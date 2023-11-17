Let’s commit to creating a safer world for trans people

Each year on Nov. 20, we honor Transgender Day of Remembrance. In 1999, a small group of trans activists gathered to memorialize the lives of two Black transgender women, Rita Hester and Chanelle Pickett, who were lost to violence. Over the past two decades, this day has become a time for our community to come together to honor those we have lost, and to commit to creating a better and safer world for trans people.

Thanks to the tireless advocacy of transgender activists, allies, and organizations like the National Center for Transgender Equality and partners around the country, life for trans people has evolved significantly. There have been legal victories, more access to healthcare, greater visibility in media, and increased understanding of gender diversity. More Americans are beginning to become familiar with the transgender community, and this familiarity counteracts the dishonest tactics that extremist politicians use to score political points.

Unfortunately, backlash often follows progress, and we have seen anti-trans legislation escalate alarmingly over the last few years. In 2023 alone, we saw more than 500 bills introduced that target LGBTQI+ rights, and more than 400 of these attacked the basic safety of the transgender community. Nearly 150 of these bills specifically aimed to restrict access to, or outright ban, lifesaving healthcare for trans youth.

The Williams Institute of Law estimates that, “144,500 transgender youth in 30 states have lost access or are currently at risk of losing access to [gender-affirming] care due to pending legislation.” Extremist politicians are endangering these youth. Everyone, including those of us who are transgender, deserve to access the best possible healthcare, and age-appropriate healthcare for our trans youth is crucial for them to live full and authentic lives. This legislation is based on fear-mongering, misinformation, and outright lies that exploit the public’s relative unfamiliarity with transgender people and our needs. That hostile rhetoric sends the signal that it’s OK to attack transgender people simply because of who we are.

Acceptance and support for LGBTQI+ youth quite literally save lives. According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 Report, young people who felt highly supported by their family reported attempting suicide at less than half the rate of those who did not receive support.

Sadly, we live in a world that often fails to see our brilliance. Our lives are misunderstood. Extremist politicians target us in the media and attack our rights to healthcare, safety, and education. And there are some people in our society who threaten our very right to live. But within the challenges, we find hope. We know that the trans experience goes far beyond violence, statistics, or reports.

Trans people are out here thriving every single day, even in the face of systemic social and physical violence. We celebrate with each other when we are happy and support each other when we are down. We love hard, we laugh hard, and work toward our dreams. Allies are joining the fight, recognizing the importance of standing up for trans rights and creating a more inclusive society. Organized advocacy efforts, legal battles, and social movements are gaining momentum, reminding us that change is possible.

Everyone deserves to be healthy, safe, and loved for who they are – and that includes transgender people of all ages. Trans people are vital and beloved members of our communities. We are brilliant, we are beautiful, and we are full of joy. Our lives have meaning – and we matter.

Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen (he/him) is executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.