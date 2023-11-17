Making excuses to stay single

Michael,

I am a 43-year-old gay guy and single. I’ve never been in a relationship for more than a few weeks.

I really would like to be with someone. I have a clear image of the life I would like to have. Kind, sexy husband, beautiful home, travel, definitely a kid, maybe a few.

I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life and feel the clock ticking. Why am I still single?

I’ve gone on many, many, many dates. But I haven’t found “the one.”

My friends tell me I am too picky and they also say I don’t really want to be in a relationship, or I would be in one by now. I completely disagree. I know I want to spend my life with someone.

But what they keep saying really bothers me and I am afraid they might be right, even though I don’t think it’s true.

Somehow, no one I have met is on the same wavelength as I am, in major ways. Some guys don’t want kids. Some only focus on partying. Some don’t pay attention to having a decent body. Some never read anything but Instagram.

Overall, I’m a flexible guy, but I have a few bottom lines. Serious, intelligent, wants a family, takes care of himself. These are deal breakers for me and I can’t settle.

I broke up with a guy last week who is really a great, sweet guy. We actually lasted almost two months. My friends love him. He wants a family, is completely a sincere individual. But the sex really was mediocre.

I’d love your feedback.

Michael replies:

My hunch is that you are finding reasons to reject potential partners so that you don’t have to deal with the realities of being in a relationship.

Yes, it’s possible you haven’t yet met a guy you really click with. Of course you want to spend your life with someone who wants the same general outline of life that you do. And of course, you want to like that person a lot and find them attractive.

But I think it’s more likely that you are rejecting guys with whom you could have the life you dream about. The big clue, of course, is that last guy you broke up with. He checked so many of your boxes—but the sex was mediocre.

Well, sex isn’t always amazing, even with someone you care about and to whom you’re attracted. It’s often possible to improve sex (did you talk to him about doing so?). And seven weeks doesn’t give you a lot of data, or the relationship much of a chance.

So why are you in such a rush to get out of relationships? If you’re interested in being in a long-term relationship in the future, explore this question. A few general points to consider:

What was your parents’ relationship like when you were growing up? The relationships we see, growing up, influence us. When those relationships were angry, tense, or problematic in some big way, we may not find relationships all that appealing on a deep level, even if we think we want one.

How do you feel about being gay, and about being in a relationship with another guy? Many gay men are uncomfortable in relationships, for many reasons. We may have negative feelings about ourselves, so we feel we don’t deserve much. We may have all sorts of judgments about other gay men, so we reject potential partners. We may think gay relationships are less-than. We may not see a lot of role models for healthy long-term gay relationships around us.

How do you feel about striving to be close to another person with no guarantee of how it will go? The combination of intimacy and vulnerability that a close relationship requires can feel scary. My guess is, you avoid it—and if you didn’t talk to your last guy about the sex issue, I’m right.

Vulnerability is unavoidable if you want closeness. They go together. If you aren’t willing to be vulnerable, you will be alone, or in a distant relationship.

One more angle to consider: Accepting a less-than-perfect partner.

In our culture, which promotes images of perfect bodies, homes, vacations, partners, and lives, it can be hard to accept the reality that perfection is not reality. A flawed partner can feel like a reflection of our own worth. What will people think of me if I’m with this guy? Why should I have to settle?

You don’t have to settle, but again, if you’re not willing to, you’ll likely be alone. And keep in mind that even if you find someone whom you think is perfect, something will come up — or he will change over time (just as you will).

Beyond the wonderful times of joy and companionship that you are seeking, great relationships push us to tolerate all sorts of experiences far outside of our comfort zone. Enduring these experiences is frequently hard work and sometimes painful. It’s also a path to growth, resilience, and a meaningful, deeply lived life.

Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].