New Dupont Circle noir mystery podcast premieres

Some say life is just high school with money. If that’s the case, podcaster William Keiser might see D.C. gays as that mean clique of junior high girls.

In “Popular,” a podcast debuting this week, Keiser, a Princeton graduate and former resident of Washington, holds up a mirror to our gay city and seeks to explore the “social stratification, middle school bullshit, and the secret world of queer D.C.” The podcast is laid out in a sort of queer trilogy, a three-part deep dive into what makes D.C. gays so exceptional. And as we explore the series, exceptional doesn’t necessarily mean extraordinary.

Part one, “Gay Heaven,” explores our gay geography — places still around, places long gone, and what makes one popular in those spaces. Part two, “It’s Not Healthy to Mask,” takes on conformity in our queer community, while part three, “Let the Bitch Eat Her Food,” deals with the relationship between popularity and sex. All created in cooperation with The Gay & Lesbian Review and D.C.’s haus of bambi, Robert Woofter’s local arts organization “dedicated to the complexity of queer identities” as typically seen through dance and music videos but now including podcasts.

The first podcast opens up in that summer of the second vaccination shot — 2021, when it all seemed possible again, where we felt as if we’d been sitting on a spring for months. Before breakthrough cases and long before omicron. The city was alive, Keiser called it ‘intense,’ and Logan Circle was the place to be and be seen. And that is where Keiser first lays eyes on the “Vida Gays.” A group, as he describes, named after the high-end chain of local gyms, and the boys themselves showing off pristine bodies and look-alike attire. (And in full disclosure, I’m gay. I go to Vida, but I don’t think I’d call myself a “Vida Gay”). Keiser takes a sort of Jane Goodall observational look at their habits and behaviors and attempts to place a definition on exactly what it means to be popular. Asked if he had an axe to grind with gay D.C., Keiser paused and said, “I think so.” Taking a breath, he added, “but I have an axe to grind with human nature.” In this first episode you’ll hear snippets from “I Love It When Hot Guys Cry,” a song by Link Lauren.

Asking Keiser what exactly is it about middle school that gays can’t seem to get over, Keiser points to that seminal work in the gay canon, Alan Downs’ “The Velvet Rage.” In it, Downs describes the idea of shame as the main catalyst in the successes that gay men, especially urban gay men, so often seek — socially, professionally, monetarily. Keiser draws upon that in his look at the meanness, envy, and a certain Schadenfreude that he saw as all too common in our gay world. “We can be brutal to each other,” he told me. “The first step is asking why?”

As a trained historian, one part of the series I found particularly interesting is a look at our gay spaces — the social geography we all weave through in being part of the District’s queer community. Stead Park, Logan Circle, Number 9, Trade, Pitchers, maybe even the P Street Whole Foods. What makes these places gay and what they mean to us are questions worth asking. Still many of these spaces are gone.

The storied Town closed in 2018, lost to development. The year 2006 saw the razing of queer spaces in Southeast to make way for a new baseball stadium. But it’s not just a cataloging of our queer spaces.

Keiser examines how we negotiate them, how we move through them. For him, again, it’s all taken back to the pitfalls of the school cafeteria. And our geography can be extraordinary. This city is the most educated, the most physically fit, and the queerest. Our city sits at around 10 percent for its gay populace. All of that coming together can make for a peculiar space.

And do you remember driving into the city for the first time? Moving here with all the excitement? The wonder? The feeling that this is it; this is what I’ve been waiting for all this time. What happens between that moment and now, and how we define ourselves as queer Washingtonians — the gym membership, a kickball team — is what this podcast will look at.

As for what he hopes listeners will take away from the series, Keiser wants it to start a “debate about how to bring consent and anonymous intra LGBT violence out of the shadows in a responsible way.” It’s difficult to say what exactly audiences will take away from it. Some might see it as just a fun and gossipy take on our queer lives on our little patch of 61 square miles. Others might see it as a serious critique of just how and why we behave the way we do. Will there be some shame? Maybe. But isn’t that the job of the artist?

If anything, there will certainly be a debate. Find “Popular” wherever you get your podcasts.