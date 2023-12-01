Connect with us

Holi-Slay Drag Brunch at Commentary

Cake Pop hosts entertainment experience

15 mins ago

CakePop hosts Holi-Slay Drag Brunch at Commentary on Dec. 3. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Commentary Social House is partnering again with SADBrunch on Sunday, Dec. 3 for a ‘Holi-Slay’ drag brunch hosted by Cake Pop.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the shows kick off at noon for an experience filled with entertainment, food, and performances by none other than Amber LexingtonKayden Chloe, and Cake Pop.

Admission includes a seat and a meet and greet with the queens. A brunch buffet, a la carte menu, and brunch cocktails will be available for purchase during the event. This event will run until 2 p.m. and is open to ages 21 and above. 

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be found on Eventbrite.

Are you a gladiator fan? Look no further

Rugger Bugger 2023 held at Red Bear Brewing

45 mins ago

December 1, 2023

(Image via Eventbrite)

“Rugger Bugger 2023” will be on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. 

This will be a night of cabaret, drag, go-go dancing, and a final Roman Gladiator themed strip tease. Guests are encouraged to bring tips for the performers. All money goes toward funding players at the upcoming Bingham Cup in Rome May 2024.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Calendar: December 1-7

LGBTQ events in the days to come

1 hour ago

December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. For more details, email [email protected].  

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for meeting new people and making new friends in a casual, facilitated environment. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, December 2

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.  

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ community, including allies, together for food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, December 3

AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy an evening of Italian-style dining and conversation with other LGBTQ+ folk on the enclosed front patio. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Monday, December 4

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter

Tuesday, December 5

Universal Pride Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected]

Wednesday, December 6

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

“Estate Planning Webinar” will be at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. This webinar teaches about the basics of wills, trusts, and other estate planning documents. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website

Thursday, December 7

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245. 

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

Art exhibition to commemorate World AIDS Day

‘Everyone I know Is Sick’ connects HIV, other forms of illness and disability

7 days ago

November 24, 2023

(Image via Eventbrite)

David Bethuel Jamieson Studio House at Walbridge will partner with Visual AIDS for “Day With(out) Art 2023” on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

The event, titled “Everyone I Know Is Sick,” is a program of five videos generating connections between HIV and other forms of illness and disability.

There will also be a post screening discussion facilitated by Peter Stebbins with A﻿merican University’s Humanities Truck, Mount Pleasant Villagers, and a featured local queer community history project from Tee Minter, Unraveling the Mystery of Kilbourne Place Memorial Stones.

This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

