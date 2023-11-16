Movies
‘Nyad’ stays afloat thanks to stellar performances
An engaging story that provides visibility for strong, authentic queer characters
Biopics are the thing this year, it seems.
So far, 2023 has brought us big-and-buzzy movies about a world-changing scientist (“Oppenheimer”), a pop culture princess (“Priscilla”), and an unsung hero of the Civil Rights movement (“Rustin”), with the much-anticipated “Napoleon” from Ridley Scott, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, soon to come. All of these have centered on more-or-less well-known real-world figures. Even Rustin, whose long-obscured historical contributions have been amplified since the Obama era, can safely be said to have a more famous name than the woman whose story (or, at least, part of it) is told in “Nyad.”
That film, produced by Netflix and released on its platform Nov. 3, relates the saga of marathon swimmer – also author, journalist, and motivational speaker – Diana Nyad, who in 1978, at age 28, attempted and failed to become the first person to complete the swim from Cuba to Florida. Someone else (equipped with a shark cage) would go on to claim that record, but the movie picks up the saga when Nyad (Annette Bening), now 60, decides to try the swim again. To make her unlikely dream come true she enlists the aid of her best friend and former coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster), who reluctantly agrees to the challenges.
Bolstered by confidence, drive, and a determination to complete what she started long ago – not to mention a seasoned sea captain (Rhys Ifans) to guide her course and a team of experts brought in to help protect her from the dangers of the deep – Nyad embarks on a late-life quest to accomplish her seemingly impossible goal, refusing to give up the effort despite failure, fate, and the uncontrollable forces of nature itself.
As written by Julia Cox and co-directed by husband-and-wife team Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (“Free Solo”), “Nyad” fully embraces all the conventions of the sports-bio subgenre, from training montages to heartbreaking setbacks to adrenalin-pumping suspense, and – to its credit – manages to do so without feeling like a cookie-cutter repetition of formula. Part of this, of course, can be attributed to the “edginess” points it earns by focusing not only on an athletic hero that is not only female, but a 60-something gay female at that.
Another key factor is its adventurous environment and setting, which puts us into a world that most of us will never visit and forces us to imagine a feat almost none of us could hope to achieve. The thrill of the ride is more than enough reason to take the journey, and it’s easy to be sucked into the vicarious experience as we root the movie’s eponymous real-life heroine on toward a hoped-for triumph.
Still, it’s impossible not to observe a certain rote quality to the film’s approach. Even for those who go into “Nyad” without knowing her story (which, with the exception of those with an interest in the world of competitive long-distance swimming, is likely to describe most of us), it seems unthinkable that Diana Nyad won’t accomplish what she sets out to do – after all, why would a movie about her exist had she not done so? Presumably recognizing the same point, Chin and Vasarhelyi angle their movie toward the visceral, attempting to immerse us in a first-person experience instead of keeping us hanging on the eventual outcome. This is a story about a personal journey, about the friendship and teamwork that make it possible, and not a “will she make it or not?” nail-biter.
To that end, “Nyad” benefits most from the two stars who anchor it. As Nyad, Bening is an indomitable – sometimes imperious – spirit, driven to the point of obsession, and might well come off as something less than likable were it not for the perfectly balanced counterweight provided by Foster’s breezy, down-to-earth Stoll. There’s an easy chemistry between them, a symbiotic alignment that works to both their benefits. We like Nyad better because Stoll likes her, and we respect the easy-going Stoll more because Nyad does. These two film veterans allow us to see their characters reflected through each other’s eyes, heightening the emotional connection we feel toward both and giving the movie a loving heart – albeit a platonic one, since “Nyad” refreshingly focuses on a story of female friendship without imposing a perfunctory and unnecessary “Hollywood” love story into the middle of it – with which we all can relate even if we can’t relate to the intense physical and psychological pressure of being a long-distance open sea swimmer.
Yet even with two superb performances leading the charge, there’s still an air of disingenuousness to “Nyad,” a showy, exaggerated sense of drama that feels designed to keep things exciting. After all, no matter how intense a real-life marathon swim might be for the person in the water, watching it from the perspective of an observer would mostly be a monotonous affair, and the film tries hard to keep itself moving briskly, leaning heavily into edgy-cutting and rapid-fire narrative style as it elides its way over the routine stuff between the obstacles and setbacks. It’s an understandable approach, but one that fails to generate real suspense, because (as noted above), Nyad’s eventual success feels like a foregone conclusion from the beginning, even when things lean hard into the stakes-raising drama of swimming with hungry sharks and poisonous jellyfish. As a result, when these things happen, they feel manufactured.
Indeed, some of the events in the narrative are manufactured, and while such examples of artistic license have always been standard practice in telling true stories on the screen, there have been criticisms leveled at the film regarding its representation of events – particularly its depiction of Nyad’s final swim, some details of which were poorly logged and subject to conflicting accounts from members of her support team. Those controversies are omitted or glossed over here, which can’t help but tarnish the movie’s clear intent to celebrate a queer hero.
Nevertheless, as a piece of old-fashioned, inspirational Hollywood entertainment, it works well enough, thanks largely to Bening and Foster, who elevate it to awards-worthy status in spite of itself. And if, in the long run, it doesn’t rise to the level of their performances, it’s still an engaging story that provides all-too-rare visibility not just for strong and authentic queer characters, but for strong and authentic older ones, too.
In Hollywood, that’s got to be almost as remarkable a feat as swimming 100 miles in the open ocean.
Movies
Long-awaited ‘Rustin’ restores queer hero to the historical record
A career-making, Oscar-worthy turn for Colman Domingo
Though his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement were monumental, the late Bayard Rustin has long been considered one of America’s most unsung heroes.
Now, that name (or the second half of it, at least) is the title of one of the year’s most highly anticipated movies, and if the real Rustin was anything like the Rustin delivered to us by star Colman Domingo in the film – and we’d like to believe that he was – it’s likely he’d get an ironic chuckle out of all that.
What the real Rustin was like, of course, is the essence of what “Rustin” – now playing in theaters for a limited run due before dropping on Netflix next week – aims to convey. Like all historical biopics, its essential goal is to present an iconic figure as a relatable human being, and thanks to a slickly crafted screenplay by Julian Breece and Oscar-winner Dustin Lance Black, this one devotes much of its screentime to doing exactly that. But since their script must also address the additional challenge of educating a presumably unfamiliar audience about their subject’s place in history, they also apply the same knack for conveying both political atmosphere and cultural context that Black deployed with such success in 2008’s “Milk” to chronicle Rustin’s signature political accomplishment – spearheading the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, at which Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his culture-shifting “I Have a Dream” speech – with all the succinct-but-nuanced precision necessary to get the point across.
The film – after establishing Rustin’s initial break with King (Aml Ameen) when threats to expose his homosexuality threatened to undermine the latter’s political viability – follows Rustin as he conceives the largest demonstration in history and sets about reuniting with his estranged comrade to make it a reality. Observing the interplay between politics and idealism as it interweaves the romantic dramas of Rustin’s fictionalized private life, it chronicles the various hurdles the pair face on the treacherous path toward fruition of their history-making plan.
Breece and Black’s screenplay – upon which the success or failure of “Rustin” as a worthy tribute to the queer man whose life it aspires to encapsulate hinges – succeeds to a higher degree than most biopics. By limiting its scope to a single chapter in Rustin’s career, it’s able to emphasize the qualities that define Bayard Rustin as both a man and a cultural hero, and that scores a lot of points; many ambitious biopics have settled for an idealized portrait in an attempt to define an entire life, only to fall short by ignoring or sugarcoating the darker corners that exist within any person’s tenure on Earth.
Still, a screenplay is only one aspect – albeit a crucial one – contributing to the success or failure of a film’s ambitions, and fortunately for “Rustin,” the other indispensable elements are all firmly in place, too.
To begin with, attention must be called to the direction by George C. Wolfe, a two-time Tony-winning theater veteran (“Angels in America: Millennium Approaches”, “Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk”) whose screen credits include the much-acclaimed “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and who brings a larger-than-life sense of dramatic storytelling to the mix. Blending tried-and-true narrative approach with an internet-era edginess of flow, he manages to weave a story involving multiple important-yet-little-known historical facts and figures without being mired in clumsy exposition.
Far more importantly, his finger is planted firmly on the human element, allowing factual details to become secondary to the insights he ekes from the history explored in his film. Though he never fails in delivering the emotionally weighted cinematic call to action his subject demands, he allows the personal to take center stage within historical events that far eclipse the individual lives of any of its players. The personal impact of warring ideologies – and of deeply ingrained cultural homophobia – comes to the forefront of the story as he tells it; driven by a freeform, improvisational-toned jazz soundtrack from Branford Marsalis, and informed by a commitment to lived truth over normalized homogenization, his film is clearly designed to cut through political posturing in pursuit of a scrupulously honest portrait of both its titular character and the vastly important sociopolitical movement in which its story is set.
Most important of all, however, is the contribution of the film’s leading player. As Rustin, Domingo is a singular force to be reckoned with, an unflinching and entirely approachable portrait of a man both physically and psychically scarred by a life of uncompromising activism. It seems a shame even to have to add that his identity as an out gay man lends an aura of authenticity that provides measureless value and impact to his performance; it’s a career-making, Oscar-worthy turn which in our view places him neatly as a front-runner for this year’s “awards season” honors. If the film lands solidly – and it does – it’s on the strength of this star-making performance.
There’s also a host of outstanding supporting performances, though Chris Rock’s turn as NAACP leader Roy Wilkins feels jarringly one-dimensional, in addition to being hampered by a less-than-convincing application of age makeup to bridge a gap of not-very-many years; yet “Rustin” can’t help but be slightly diminished by a permeating aura of Hollywood “gloss.” Well-intentioned as it may be, it’s a film with an obvious imperative to present its title character as a hero, though it must be said that, for queer audiences, Rustin’s refusal to obscure his own sexuality for the sake of political convenience renders such efforts unnecessary. Nevertheless, while it never flinches from presenting Rustin’s queerness or exploring the (arguably problematic) inconstancy of his romantic commitments, it conveniently avoids addressing more challenging aspects of his record – for example, his late-in-life evolution away from pacifism and embrace of neoconservative ideals in international policy – in service of cementing his reputation as a pillar of the modern human rights movement.
In the long run, of course, such matters do not erase his earlier contributions, nor can they be summarily condemned in the context of contemporary world politics. Yet we can’t help but feel that, by omission, they render a less than-fully-honest cinematic portrait of a man who, as a queer person of color, inarguably deserves his status – warts and all – as one of the most impactful forces in the fight toward equal rights, regardless of either race or sexual identity.
That said, “Rustin” is still one of the most engaging and unflinchingly heartfelt films we’ve seen this year, a perfectly apt tribute to a towering figure who is only now – nearly a decade after receiving a posthumous Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama – receiving due credit for his impact on the fight for equality, and possibly the most overdue recognition Hollywood has ever bestowed upon a non-heteronormative public figure in recent memory.
There’s a reason it’s accompanied by a buzz, one that’s more than enough to make it a must-see for anybody “in the fight.” And if you can lend your support to Black-and-queer filmmaking by buying a ticket to see it in the theater before it streams on your TV screen at home, all the better.
Movies
A master triumphs with career-topping ‘Flower Moon’
Scorsese cements his auteur status with true-crime historical thriller
When an artist stays both relevant and revered for a period of half a century or more, it’s hardly going out on a limb to suggest they know how to work a crowd. After all, as the late Stephen Sondheim once lyrically observed, “art isn’t easy, any way you look at it.”
That might seem like a cynical way of framing things, but in a world where free-or-nearly-free content abounds, it puts an unvarnished sense of reality on the situation. The commercial viability of art, perhaps more than ever, has become entwined with the “mood of the moment”, and only an artist with the necessary savvy to recognize – and play to – that ever-metamorphosizing fancy of the public imagination has any chance of staying in the game.
For reasons that should be obvious, there’s no art form in which this is truer than cinema; expensive, collaborative, and arguably more reliant than any other medium on the favor of the mainstream populace, the immediacy inherent in its very nature demands that it cater to the interests of its day.
This is why, with “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese has finally cemented the auteur status that seemed to elude him after his heyday as one of the seminal directors of the 1970s “New Hollywood” movement, because – whether by accident or intent – the iconic filmmaker has managed to capture the divided zeitgeist of an entire national identity with a story from a distant chapter of history.
Though early masterpieces like “Mean Streets,” “Taxi Driver,” and “Raging Bull” under his belt established his reputation, later reassertions of his particular genius (“Goodfellas,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Wolf of Wall Street) and the belated affirmation of an Oscar win for “The Departed” – while they may have ensured his position as an icon and elder statesman of his craft – never seemed to thrill with the kind of here-and-now urgency that turned those early works into the “must-see” cornerstones of popular culture they almost instantly became. With his latest film, however, the director has returned, full-strength, with a work that feels thrillingly in sync with the pulse of the American present, even though it takes place close to a century ago.
“Flower Moon,” adapted for the screen by Scorsese and Eric Roth from David Gann’s 2017 non-fiction book of the same name, tells the true-crime story of a series of murders within Oklahoma’s indigenous Osage community in the 1920s, after the discovery of oil on their reservation made the once-impoverished tribe title-holders to an economic boom that gave them the wealth and power to withstand the tide of white incursion fueled by the imperative of “Manifest Destiny.” Our point-of-entry to the saga is Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a WWI veteran who comes to the Osage nation to work for his uncle, Bill “King” Hale (Robert DeNiro), a wealthy white businessman who has established himself as a friend to the local tribal community. Encouraged by his uncle to pursue a romance with prominent Osage heiress Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), he finds himself enmeshed within a wide-reaching “good ol’ boy” conspiracy to siphon the tribe’s wealth. Compromising his better instincts, he becomes a willing participant in the scheme, until an agent from the newly formed FBI (Jesse Plemons) shows up to find out why so many Osage people have been turning up dead under mysterious and un-investigated circumstances. With his own future – and freedom – in the balance, he is forced to confront the conflict between the tenuous loyalty of his blood kinship with “Uncle King” and the genuine love he feels for Mollie and her people even as he has helped to facilitate their extinction.
We won’t tell you how it all plays out, though the true-life events behind the fictionalized narrative were a matter of public record long before the book on which it was based was ever published, but we’re willing to lay our finger on why it strikes such a contemporary nerve. In this story about a little-known historical incident, America’s long-broiling relationship with racism is brought front-and-center in a way that is as impossible to deny as its ostensible protagonist’s culpability in the plot to rob his own wife of her birthright. Like the tragedy of Tulsa’s “Black Wall Street,” another until-recently-unknown act of historic racial violence (pointedly referenced within Scorsese’s film) designed expressly to erase an entire community in punishment for its own prosperity, the serial murder of perhaps untold numbers of Osage tribespeople by opportunists bent on usurping their good fortune speaks volumes about the collective guilt still bubbling under the denial perpetrated by so many generations of white Americans.
This, no doubt, is why countless conservative commentators might dismiss “Killers of the Flower Moon” as “woke” propaganda, or why aloof critical tastemakers could be tempted to express outrage over its perceived “appropriation” of themes more rightly addressed by a filmmaker who, understandably if not quite fairly, might be branded by some as just another old white liberal elitist trying to “appropriate” a story more deservedly told by someone with a more authentic cultural connection to the victims of the crimes he presumes to document.
Make no mistake about it, though, Scorsese’s movie easily rises above the posturing of such limited responses to cut through all that sentimentalized black-and-whiteness and get past the ideological constructs behind them. More than smart, it’s wise enough to turn the same understanding of the pathology of corruption, the same mechanisms that informed his earlier masterworks about the world of organized crime and those who become twisted by it, to the service of a come-to-Jesus confrontation between proclaimed American “values” and the reality of the heartbreak and carnage hidden behind the ideals they profess to embrace. As he has done so many times in the past, Scorsese makes his monsters human, lets us empathize, even identify with them, and helps us to see the closely lived reality that allows them to justify the allowances – dare we say the cognitive dissonance? – required to help them believe they are only doing what comes naturally.
In the end, it’s clear that there’s a real and objective truth being presented here about justice, power, and responsibility; thanks to the mastery of a great American filmmaker, with the help of a stellar cast delivering career-highlight performances (as well as long-time collaborators like editor Thelma Schoonmaker and musical supervisor Robbie Robertson, who passed away two months before the film’s release), it’s also clear that what we call “truth” is often dependent on the things we are all-too-easily persuaded to believe, and has more to do with our own appetites than we like to admit. That makes “Killers of the Flower Moon” more than just a timely commentary on systemic racism, strategically configured around Native American history rather than the politically charged subject of Black American experience, but a statement about the lies we all tell ourselves to achieve and maintain the lives we desire – even at the expense of others.
If you can think of a better summation for the moral quandaries of life in 21st century America, we’d love to hear it.
Movies
A wild, sexy ride on the ‘Down Low’
Anti-heroes played with obvious relish by Quinto and Gage
With a title like “Down Low,” a movie could be almost anything, from a psychological thriller to a comedic crime caper to a documentary about the blues. When it stars Zachary Quinto and Lukas Gage, however, and describes them in its tagline as “a deeply repressed man” and “a twink” respectively, millions of queer audiences will immediately know what the title means.
That phrase is universal code for online cruisers who are “looking” for fun but only if their wife/husband/straight bro/church pastor/etc. never finds out about it. Based on the most likely assumptions about how a “DL” encounter between a repressed man and a twink might take place, it’s easily possible to guess the set-up – and maybe the entire scenario of the movie – before the first scene begins.
Just in case, though, we’ll fill in a few of the details. At the start of “Down Low” – which debuted on digital home video Oct. 10 – well-to-do Gary (Quinto), nearing 50 and recently separated from his wife and children, hires a young masseur named Cameron (Gage, who became instantly gay-famous thanks to that notorious rimming scene in the first season of “White Lotus”) to come to his house for a private session – and yes, it’s that kind of massage. After an awkward beginning, Gary reveals it’s his first time being intimate with a man, prompting Cameron to turn from sex worker to life coach as he quickly decides to give his Hot Daddy client a coming-out party to remember; before long, a stranger from “the apps” is on his way to join them, setting off an outrageous night full of questionable decisions, bad luck, and escalating consequences that is probably best described as a deviously twisted, wickedly macabre wild ride – or, alternatively, as a very dark screwball comedy. Either way, it’s also a romance.
We’re not being indecisive, and neither (presumably) is the film, in failing to pin it down into an easily-assessed and clearly-definable category. As directed by first-time feature filmmaker Rightor Doyle (best known for his short-form series “Bonding,” about a gay stand-up comic who moonlights as a BDSM sex worker), it’s a movie with little interest in conforming to any particular genre; it borrows from several of them, and shamelessly so, but only in order to turn them upside down – and our expectations along with them – in a sometimes-near-farcical mashup that prevents any of them from defining it. In the end, of course, the genre it comes most closely to matching is the kind of wacky, morbid comedy-of-errors represented by movies like “Weekend at Bernie’s” or “The Hangover,” but with deeper stakes and a much darker edge to its humor.
It’s all very clever – at times, admittedly, a bit self-consciously so, leading to a kind of “predictable unpredictability” that may or may not be intentional – and keeps us on our toes simply by its willingness to turn on a dime as often as necessary. It also takes delight in the pretense of “shocking” us with its candid discussions of queer sexuality and a sort of feigned amorality that feels strongly indebted to a Gregg Araki-style sense of hedonistic nihilism. There’s a rebelliousness to its spirit, a “let’s have fun while the world burns down around us” vibe that gives it a decidedly counter-cultural flavor. After all, its two leading characters are hardly the kind of “positive queer depictions” we push the industry so hard to achieve; indeed, they are (at face value, at least) largely clichés, avatars for familiar “types” that – in the eyes of modern progressive attitudes toward queer expression and experience – might even be considered toxic by some. Who could better serve us in a vicarious revolt against conformity than a pair of guys who could be seen as “problematic” under any traditional social norm we’ve lived under so far?
That’s especially true with the anti-heroes of “Down Low,” who are played with obvious relish by Quinto and Gage – the latter of whom, alongside Phoebe Fisher, also penned the movie’s smart screenplay – and quickly overcome the hard-sell implausibility of the premise that brings them together to become an irresistibly appealing screen couple with the kind of chemistry that both heightens the film’s considerable sex appeal and evokes the snappy rapport of the classic madcap comedies it clearly wishes to emulate. More than that, the two stars fully understand and inhabit their characters, reminding us (as if it were necessary) how much of a difference it makes when actual queer people play queer characters in queer stories. It’s hard to imagine even the most gifted straight actors capturing the necessary dynamic these two obviously understand instinctively.
Still, a story about a closeted middle-aged white man and a young societal outcast who gives hand-jobs for a living – stereotypical representatives of two different queer generations drawn, we might add, with a not-too-subtle satirical eye – may not sit so well in an era when the mandate seems to be toward presenting the community as living its best life. It’s not that either of them is unlikable, it’s just that they’re both a mess.
That, perhaps, is the whole point; “Down Low” comes on strong and sassy, pitting the defiantly flamboyant and sex-positive iconoclasm of modern queer youth culture against the haunted survivor’s guilt of their Gen-X elders in a story that ultimately urges us to abandon the restrictive mindsets of the past in favor of a more open and authentic life; it’s a movie that brims with the trappings of transgressive anarchy, that leans hard into an absurdist outlook in which all our ideas of “normal” behavior become meaningless when confronted with life as it really is. Yet, for all that, it somehow retains a sweetly sentimental tone, in the form of the unlikely and yet eminently cheer-able love story that coalesces in the middle of its madness; in the end, the relatable messiness of these two mismatched misfits is meant to give us hope on which to cling as we plunge with them through the depraved-but-zany existential challenges of their adventure together.
Whether or not it does, of course, is dependent on how willing we are to buy into its multiple conceits, and that’s by no means a sure thing; viewers with a taste for over-the-top absurdism — which bubbles up from the very core of the movie’s premise and seems drawn from a theatrical tradition that includes Genet, Pinter, and Christopher Durang, at times making the film play more like, well, a play – are likely to respond better to it than those coming in with an expectation of more traditional, “realistic” storytelling. Sweetening the pot for any viewer are the performances, which in addition to Quinto and Gage include glittering supporting turns by queer-allies-and-divas Judith Light and Audra MacDonald.
Despite all those benefits, however, “Down Low” might finally be a no-go for some audiences because its title also tells us how far it (and its characters) are willing to go – and for many, that might just be a little too low for comfort.