with sexual content, in particular.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.
Hundreds of thousands attend pro-Israel rally in D.C.
Pride flag ripped down at Bethesda church
My Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise arrives in Ft. Lauderdale
Saying an abrupt goodbye to Crazy Aunt Helen’s
Mondaire Jones ready to fight anti-LGBTQ extremism
D.C. bill would fund local news outlets
To my queer community: You are failing your Jewish members
Latin America’s first nonbinary judge found dead in Mexico home
Long-awaited ‘Rustin’ restores queer hero to the historical record
Let there be light
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. bill would fund local news outlets
-
Opinions5 days ago
To my queer community: You are failing your Jewish members
-
Mexico1 day ago
Latin America’s first nonbinary judge found dead in Mexico home
-
Movies5 days ago
Long-awaited ‘Rustin’ restores queer hero to the historical record