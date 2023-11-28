Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland 2023
Stormi Skye crowned winner of annual drag pageant
The 2023 Miss Gay Maryland Pageant was held at the Tall Cedars of Lebanon in Parkville, Md. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Ten contestants vied for the title. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner.
Covering the Miss Gay Maryland pageant for @WashBlade . #drag pic.twitter.com/kKetCQxGHU— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 26, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball Closing Party
LGBTQ sports league holds event at Hook Hall
The LGBTQ sports league Stonewall Kickball held its Closing Party at Hook Hall on Sunday, November 19. Drag artists Evry Pleasure, Whitney Guccigoo and Druex Sidora performed.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @stonewallDC Kickball closing party at @hook_hall for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/giBTZjfpaT— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 19, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Mx. Shakers
Venetian was crowned winner of the drag competition
The Mx. Shakers drag competition finale was held at Shakers on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Alexa V. Shontelle, Evry Pleasue and Molasses performed and served as judges. Tatianna of RuPaul’s Drag Race was the emcee. Three finalists competed and Venetian was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Shakers Drag Competition Finale for @WashBlade. The Blade’s Best Drag King 2023 @kingmolasses performing: pic.twitter.com/bru5YKqmfa— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 9, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Slay Them
Trevher voted the winner of the monthly drag competition
Desiree Dik and Evry Pleasure hosted the monthly drag competition ‘Slay Them’ at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, November 3. Trevher was voted the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Slay Them at @RedBearBrewing for @WashBlade . The Blade’s 2023 Best Drag Queen @EvryPleasure performing: pic.twitter.com/Bs5I17jJCM— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 4, 2023
