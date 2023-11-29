District of Columbia
Gay D.C. gym owner charged with distribution of child porn
FBI sting leads to arrest of Michael Everts of FIT Personal Training
The gay owner of FIT Personal Training, a popular Dupont Circle area gym, was arrested on Nov. 28 on a single charge of Distribution of Child Pornography following a four-month joint FBI-D.C. police investigation triggered by information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to an arrest affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for D.C.
The six-page “Statement of Facts” affidavit alleges that Michael Everts, 48, a resident of an apartment in the same building where FIT Personal Training gym is located at 1633 Q St., N.W., sent by email photos and video images of prepubescent and post pubescent boys engaging in sex with adult men to an undercover FBI “employee” who had befriended Everts through the gay online hookup site Sniffies.
The affidavit says an employee of Sniffies alerted NCMEC on July 25, 2023, that a Sniffies user was exchanging messages with other Sniffies users displaying an interest in images of underage boys for sexual gratification. NCMEC alerted the FBI about these messages and the FBI obtained transcripts of the messages from Sniffies, which provided the FBI with online information that enabled the FBI to trace the messages to Everts.
The undercover employee then reached out to Everts through a social media messaging address of @ethaneffex that was obtained through information obtained from Sniffies, the affidavit states, and the two began an exchange of messages that lasted from Sept. 26 to Nov. 28.
In response to the undercover employee’s claims to be interested in juveniles, Everts allegedly sent the undercover employee multiple photo and video images of both nude and clothed underage boys and some images of pre- and post-pubescent boys engaging in sex with each other or with adult men, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit refers to the undercover employee as the “online covert employee” or “OCE.” It says that on Nov. 27, the OCE invited Everts to join him for coffee the next day, “just to meet, say hi.” It says Everts replied by saying, “I sent kiddie porn to you, so I’m already outed as a pedophile, so for me there’s a bit of risk. Got to think it through.”
But on the next day, Nov. 28, at about 10:49 a.m., Everts agreed to meet with who he thought was his online friend outside the Apple Store at 801 K St., N.W. at approximately 12:30 p.m. Both men showed up for that meet up, the affidavit says.
“The OCE and Everts walked in front of 801 K Street Northwest and discussed Everts’ fitness business, and they discussed their level of interest in pedophilia,” the affidavit states. “During the course of this conversation the OCE provided a hand signal to an arrest team and Everts was subsequently taken into custody by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force,” the affidavit concludes.
Court records show Everts appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya the next day on Nov. 29, and was ordered held without bond until at least Dec. 4, when a detention hearing was scheduled to take place.
Maria Jacob, an attorney with the Office of the Federal Public Defender, who is listed in court records as Everts’s lead attorney, could not immediately be reached to comment on the case.
The undercover officer or OCE identified himself and signed his name on the affidavit as “Thomas J. Sullivan, Detective, D1-1232, Federal Bureau of Investigation-Metropolitan Police Department – District of Columbia.”
The Washington Blade couldn’t immediately reach spokespersons for the FBI and D.C. police to confirm whether Sullivan works for one or both of those law enforcement agencies.
The FIT Personal Training website says Everts opened the facility in 2002 and has continued as its owner and lead trainer since that time at the Q Street location.
In a March 2014 interview with the Blade, Everts said he resided in the same building as the gym with his domestic partner and the couple’s two children.
District of Columbia
D.C. gay bar owner robbed at gunpoint on P Street
Police report says suspects fled in vehicle with Maryland tags
The co-owner of the popular D.C. gay bar Number 9 was robbed at gunpoint at about 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, while walking on the 1400 block of P Street, N.W., according to a D.C. police report.
The report says Edward Bailey, co-owner of both Number 9 and the nearby gay bar Trade, told police he was walking westbound on P Street when three juvenile-aged males approached him in front of 1447 P St., N.W., which is the Wells Fargo Bank building.
The police report says the three male suspects had exited a light-colored silver sedan with a Maryland license plate, the number of which was not obtained, with one additional suspect in the driver’s seat. According to the report, Suspect 1 “demanded Victim 1’s jacket while pointing a black handgun at Victim 1, in which Victim 1 complied.” The report adds, “Suspect 2 patted Victim 1 down and stole his wallet from his rear right pant pocket.” The report identifies Bailey as Victim 1.
It says the jacket they stole from Bailey was a black Moncler jacket.
All suspects were last seen fleeing westbound on the 1400 block of P Street, the report continues. “All three Black males were described to be wearing dark color clothing with face coverings,” the report says.
“Suspect 1 is approximately 5’8 to 5’9 and had a black balaclava mask. Suspect 2 is approximately 6’1 to 6’2 and had a blue surgical mask on,” the report says, adding, “No further lookout information on Suspect 3 and Suspect 4. No injuries to Victim 1.”
The report says the incident is not classified as a hate crime.
In cases like this, D.C. police have said anyone who may have information to help police identify one or more suspects should contact police at 202-727-9099 or send a message to the police anonymous text tip line at 50411.
Bailey did not immediately respond to a request by the Blade for comment.
Although police crime statistics show that crime has been rising in all parts of the city, including the Logan Circle neighborhood, the immediate area where Number 9 is located has not been considered a high-crime area.
The 1400 block of P Street, N.W. is a bustling business and residential street, with several bars and restaurants as well as a Whole Foods supermarket and CVS Pharmacy that is open 24 hours. Number 9 is located at 1435 P St., N.W.
District of Columbia
Gay D.C. liquor board member says he was unfairly denied reappointment
Mayor’s office mum on allegation that Grandis was falsely accused of ethics violations
Gay longtime D.C. attorney Edward Grandis who has served for the past four years as a member of the city’s Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis (ABC) Board is calling on D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large) to investigate what he believes was the use of false and defamatory allegations against him to persuade Mayor Muriel Bowser against appointing him to a second four-year term on the ABC Board.
Grandis said he has reached out to McDuffie because he serves as chair of the Council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development, which oversees the ABC Board. Under D.C. law, members of the ABC Board are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Council.
In a Nov. 14 letter to McDuffie sent by email, a copy of which he sent to the Washington Blade, Grandis blames Steve Walker, the former director of the Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments, known as MOTA, which advises the mayor on whom to appoint to dozens of city boards and commissions, for failing to provide Grandis an opportunity to respond to allegations that he violated city ethics rules by representing business clients in his private law practice that are regulated by the ABC Board.
Grandis told McDuffie that in addition to failing to allow him to respond to the alleged ethics violations, Walker also failed to inform him and provide an opportunity to respond to another allegation that Grandis lives in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he owns a home, and no longer lives in D.C., which would make him ineligible to serve on the ABC Board.
According to his letter to McDuffie, Walker informed Grandis that MOTA learned of the allegations from sources who appeared to have an ax to grind against Grandis, but Walker did not disclose this to Grandis until after Grandis repeatedly attempted to reach Walker by phone and email earlier this year to inform him that he would like to serve another term on the ABC Board.
Grandis says he believes he adequately refuted the allegations in subsequent email messages and phone conversations with Walker, but by that time Walker and ABC Board Chairperson Donovan W. Anderson had already advised the mayor or her top aides not to reappoint Grandis and to replace him with another nominee.
He notes that while he spends time in Rehoboth Beach, like countless other D.C. residents, he is a legal District resident and fully meets the city’s residency requirements for an appointed position on the ABC Board.
He also notes that details of his law practice and some of his clients were carefully examined and cleared by the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability (BEGA) at the time he was first nominated for his ABC Board appointment in 2019. Nothing has changed since that time to rise to the level of an ethics violation, Grandis says.
“To say I was surprised by such defamatory accusations by Mr. Walker, that called into question my decades of private service to my clients as well as my decades of public service to residents of the District, does not reflect the anxiety such falsehoods cause,” Grandis told McDuffie in his Nov. 14 letter. “I don’t think the Mayor, who knows me, would have believed that I was unethical,” his letter continues.
“I bring this to your attention because I want to defend my reputation,” he wrote. “I also want you to know that I do not believe the Mayor or you, if known, would have tolerated these abusive actions by Mr. Walker or Mr. Anderson.”
Grandis told the Blade that he respects Mayor Bowser’s authority to make the final decision on whom to appoint to the ABC Board and other boards and commissions. But he said his concern is that the mayor may have based her decision in his case on false information. He said he has reached out to people with ties to the mayor’s office to discuss his concerns, including the possibility of his being considered for one of as many as four ABC Board positions that remain vacant.
He told McDuffie in his letter that he received a phone call saying the so-called ethical allegations were not pursued. “The reason that I was not considered for another term was because Donovan Anderson, the ABC Board chairperson, requested that I not be renominated to the ABC Board,” he says in his letter. Grandis told the Blade he did not want to publicly speculate why Anderson opposes his reappointment.
City records show that Walker, who was appointed to the position of director of the Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments in 2015, changed jobs in October of this year to become Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the Mayor. But Grandis said Walker continued to interact with him after beginning his new job.
In his most recent phone conversation with him, Walker “ended the call stating that I was not to speak to anyone about these accusations or about my desire to be renominated to the ABC Board,” Grandis told McDuffie in his letter. “Being told by Mr. Walker to stay silent only made me more determined to attempt to clear my name with the Mayor,” Grandis says in his letter.
The Blade has sent email messages to Walker, ABC Board Chair Anderson, and Bowser spokesperson Susana Castillo providing details of Grandis’s concerns and allegations about being unfairly dropped from consideration for reappointment to the ABC Board and asking the three to respond as well as to disclose whether they believe Grandis’s allegations have merit. As of the end of the business day of Nov. 21, Walker had not responded.
Anderson replied with a brief message saying only that he had forwarded the Blade’s inquiry to the “Agency” for a formal response. By the Agency, he appeared to be referring to the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA), which sometimes responds to press inquiries sent to the ABC Board. As of Nov. 21, the Blade had not heard back from an ABCA spokesperson.
Mayoral spokesperson Castillo twice responded to the Blade with short messages saying she was in the process of arranging for a response from the mayor’s office to the Blade’s inquiry, but as of Nov. 21, more than a week after the Blade first contacted her, no response was received.
Also not immediately responding to a request by the Blade for comment on Grandis’s concerns was Council member McDuffie’s press spokesperson, Jose Sousa.
“As I discussed with you, I had looked forward to continuing the work of the Board on alcoholic beverages and cannabis to implement policies that benefit District residents,” Grandis concludes in his letter to McDuffie. “Thank you for the excellent work of your Committee.”
Grandis told the Blade that as an out gay man who is familiar with the D.C. LGBTQ nightlife scene he believes he brings to the ABC Board a perspective and knowledge that has and can continue to help to render fair and informed decisions on LGBTQ-related businesses with liquor licenses.
Also expressing concern about the apparent decision not to reappoint Grandis to the ABC Board is D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2). Pinto told the Blade that in addition to Grandis’s role as a gay member of the board, he also has provided representation on the board for Ward 2, where Grandis has lived and operated his law practice for more than 30 years. Pinto, who spoke to the Blade about the Grandis matter last month while attending the 17th Street High Heel Race, said she planned to contact the mayor’s office about the matter.
D.C. Council records show that the mayor’s office, through MOTA, submitted the nomination in October of Silas H. Grant Jr., a former member of McDuffie’s Council staff, to replace Grandis on the ABC Board. Council records show the Council voted to approve Grant’s nomination on or around Nov. 2. Although Grandis’s term on the ABC Board expired on May 3 of this year, under board rules he continued as a board member until his replacement was confirmed.
Grandis told the Blade he believes Grant, who is from Ward 5, is highly qualified to serve on the board and he has no objections to Grant. But Grandis points out that there are now just three members on the ABC Board, including Grant, Chairperson Anderson, who represents Ward 8, and Ward 7 representative James Short Jr. The board’s website says under city law there may be as many as seven ABC Board members, but the board can operate with a quorum of just three members.
With four vacant seats on the board, Grandis says there was no reason for Grant to be named as his replacement rather than to be appointed to one of the vacant seats other than as a sign of animus toward him by Board Chair Anderson and Walker.
District of Columbia
D.C. Safe Haven holds Trans Day of Remembrance rally
Activists mark occasion with calls to action
About 100 people gathered at Freedom Plaza on Friday, Nov. 17 to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The event was organized by D.C. Safe Haven, a trans-led service organization. Speakers at the rally referenced the members of the trans community who were murdered over the past year, including Jasmine “Star” Parker, Skylar Harrison Reeves, and A’Nee Roberson.
Activists and allies held candles and stood along a display of memorials with photos of members of the transgender community who had lost their lives. Iya Dammons, executive director of D.C. Safe Haven, walked along the center of the display wearing a dress made of photos of the dead.
“The dress symbolizes all of the siblings, the sisters, the women, the beautiful parts of our community who were taken from us,” trans activist Hope Giselle told the crowd.
“And let’s be very clear,” Giselle continued. “These women did not simply die; these girls did not simply die; these women were murdered. They were stolen from their families both chosen and blood. And at this point, every year we gather to remind not only the folks in this space, but anyone under the sounds of our voices be it on video or in person that they will not be forgotten. And we will, before the end of this night say, remember, honor and own their names as if they were still here.”
Speakers discussed hate violence as well as other issues facing the transgender community, including access to healthcare, access to government programs, drug treatment programs, and more.
“The data shows that transgender individuals in D.C. are disproportionately affected by homelessness, unemployment, and substance abuse,” D.C. Safe Haven communicated in a prepared statement. “This is largely due to the loss of access to direct services over prior years, limited resources that were replaced by the loss of direct service providers, and support services being replaced. The opioid crisis, in particular, has hit this community hard, with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths among transgender individuals in the past year.”
Following the vigil at Freedom Plaza, activists crossed Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. to the D.C. city government’s John A. Wilson Building to demand increased funding for services specifically targeted to aid the trans community.
“We lost a great deal of services here,” said Dammons. “We did not come here to put on a show for you all to pat us on the back and tell us that every goddamned thing would be OK.”
“If you look around you, you will see that girls are overdosing at an alarming rate,” Dammons continued. “You must pour money into the transgender community, nonbinary and queer community. We are dying at an alarming rate and no one is listening.”
Dammons listed demands for the trans community. The demands set forth by D.C. Safe Haven included: an increase in funding of city services, the restoration of services lost with the shuttering of Casa Ruby, access to affordable housing, the addressing of the opioid crisis, employment opportunities, legal protections, educational and training opportunities, community engagement, mental health services, inclusive healthcare services and for the city to hold well-being hearings.
“We are tired of being nice,” Giselle continued speaking on the steps of the Wilson Building. “‘Nice’ gets us nowhere. ‘Nice’ gets us thrown in prisons with men. ‘Nice’ gets our healthcare needs ignored. ‘Nice’ puts us on this street by ourselves, wondering and waiting to see if these police are going to be on our side or waiting for an excuse to turn us into Angry. Mad. Black. Men.”
A Transgender Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza and the steps of the Wilson Building.
