Financial
The Importance of Offering Inclusive Family Planning Benefits
How one company helped two dads create their family.
Don Jackson has worked for JPMorgan Chase for more than 30 years. He attributes this longevity in large part to the company’s long-standing support of the LGBTQ+ community.
When Jackson and his husband were looking to adopt in 2008, and then again in 2009, the firm helped them navigate the complex process and legal requirements. Given the cost of family planning, finances were also a big concern.
“We had tons of support from family and friends, and thankfully from JPMorgan Chase,” said Jackson, a senior leader in Chase’s Home Lending business. “But outside of that, we were on own.
“Knowing JPMorgan Chase was willing to subsidize many of our expenses toward adoption took a lot of the stress out of our situation. We had enough stress in other aspects, but it meant everything to us to place some of the financial stress to the side.”
A supportive environment
JPMorgan Chase has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion for decades. This year marks the 21st year in a row that JPMorgan Chase has scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Corporate Equality Index. The firm is one of only a few companies to receive a perfect score every year since the CEI’s inception.
As one of the first Wall Street firms to offer same-sex partner benefits in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase continues to provide a wide range of LGBTQ+ inclusive benefits for employees in the U.S. This includes comprehensive health care, insurance and wellness support, family planning, and transgender healthcare coverage.
Beyond inclusive benefits, JPMorgan Chase has established networks of support for employees to connect with one another and access opportunities to grow and advance in their careers.
The company’s PRIDE Business Resource Group has more than 37,000 employee members across 39 countries. PRIDE hosts events and delivers personal development opportunities for LGBTQ+ employees and their allies. Other support networks for LGBTQ+ employees and their families include a Bi+ Council, Gender Expansive Council, Allies Council and LGBTQ+ Families Community.
For Jackson and his family, the LGBTQ+ Families Community has been pivotal. The group provides support and resources for parents, caregivers, and family members of LGBTQ+ children, as well as LGBTQ+ employees who are parents or are looking to build their families.
“What I’ve always been most proud of throughout my 30 years [working here], is the support and guidance I’ve received across all levels and teams,” Jackson said. “I have never once hidden a single detail of my family, and I’m constantly amazed at how everyone accepts us.”
Culture comes first
In 2022, JPMorgan Chase enhanced benefits for employees enrolled in the U.S. medical plan to include more robust gender affirming healthcare. The firm also increased family-building benefits and created a dedicated LGBTQ+ health concierge service, powered by Included Health.
Brad Baumoel, JPMorgan Chase’s global head of LGBTQ+ Affairs, says this commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusive benefits goes beyond just checking boxes.
“These resources actually create a workplace culture where all employees feel valued, respected, and are able to bring their authentic selves to work,” Baumoel said. “This in turn fosters a sense of belonging, which has a profound impact on employee satisfaction, productivity and overall well-being.”
For the LGBTQ+ workforce, knowing your employer has your back can alleviate the stress and anxiety associated with potential discrimination or bias, Baumoel said. “It allows you to focus on your work and thrive in your career.”
—
Visit JPMorgan Chase’s website to learn more about the firm’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.
Featured Local Savings
Real Estate
Celebrating friends and family at Thanksgiving
The kitchen is always a bustling hub during this festive season
By the time you read this article, you will likely have filled up on turkey, dressing, gravy and pumpkin pie. Perhaps you have unbuttoned the top button on your pants or are lounging in your sweats, watching football, playing board games, reading a new book, or braving the crowds at the shops on Black Friday.
Maybe this is the day you buy a Christmas tree or bring one out of your storage area, intent on spending the weekend decorating and drinking hard cider. Perhaps you are celebrating Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) at someone else’s home, or they may have come to your place, where you will be the gracious host.
Whatever your plans, Thanksgiving should be a time of gratitude and appreciation, offering a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the treasures within the sanctuary of our homes and the people who inhabit them, ruminating on things you are thankful for.
Wherever you are and whatever your role, the kitchen is always a bustling hub during this festive season and holds an abundance of reasons to be thankful. It’s where the aromas of childhood family recipes waft through the air, promising a delectable feast and a weekend of leftovers. The communal act of preparing meals together can foster bonds that remind us of the importance of laughter and togetherness.
Within the walls of our homes lie spaces of relaxation and repose. The warmth of a cozy fireplace crackling softly, casting a gentle glow upon the walls, invokes a sense of comfort. It’s a haven that shields us from the briskness of the outside world and encourages moments of reflection.
The soft embrace of a well-worn armchair or the inviting ambiance of a comfy sofa offer respite from the demands of the day. These items are more than just furniture; they become the cocoons where we can decompress and rejuvenate our spirits.
The belongings in your home, according to Marie Kondo, should spark joy. There may be a family heirloom passed down through generations, a gift from a special someone, or a shelf lined with well-worn and oft-read books that transport us to different worlds. These items, each holding a story or a memory, add richness and depth to the tapestry of our lives and the personality of our homes.
Outside, the surroundings also contribute to a sense of pride and accomplishment. The beauty of a well-tended garden, the soothing rustle of leaves in the wind, or the sight of a breathtaking sunset from the porch remind us of nature’s glory. These outdoor spaces offer a retreat, a canvas for moments of quiet contemplation and appreciation for the world around us.
For those embracing a full house during the holidays, ingenuity transforms shared spaces into impromptu sleeping quarters. Nooks and alcoves are repurposed, made comfortable with privacy screens or curtains, ensuring a sense of personal space in otherwise communal areas.
Pull-out sofas in the living room transform seamlessly into slumber zones, outfitted with pillows and extra blankets. Air mattresses can turn any available space—a study, a home office, or even a cleared-out corner—into a peaceful resting place. The hidden Murphy bed has also resurfaced as a viable alternative and, if you’re really crowded, consider a hotel or Airbnb – for yourself or for your guests.
The essence of hospitality lies not only in the physical comforts but also in the graciousness of hosts. A warm welcome and attentiveness to guests’ needs contribute to the overall experience that transcends mere sleeping arrangements, creating an atmosphere of connection and camaraderie.
Beyond the confines of the designated sleeping quarters, the true magic of hosting overnight guests during the holidays lies in the shared moments, the spirit of togetherness, and often, the ability to hold one’s tongue during uncomfortable conversations. Instead, laughter echoing through the halls, late-night chats by the fireside, and the joy of being together should evoke the true essence of the season.
Whether you live in an apartment, a condo, a house, or are meeting in another location, it is family, friends, and neighbors who fill our lives with love, support, and companionship. Their reminiscences and shared experiences enrich our lives and make our homes not just a series of rooms, but places to forge new memories.
So, what are you thankful for? Me, I’m grateful that I have a roof over my head and healthy food to eat when others have none. I am thankful to have helped many clients find housing amid the neighborhoods of the DMV. I am delighted to have beloved pets to keep my spirits up.
But most of all, I’m thrilled that I don’t have to cook.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
Let there be light
An essential aspect of home design
If you have ever shopped for a home, built a home, renovated a home, read a book in your home, or approached your home at night, this article is for you.
What do all these things have in common? Lighting.
Lighting is an essential aspect of home design, contributing to the overall atmosphere and functionality of a space. Various areas of the home may require different lighting solutions to fulfill specific needs and create the desired ambiance.
Often, my clients cite natural light from windows, glass doors, and skylights as being a very important criterion in their home search. As one afflicted with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) who is currently struggling through a return to standard time, I make natural light a priority as well.
Although I sit in front of a light bar for 20 minutes a day during fall and winter, I find that natural light enhances my mood, promotes better sleep, and reduces eye strain while reading or watching television. If there is a harsh glare that interferes with working on my computer, I draw the curtains or pull down a shade.
Ambient (general) lighting ensures overall illumination of a room. Chandeliers, recessed lights, and ceiling fans with light kits are popular choices for ambient light, and builders are offering switch-operated ceiling fixtures as standard features in bedrooms again.
The placement and intensity of ambient lighting should depend on the room’s size and purpose. Entering a dark room without a switch that connects to an overhead light can be daunting. On the other hand, rooms that feature multiple rows of recessed lights can make an open floor plan feel like the operating room of a hospital or an airport runway, although dimmer switches can be used to tone down particularly bright lights.
Task lighting is essential for specific activities that require focused illumination, such as reading, cooking, or working. Task lights are typically adjustable and provide bright, directed light to enhance visibility, prevent eye strain, and improve clarity and comfort. Examples of task lights include desk lamps, under-cabinet lights in the kitchen, and vanity lights in the bathroom.
Accent lighting is used to highlight specific features or objects in a room, such as artwork, curio cabinets, mirrors, or architectural elements, and can add depth and drama to a room by creating contrast and visual interest. Spotlights, track lights, rope lights, and wall-mounted fixtures with adjustable heads are popular choices for accent lighting.
Decorative lighting fixtures serve both functional and ornamental purposes. Chandeliers, pendant lights, table lamps, and sconces can add a touch of style and elegance to a room. The decorative fixture you choose can complement your décor or serve as a statement piece, such as an heirloom or vintage lamp, to create a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing environment.
Exterior lighting can serve a multitude of purposes. Landscape architects often recommend illuminating pathways, gardens, and architectural features. Proper lighting contributes to safety and security by improving visibility, reducing the risk of accidents, and ensuring a secure environment for residents and visitors, especially if you entertain outside at night.
In addition, exterior lighting can create a warm and inviting tone, adding character and drama to the landscape and transforming outdoor areas into cozy retreats. Spotlights are often used to highlight a particular item, such as a tree, a garden sculpture, the property address, or holiday decorations. Solar fixtures that do not require underground wiring are a popular option.
With advancements in technology, integrated home lighting systems with smart bulbs and fixtures provide convenience, energy savings and environmental sustainability while allowing homeowners to control the intensity or color of lights, and even schedule when fixtures turn on and off or dim through smartphones or voice commands. They can also be linked to other items such as garage door openers, motion sensors, and security systems.
You may want to consult a lighting designer to develop a plan for your home. If you want to take more of an active role, check out free apps like Light ARchitect from Cooper Lighting Solutions or the Planning Guide: Lighting at www.hgtv.com.
Then, rather than head off to the big box store for builder-grade items, look at online options from www.lampsplus.com, www.shadesoflight.com, www.lightology.com, and www.lumens.com, to find something that suits your style and isn’t seen all over town.
The right lighting can enhance the ambiance of a room, highlight a favorite piece of art, let you comfortably read a good book or cook a gourmet meal, and increase security. But remember what your mother always said: Turn out the lights when you leave the room!”
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate/@properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
Navigating a confusing housing market
Should I buy now or wait?
The housing market, like a complex and intricate puzzle, is shaped by various interlocking pieces. Among the key factors influencing it, mortgage interest rates and inventory levels are two puzzle pieces that capture the spotlight. Recent times have witnessed higher interest rates and a dwindling housing inventory, which often prompt questions about the sustainability of soaring house prices.
Let’s delve into the enigmatic world of real estate to understand why house prices may be on the rise despite these challenges. We’ll also explore the age-old dilemma: should you seize the moment and buy now, or is it wiser to exercise patience and wait for the perfect mortgage rate and opportunity?
Strong Demand – The Engine of Price Growth:
The first puzzle piece in our exploration of housing market dynamics is strong demand. A multitude of factors, including population growth, employment opportunities, and lifestyle and work changes, can fuel a surge in demand for homes. As more buyers enter the market, the scarcity of available homes can create fierce competition, ultimately driving up prices.
Low Inventory – The Missing Pieces:
Another critical puzzle piece which we are experiencing today is the supply of homes. When there are fewer homes on the market compared to the number of buyers, the result is a classic case of supply and demand economics. Low inventory levels can be attributed to a hesitancy to sell, for those homeowners locked into low interest rates and uncertain economic times. This scarcity, however, empowers sellers and contributes to rising home prices.
Inflation – The Silent Incentive:
The ever-present inflation factor should not be underestimated. As the cost of goods and services rises, investors often seek to safeguard their wealth by investing in tangible assets such as real estate. This pursuit of stability has further reduced inventory and bolstered property prices.
Which leads us to the question; Should I Buy Now or Wait?
Amidst the intricate puzzle of the housing market, the most pressing question often revolves around timing. Is now the right time to buy a home, or should you bide your time? The answer is not one-size-fits-all; it depends on your unique circumstances and goals.
Affordability – The Key Consideration:
First and foremost, consider your financial readiness. Can you comfortably afford a home at current price levels and interest rates? Factor in all the associated costs, including property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Don’t stretch your budget to the limit; ensure you have a financial cushion.
Long-Term Goals – Beyond the Market’s Fluctuations:
Consider your long-term plans. If you intend to make the purchased home your primary residence for many years, short-term market fluctuations may have less impact on your decision. Real estate has historically appreciated over time, making long-term ownership a potentially rewarding endeavor.
Market Conditions – A Local Perspective:
The housing market is not uniform across the country. Local market conditions can vary widely. Connect with a GayRealEstate.com agent and research the specific housing market in your area. Some regions may be more competitive than others, and understanding local dynamics is essential.
Interest Rates – Keep a Watchful Eye:
Interest rates play a pivotal role in home affordability. While they may be higher than historic lows, they could still be relatively low compared to long-term averages. Calculate how changes in interest rates might affect your monthly mortgage payments.
I anticipate that mortgage interest rates will decrease in the future, although I am skeptical that they will return to the historically low 3% levels we’ve seen before. It’s more likely that they will hover around 5% over the next 12-18 months. The key question is whether housing prices will continue to increase, potentially offsetting the advantages of lower interest rates, especially when there’s the option to secure a home now and refinance later if better rates become available.
At GayRealEstate.com, we recognize the significance of this decision for our LGBTQ community members. Whether you choose to seize the moment and embark on your homeownership journey now or exercise patience while awaiting the perfect opportunity, our dedicated real estate professionals are here to support you every step of the way. Let us help you find not just a house but a place to call home, where you can live authentically and comfortably in a space that reflects your unique identity and aspirations. Your dream home awaits, and we’re here to make it a reality.
Jeff Hammerberg is an entrepreneur and broker and founder of GayRealEstate.com.
The Importance of Offering Inclusive Family Planning Benefits
Gnarly ‘Saltburn’ takes us on a sexy, savage ride
Santos expelled from Congress
Holi-Slay Drag Brunch at Commentary
Are you a gladiator fan? Look no further
Queer activists: ‘I told you so’ as DeSantis escalates queer erasure
D.C. gay bar owner robbed at gunpoint on P Street
Gay D.C. gym owner charged with distribution of child porn
Major donor sues One Love Foundation, alleging organization in ‘disarray’
Far-right site says Satan’s overseeing Target’s holiday offerings
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions4 days ago
Queer activists: ‘I told you so’ as DeSantis escalates queer erasure
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. gay bar owner robbed at gunpoint on P Street
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Gay D.C. gym owner charged with distribution of child porn
-
Maryland4 days ago
Major donor sues One Love Foundation, alleging organization in ‘disarray’