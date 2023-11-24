Opinions
Holiday sobriety is always a good thing
Seek help if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction
The Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the holiday season. Between now and New Year’s Day, numerous celebrations and festivities can occur. Overall, this time of year can bring good and bad for everyone, and some stressors become too much to manage.
Unfortunately, the holiday season is associated with increased alcohol use and recreational drug use. Thanksgiving Eve is also known as Blackout Wednesday and is considered the first heavy drinking weekend of the holiday season.
This can pose a challenge for anyone new to sobriety or someone choosing to remain sober during the holidays. Fortunately, there are practical tips and helpful information anyone can use to stay sober or help someone struggling with an addiction this time of year.
The holiday season can be particularly stressful for members of the LGBTQ community; this could include stress, anxiety, and depression. While many of these individuals experience these symptoms year-round, the holiday season, especially when returning home, can exacerbate these symptoms. The impact of negative challenges, such as stigma and rejection, tends to lead to alcohol or drug abuse.
Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season do not have to lead to lost sobriety and constantly dealing with stress. The best approach involves coming up with a plan to stay sober.
Most temptation to drink or use drugs arises because of anxiety, depression, and feeling overwhelmed during the holidays. This time of year can bring about negative emotions.
Moreover, chaos and unpredictability create triggers that often lead to relapse. Stress is typical this time of year and difficult to manage.
Consider coming up with a plan before the holiday weekend arrives. What are you going to do? Where will you go? Who will you spend it with?
Or, try hosting your own Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving gatherings with friends or family. Let people know ahead of time that you are not drinking.
When attending any family or friend gatherings, bring non-alcoholic beverages or mocktails or invite a friend as added support. More importantly, plan your exit before you arrive if things begin to go sideways.
In contrast, suppose you notice someone struggling with their sobriety; do not brush it aside as just the stress of the holidays. Offer a helping hand, provide resources for support, be supportive, and avoid casting judgment.
There is so much stigma within the LGBTQ community associated with addiction and sobriety, and this prevents people from asking for help. Remove this stigma by showing compassion and understanding.
Take this time of year to create new memories and sober traditions. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, do not wait until the new year to get help; take advantage of available resources.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.
Opinions
Thanksgiving 2023: Let’s join hands and pray for peace
Americans have much to be thankful for this year
At our Thanksgiving dinner tables this year let us join hands and pray for peace. Let us try to put aside our differences, which will not be easy, and see each other in a positive light.
I know families torn apart because of the culture wars in our country, which Donald Trump unleashed by giving tacit permission for people to spout their racism, homophobia, anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia, in the public square.
There will be families at dinner tables torn apart because of the Israel/Hamas war. I specifically call it that, as it is not an Israeli/Palestinian war. Israel is at war with a terrorist organization. As a Jew I am cognizant and heartbroken, that so many innocent Israeli and Palestinian civilians have already died. We must find a way to end this tragic violence. To finally find the way to achieve a two-state solution, allowing both Palestinians and Israelis to live their lives in peace and security.
Then there are families whose loved ones are personally suffering from the war in Ukraine. Some at the table won’t understand how important it is for the United States to continue to support Ukraine, to see them through this war to victory against the despot, Putin. They fail to see how important this is to our own security here in the United States.
There are some who will be sitting at tables who have suffered violence in their own family. Who have seen family members mowed down by guns on our streets here at home. Some who don’t understand the crux of that violence is the proliferation of guns, and instead they fight against any effort to do anything about it. But maybe for this one day, Thanksgiving Day, we can hold each other’s hand, look each other in the eye, and believe there is a way we can come together.
We in the United States have much to be thankful for. Our economy is heading in the right direction. Labor unions are winning battles against big corporations. Inflation is down to 3.2% and heading lower. Gas prices are 40 cents lower per gallon this year than last Thanksgiving. The price of a Thanksgiving dinner at the grocery store is down. Wages are up, unemployment is down, and in the last three years more than 13 million new jobs have been created. These are all things we can and should be thankful for. The COVID pandemic is basically over, and booster shots are available to all to keep it away.
I am not a Pollyanna. I don’t pretend by holding hands and praying together on one day, we will solve the problems of the world. I understand the day after Thanksgiving, no matter how much we pray, not all things will be better. We will still have to fight here, and around the world, for the rights of the LGBTQ community. We still have to fight for the right of women to control their own healthcare, and their own body. And remember we still haven’t passed a simple amendment to include women in our Constitution. We will still wake up the day after Thanksgiving to structural racism in our country, and the devastating effects of climate change.
To start to change some of those things will take more than holding hands at our Thanksgiving table, and praying. It will take everyone voting next Nov. 5. If we do that, we could have more to be thankful for at our Thanksgiving tables in 2024.
I recognize my life is privileged, having just returned from a 14-day transatlantic cruise. My Thanksgiving weekend will be spent with friends in Rehoboth Beach, Del. I hope as we join hands and pray, we will think of all those who have not been as lucky. For many this will begin the Christmas season, and on the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend each year, Rehoboth Beach lights its community Christmas tree. So surely, we will talk about what that season means to each of us. For me it is a time to think about volunteering. Wherever you live, there are many chances to volunteer and do your part to make a difference for others. The rewards will come back to you in abundance.
So, wishing all my friends a very happy Thanksgiving, in this complicated world. May this holiday find you happy, healthy, and sharing peaceful times with those you love.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
Bearing witness to the unimaginable
Israeli Embassy on Friday showed raw footage of Oct. 7 attack
(Editor’s note: This oped contains descriptions of graphic violence and depictions of anti-Semitism.)
We journalists all too often find ourselves in a position where it is necessary to bear witness to the unimaginable. One such moment happened on Friday.
The Israeli Embassy in D.C. invited me and five other journalists to watch raw footage of Hamas’s surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7 as it happened. Videos from that awful Saturday had already circulated on social media and appeared in news reports. I had seen many of them, so I did my best to brace myself for what I was about to see. Words cannot begin to describe the horror that we saw.
• Militants tried to decapitate a man with a garden hoe while he was still alive.
• A home security camera system in Netiv HaAsara, a settlement that borders Beit Lahiya, a town in the northern Gaza Strip, shows a man and two of his sons running to a bomb shelter. Militants a few seconds later threw a grenade into it. They brought the two boys back into the house. One militant took what looked like a bottle of water out of the refrigerator and drank from it before he put it back and walked away. One of the boys repeatedly asked his brother “Why am I alive?” before they escaped. Their mother returned with local security personnel and found her husband’s body in the bomb shelter’s entrance. (Embassy spokesperson Tal Naim told us after we watched the footage that militants killed the older son in Zikim, at a nearby kibbutz. The oldest of the two boys who survived the grenade attack lost vision in one eye.)
• A video showed militants throwing grenades into a bomb shelter in which people had taken shelter. One militant said the “dogs are scared.”
• A video shows militants throwing Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American Israeli who was attending the Nova music festival in Re’im, a kibbutz that is roughly three miles from Gaza, into the back of a pick-up truck. A grenade that militants had thrown into a bomb shelter in which Goldberg-Polin and others had sought refuge severed part of his arm. The injury was clearly visible in the video.
• Body cameras that first responders wore when they arrived at the music festival after the attack recorded burned bodies in the back seat of a car and in nearby bushes.
• Videos that militants recorded show decapitated Israeli soldiers.
• The footage included pictures of charred bodies of babies and young children.
• Militants in Gaza recorded gunmen removing an injured woman from the trunk of a Jeep and forcing her into the backseat of a car.
The Israeli government has said roughly 1,200 people have been killed, including at least 260 people who militants murdered at the Nova music festival. The Israeli government also says more than 5,000 people have been injured in the country since the war began. Goldberg-Polin and Yarden Roman-Gat, whose gay brother, Gili Roman, spoke with the Washington Blade on Oct. 30 in D.C., are among the more than 200 people who are currently being held hostage in Gaza.
Hamas rockets have reached Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ben Gurion Airport, and other locations throughout Israel. Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah, another militant group, have exchanged fire across the Israel-Lebanon border.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says more than 13,000 people have died in the enclave since Oct. 7. The Israeli government has cut electricity and water to Gaza and has stopped nearly all food and fuel shipments.
Calls for a ceasefire growing louder
The footage that we watched was 43 minutes long and included videos that militants and their victims recorded on cell phones and GoPro cameras and clips from traffic cameras in southern Israel and CCTV. We were not allowed to bring cell phones into the room where we saw it.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters was outside the embassy when we arrived. One woman who was standing a few feet away from us as we waited to go through security said she and her fellow protesters were “not there to make us feel comfortable” about what has happened to Palestinian civilians in Gaza since the war began.
• Dozens of premature newborn babies were inside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City when Israeli soldiers raided it last week. The IDF claims Hamas has an operational headquarters and tunnels underneath the hospital. The New York Times on Monday reported 28 of the babies who had been at the hospital are now receiving medical care in Egypt.
• The Committee to Project Journalists on Tuesday said 45 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7.
• U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Sunday said “the killing of so many people at schools turned shelters, hundreds fleeing for their lives from Al-Shifa Hospital amid continuing displacement of hundreds of thousands in southern Gaza are actions which fly in the face of the basic protections civilians must be afforded under international law.” Türk is among those who have called for a ceasefire.
Meanwhile, incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the U.S. and around the world have increased since Oct. 7.
Israeli settlers in the West Bank have also stepped-up attacks against Palestinians.
The Israeli government clearly wants the world to understand the barbarity of what happened on Oct. 7, and that is why it has shown footage of that horrific Saturday to journalists and lawmakers. The footage left me deeply shaken, and perhaps that was the point.
Opinions
Trans community demands lawmakers end onslaught of attacks
Black and Brown trans people should be able to live without fear of transphobic violence and discrimination
By Bria Nelson | Lawrence, KS. – I enjoy living in Kansas. Specifically, Lawrence, Kansas, where I can attend a watercolor painting class at the local plant shop on Wednesday, the weekly drag show on Thursday, and a vintage clothing pop-up on Friday. But despite the beauty of the rolling Flint Hills, there is something ugly happening in the place I call home. Growing hostility towards the transgender and non-binary community is being codified through policies and perpetuated through violence that threatens our basic human rights.
Rights activists see such rollbacks of hard-fought progress spreading across the US, and we’re bracing for new attacks that will test the country’s purported commitment to equality. The fight is the most grueling for those of us who are from Black and other marginalized communities.
In the last year, violence claimed the lives of at least 25 transgender and gender non-conforming people in the US, with violence disproportionately affecting Black transgender women. These numbers are most likely underrepresented, as attacks against the LGBTQ+ community often go undocumented.
Black and Brown trans people should be able to live as their most authentic self without fear of transphobic violence and discrimination.
To add to the growing animus, some states chose to attack transgender rights through legislation rather than protect them. This past June, the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, declared a state of emergency after more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in 41 states. Hundreds of these bills specifically targeted transgender people.
Some of these anti-LGBTQ+ bills would limit the ability to update gender information on identity documents like driver’s licenses and birth certificates, weaken nondiscrimination laws and protections in employment, and restrict free speech and expression through book and drag performance bans. State bills also attempt to restrict access to medically necessary health care including bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth, prohibit access to public accommodations like public bathrooms, and prevent trans students from participating in school activities like sports. While introducing a bill doesn’t mean it will pass, 84 of these draconian measures made it out of committee and have been signed into law.
Even the introduction of these bills perpetuates harmful stigmas and allows misinformation to spread. I have witnessed how harmful the introduction of these bills has been on members of the trans community I am a part of. In Kansas, 14 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced and four were passed into law in the last legislative session. During that time, my trans friends and peers pleaded with conservative lawmakers to respect their dignity and protect their autonomy over their own bodies. Medical experts testified that the mere act of introducing these bills causes great harm to the mental health of transgender people across the state.
One bill, misnamed the Women’s Bill of Rights though it limits protections for transgender women, passed and went into effect on July 1st. In response, LGBTQ+ activists in Lawrence refused to rest until the City Commission enacted a sanctuary city ordinance, increasing protections for trans people. Despite the immense fear transgender people were feeling in this moment, their message rang loud and clear: LGBTQ+ people have the right to live without fear, and we are not going anywhere.
Make no mistake, allowing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation to be passed sends a message that legitimizes homophobic and transphobic sentiment.
There are some hopeful signs. Legislation to outlaw the LGBTQ+ panic defense was introduced in nine states as well as in the US House and Senate this year. Under that defense, people charged with violent crime against LGBTQ+ people can get a reduced sentence or evade criminal liability by stating that the victim’s real or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity prompted the violent act.
As violence against the LGBTQ+ community continues to increase, it is important now more than ever for lawmakers in statehouses across the country and for the federal government to strengthen protections for trans people and especially for the most vulnerable members of this community—Black and Brown trans women. Lawmakers should be recognizing and protecting LGBTQ+ people’s equal dignity under the law. Legislators should support active efforts to quell discrimination, like Kansas’s HB 2178, and codify LGBTQ+ protections. The US Government should also meet its human rights obligations to respond to foreseeable threats to life and bodily integrity, and to address patterns of violence targeting the LGBTQ+ community.
While activists continue to fight for LGBTQ+ liberation, I am reminded to celebrate the small wins. I remain hopeful when I see young LGBTQ+ people organizing and exercising their right to protest in the name of egalitarianism. They remind me that pride is not something solely limited to the month of June, but a badge of honor we always carry with us.
*****************************************************************************************
Bria Nelson is a Researcher and Advocate on Racial Justice and Equity Issues with the Human Rights Watch U.S. Program. Bria is an attorney and concentrates their research on racial justice and equity issues across the U.S., with a particular focus on reparations for enslavement and its legacies.
As a movement lawyer, Bria has also worked to mobilize response and advocacy after the public murder of George Floyd, including undergoing an intensive fellowship training program with Law for Black Lives, an organization focused on grounding movements in Black queer feminism, abolition, and anticapitalism.
