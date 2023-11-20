Opinions
Trans community demands lawmakers end onslaught of attacks
Black and Brown trans people should be able to live without fear of transphobic violence and discrimination
By Bria Nelson | Lawrence, KS. – I enjoy living in Kansas. Specifically, Lawrence, Kansas, where I can attend a watercolor painting class at the local plant shop on Wednesday, the weekly drag show on Thursday, and a vintage clothing pop-up on Friday. But despite the beauty of the rolling Flint Hills, there is something ugly happening in the place I call home. Growing hostility towards the transgender and non-binary community is being codified through policies and perpetuated through violence that threatens our basic human rights.
Rights activists see such rollbacks of hard-fought progress spreading across the US, and we’re bracing for new attacks that will test the country’s purported commitment to equality. The fight is the most grueling for those of us who are from Black and other marginalized communities.
In the last year, violence claimed the lives of at least 25 transgender and gender non-conforming people in the US, with violence disproportionately affecting Black transgender women. These numbers are most likely underrepresented, as attacks against the LGBTQ+ community often go undocumented.
Black and Brown trans people should be able to live as their most authentic self without fear of transphobic violence and discrimination.
To add to the growing animus, some states chose to attack transgender rights through legislation rather than protect them. This past June, the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, declared a state of emergency after more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in 41 states. Hundreds of these bills specifically targeted transgender people.
Some of these anti-LGBTQ+ bills would limit the ability to update gender information on identity documents like driver’s licenses and birth certificates, weaken nondiscrimination laws and protections in employment, and restrict free speech and expression through book and drag performance bans. State bills also attempt to restrict access to medically necessary health care including bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth, prohibit access to public accommodations like public bathrooms, and prevent trans students from participating in school activities like sports. While introducing a bill doesn’t mean it will pass, 84 of these draconian measures made it out of committee and have been signed into law.
Even the introduction of these bills perpetuates harmful stigmas and allows misinformation to spread. I have witnessed how harmful the introduction of these bills has been on members of the trans community I am a part of. In Kansas, 14 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced and four were passed into law in the last legislative session. During that time, my trans friends and peers pleaded with conservative lawmakers to respect their dignity and protect their autonomy over their own bodies. Medical experts testified that the mere act of introducing these bills causes great harm to the mental health of transgender people across the state.
One bill, misnamed the Women’s Bill of Rights though it limits protections for transgender women, passed and went into effect on July 1st. In response, LGBTQ+ activists in Lawrence refused to rest until the City Commission enacted a sanctuary city ordinance, increasing protections for trans people. Despite the immense fear transgender people were feeling in this moment, their message rang loud and clear: LGBTQ+ people have the right to live without fear, and we are not going anywhere.
Make no mistake, allowing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation to be passed sends a message that legitimizes homophobic and transphobic sentiment.
There are some hopeful signs. Legislation to outlaw the LGBTQ+ panic defense was introduced in nine states as well as in the US House and Senate this year. Under that defense, people charged with violent crime against LGBTQ+ people can get a reduced sentence or evade criminal liability by stating that the victim’s real or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity prompted the violent act.
As violence against the LGBTQ+ community continues to increase, it is important now more than ever for lawmakers in statehouses across the country and for the federal government to strengthen protections for trans people and especially for the most vulnerable members of this community—Black and Brown trans women. Lawmakers should be recognizing and protecting LGBTQ+ people’s equal dignity under the law. Legislators should support active efforts to quell discrimination, like Kansas’s HB 2178, and codify LGBTQ+ protections. The US Government should also meet its human rights obligations to respond to foreseeable threats to life and bodily integrity, and to address patterns of violence targeting the LGBTQ+ community.
While activists continue to fight for LGBTQ+ liberation, I am reminded to celebrate the small wins. I remain hopeful when I see young LGBTQ+ people organizing and exercising their right to protest in the name of egalitarianism. They remind me that pride is not something solely limited to the month of June, but a badge of honor we always carry with us.

Bria Nelson is a Researcher and Advocate on Racial Justice and Equity Issues with the Human Rights Watch U.S. Program. Bria is an attorney and concentrates their research on racial justice and equity issues across the U.S., with a particular focus on reparations for enslavement and its legacies.
As a movement lawyer, Bria has also worked to mobilize response and advocacy after the public murder of George Floyd, including undergoing an intensive fellowship training program with Law for Black Lives, an organization focused on grounding movements in Black queer feminism, abolition, and anticapitalism.
Opinions
Let’s commit to creating a safer world for trans people
Trans Day of Remembrance reminds us of the work ahead
Each year on Nov. 20, we honor Transgender Day of Remembrance. In 1999, a small group of trans activists gathered to memorialize the lives of two Black transgender women, Rita Hester and Chanelle Pickett, who were lost to violence. Over the past two decades, this day has become a time for our community to come together to honor those we have lost, and to commit to creating a better and safer world for trans people.
Thanks to the tireless advocacy of transgender activists, allies, and organizations like the National Center for Transgender Equality and partners around the country, life for trans people has evolved significantly. There have been legal victories, more access to healthcare, greater visibility in media, and increased understanding of gender diversity. More Americans are beginning to become familiar with the transgender community, and this familiarity counteracts the dishonest tactics that extremist politicians use to score political points.
Unfortunately, backlash often follows progress, and we have seen anti-trans legislation escalate alarmingly over the last few years. In 2023 alone, we saw more than 500 bills introduced that target LGBTQI+ rights, and more than 400 of these attacked the basic safety of the transgender community. Nearly 150 of these bills specifically aimed to restrict access to, or outright ban, lifesaving healthcare for trans youth.
The Williams Institute of Law estimates that, “144,500 transgender youth in 30 states have lost access or are currently at risk of losing access to [gender-affirming] care due to pending legislation.” Extremist politicians are endangering these youth. Everyone, including those of us who are transgender, deserve to access the best possible healthcare, and age-appropriate healthcare for our trans youth is crucial for them to live full and authentic lives. This legislation is based on fear-mongering, misinformation, and outright lies that exploit the public’s relative unfamiliarity with transgender people and our needs. That hostile rhetoric sends the signal that it’s OK to attack transgender people simply because of who we are.
Acceptance and support for LGBTQI+ youth quite literally save lives. According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 Report, young people who felt highly supported by their family reported attempting suicide at less than half the rate of those who did not receive support.
Sadly, we live in a world that often fails to see our brilliance. Our lives are misunderstood. Extremist politicians target us in the media and attack our rights to healthcare, safety, and education. And there are some people in our society who threaten our very right to live. But within the challenges, we find hope. We know that the trans experience goes far beyond violence, statistics, or reports.
Trans people are out here thriving every single day, even in the face of systemic social and physical violence. We celebrate with each other when we are happy and support each other when we are down. We love hard, we laugh hard, and work toward our dreams. Allies are joining the fight, recognizing the importance of standing up for trans rights and creating a more inclusive society. Organized advocacy efforts, legal battles, and social movements are gaining momentum, reminding us that change is possible.
Everyone deserves to be healthy, safe, and loved for who they are – and that includes transgender people of all ages. Trans people are vital and beloved members of our communities. We are brilliant, we are beautiful, and we are full of joy. Our lives have meaning – and we matter.
Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen (he/him) is executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.
Opinions
Out and proud because of the gender-affirming care I received
We must continue to fight for our younger trans siblings
Sept. 1, 2023 marked the day when the rights to gender-affirming care were stripped from Texas transgender youth. This bill, claiming to be in the interest of children, was written based on unsubstantiated claims rooted in fear, and actually could damage a generation of children.
Senate Bill 14 asserts that gender-affirming care uses “unproven, irreversible, and potentially harmful interventions.” Gender-affirming care for youth comes in many forms. It looks like using the minor’s preferred pronouns and name, prescribing puberty blockers, providing hormone replacement therapy, and on rare occasions, top surgery. The vast majority of gender-affirming care is medically backed and reversible.
According to SB 14, puberty blockers cause irreversible change, cause damage to bone density, and are not FDA approved for transgender care. However, these assertions have been disputed. In fact, the Cleveland Clinic states that if minors stop taking puberty blockers, puberty resumes. Puberty blockers have been recommended for transgender questioning youth by the Endocrine Society and World Professional Association for Transgender Health. The FDA has approved puberty blockers for children who enter puberty too early and they have not excluded transgender youth from the population allowed to take this medicine. Additionally, patients can take Vitamin D supplements to overcome any problems related to bone density. There is no medically backed rationale for not being able to prescribe puberty blockers to a youth who doesn’t know if they are the gender they were assigned at birth. Puberty blockers offer a person a chance to experiment and get to know who they are before puberty changes their body, which would help the youth make an informed decision about their identity and health. In regard to hormone replacement therapy, patients typically have socially transitioned for some time and/or have been on puberty blockers, too
The risk of taking away gender-affirming rights poses a much bigger risk to youth. Suicidality is already a big issue within the transgender community when compared to the cisgender community. When life-saving medical intervention (i.e. gender-affirming care) is withheld, suicidality and mental health outcomes worsen. According to the Human Rights Campaign, all major health organizations agree with and approve of gender-affirming interventions for treating gender dysphoria. Once again, these are the facts.
I personally identify as a trans man and distinctly remember the despair I felt when I started seeing the changes in my body as a result of puberty. I didn’t have the words to describe how I felt about my gender, but I noticed the flat chests on boys and the bigger breasts on mine. I didn’t come into contact with words like ‘dysphoria’ or ‘top surgery’ until I was in college. I didn’t have access to top surgery until this year.
I’ve been reflecting on how puberty blockers would have impacted me if I had had the ability to receive gender-affirming care in middle school or high school. Who would I be? Would I have less anxiety about being perceived in a certain way? Would I have the confidence to speak up and show up?
Now, I am coming up on nine months on testosterone. I feel comfortable in my skin, in a way I never knew was possible. I see facial hair, I see body hair, I hear a deeper voice. And soon, I’ll see a flat chest. All of these have contributed to me having the confidence to start my graduate program in social work, advocate for myself, write this article, and apply to be a graduate research assistant. I have the confidence to write, to make Tik Toks, to be out and proud because of the gender-affirming care I’ve received.
So why do they fear us? Because we know who we are. Because we’re not afraid of becoming who we see on the inside. Because the people we become when we have access to medicine that can change our lives are change makers and trail blazers. Let us continue this fight for our younger trans siblings.
Kabir Parikh is a trans man and resident of Texas.
Opinions
Two signs of our future: one scary, and one offers hope
Rise in campus anti-Semitism vs. defeat of Moms for Liberty
There are two things going on in our country that have drawn attention in recent days. One is very troubling — the rise of anti-Semitism on the nation’s college campuses. The other is good — the defeat of school board candidates endorsed by Moms for Liberty.
It was reported in Bloomberg, “A handful of U.S. colleges, including Columbia University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have started to take action against pro-Palestinian protests deemed to be against school rules or hostile to Jewish students. Columbia University on Friday temporarily suspended two student groups supporting the Palestinian cause that it said repeatedly violated university policy after an unauthorized event proceeded “despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation,” the Ivy League school said.” The report went on “MIT stopped short of suspending students because of potential visa issues, but barred them from non-campus activities while the school investigates a protest conducted in defiance of school rules that was “disruptive, loud and sustained through the morning hours.” Other reporting spoke of Harvard and Yale, among other top law schools, receiving a letter of warning from some of the nation’s top law firms, asking them to do something, and take a stand with regard to the rising anti-Semitism on their campuses.
I recognize this has placed many universities in a very difficult position. I want all acts of anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia, to be called out, but the issue is determining what is considered protected free speech, and what is a hate crime. We are reading more and more about parents of students, and large donors to universities, threatening to withhold any donations to the schools that don’t take immediate action to fight anti-Semitism, and keep Jewish students safe. I never thought I would see this in our country.
Bloomberg reported, “At Ohio State University, two incidents directly targeted the Jewish community in 24 hours. Two students were assaulted and the campus Hillel was vandalized. At Cornell, online threats against Jews resulted in a student’s arrest.”
Reuters confirmed the letter sent to the nation’s top law schools, regarding the wave of anti-Semitism arising out of the war between Israel and Hamas. In response “University of California, Berkeley law dean Erwin Chemerinsky said on Thursday that he welcomes the firms’ statement condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and racism, but was unclear on next steps.” He went on to say, “I am unsure what the law firms are asking law schools to do, but it is certainly our role to protect the freedom of speech of all of our students, while also ensuring that there is a conducive learning environment and preparing students for the practice of law at the highest levels of the profession.”
This seems to be the quandary so many universities are facing. It has reached a point that members of Congress reportedly introduced a bill “saying the debates in colleges and universities across the country are not a free speech issue.” The bill called the ‘Antisemitism Awareness Act’ introduced in late October, would allow both universities and law enforcement, to clamp down on anti-Semitic speech, which they describe as hate speech. Clearly not an easy issue to deal with. But as a Jew, it is disturbing and frightening, to see college students, apparently displaying their emotions, without real knowledge, becoming more and more anti-Semitic.
Then there is the positive indication for the nation’s future. It is the actions of Americans at the voting booth in our recent elections. It appears they rejected school board candidates across the nation who were supported by the group Moms for Liberty. This is a group founded in 2021 as a response to regulations in schools related to COVID-19. Since then, they expanded their efforts to represent the right wing that opposes any teaching of race in schools, those who want to curb the rights of LGBTQ+ students, and are advocating wide-ranging book bans. The group has drawn the attention of The Southern Poverty Law Center, which has designated it an extremist group.
The group endorses the type of school board candidates supported by MAGA Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. A year ago, they celebrated victories in school board races across the nation, but this year was different.
The Wall Street Journal reported, “In Loudoun County, Va., where battles over Covid-19 masking policies and race-related instruction drew national attention in recent years, school board candidates backed by the local Democratic Party maintained a majority of the nine board seats, all of which were on Tuesday’s ballot.” These were candidates running against those supported by Moms for Liberty. A small sign of decency in a difficult world.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
