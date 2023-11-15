Mike Johnson is board member of a group that said mpox is penalty for being gay

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) serves on the board of a Christian publishing house that called mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, an “an inevitable and appropriate penalty” for being gay.

A spokesperson for the fundamentalist Christian congressman said does not agree with the statements, which were spoken by Living Waters Publications founder and CEO Ray Comfort during a podcast last year.

“Speaker Johnson joined the board of Living Waters years ago in support of its mission of spreading Christian gospel,” the spokesperson said, adding that the speaker had not seen and was not aware of the remarks about mpox.

Still, Johnson’s tenure on the board, for over a decade — first reported on Wednesday by Politico — comes amid intense scrutiny of his extreme, far-right, anti-LGBTQ views.

For example, shortly after he was elected speaker, CNN revealed Johnson had authored editorials in defense of criminalizing gay sex between consenting adults.

He has also maintained a close personal relationship with Comfort.

“I am such a big fan of your ministry and of you, and I cannot overstate what a profound influence you’ve been in my life and my walk with Christ and so many other people that I know and I’m just really grateful for all that you do and the team at Living Waters,” Johnson told him during a recent interview.

Politico learned of the speaker’s affiliation with Living Waters through a progressive research firm called Accountable.US, whose executive director, Tony Carrk, told the Washington Blade, “the more we learn about Mike Johnson, the clearer his history of far-right fanaticism comes into view.”

In response to the news, Democratic National Committee National Press Secretary Sarafina Chitika shared a statement with the Blade.

“Birds of a feather flock together, and it’s no coincidence that MAGA extremist Mike Johnson, who just endorsed Donald Trump for president, sits on the board of an organization that called mpox ‘an inevitable and appropriate penalty’ for being gay,” said Chitika.

“His attacks on the LGBTQ community, from saying gay marriage would lead to ‘sexual anarchy,’ including pedophilia and bestiality, to railing against ‘the homosexual agenda’ and calling the LGBTQ+ community ‘destructive’ and ‘dangerous’ are shameful and downright threatening,” added Chitika. “Johnson’s speakership shows once and for all that far-right extremism has taken over the GOP — Republicans up and down the ticket will be forced to answer for Johnson’s hateful rhetoric in 2024.”

Mondaire Jones, who is currently running to retake his seat representing New York’s 17th Congressional District in the House from Republican Mike Lawler, who is broadly considered among the most vulnerable GOP members, has highlighted his opponent’s vote for Johnson — arguing that his constituents are opposed to the speaker’s far-right views.