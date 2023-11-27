India
Indian Supreme Court declines to include LGBTQ people in sexual harassment law
Activists have criticized ruling, urge corporations to enact policies
After the Indian Supreme Court ruled against marriage equality in October, it declined to include LGBTQ people in regulations against sexual harassment.
Justices Bangalore Venkataramiah Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the existing 2013 law against sexual harassment in the workplace cannot be made gender-neutral in order to include the LGBTQ community. The judges observed the focus will be lost from the principal goal of preventing sexual harassment of women in the workplace if such amendments to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 are made.
“If a person other than an ‘aggrieved woman’ is subjected to sexual harassment, the answer does not lie by amending the existing regulations,” the judges who heard the petition said. “It would be inappropriate to direct the amendments to be made to the 2013 regulations as otherwise the whole purpose and object of the said regulations would be diluted and denuded of its effect.”
Vibha Datta Makhija, a senior activist, appeared before the bench for the plaintiff and said the regulations should provide gender-neutral protections and include LGBTQ people. She also said the regulations are inadequate, given LGBTQ people and other groups are constitutionally recognized. The Supreme Court, however, relied upon previous rulings that stated a constitutional court would not issue a “writ of mandamus” to a legislature or to a rule-making body to enact a law on a particular subject.
The Supreme Court mentioned regulation of the 2013 law was made in view of Clause 3 of Article 15 of the Indian constitution. Clause 3 of Article 15 focuses on “women” and “children.” The clause states nothing shall prevent the State from making any special provision for women and children. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution talks about the prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth.
The Supreme Court in 2014 issued a historic ruling in the case of the National Legal Services Authority vs. Union of India, which recognized transgender people as a third gender. There is, however, no law to protect trans people from sexual harassment in the workplace.
A 2015 report notes 44.7 percent of trans people faced 2,811 incidents of violence in India.
The Swasti Health Resource Center in research it conducted in different parts of India found four in 10 trans people experience some kind of sexual abuse and associated trauma before they turn 18. The National Human Rights Commission of India in another study found roughly 52 percent of trans people faced harassment by their school classmates and 15 percent of trans people suffered mistreatment at the hands of their teachers.
Current Indian laws do not define a sexual offense committed by anyone, irrespective of severity, that does not fall under “rape,” and may be filed under Section 377 of the country’s penal code that deals with “unnatural sex.”
The World Bank Group in 2014 published a report titled, “The Economic Cost of Homophobia and the Exclusion of LGBTQ People: A Case Study of India.” The report noted homophobia and exclusion of LGBTQ people from the workplace causes a 1-1.7 percent loss of GDP. It also indicated 56 percent of LGBTQ people reported discrimination in white-collar jobs in the country.
Forty percent of respondents who participated in the Indian LGBT Workplace Climate Survey 2016 said they suffered harassment and had experienced homophobic comments. The National Human Rights Commission of India reported 92 percent of trans persons are denied the right to participate in any form of economic activity. They were denied jobs, and 18 percent of respondents suffered physical abuse.
“The statements made by the Supreme Court judges, it is quite clear that just as marriage equality, they are saying they do not want to dilute any existing laws,” said Harish Iyer, a prominent equal rights activist in India. “Judges are not opposed to the idea that sexual harassment of LGBTQ people needs to be prevented.”
Iyer told the Washington Blade that corporations need to step up their processes and practices to include LGBTQ people. Iyer said they should have an internal inquiry board to prevent any sexual harassment of LGBTQ workers.
“Corporates can set up the same POSH committee for internal investigation on matters relating to men and LGBTQI people,” said Iyer. “This does not impede what corporates can do to protect the lives of LGBTQ workers.”
Shoaib Khan, the first trans woman from the Indian state of Kashmir to succeed in India’s corporate world, told the Blade the ruling is quite unfortunate.
“It is not about the particular gender. The harassment is not subjected to a particular gender, it is subjected towards a person,” said Khan. “I feel like the Indian Constitution should overthink and overrule this judgment.”
“Multiple companies are following the code of conduct policies in terms of protecting sexual harassment at the workplace irrespective of gender, but those are all multinational companies,” added Khan. “Indian companies need to consider the fact that we as minorities have suffered a lot, so excluding us from protecting our rights at the workplace is something insane.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
Featured Local Savings
India
Activists push for LGBTQ-inclusive India penal code
Country’s government hopes to replace colonial-era criminal statutes
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Aug. 11 introduced three bills that are set to replace colonial-era criminal laws.
The proposals would replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860 with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Code of Criminal Procedures of 1898 and 1973 with the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Evidence Act of 1872 with the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill. The Washington Blade in September reported these bills are not LGBTQ-inclusive.
An October report notes a parliamentary committee reviewing bills that would replace India’s penal codes is likely to recommend including gender-neutral provisions. According to people aware of the development, the committee will recommend the Indian government consider criminalizing non-consensual sex between men, women or transgender people.
The Hindustan Times reported the Home Affairs Committee is also likely to recommend “community services” and “life imprisonment” and other terms are better defined. The standing committee will send the report to the Home Ministry after it finalizes it. Although the report will not be binding, it will have a sweeping effect because the Indian government has said the bills would go to the parliamentary committee that Brij Lal, a Bharatiya Janta Party member who is in the Parliament’s upper house, for review.
The Supreme Court in 2018 in a landmark ruling decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations. Section 377, a colonial-era law that criminalized homosexuality, resurfaced during parliamentary committee discussions.
Sources who spoke with the Hindustan Times indicated some of the law’s provisions remained applicable in cases of non-consensual sex between men, women or trans people after Section 377 was struck down. The new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill would eliminate any reference to Section 377, and there would not be a provision for non-consensual sex against men, women or trans people. The committee will, therefore, suggest the government include Section 377 in the new penal codes.
The British first introduced India’s penal code in 1860. The government adopted it after independence in 1947 and has amended it 77 times.
The penal code deals with criminal offenses in India, while the Criminal Procedure Code deals with the administration of substantive criminal laws. The Indian Evidence Act deals with the set of rules governing the admissibility of evidence in the Indian courts.
Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill still defines rape as sexual assault by a man against a woman. It does not recognize sexual assault by a man against another man or by a woman against another woman. Sexual offenses in India are not gender-neutral under law, and as a result the number of rape cases by a man against another man go largely unreported. There are no official statistics available on rape cases against LGBTQ people in India.
“Our community is not represented in the committee, so we do not know the final decision of the panel,” said Prijith Pk, an LGBTQ activist and diversity manager for a corporation in Kerala state in southern India. “We suggest and request an inclusive committee that can consider the concerns of the community.”
Pk during a telephone interview with the Blade said there are concerns about laws that will deal with non-consensual sex against men because it could be misused against the community as the country’s British colonizers did in the past. Pk said MPs should consult with the community on how to make the measure inclusive.
“Our opinions also matter,” he said. “They have to consider our identity. They have to consider our rights too.”
Sudhanshu Latad, assistant advocacy manager for the Mumbai-based Humsafar Trust, an organization that promotes LGBTQ rights in India, said any law that considers gender should be equitable.
“As an organization, we feel that remedies available for any sexual offenses should be equitable and not equal. Only then true equality can be achieved,” said Latad. “There should be a circular for the police in the country to conduct sensitization within the law enforcement individuals.”
Latad also dismissed the possibility of the misuse of the proposed law against the LGBTQ community and said any statute could be misused against anyone (and this misuse) has nothing specifically to do with the community.) He did say, however, any potential misuse could harm the other party.
“I do not think this is any different in this situation,” said Latad. “The non-consensual sex is basically rape and rape of any identity or gender should be punished.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
India
Indian activists, allies urge lawmakers to back marriage equality legislation
Supreme Court’s Oct. 17 ruling sparked widespread criticism
The Indian Supreme Court’s ruling against marriage equality on Oct. 17 sparked disappointment and shock among the LGBTQ community and its allies in the country and around the world.
Celina Jaitly, an Indian actress and former Miss India who champions LGBTQ rights as a U.N. Equality Champion, in an interview with the Washington Blade said the decision was overwhelming and disappointing. She nevertheless said she was hopeful the Supreme Court could challenge opposition or at least mandate lawmakers update India’s Special Marriage Act.
“Tremendous work went into these petitions, and many hopes and dreams of the queer community were attached to them,” said Jaitly. “Every human being dreams of finding love, and starting a family, it is a basic need for a human being to feel loved and needed.”
Jaitly noted more than 10 percent of India’s population identifies as LGBTQ.
“They are also taxpayers and important pillars of society,” she said. “By not recognizing such unions, they are depriving same-sex couples of their right to equality enshrined in the constitution and rights enjoyed by married heterosexual couples, from adoption and medical insurance to pensions and inheritance.”
Jaitly said the ruling seemed to try to please both parties based on technicalities of legal jargon with no clear mandate, directive or timeline for Parliament to act. She further said there is no pressure on Parliament to enact any legislation without these mandates, and this makes the process tedious and not a priority.
“In a massive multi-cultural subcontinent like ours, the court needs to push society to acknowledge same-sex marriage,” said Jaitly.
She noted the “one thing that I have consistently and continuously said as an LGBT rights activist (over) the last two decades is the term ‘LGBT rights’ is convenient but can be misleading.”
“There is no subset of rights or new category of rights called ‘LGBT rights,'” said Jaitly. “LGBT people are entitled to the same rights as everyone else — among them the right to life, the right to be free from discrimination, rights to privacy and freedom of expression, association and assembly and of course marriage/civil union and the right to the institution of family.”
“The reality is that these rights, which are universally recognized and agreed upon, are routinely being denied to people just because they happen to be — or are assumed to be — gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or intersex,” she added. “That is something we have to acknowledge and address in a concerted way. Not giving a human being the very basic requirement of marriage and the right to the institution of family merely because of their orientation is indeed against the principle of the core values of a democracy.”
Souvik Saha, an activist and prominent member of Jamshedpur Queer Circle, told the Blade the organization remains committed to advocating for LGBTQ rights and equality.
Jamshedpur Queer Circle remains deeply disappointed over the Supreme Court’s decision. Saha said the justices’ decision to place the onus on Parliament to amend laws to extend marriage equality to same-sex couples is a missed opportunity to uphold fundamental human rights and promote social inclusion.
“This decision fails to recognize the urgency of the matter, given that LGBTQ individuals continue to face discrimination and prejudice in various aspects of their lives, including access to legal recognition of their relationships,” said Saha. “Denying same-sex couples the right to marry not only perpetuates inequality but also has real-world consequences.”
Saha further noted there are “real-life case studies from around the world have consistently shown the positive impact of legalizing same-sex marriage.”
“It leads to improved mental health outcomes for LGBTQ individuals, as they no longer have to navigate a world that marginalizes their relationships. It also strengthens the social fabric by promoting love, commitment, and family stability,” he said. “Moreover, countries that have embraced marriage equality have seen economic benefits, including increased tourism and a boost to the wedding industry.”
Saha and other activists have called upon Parliament to quickly amend laws to grant LGBTQ people the same rights and privileges their heterosexual counterparts enjoy. Saha also urged civil society and allies to continue to raise awareness about the importance of marriage equality in India.
Negha Shahin, a transgender actress who is the first trans woman to win a debut actor award at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards that took place in May, noted to the Blade that India is sending rockets to the moon, but not addressing injustices the country’s LGBTQ community continues to face and has failed to meet people’s basic needs. Shahin said marriage is a basic right for everyone.
“If I am a queer or a trans person, the society and the law, the medical or the education everything, it feels like injustice to us,” said Shahin. “We should wait, and let’s fight for this another time, because we do not know about other things. What if the Supreme Court refuses our human rights in India? Many people from the queer community do not know what to do.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
India
Indian Supreme Court rules against marriage equality
Oral arguments in case took place earlier this year
The Indian Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued its long-awaited marriage equality ruling.
A five-judge constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud in a 3-2 verdict against recognizing the constitutional validity of same-sex marriages in India. The country’s top court said Parliament must decide whether to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples.
The Supreme Court recognized the court cannot make laws, but can only interpret them.
Chandrachud at the beginning of the ruling said the doctrine of separation of powers means that each of the three branches of the state performs a distinct function and therefore no other branch can function any other’s function. Chandrachud mentioned Section 4 of the Special Marriage Act is unconstitutional because it is not sufficiently inclusive. The Supreme Court said either the Special Marriage Act needs to be struck down or read down.
The Supreme Court recognized that if the Special Marriage Act is struck down, it will take the country to the pre-independence era.
“If the court takes the second approach and reads words into the Special Marriage Act, it will be taking up the role of the legislature,” said Chandrachud. “The court is not equipped to undertake such an exercise of reading meaning into the statute.”
The Special Marriage Act of 1954 is a law with provisions for civil unions for Indians and Indian nationals who live abroad, regardless of religion or faith followed by either party. The Special Marriage Act allows people of two different religions to marry.
Section 4 has some provisions: Neither of the parties should have a living spouse, both parties should be capable of giving consent and should be mentally competent at the time of marriage and the parties shall not be within the prohibited degree of relations under their law. The male party must be at least 21-years-old and the female party must be at least 18-years-old.
Chandrachud noted the court must be careful not to enter into the legislative domain. Chandrachud said Parliament must decide whether a change to the Special Marriage Act is needed.
“The right to enter into a union includes the right to choose one’s partner and the right to recognition of that union,” said Chandrachud. “A failure to recognize such associations will result in discrimination against queer couples.”
Chandrachud said that for the full enjoyment of such relationships, such unions need recognition and there cannot be denial of basic goods and services. The state can indirectly infringe upon freedom if it does not recognize the same.
Chandrachud also noted a person’s gender is not the same as their sexuality. He said the law recognizes a transgender person’s marriage if their partner is heterosexual. Chandrachud said a union between a trans man and a trans woman, or vice versa, can be registered under the Special Marriage Act because a trans person can be in a heterosexual relationship.
The Supreme Court recognized queer persons cannot be discriminated against. The court said that the material benefits and services flowing to heterosexual couples and denied to queer couples violate their fundamental rights.
On adoption issues, Chandrachud said the Central Adoption Resource Authority has exceeded its authority in barring unmarried couples.
CARA oversees the adoption of children in India. It functions under the Women and Child Development and it is authorized to regulate and monitor inter-country and in-country adoptions.
Chandrachud said the difference between married couples and unmarried couples has no reasonable nexus with CARA’s objective to ensure the best interests of the child. The court said it cannot be assumed that unmarried couples are not serious about their relationship.
The Supreme Court refused to strike down the Foreign Marriage Act of 1969, which deals with the recognition of marriage of Indian citizens outside the country.
Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said queer couples have a fundamental right to seek legal recognition of their union. The other three judges, Justices Shripathi Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha, held queer couples cannot claim a right to recognition of their union in the absence of a statutory enactment.
While giving direction to the central; state and Union Territory governments, Chandrachud said that queer community should not be discriminated against. He also noted the government should ensure there is no discrimination in access to goods and services, sensitize the public about queer rights, create a hotline for the queer community, create safe houses for queer couples and ensure intersex children are not forced to undergo operations.
Chandrachud also directed police to not harass queer people by summoning them to police station solely to enquire about their sexual identity, not forcing queer persons to return to their birth family. Chandrachud said authorities should conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering a First Information Report, or FIR, against a queer couple over their relationship.
“Truly disappointed by today’s verdict. We are exactly where we started,” said Harish Iyer, a prominent LGBTQ activist in India and one of the plaintiffs in the marriage equality case. “It’s just one topsy turvy ride with no significance.”
Anjali Gopalan, another plaintiff,, told the Asian News Agency she has been fighting for a long time and will keep doing so.
“Regarding adoption also nothing was done, what the chief justice of India said was very good regarding adoption but it’s disappointing that other justices did not agree,” said Anjali Gopalan. “This is democracy, but we are denying basic rights to our own citizens.”
Karuna Nundy, one of the lawyers in the marriage equality case, told the Asian News Agency there were some opportunities today that she believes have been pushed off to the legislators, and the central government has made their stand clear with regards to marriage.
“We hope that their committee will ensure that civil unions are recognized, and concomitants of marriage are then brought into law, at least with regards to civil unions,” said Nundy. “I will also say that Congress and other governments in power in the states have many opportunities to bring into law the recognition of a partner’s rights to make medical decisions because they can legislate on health, they can look at employment nondiscrimination, there is a lot that can be done. If we heard anything that was unanimous it was that queer citizens have rights. Rights of queer citizens must be protected and state governments can protect them”
The Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish Aggarwala reacted to the verdict and welcomed the marriage equality ruling.
“I am happy that the Supreme Court of India has accepted the version of the government of India in which it was argued that the court has no power to give this right of same-sex marriage. It is the only right of the Indian parliament,” Aggarwala told the Asian News Agency. “Today it has been accepted by the honorable Supreme Court.”
“We are happy that the Supreme Court has held that this power cannot be given to the same sex for having a marriage because India is an ancient country,” added Aggarwala. “India has its own values in society. so, by not providing this right, we hail the judgment of the Supreme Court on this aspect.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
Indian Supreme Court declines to include LGBTQ people in sexual harassment law
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House
Far-right site says Satan’s overseeing Target’s holiday offerings
Out in the World: LGBTQ news from Europe and Asia
Celebrating friends and family at Thanksgiving
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: final musings
Thurst Lounge to honor Black, queer experience
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws undermine protections for LGBTQ teachers, students
Queer allyship figures prominently in Streisand memoir
Art exhibition to commemorate World AIDS Day
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions3 days ago
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: final musings
-
Nightlife3 days ago
Thurst Lounge to honor Black, queer experience
-
Opinions3 days ago
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws undermine protections for LGBTQ teachers, students
-
Books3 days ago
Queer allyship figures prominently in Streisand memoir