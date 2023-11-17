Opinions
Let’s commit to creating a safer world for trans people
Trans Day of Remembrance reminds us of the work ahead
Each year on Nov. 20, we honor Transgender Day of Remembrance. In 1999, a small group of trans activists gathered to memorialize the lives of two Black transgender women, Rita Hester and Chanelle Pickett, who were lost to violence. Over the past two decades, this day has become a time for our community to come together to honor those we have lost, and to commit to creating a better and safer world for trans people.
Thanks to the tireless advocacy of transgender activists, allies, and organizations like the National Center for Transgender Equality and partners around the country, life for trans people has evolved significantly. There have been legal victories, more access to healthcare, greater visibility in media, and increased understanding of gender diversity. More Americans are beginning to become familiar with the transgender community, and this familiarity counteracts the dishonest tactics that extremist politicians use to score political points.
Unfortunately, backlash often follows progress, and we have seen anti-trans legislation escalate alarmingly over the last few years. In 2023 alone, we saw more than 500 bills introduced that target LGBTQI+ rights, and more than 400 of these attacked the basic safety of the transgender community. Nearly 150 of these bills specifically aimed to restrict access to, or outright ban, lifesaving healthcare for trans youth.
The Williams Institute of Law estimates that, “144,500 transgender youth in 30 states have lost access or are currently at risk of losing access to [gender-affirming] care due to pending legislation.” Extremist politicians are endangering these youth. Everyone, including those of us who are transgender, deserve to access the best possible healthcare, and age-appropriate healthcare for our trans youth is crucial for them to live full and authentic lives. This legislation is based on fear-mongering, misinformation, and outright lies that exploit the public’s relative unfamiliarity with transgender people and our needs. That hostile rhetoric sends the signal that it’s OK to attack transgender people simply because of who we are.
Acceptance and support for LGBTQI+ youth quite literally save lives. According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 Report, young people who felt highly supported by their family reported attempting suicide at less than half the rate of those who did not receive support.
Sadly, we live in a world that often fails to see our brilliance. Our lives are misunderstood. Extremist politicians target us in the media and attack our rights to healthcare, safety, and education. And there are some people in our society who threaten our very right to live. But within the challenges, we find hope. We know that the trans experience goes far beyond violence, statistics, or reports.
Trans people are out here thriving every single day, even in the face of systemic social and physical violence. We celebrate with each other when we are happy and support each other when we are down. We love hard, we laugh hard, and work toward our dreams. Allies are joining the fight, recognizing the importance of standing up for trans rights and creating a more inclusive society. Organized advocacy efforts, legal battles, and social movements are gaining momentum, reminding us that change is possible.
Everyone deserves to be healthy, safe, and loved for who they are – and that includes transgender people of all ages. Trans people are vital and beloved members of our communities. We are brilliant, we are beautiful, and we are full of joy. Our lives have meaning – and we matter.
Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen (he/him) is executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.
Featured Local Savings
Opinions
Out and proud because of the gender-affirming care I received
We must continue to fight for our younger trans siblings
Sept. 1, 2023 marked the day when the rights to gender-affirming care were stripped from Texas transgender youth. This bill, claiming to be in the interest of children, was written based on unsubstantiated claims rooted in fear, and actually could damage a generation of children.
Senate Bill 14 asserts that gender-affirming care uses “unproven, irreversible, and potentially harmful interventions.” Gender-affirming care for youth comes in many forms. It looks like using the minor’s preferred pronouns and name, prescribing puberty blockers, providing hormone replacement therapy, and on rare occasions, top surgery. The vast majority of gender-affirming care is medically backed and reversible.
According to SB 14, puberty blockers cause irreversible change, cause damage to bone density, and are not FDA approved for transgender care. However, these assertions have been disputed. In fact, the Cleveland Clinic states that if minors stop taking puberty blockers, puberty resumes. Puberty blockers have been recommended for transgender questioning youth by the Endocrine Society and World Professional Association for Transgender Health. The FDA has approved puberty blockers for children who enter puberty too early and they have not excluded transgender youth from the population allowed to take this medicine. Additionally, patients can take Vitamin D supplements to overcome any problems related to bone density. There is no medically backed rationale for not being able to prescribe puberty blockers to a youth who doesn’t know if they are the gender they were assigned at birth. Puberty blockers offer a person a chance to experiment and get to know who they are before puberty changes their body, which would help the youth make an informed decision about their identity and health. In regard to hormone replacement therapy, patients typically have socially transitioned for some time and/or have been on puberty blockers, too
The risk of taking away gender-affirming rights poses a much bigger risk to youth. Suicidality is already a big issue within the transgender community when compared to the cisgender community. When life-saving medical intervention (i.e. gender-affirming care) is withheld, suicidality and mental health outcomes worsen. According to the Human Rights Campaign, all major health organizations agree with and approve of gender-affirming interventions for treating gender dysphoria. Once again, these are the facts.
I personally identify as a trans man and distinctly remember the despair I felt when I started seeing the changes in my body as a result of puberty. I didn’t have the words to describe how I felt about my gender, but I noticed the flat chests on boys and the bigger breasts on mine. I didn’t come into contact with words like ‘dysphoria’ or ‘top surgery’ until I was in college. I didn’t have access to top surgery until this year.
I’ve been reflecting on how puberty blockers would have impacted me if I had had the ability to receive gender-affirming care in middle school or high school. Who would I be? Would I have less anxiety about being perceived in a certain way? Would I have the confidence to speak up and show up?
Now, I am coming up on nine months on testosterone. I feel comfortable in my skin, in a way I never knew was possible. I see facial hair, I see body hair, I hear a deeper voice. And soon, I’ll see a flat chest. All of these have contributed to me having the confidence to start my graduate program in social work, advocate for myself, write this article, and apply to be a graduate research assistant. I have the confidence to write, to make Tik Toks, to be out and proud because of the gender-affirming care I’ve received.
So why do they fear us? Because we know who we are. Because we’re not afraid of becoming who we see on the inside. Because the people we become when we have access to medicine that can change our lives are change makers and trail blazers. Let us continue this fight for our younger trans siblings.
Kabir Parikh is a trans man and resident of Texas.
Opinions
Two signs of our future: one scary, and one offers hope
Rise in campus anti-Semitism vs. defeat of Moms for Liberty
There are two things going on in our country that have drawn attention in recent days. One is very troubling — the rise of anti-Semitism on the nation’s college campuses. The other is good — the defeat of school board candidates endorsed by Moms for Liberty.
It was reported in Bloomberg, “A handful of U.S. colleges, including Columbia University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have started to take action against pro-Palestinian protests deemed to be against school rules or hostile to Jewish students. Columbia University on Friday temporarily suspended two student groups supporting the Palestinian cause that it said repeatedly violated university policy after an unauthorized event proceeded “despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation,” the Ivy League school said.” The report went on “MIT stopped short of suspending students because of potential visa issues, but barred them from non-campus activities while the school investigates a protest conducted in defiance of school rules that was “disruptive, loud and sustained through the morning hours.” Other reporting spoke of Harvard and Yale, among other top law schools, receiving a letter of warning from some of the nation’s top law firms, asking them to do something, and take a stand with regard to the rising anti-Semitism on their campuses.
I recognize this has placed many universities in a very difficult position. I want all acts of anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia, to be called out, but the issue is determining what is considered protected free speech, and what is a hate crime. We are reading more and more about parents of students, and large donors to universities, threatening to withhold any donations to the schools that don’t take immediate action to fight anti-Semitism, and keep Jewish students safe. I never thought I would see this in our country.
Bloomberg reported, “At Ohio State University, two incidents directly targeted the Jewish community in 24 hours. Two students were assaulted and the campus Hillel was vandalized. At Cornell, online threats against Jews resulted in a student’s arrest.”
Reuters confirmed the letter sent to the nation’s top law schools, regarding the wave of anti-Semitism arising out of the war between Israel and Hamas. In response “University of California, Berkeley law dean Erwin Chemerinsky said on Thursday that he welcomes the firms’ statement condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and racism, but was unclear on next steps.” He went on to say, “I am unsure what the law firms are asking law schools to do, but it is certainly our role to protect the freedom of speech of all of our students, while also ensuring that there is a conducive learning environment and preparing students for the practice of law at the highest levels of the profession.”
This seems to be the quandary so many universities are facing. It has reached a point that members of Congress reportedly introduced a bill “saying the debates in colleges and universities across the country are not a free speech issue.” The bill called the ‘Antisemitism Awareness Act’ introduced in late October, would allow both universities and law enforcement, to clamp down on anti-Semitic speech, which they describe as hate speech. Clearly not an easy issue to deal with. But as a Jew, it is disturbing and frightening, to see college students, apparently displaying their emotions, without real knowledge, becoming more and more anti-Semitic.
Then there is the positive indication for the nation’s future. It is the actions of Americans at the voting booth in our recent elections. It appears they rejected school board candidates across the nation who were supported by the group Moms for Liberty. This is a group founded in 2021 as a response to regulations in schools related to COVID-19. Since then, they expanded their efforts to represent the right wing that opposes any teaching of race in schools, those who want to curb the rights of LGBTQ+ students, and are advocating wide-ranging book bans. The group has drawn the attention of The Southern Poverty Law Center, which has designated it an extremist group.
The group endorses the type of school board candidates supported by MAGA Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. A year ago, they celebrated victories in school board races across the nation, but this year was different.
The Wall Street Journal reported, “In Loudoun County, Va., where battles over Covid-19 masking policies and race-related instruction drew national attention in recent years, school board candidates backed by the local Democratic Party maintained a majority of the nine board seats, all of which were on Tuesday’s ballot.” These were candidates running against those supported by Moms for Liberty. A small sign of decency in a difficult world.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
KOSA presents more harm than good for LGBTQ youth
Congress must not undermine online victories we have achieved
Protecting children in our ever-increasing online world has never been harder but unfortunately, Congress’s recent attempts at legislating this space have shown how difficult striking the right balance between protection and privacy can be. For example, some proposals, notably the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) may be well intentioned, but fail to strike that balance, particularly with regard to LGBTQ+ children and teens. In a year where state legislatures introduced nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the country, it’s vital that Congress doesn’t undermine or reverse the online victories the LGBTQ+ community has achieved. KOSA could do just that.
There is a real danger that the provisions of KOSA will be used to target the LGBTQ+ community. This is not just a theoretical concern. Some conservatives have already telegraphed their plans to use KOSA to advance anti-LGBTQ+ agendas. A recent video has surfaced of Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) stating that KOSA ought to be a priority for ensuring the safety of children online, while in the same breath, saying that “protecting minor children from the transgender in this culture” should be among the top priorities of conservatives. This is the connection LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, like LGBT Tech, have feared since KOSA was introduced. Unlike other Republicans, Sen. Blackburn just said the quiet part out loud.
KOSA would require online services to “prevent” a set of harms to minors, which could be inadvertently (or intentionally) used to filter out and over-moderate LGBTQ+ themes online. We’ve already seen this kind of filtering used by schools and libraries in response to the Children’s Internet Protection Act, which is curtailing access to critical information such as sex education and resources for LGBTQ+ youth. Online services would face substantial pressure to over-moderate, including from state Attorneys General, who have been aggressively and publicly opposed to the LGBTQ+ community.
The current version of KOSA gives state Attorneys General the power to dictate which content can be recommended to which users, and enables them to go after platforms by claiming that recommending LGBTQ+ content to kids causes harms such as depression or anxiety or even that gender-affirming content, as a category, is harmful to minors. This level of subjective judgment and authority would result in platforms suppressing legitimate, valuable content out of an overabundance of caution.
At a time when states across the country are banning books with LGBTQ+ themes from school libraries and when people providing healthcare to trans children are being falsely accused of “grooming,” KOSA would shut down another crucial way for vulnerable youth to access information, further isolating them.
When LGBTQ+ youth feel alone, many turn to online communities to find what they may not find in their schools, homes, or other social circles. KOSA would make it much more difficult to access those communities.
KOSA would also require platforms to enable parental supervision of minors’ use of their services, including controlling who the child can communicate with and limiting access to certain content. While parental control tools provide important safeguards for helping young children learn how to use and navigate the internet, KOSA notably covers older children, ages 15 or 16 years old, raising troubling issues about the privacy and independence of teens.
While on its surface that may not seem like a bad thing, it’s crucial to understand that not every parent-child relationship is healthy or constructive. In 2022, the Trevor Project released a national survey finding that only “37% of LGBTQ youth identified their home as an LBGTQ-affirming space.” KOSA risks subjecting LGBTQ+ youth in un-accepting households to further forms of surveillance from parental figures who could prevent the most vulnerable of our community from reaching out for education, help or support.
The benefits of social support cannot be understated when it comes to keeping LGBTQ+ youth safe. The Trevor Project found that when LGBTQ youth live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people, there are “significantly lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not.” That is why so many organizations advocating on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community oppose this legislation, and why more than 100 parents of trans kids sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to oppose KOSA.
If our lawmakers are serious about protecting all children online, KOSA is not the way forward.
Carlos Gutierrez is Deputy Director & General Counsel for LGBT Technology Partnership & Institute, which works to improve access, increase inclusion, ensure safety, and empower entrepreneurship for LGBTQ+ communities around technology.