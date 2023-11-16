District of Columbia
Activists call on Congress to end anti-trans policies at Capitol rally
GOP budget amendments banning affirming health care called ‘inhumane’
About 60 people turned out Wednesday night, Nov. 15, on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol for a Trans Justice Rally in which participants demanded that Congress enact transgender supportive policies rather than propose, as some Republican lawmakers have, banning health care services for trans youth.
The event was organized by the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, the ACLU, and other supportive organizations and activists.
LaLa B. Zannell, a trans activist and an official with the ACLU of New York who served as moderator at the rally, said the health and safety of the transgender community was being threatened by proposed state and federal legislation restricting and, in some cases, imposing criminal penalties against doctors and other healthcare providers who provide gender-related medical services for both teenage and adult trans people.
Zannell called on those attending the rally to shout out several messages to lawmakers at the Capitol, including members of the U.S. Senate, which was in session at the time of the rally.
“What do we want?” she shouted. “Medical liberation!” rally participants shouted back repeatedly.
Among those speaking at the rally was Anne Merica, who identified herself as the proud mother of her teenage transgender son, Matteo, who stood next to his mother and said he is a senior at Wakefield High School in Arlington, Va. Merica said she was hopeful that lawmakers would end efforts to pass legislation hostile to trans people like her son and will instead provide support for the trans community.
“Congress needs to do its job to protect our kids,” she said.
Diego Sanchez, National Director of Advocacy, Policy & Partnerships for the national LGBTQ parents organization PFLAG, told the rally he too was hopeful that members of Congress will support rather than act against the health and well-being of transgender people. Sanchez was among the first transgender people to come out as trans while working as a congressional staff person. He worked for more than 10 years on the staff of gay former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.).
Others who spoke at the rally included Pony Knowles, director of National Campaigns for the ACLU and Allen Morris, policy director at the National LGBTQ Task Force.
“Our trans siblings deserve freedom, dignity, and access to care,” a statement released by rally organizers says. “Over 90,000 trans people are losing health care many trans people need,” the statement says. “Others sneak bans on essential care into the federal budgets that our tax dollars pay for!” it says.
“We must come together to make sure that every member of Congress hears our voices,” the statement concludes. “We stand united to protect healthcare for trans people everywhere.”
District of Columbia
D.C. Trans Day of Remembrance events set for Nov. 17, 20
Freedom Plaza rally to highlight need for more services
Two Transgender Day of Remembrance events will be held in D.C. this year, one at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at Freedom Plaza and the other traditional annual D.C. event at the Metropolitan Community Church on Monday, Nov. 20, at 6. p.m.
“The Transgender Day of Remembrance occurs annually on November 20 to honor those who have been murdered because of transphobia and those who have survived gender-based violence,” a statement released by Metropolitan Community Church says. “The overarching goal is to bring attention to the continued violence endured by the transgender community with the hope to one day end it,” the statement says.
The MCC statement points out that since last year’s Trans Days of Remembrance commemoration, at least 358 trans people were murdered worldwide, with at least 25 of those murders occurring in the United States this year. “In D.C., we will uplift the memory of local sisters killed this year: Jasmine ‘Star’ Parker, Skylar Harrison Reeves, and A’Nee Roberson,” the statement says.
The MCC, where the event will take place on Nov. 20, is located at 474 Ridge St., N.W. MCC says the event will also be livestreamed at live.mccdc.com
The Nov. 17 Trans Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza is being organized by D.C. Safe Haven, an LGBTQ services and advocacy organization that provides specific services for the local trans community.
“Data has revealed a growing crisis impacting the transgender community in Washington, D.C.,” D.C. Safe Haven Executive Director Iya Dammons said in a statement. “The lack of resources, direct services, mental health, housing, and the escalating opioid crisis are creating a dire situation that requires immediate attention and action,” Dammons said.
“Join us as we commemorate the memory of all of our fallen siblings,” Safe Haven says in calling on supporters to attend the Trans Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza on Nov. 17. Freedom Plaza is located at 13th Street and Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.
District of Columbia
Trans Justice Rally set for Nov. 15 at U.S. Capitol
Activists to demand end to bans on trans health care
The National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, the ACLU, and other supportive organizations are calling on supporters to join them for a Trans Justice Rally at the U.S. Capitol at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Organizers said the rally would take place on the Capitol grounds on the U.S. House side of the Capitol building at a location known as “The People’s Podium” across the street from the Cannon and Longworth House office buildings off Independence Ave., SE.
“Our trans siblings deserve freedom, dignity, and access to care,” a statement released by organizers of the rally says. “Over 90,000 trans people are losing the health care many trans people need,” the statement says. “Others sneak bans on essential care into the federal budgets that our tax dollars pay for!” it says.
“We must come together to make sure that every member of Congress hears our voices,” the statement continues. “We stand united to protect healthcare for trans people everywhere.”
Among those expected to speak at the rally were Allen Morris, Policy Director of the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund; Pony Knowles, Director of National Campaigns for the ACLU; and Diego Sanchez, National Director of Advocacy, Policy & Partnerships at PFLAG National.
District of Columbia
Hundreds of thousands attend pro-Israel rally in D.C.
Congregation Bet Mishpachah, A Wider Bridge members among participants
Organizers of a pro-Israel rally that took place on the National Mall on Tuesday said upwards of 290,000 people attended.
House Majority Leader Mike Johnson (R-La.); Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.); U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), Deborah Lipstadt, the special U.S. envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, actress Debra Messing, CNN’s Van Jones, Israeli singer Omer Adam and relatives of some of the Israelis who militants from Hamas and other Muslim extremist groups kidnapped on Oct. 7 are among those who spoke at the March for Israel.
“Oct. 7 was a crime against the Jewish state, indeed against humanity, so barbaric that it cannot be ignored,” said Torres. “It cannot go unpunished. Hamas must be brought to justice.”
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke virtually from Jerusalem.
U.S. Sens. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Reps. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.), Steny Hoyer, Norma Torres (D-Calif.), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Jim Hines (D-Conn.), Maryland state Rep. Joe Vogel (D-Montgomery County), former Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernández, Rabbi Jake Singer-Beilin of Congregation Bet Mishpachah in D.C. and A Wider Bridge Executive Director Ethan Felson also attended the march that the Jewish Federations of North America organized.
“Today, the LGBTQ community marched with Israel in Washington, D.C.,” said A Wider Bridge on its Facebook page.
Matt Adler, a Jewish Israeli American, attended the rally with A Wider Bridge. He was holding a sign with the slogans “we are one family” and a “special thank you to our brave Israeli Druze and Arab soldiers” written in English, Hebrew and Arabic when he spoke with the Washington Blade.
“It’s really important to show that Hamas is bad for all peoples: Palestinian and Israeli,” said Adler. “As an LGBTQ community member, I think it’s important to stand on the side of peace for all, and Israel represents that peace for me.”
The rally took place roughly five weeks after Hamas, which the U.S. and Israel have designated a terrorist organization, launched a surprise attack against communities in southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli government has said roughly 1,200 people have been killed, including at least 260 people who Hamas militants murdered at an all-night music festival in a kibbutz near the border between Israel and Gaza. The Israeli government also says more than 5,000 people have been injured in the country since the war began and Hamas militants kidnapped more than 200 others.
Hamas rockets have reached Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ben Gurion Airport and other locations in central and southern Israel. Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah, another militant group, have exchanged fire across the Israel-Lebanon border.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says more than 11,000 people have died in the enclave since the war began.
The Israeli government has cut electricity and water to Gaza and has stopped food and fuel shipments.
The IDF on Tuesday entered Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Israel has said it has “concrete evidence” that Hamas has operated out of the facility that is the enclave’s largest hospital.
Pictures of IDF soldiers holding Pride flags inside Gaza circulated on social media on Sunday. Helem, an LGBTQ rights group in Lebanon, condemned them.”Love doesn’t manifest through genocide, occupation, colonization, killing, bombing and detention,” said the organization in a post on its X account. “Not in our name!
Love doesn’t manifest through genocide, occupation, colonization, killing, bombing and detention.
Not in our name! 🏳️🌈
الحب لا يترجم بالإبادة الجماعية والاحتلال والاستعمار والقتل والقصف والاعتقال.
ليس باسمنا! 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/3BCCcOFZDv
— Helem (@HelemLebanon) November 13, 2023
Tens of thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestine rally in D.C. on Nov. 4.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Biden-Harris administration, meanwhile, has sought to address incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia that have increased since Oct. 7.
“We need to hear more American voices, especially from the progressive left that I am a part of, speaking out for human rights for Jewish people in addition to all peoples in the region,” Adler told the Blade. “We all deserve safety and security.”
