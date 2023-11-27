Maryland
Major donor sues One Love Foundation, alleging organization in ‘disarray’
Funder claims Sharon Love critical of ‘outreach to LGBTQ and minority communities’
BY JULIE SCHARPER | A major donor is suing the One Love Foundation, claiming that the Baltimore-based nonprofit, which has educated 2 million young people about relationship violence, has breached an agreement and is in “disarray” due to the actions of one of its founders.
The lawsuit asserts that founder Sharon Love fought against One Love’s “outreach to LGBTQ and minority communities” and threatened to fire board members who disagreed with her, prompting nearly all board members and the organization’s CEO to resign earlier this year. Love founded the non-profit after her daughter, University of Virginia senior Yeardley Love, was murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 2010.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.
Featured Local Savings
Maryland
Gay former College Park mayor sentenced to 30 years in child porn case
Family, friends testify at emotional sentencing hearing in P.G. County
A Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge on Monday, Nov. 20, sentenced gay former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn to 30 years of incarceration at an emotional three-and-a-half-hour long sentencing hearing that took place more than three months after Wojahn pleaded guilty to 140 counts of child pornography-related charges as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
In agreeing to carry out the plea agreement, Judge Karen Mason sentenced Wojahn to 150 years in prison, with 120 years suspended, requiring that he serve 30 years.
The judge and prosecutors pointed out that under Maryland’s sentencing rules Wojahn will be eligible to apply for release on parole after serving 25 percent of the 30-year sentence, which could result in his release after seven and a half years.
The sentencing followed news that surfaced in March of this year, which shocked Wojahn’s friends and longtime political supporters, that he had been arrested after police raided his College Park home and confiscated multiple cell phones, a tablet, computer, and a storage device containing video and still images, leading to two indictments alleging possession and distribution of child pornography.
The 140 counts to which he pleaded guilty include 60 counts of distribution of child porn, 40 counts of possession of child porn, and 40 counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute it.
He announced his resignation as mayor, a position he held since 2015, shortly before his arrest.
Wojahn’s husband, mother, sister, and 13 friends testified at the sentencing hearing. Most told the judge they understood the seriousness of the charges against their loved one and friend but called on the judge to take into consideration the good that Wojahn has done as a family member, friend, and elected official over his lifetime. Several of the friends said mental health issues and an addiction problem had played a role in Wojahn’s actions and urged the judge to arrange for him to receive mental health related services.
Among those who testified were Sister Jeannine Gramick, a Roman Catholic nun who co-founded the LGBT Catholic support organization New Ways Ministry, and Francis DeBernardo, the current executive director of New Ways Ministry. Also testifying was Thomas Bower, an official with the LGBT Catholic organization Dignity Washington, of which Wojahn has been a participant.
Judge Mason said she would refer Wojahn, who has been held without bond since the time of his arrest in March of this year, to the Patuxent Institution, a maximum-security correctional facility located in Jessup, Md., that specializes in providing mental health services for its male and female inmates.
Mason also included in her sentencing a requirement that Wojahn serve five years of supervised probation upon his release from incarceration, register as a sex offender, and have no unsupervised contact with minors.
The testimony from family members and friends came after P.G. County Assistant State’s Attorneys Jessica Garth and Monica Meyers argued that those who possess and distribute child pornography are responsible for the suffering of victims of child sex abuse who are forced to take part in the production of child porn video and still images, even though, as in Wojahn’s case, the perpetrators do not produce the images and don’t directly come into contact with the children depicted in the images.
Police and prosecutors have alleged in charging documents that Wojahn had uploaded and/or shared dozens of videos or still images on the social media app Kik depicting explicit sexual acts between adult men and prepubescent boys, depicting prepubescent boys engaging in sex with each other, or engaging in masturbation.
In a development that surprised some attending the sentencing hearing, the two prosecutors disclosed that with the help of law enforcement officials and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they identified 52 of the juveniles who were depicted in the video or still photo images that police had confiscated from Wojahn’s home. At a press conference following the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Meyers said the 52 then children who were identified, most of whom are now adults, were from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and several European countries, including Germany, Russia, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.
Through information obtained from law enforcement officials in the U.S. and internationally, the two P.G. County prosecutors said they obtained statements from or case reports for about 42 of the individuals listed as victims and presented those statements at the sentencing hearing by projecting them on two large screens in the courtroom. Meyers read each of the statements as they were projected, with most of the victims saying they suffered long-lasting harmful effects from being forced as children to take part in the production of pornographic images.
Meyers said while prosecutors presented victim impact statements for about 40 of the juveniles who were identified in the porn videos and still images, Wojahn had possession and helped to distribute images of “hundreds more on his devices” who were not identified.
In an effort to highlight the large numbers of sexually abused juveniles in the videos or still images in Wojahn’s possession, Meyers pointed to a photo that the prosecutors displayed on the large video screen in the courtroom during Monday’s sentencing hearing of a junior high school in College Park located near where Wojahn lived.
“That his own elementary school a half a mile from his house has less than 500 students who attended, he had more victims than that on his telephone,” Meyers said at the press conference. “And on his device, he had memorialized more than 500 victims who were sexually abused, raped, and tortured,” she said.
“These are not victimless crimes, even though the victim is separated from the person who’s abusing them by a computer screen,” Assistant State’s Attorney Garth said at the press conference. “They are real people. They experience real damage, psychological and physical damage,” she said. “And they have to live with what happened to them for the rest of their lives.”
P.G. County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, who called the press conference, thanked the team of prosecutors and police investigators who worked on the Wojahn case.
“No child deserves to be sexually abused,” Braveboy said. “No child deserves their images to be displayed on the internet or any platform for hundreds of thousands and possibly millions of people to view,” she said. “And so, in accepting this plea agreement, we are satisfied that Mayor Wojahn understood the seriousness of his actions and wanted to take responsibility.”
Wojahn, who was dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, was the last to speak at the hearing before Mason issued her sentence. Due to the fact that Wojahn and many of the others who spoke at the hearing were not using microphones, much of what was said could not be heard clearly.
“I want to give an apology,” he could be heard saying. “I don’t know what happened. I can’t explain what changed me,” he continued, weeping while speaking. “I want to apologize to all my friends. I apologize to my family,” he said. He then turned to look at his husband, Dave Kolesar, and expressed his love for his husband. Both were crying as Wojahn spoke.
“I hope what I went through will help others who need help, get help,” he said. “I do hope I will be able to recover fully myself. I hope others will know recovery is possible.”
Wojahn’s attorney, David Moyse, pointed out that Wojahn had cooperated fully with the investigation into his actions as soon as P.G. County police entered his house with a search warrant in March. Much of what Moyse said couldn’t be heard due to the faulty sound system in the courtroom, but he urged the judge to take into consideration all the positive aspects of Wojahn’s life.
Maryland
New College Park mayor has mixed record on LGBTQ issues
Fazlul Kabir voted against measure to ban discrimination
S.M. Fazlul Kabir, a native of Bangladesh who received a doctorate degree in electrical engineering in the United Kingdom before moving to College Park, Md., in 2003, won re-election as College Park mayor on Nov. 5.
He has served on the College Park City Council since 2011 and first won election as mayor in May of this year in a special election held shortly after the resignation of gay College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn. Wojahn abruptly left office at the time of his arrest in March of this year on multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Wojahn has been held without bond since the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to most of the charges against him in a plea bargain deal with prosecutors at a Prince George’s County Circuit Court hearing on Aug. 2. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.
Kabir came in first place with 54 percent of the vote in a four-candidate race in the May special election. He succeeded Denise Mitchell, a Council member who became acting mayor at the time of Wojahn’s resignation until the time of the special election, in which she ran and lost to Kabir.
Kabir ran unopposed for a full term in office on Nov. 5 in College Park’s regularly scheduled mayoral election, reaffirming his longstanding reputation as a consensus builder and strong supporter of advancing College Park as a diverse suburban community and home to the University of Maryland, according to political observers.
“Dr. Kabir is believed to be the first College Park mayor of South Asian descent and the first of Muslim faith,” a statement on the College Park website says. “Dr. Kabir has lived in College Park with his wife and two sons for more than two decades,” the statement says.
The statement says he taught cybersecurity at the University of Maryland for eight years before beginning his current job as an information architect for the federal government.
Kabir, while expressing support for the LGBTQ community, has voted against two pro-LGBTQ bills as a member of the College Park City Council, one in 2014 and the other in 2020, according to Council records.
The 2014 measure, which the eight-member Council passed by a vote of 6-2, with Kabir voting no, amended the city charter to ban discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations based on a wide range of categories, including race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.
The 2020 measure called for College Park to sign on to an amicus brief to be filed with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the city of Philadelphia, which was being sued by a Catholic social services organization that had a contract with Philadelphia to place children with foster parents. Philadelphia terminated the contract after the organization, Catholic Social Services (CSS), refused to place children with same-sex foster parents based on its religious beliefs, an action that violated Philadelphia’s non-discrimination law.
The College Park Council voted 5-3, with Kabir and two other Council members voting no, to sign on to the amicus brief, which Council supporters said would affirm College Park’s support for Philadelphia’s effort to uphold its nondiscrimination policies impacting LGBTQ foster parents.
City Council records show Kabir abstained from voting on a third measure in May of 2016 that called for the flying of the LGBTQ Pride flag over College Park City Hall during LGBTQ Pride week in June of that year.
When contacted by the Washington Blade for comment on his LGBTQ voting record, Kabir pointed to his statements during the Council meetings at the time the three votes were taken, in which he expressed general support for LGBTQ rights.
The Blade watched and listened to his statements on each of the three measures in question as well as the statements by other Council members on video recordings of each of the three separate Council meetings that are available for viewing on the Council’s website.
“In none of these votes I used my faith as the reason for the way I voted,” Kabir told the Blade in a statement. “Being a member of several minority groups, I value the dignity of every resident of our College Park community, including the members of our LGBTQ+ community,” he said.
“I much appreciate the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to making College Park a better place for all our residents,” he said in his statement.
At the time of the May 2014 meeting in which the Council voted to approve the nondiscrimination charter amendment, Kabir argued that the proposed amendment was unnecessary because the Maryland state non-discrimination law covered the identical provisions of the proposed College Park charter amendment.
“Discrimination is nothing new,” he said as shown in the Council’s video recording of the Nov. 25, 2014 meeting. “And discrimination happens all the time and we should not accept it,” he said. “But we never had a clause, a general clause in the city charter in the 70-year history,” he added, noting that the College Park charter never included this type of language that’s now included in state law.
Kabir told his Council colleagues during that Council session that he had further concerns over the proposed non-discrimination charter amendment’s provision on public accommodations. He called that “kind of very controversial because it includes the bathroom and the restroom.” Kabir added, “We want our transgender population to feel comfortable going to either restrooms or bathrooms, but many of our heterosexual residents, they don’t feel comfortable with this term.”
He also points out, however, that the Council approved a second nondiscrimination measure during that same Council session that applied to the College Park city government’s own internal employment policies, and which also included sexual orientation and gender identity protections. He voted for that measure, which passed the Council unanimously.
On the Council’s vote on Aug. 11, 2020, in support of joining the Supreme Court amicus brief in the Philadelphia case, Kabir said he did not believe the Catholic Social Services Group was engaging in discrimination. He noted that while the group did not take on same-sex couples as clients, it readily referred any same-sex couples it came in contact with to other organizations under city contract that would help them become foster parents.
“College Park is a diverse and pluralistic community,” he told his fellow Council members during the discussion over the amicus brief question. “And both the LGBTQ and the faith groups are very, very important and very strong parts of our community,” he said. “We all want all groups to live together here in peace and with respect and dignity. Taking a side, one side over the other, will only divide us instead of uniting us,” he said in explaining why he would vote against College Park joining the amicus brief.
The measure passed the Council by a vote of 5-3, with Kabir and two others voting no. Among those voting yes was then gay Council member P.J. Brennan. Then Mayor Wojahn expressed strong support for the measure.
Kabir told the Blade in his written statement that while he voted against the Philadelphia amicus brief, he voted one year earlier in favor of College Park signing on to an amicus brief for another LGBTQ-related Supreme Court case known as Bostock v. Clayton County. The amicus brief supported the gay plaintiff in that case, for whom the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling that LGBT people are protected from discrimination under the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Regarding his decision to abstain on the Council’s May 24, 2016, vote to hang the Pride flag as a banner on the front of the City Hall building for one week, Kabir did not give a reason for abstaining. Instead, he introduced a substitute motion calling for establishing a city policy for approving banners to be hung on an outside wall of the City Hall building with the mayor given authority to approve them.
“The banner may include a flag,” Kabir told fellow Council members. “The mayor shall consider the applications and approve those that are appropriate and support city goals, values and objectives,” he said.
The Council then voted 5-3 against Kabir’s motion and voted 5-0 with three abstentions, including Kabir’s abstention, to approve the original motion to display the Pride flag on the City Hall building from June 6-13, 2016.
About a month later, at the Council’s June 14, 2016 meeting, Kabir joined his fellow Council members in voting yes in a unanimous vote to extend the display of the Pride flag at City Hall for one more week in honor of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in which 49 mostly LGBTQ patrons lost their lives at the hands of a lone gunman.
Then College Park Mayor Wojahn introduced the motion to extend the flag display for the extra week.
Kabir, meanwhile, told the Blade that during his second month as mayor this year he issued a mayoral proclamation declaring June 2023 as Pride Month in College Park.
PJ Brennan, who’s gay and served on the College Park Council alongside Kabir for seven years before retiring from the Council, points out that under the College Park municipal government, a city manager runs the day-to-day operations of the city government. The mayor can propose legislation and presides over Council meetings, but he doesn’t have a vote on the Council except to break a tie.
“I think he might wrestle with legislation that is overtly pro-LGBTQ, but I think that’s true with anybody that comes from a religious community where LGBTQ rights are not necessarily supported,” he said.
“But I’ll tell you this,” Brennan told the Blade. “His character is really nothing but loving. He’s always been very kind to me. He’s always been very kind to my family,” said Brennan, who has a husband and two kids. “If he does have any negative feelings, I don’t see him pursuing legislation that is anti-LGBTQ.”
Jeffrey Slavin, the gay mayor of the town of Somerset, Md., which is located in Montgomery County just across the Northwest D.C. border, had a less supportive view of his fellow mayor.
“I find his explanations for voting against or abstaining on fundamental policies for LGBTQ+ rights to be ludicrous and the type of reasoning that Trumpers make,” Slavin told the Blade. “College Park deserves a different type of leader — someone authentic and engaged on our issues — not someone trying to pretend to be something he’s not.”
Maryland
Pride flag ripped down at Bethesda church
Police haven’t determined if incident was hate crime
An unidentified suspect was captured on a video security camera on Nov. 7 tearing up and pulling down part of a two-story tall LGBTQ Pride banner from the outside wall of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Bethesda, Md., according to Montgomery County police.
WTOP News and the online news site MOCO 360 report that one of the church’s ministers, Dennis Williams, was the first to discover the damaged Pride banner as he was leaving the church on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
“I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” MOCO 360 quoted Williams as saying. “It was gut wrenching,” he told the news site. “It made me emotional, because we belong to a church that is so welcoming and has embraced us as a family so well. It was really sad to see.”
WTOP reports that police said a preliminary investigation found that on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at around 9:35 p.m. an unidentified suspect walked to the church’s property, damaged the flag, and left the scene.
Williams told WTOP the video shows a person in a white hoodie initially trying to pull the banner down before using something to cut it. WTOP reports police have not yet determined whether the incident was a hate crime.
MOCO 360 reports the suspect’s features are not distinguishable on the video recording. It reports the incident took place about an hour after the last parishioner left the church following an event.
Williams told WTOP the church will be putting up a new Pride banner to replace the damaged one. He told MOCO 360 the church put up the Pride banner in June in recognition of Pride Month.
“It is important for our church to put [the banner] up so the LGBTQ+ community knows we’re a supportive church,” he told the online news site.
The church is located at 8300 Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda.
Major donor sues One Love Foundation, alleging organization in ‘disarray’
Indian Supreme Court declines to include LGBTQ people in sexual harassment law
George Santos says he expects to be expelled from House
Far-right site says Satan’s overseeing Target’s holiday offerings
Out in the World: LGBTQ news from Europe and Asia
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: final musings
Thurst Lounge to honor Black, queer experience
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws undermine protections for LGBTQ teachers, students
Queer allyship figures prominently in Streisand memoir
Art exhibition to commemorate World AIDS Day
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions3 days ago
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: final musings
-
Nightlife3 days ago
Thurst Lounge to honor Black, queer experience
-
Opinions3 days ago
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws undermine protections for LGBTQ teachers, students
-
Books3 days ago
Queer allyship figures prominently in Streisand memoir