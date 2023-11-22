Thanksgiving 2023: Let’s join hands and pray for peace

At our Thanksgiving dinner tables this year let us join hands and pray for peace. Let us try to put aside our differences, which will not be easy, and see each other in a positive light.

I know families torn apart because of the culture wars in our country, which Donald Trump unleashed by giving tacit permission for people to spout their racism, homophobia, anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia, in the public square.

There will be families at dinner tables torn apart because of the Israel/Hamas war. I specifically call it that, as it is not an Israeli/Palestinian war. Israel is at war with a terrorist organization. As a Jew I am cognizant and heartbroken, that so many innocent Israeli and Palestinian civilians have already died. We must find a way to end this tragic violence. To finally find the way to achieve a two-state solution, allowing both Palestinians and Israelis to live their lives in peace and security.

Then there are families whose loved ones are personally suffering from the war in Ukraine. Some at the table won’t understand how important it is for the United States to continue to support Ukraine, to see them through this war to victory against the despot, Putin. They fail to see how important this is to our own security here in the United States.

There are some who will be sitting at tables who have suffered violence in their own family. Who have seen family members mowed down by guns on our streets here at home. Some who don’t understand the crux of that violence is the proliferation of guns, and instead they fight against any effort to do anything about it. But maybe for this one day, Thanksgiving Day, we can hold each other’s hand, look each other in the eye, and believe there is a way we can come together.

We in the United States have much to be thankful for. Our economy is heading in the right direction. Labor unions are winning battles against big corporations. Inflation is down to 3.2% and heading lower. Gas prices are 40 cents lower per gallon this year than last Thanksgiving. The price of a Thanksgiving dinner at the grocery store is down. Wages are up, unemployment is down, and in the last three years more than 13 million new jobs have been created. These are all things we can and should be thankful for. The COVID pandemic is basically over, and booster shots are available to all to keep it away.

I am not a Pollyanna. I don’t pretend by holding hands and praying together on one day, we will solve the problems of the world. I understand the day after Thanksgiving, no matter how much we pray, not all things will be better. We will still have to fight here, and around the world, for the rights of the LGBTQ community. We still have to fight for the right of women to control their own healthcare, and their own body. And remember we still haven’t passed a simple amendment to include women in our Constitution. We will still wake up the day after Thanksgiving to structural racism in our country, and the devastating effects of climate change.

To start to change some of those things will take more than holding hands at our Thanksgiving table, and praying. It will take everyone voting next Nov. 5. If we do that, we could have more to be thankful for at our Thanksgiving tables in 2024.

I recognize my life is privileged, having just returned from a 14-day transatlantic cruise. My Thanksgiving weekend will be spent with friends in Rehoboth Beach, Del. I hope as we join hands and pray, we will think of all those who have not been as lucky. For many this will begin the Christmas season, and on the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend each year, Rehoboth Beach lights its community Christmas tree. So surely, we will talk about what that season means to each of us. For me it is a time to think about volunteering. Wherever you live, there are many chances to volunteer and do your part to make a difference for others. The rewards will come back to you in abundance.

So, wishing all my friends a very happy Thanksgiving, in this complicated world. May this holiday find you happy, healthy, and sharing peaceful times with those you love.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.