Opinions
This World AIDS Day, we must protect access to HIV medicines
We stand on the precipice of ending the epidemic
As a physician who has worked with patients living with HIV since the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, I’ve seen the darkness and the light.
Back then, it was a scary, anxious time—not only for patients, but also for clinicians. We lacked effective medical treatments. Patients swallowed handfuls of pills. These complex regimens often worked only for short periods of time and brought difficult side effects. Contracting HIV seemed like a painful death sentence—and one that too often lacked dignity, as many morticians then refused to embalm those who had succumbed to the disease.
Today, the reality is much brighter. I now regularly counsel my patients who contract the virus to plan on living a full life into their golden years. With longer lives, more people now access prescription HIV drugs from Medicare than ever before. While we still lack a cure, we stand on the precipice of ending the epidemic because we know people cannot transmit the virus through sex when they have undetectable levels of HIV. This incredible step forward—a concept known as U=U, or undetectable equals untransmittable—is due in large part to the steady supply of a wide variety of antiretroviral medications. So long as patients have access to quality care and the right medicine, HIV is now a manageable disease.
One important but unsung hero in this progress? An obscure federal law with long, bipartisan support, known as the “six protected classes” policy. It mandates that Part D prescription drug plans cover “all or substantially all” medications in six protected classes. It helps Medicare beneficiaries with some of the most serious health conditions: not only HIV, but also cancer, epilepsy, and those at risk of organ transplant rejection. Now that policy is under threat because pharmacy benefit managers—or the drug middlemen who decide which drugs your plans include and your pharmacy carries—are pressing the federal government to weaken the policy to pad their bottom lines.
For those living with HIV, the stakes could not be higher. Until we have a cure, patients must take drugs regularly and diligently for the rest of their lives. Thanks to decades of incredible innovation, there are now 23 different antiretrovirals in nine different drug classes available to those living with HIV. I have prescribed every single one. Sometimes, I’ll prescribe from nine different two- or three-drug single tablet co-formulated combinations to find the most effective option for a patient.
While patients have more options, they still face challenges adhering to their regimen. Some experience a gap in coverage due to loss of insurance or a switch in plans. Copayments can become a financial barrier. Others might experience side effects or have conditions making a particular medication unsuitable.
These antiretroviral medications are not interchangeable. If a patient doesn’t take the exact medicine they need, they risk side effects, problematic medication interactions, and possibly developing resistance to HIV. If the virus comes back, it is genetically unforgiving. Now resistant to an entire class, the virus steals precious options for the patient, particularly those who have been living with HIV for decades. To overcome this, I need—my patients need—every single option at their disposal. The only way I can keep my patients maximally suppressed, living well, feeling good, and able to live a full, healthy life is if they have access to the full range of drugs.
We have come a long way. Over the past decade, we have driven new deaths down by 70 percent and new infections down by 40 percent worldwide. But this progress is not guaranteed. If we eliminate the number of antiretrovirals available to patients, the danger of a backslide into resistant strains of the virus is real.
As we recognize World AIDS Day, let us not only remember the millions this disease has taken, but let us also recommit ourselves to the 40 million people worldwide living with HIV and many more who are at risk of contracting it.
Let’s protect this critical federally protected drug class policy that has delivered so much progress. We can’t slide back into darkness. We must keep pushing forward into the light.
Dr. James A. Sosman is a recognized leader in the field of HIV/AIDS medicine and serves as medical director for the Midwest AIDS Training and Education Center.
Featured Local Savings
Opinions
Speaker Johnson is MAGA on steroids
Our country’s future depends on voting against GOP
If the current Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (R-La.), elected with every Republican vote, doesn’t scare you to come out and vote for Democrats, nothing will. He favors a national ban on abortion; opposes equality for the LGBTQ community; wants to make it harder for African Americans, and all minorities, to vote; prays for those killed by assault weapons, but is against any ban on them, or restriction on guns in any way. He refuses to accept the separation of church and state. He questions climate science research and supports use of fossil fuels. He, along with Donald Trump, is the face of today’s Republican Party.
I continue to question the mindset of every member of the LGBTQ community, African-American community, young people, and women, who won’t come out in droves to vote against the Republican Party that chooses to be represented by Johnson and Trump. The reality is the United States as we know it will change for the worse with these people in charge. If you are not happy with your life today, know, if we continue to elect these people, it will get worse in every way.
The nation is divided. In 42 states we can predict the outcome of the presidential election. Eight states will determine who wins: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, and New Hampshire. Despite that, there are congressional districts in the 42 states that will be closely contested. It is crucial to elect as many Democrats as possible in every state, including for governor, judges where they are elected, state legislatures, county commissions, and school boards. Those are all places we can make a real difference, and stand up for our rights.
I am a white, cis-gender male. The world grants me privilege because of that. It is wrong, but it is a fact. Another fact is Republicans want that to continue. If I am willing to fight that, and give up the privilege I am granted simply because of my birth, I find it incomprehensible everyone else isn’t willing to stand up to Republicans who want to continue that, and vote them out of office. I am older, and while climate change is scary, I likely won’t live to see the worst of it, if we do nothing. I am willing to fight to see we do act. Again, I find it incomprehensible that any young person, who will live with the floods, fires, rising oceans, among other catastrophic events that will occur on a continuously more frequent cycle, doesn’t intend to help to change the world to make their own future better, by voting to oust any politician who denies climate change.
What will it take to get everyone whose life will get worse under the Republican Party, a party that proves that daily, to vote to throw them out? Women, who are losing the ability to control their own healthcare, and body, under Republican office holders and who face the threat of a former president who proudly says, “I ended Roe v. Wade.” A candidate who is a known racist, sexist, homophobe, misogynist, leading the charge for Republicans. A man who uses Hitler’s words, and declares openly that he will use the levers of government not for the national good, but to get back at his enemies, the people he perceives as enemies because they stood up for democracy. We must fear that. We must understand this is an attack on all of us. Again, if this doesn’t scare you enough to vote against Republicans, I can’t fathom what will.
Don’t be fooled by third-party candidates. They cannot win. The next Congress of the United States will be controlled by Democrats or Republicans. The next president will be either Joe Biden, or Donald Trump. It will not be one of the egotists running on different labels. If you vote for any of them, or you simply stay home, you will be helping elect Donald Trump. That is a fact.
I plead with you to read the vision Joe Biden recently shared with the world in the Washington Post. It is a fair view of the world today, and where we in the United States fit in. We must lead, and do it in a way that keeps our young men and women off the battlefield. We must say no to MAGA Republicans, and each of us can do that by voting. Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for the future of the world.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Queer activists: ‘I told you so’ as DeSantis escalates queer erasure
‘It is time to recognize the situation in Florida as the ticking time bomb that it is’
In a shocking escalation for too many, and a somber expectation for too few, the Florida legislature will soon consider legislation to effectively disband measures to facilitate tolerance for LGBTQ+ employees in the workplace.
In addition, the proposed law would effectively force the closure of many LGBTQ+ and progressive organizations that have led the opposition to DeSantis’ administration. Specifically, HB-599 mandates that: employees can not be required to use a person’s preferred pronouns, employees can not provide their preferred pronouns and employers cannot exert discipline over homophobia/transphobia.
Most chillingly, the bill would not allow state-funded charities to require employees to undergo any “training, instruction or other activities” relating to gender or sexualities. The implications of these regulations are transparently authoritarian.
As I alluded to before, this development has been received with a puzzling degree of surprise. Evidently, such has been the case following nearly every new outrageous headline summoned by DeSantis’ administration. However, these hysterical reactions are becoming decreasingly indicative of a changing tide in public opinion and more so of an irritating obliviousness among those of us who have been ringing the alarm bells since the very start of DeSantis’ all-consuming battle against “wokeism” in Florida.
Take the infamous “Don’t Say Gay Bill” for example, which served as the catalyst for the current queer resistance to DeSantis in earnest. That legislation prohibited discussion of Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade classrooms. Many were content to dismiss concern, taking the law at face value and assuming it would be confined to K-3 , but even then many of us on the ground knew it was just the first step before Queer erasure was expanded through 12th grade, and we were right.
At the same time, DeSantis initiated a hostile takeover of many public universities, and put in place measures to censor resources and education serving students of color and LBGTQ+ students on college campuses as well.
LGBTQ+ erasure (also known as queer erasure) refers to the tendency to remove lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, asexual and queer groups or people (i.e. the LGBTQ+ community) intentionally or unintentionally from record, or to dismiss or downplay their significance.
Now, with their heinous agenda successfully forced upon Florida’s public school system, HB-599 suggests that Florida Republicans are prepared to expand the scope of their anti-LGBTQ+ regulations ten-fold.
Ironically, supporters of laws like “Don’t Say Gay” and “Stop WOKE,” who rejected being labeled a homophobe by asserting their simple desire “to keep that stuff away from kids,” have allowed their fixation on a faux slippery slope to advance one that is actually real.
Upon HB-599’s implementation, not even grown adults would be expected to recognize and respect the existence of queer people in their workplace.
But as per usual, the queer community in Florida does not even have the luxury of agonizing over just this bill here and now, because we know that the next one will be even worse. Will they extend the ban on gender-affirming care to all adults? How long until adoption rights for queer couples are on the chopping block? Are we at the point where Ron DeSantis, in his quest to out-fascist Trump, embraces nullification and disregards all federally protected rights for minority groups?
As they have proved over and over again, Florida Republicans never cared about merely protecting the innocence of children. In reality, this goal was always a cheap gimmick to assuage so many useful idiots of their complicity in a full-scale war to eradicate the dignified existence of marginalized communities.
While it is decidedly more pleasant to hope for the best that this latest attack on queer people will finally be the last, it is painfully naive in reality. We know exactly how this culture war ends, and it is that of how similarly reactionary movements have concluded throughout history: with total rollbacks in the rights of the targeted minority group at hand.
Thus, it is time to recognize the situation in Florida as the ticking time bomb that it is, which demands unignorable direct action in conjunction with federal intervention to hold Governor DeSantis accountable to the Constitution he so flagrantly tramples upon. However, with such a rigid institutionalist like Joe Biden at the helm, the latter unfortunately seems unlikely.
The former, conversely, is very achievable. I should know, because I founded an organization that is doing exactly that: giving young people the resources they need to resist DeSantis’ brand of politics in their own communities.
Ultimately, whether you take action to support our movement or not, just make sure the reason you didn’t was not that you thought it wouldn’t get any worse, because I am tired of saying I told you so.
Cameron Driggers is progressive student activist attending the University of Florida. As a highschooler, Cameron led state-wide campaigns to resist anti-queer measures, such as the Don’t Say Gay School Walkouts of 2022.
Presently, Cameron continues to advocate for empowerment of young people to make change as an Organizing Fellow for People Power For Florida.
Opinions
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: final musings
Corporate PR decline request for interview with captain
So there is no misunderstanding about this post: I had a great 14-day cruise on the Celebrity BEYOND. A beautiful ship, with great officers, crew, and entertainers. I am booked on two more Celebrity cruises at this time. The Flora to the Galapagos in February, and the ASCENT transatlantic from Barcelona, next October. I also look forward to booking two more cruises in 2025. I drafted this column a few hours after leaving the ship while sitting at the airport waiting for my flight to D.C.
We were welcomed to board the beautiful Beyond at the port of Civitavecchia, Italy, at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30. We dropped our luggage off as directed and then went through the metal detectors. Many of our group had reservations in the Retreat and were shown to a separate area to be boarded. After a short wait, when I was told there was an issue, I found out they just wanted to welcome me as a journalist they knew would be cruising with them and blogging from the ship. Then they directed us to the gangway to board. We were told our luggage would be delivered shortly. Turns out, many of us, including those in the Iconic suites, were still waiting for some luggage at 6:00pm. Mildly annoying, just not the welcome you want. On the other hand, my cabin was ready, and the attendant gave me a great smile, and welcomed me to the ship. I told him I needed hypoallergenic bedding and he had it there, and changed the bedding, within 15 minutes. I am on my own in the cabin and he didn’t have all that much to do for the two weeks, but was always available, and always smiling.
I was then left to my own devices and headed out to tour the ship. It is beautiful. I have been on other Celebrity ships including the EDGE, and did transatlantic cruises on the APEX the last two years. The BEYOND has some wonderful new additions. The Sunset Bar, designed by Nate Berkus, is beautiful; bigger, with plenty of seating. The retreat lounge has been expanded and changed in some good ways. Over the two weeks I was incredibly impressed with the concierge staff, Dalton was great, and with deck 17. The added space, designed in a great way, was perfect for relaxing, whether you wanted shade, or sun. The little pool was nice, and the bar and restaurant tables still great. Towels and blankets plentiful, with an always attentive crew. The garden deck was great with the plunge pool and the big pool deck was wonderful. The new hot tubs got lots of business.
Celebrity PR knows I write and publish a blog during my cruises, and for the past few years have written columns about Celebrity with the knowledge and help of their PR team. I have produced lots of sales for them, based on my published blogs, and columns. Despite that each year they make it difficult to get interviews with the captain and crew, which have always been well received. In the past though difficult, it was always possible. This year it wasn’t. When I asked to do interviews, I was told it would not be possible with the ridiculous statement, “At this time, we are keeping our stories focused on the product and overall travel experience.” Well, anyone who cruises will tell you the captain, officers, and crew, are what make a huge difference in the ‘overall travel experience.’ On the Beyond they were all around the ship chatting with cruisers, so not allowing an interview seemed really questionable. I know Celebrity is ‘LGBTQ+ friendly,’ I have written about that. I wondered if the fact that I would publish the interviews in the largest LGBTQ paper, among other outlets, was something they didn’t want done even though that would make no sense. Whatever the reason, it made no sense. Celebrity promotes and writes about their captains in press releases, using them as lures for travelers. The first woman captain, the first brothers being co-captains. I have actually written stories about them. But there is nothing like doing an interview and finding out why a captain or officer chose this career, a little more about them as people, and their families, and why they chose Celebrity. It would seem getting those stories out is good for the cruise line. Again, dealing with Celebrity PR is one of the most frustrating things a writer can do.
Dealing with the officers once on the ship is great. I arranged a meeting with Hotel Director Christophe Belaubre, whom I had first met last year when he was Hotel Director on the APEX. He is great at his job and Celebrity is lucky to have him. We met in the retreat lounge and chatted a little about issues like the luggage and some other small issues I brought up. Careful not to do an interview. He seemed appreciative to hear about the issues in a nice way from a cruiser. During the cruise I saw how incredibly helpful he was to my friends, and travel agents, Dustin, and Scott, of My Lux Cruise, who hosted a number of parties in their Iconic suite. In fact, I had first met Christophe on the APEX at one of their parties, just after I had interviewed the Captain of APEX, and invited him to the party. He not only came and enjoyed it; he brought Christophe with him. That is how I knew Christophe was going to be on the Beyond this year.
Now for a few other issues with Celebrity. Again, none of these issues has stopped me from booking cruises, or getting others to book them, but they are annoying. It seems Celebrity is trying to nickel and dime people once they are on board, and I heard lots of people on board make this complaint. When I mentioned these things to the crew, they told me they are hearing them often. Now this is in addition to their cutting back on other perks like pre-paid tips, and OBC.
One complaint is the additional cost of some dishes in the main dining rooms. When you book a cruise, you expect, at least the food served in the main dining rooms, to be included. Today you find menu items listed with additional prices as if you were in a restaurant in any city. If there are things Celebrity doesn’t want to serve at the price people paid for the cruise, leave them off the menu. I expect to pay extra, and do, for the specialty restaurants, but not in the main dining room.
Then even in the specialty restaurants, they are trying to get extra money after you have already paid the extra fee to eat there. One example is in EDEN restaurant. Let me first say, it is the best food I had on the ship, and the Chef, David, is incredible. I first met him when he was the chef in EDEN on the EDGE years ago. The issue here is the left side of the menu, a tasting menu of eight courses. Mind you, the same food as on the regular menu on the right side of the menu. But the tasting menu, if you order it with wine pairing for each course, is a whopping $200. Well, if you have a premium drink package, even if you order special wines and they charge you the extra $3 a drink above the package, three times eight is only $24. Everyone we were sitting near called it the same thing, a rip-off, and offensive. Not a look Celebrity should be going for. Again, we ate at EDEN three times during the cruise as the food is fantastic. Just order from the right side of the menu and you will be very happy.
I had some issues with the food in the main dining rooms as well. The soups were often not really hot, and the some of the pasta dishes, especially one in Cyprus, had so much of the cream sauce it looked, and tasted, like goop. But here the waiters were great and always willing to bring you something else, and did it with a smile, so by the time you finished dinner you were happy. I have to mention how great Raw on Five is, and I enjoyed the Rooftop restaurant even though it was a little windy the night we went. But you leave happy if you have the deep-dish chocolate chip cooking, with vanilla ice cream melting on it.
Now kudos to Celebrity for the entertainment. The shows in the theater, which is an incredible place, were superb. The cast of the Eden Lounge shows, who also perform in The Club, were just as great. I had the pleasure of meeting one of the acrobat/aerialists from Ukraine, and Slavik and his partner Vlad were a pleasure to watch. All the cast, singers, dancers, and acrobats were great. Interestingly, we wanted to invite them to the parties we had in the Iconic suite but apparently, they are told they can’t go. But on this cruise both Christophe, and Captain Leo, said if the cast directors said OK, they would be fine with entertainers being at the parties. I think it is great to let them mingle. It makes the cruise experience that much better. Captain Leo was at the party and everyone enjoyed meeting him there. Contrary to the PR departments response to me, getting to know him made the ‘travel experience’ for some of the most loyal Celebrity cruisers, that much more enjoyable and memorable.
Another issue was the lack of enough bartenders in the Eden lounge for what were billed as LGBTQ happy hours. They attracted big crowds each evening, of both LGTBQ and straight guests. It was a happening place each evening at 6 p.m. and could have used more servers at the bar.
I need to mention the incredible artwork on the Beyond. Each of the Edge series ships has great art. Each of us view art from our own perspective, so not everyone likes everything, but there is enough for everyone to appreciate and it definitely adds to the overall ambiance of the ship. The one piece of art I asked Christophe about was the dark tunnel leading to the Eden lounge. I saw two people walk into the dark mirrored walls, and if you were over 5’9 you could easily hit your head on one of the hard silver balls hanging from the ceiling, if you didn’t duck. Seemed it could have been planned a little better. But again, I guess it’s all in the eyes of the beholder, and in general, in my eyes, the art on the Beyond is quite amazing.
So, in totality, if you read this, you will see the issues I have are with Celebrity Cruises, corporate. Everyone on ship is great. Always smiling, and always working hard to make each traveler’s cruise as great as it possibly can be. For the 100 or so I travel with, they obviously succeed, as we keep booking again, and again, and our group keeps growing.
One way among others to join us is by contacting my friends, Scott and Dustin, at My Lux Cruise. It is always a pleasure to see old friends, and make new ones every year. It is especially great to see a first time Celebrity cruiser enjoy their experiences on these beautiful ships.
This World AIDS Day, we must protect access to HIV medicines
Indian Supreme Court agrees to consider petition to appeal marriage equality ruling
The ultimate guide to queer gift giving
Close to 200 turn out for D.C. LGBTQ+ Housing Summit
Gay D.C. gym owner charged with distribution of child porn
Queer activists: ‘I told you so’ as DeSantis escalates queer erasure
D.C. gay bar owner robbed at gunpoint on P Street
Major donor sues One Love Foundation, alleging organization in ‘disarray’
Gay D.C. gym owner charged with distribution of child porn
Far-right site says Satan’s overseeing Target’s holiday offerings
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions3 days ago
Queer activists: ‘I told you so’ as DeSantis escalates queer erasure
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
D.C. gay bar owner robbed at gunpoint on P Street
-
Maryland3 days ago
Major donor sues One Love Foundation, alleging organization in ‘disarray’
-
District of Columbia14 hours ago
Gay D.C. gym owner charged with distribution of child porn