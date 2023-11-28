Connect with us

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland 2023

Stormi Skye crowned winner of annual drag pageant

Published

6 mins ago

on

Miss Gay Charm City Stormi Skye is crowned Miss Gay Maryland 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 25. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Miss Gay Maryland Pageant was held at the Tall Cedars of Lebanon in Parkville, Md. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Ten contestants vied for the title. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner.

Photos

PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball Closing Party

LGBTQ sports league holds event at Hook Hall

Published

1 week ago

on

November 20, 2023

By

Stonewall Kickball held a Closing Party at Hook Hall on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ sports league Stonewall Kickball held its Closing Party at Hook Hall on Sunday, November 19. Drag artists Evry Pleasure, Whitney Guccigoo and Druex Sidora performed.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Mx. Shakers

Venetian was crowned winner of the drag competition

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 11, 2023

By

Venetian is crowned Mx. Shakers 2023. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Mx. Shakers drag competition finale was held at Shakers on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Alexa V. Shontelle, Evry Pleasue and Molasses performed and served as judges. Tatianna of RuPaul’s Drag Race was the emcee. Three finalists competed and Venetian was crowned the winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Slay Them

Trevher voted the winner of the monthly drag competition

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

Trevher was voted the winner of the monthly 'Slay Them' drag competition at Red Bear Brewing Company on Nov. 3. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Desiree Dik and Evry Pleasure hosted the monthly drag competition ‘Slay Them’ at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, November 3. Trevher was voted the winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

