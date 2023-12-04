Canino Dog Boutique offers healthful food, accessories

Cati Sesana was sitting at home trying to help her mom find a local shop in D.C. that would have a cute sweater for her dog but couldn’t find much outside of the big-box stores. Last month, she opened Canino Dog Boutique to solve the problem.

“I was like ‘Let me do some research,’ there are shops like this in New York but I don’t know of one in D.C.,” she said.

However, Sesana had a long journey from researching the pet boutique business to her opening day. Sesana played water polo at George Washington University and majored in music, so she didn’t know much about starting a business.

One of her first tasks was figuring out what she was going to sell.

“Initially I was just going to do accessories or apparel and not treats or food,” she said. “But I got really deep into pet nutrition and what’s going to make your dog live the longest.”

She recalled the initial trouble she had with finding food for her dog, Aiko and wanted to eliminate that worry for her customers.

“I only carry two dog food brands, so I kind of get rid of that overwhelming decision-making that’s like, ‘What do I do? What’s right for my dog?’ so I only carry brands I know and trust,” she said.

As for her apparel and accessories, she only sells products from small and local shops that don’t have distribution in major retailers. One of the local shops Sesana purchases from told her that she was their first retailer and that since then, business has improved.

“By shopping here, you’re helping other small businesses and it all kind of domino effects,” Sesana said.

As a first-time business owner herself, Sesana knows all about the obstacles of trying to get a small business off the ground.

“The biggest challenge was finding a landlord that would give me an opportunity,” she said.

Sesana visited spaces in a lot of high foot-traffic shopping areas, like Georgetown and met plenty of landlords who loved her concept but didn’t want a first-time business owner.

“I think the pandemic scared landlords from giving smaller businesses a chance, because so many closed,” she said. “But then the personality of a neighborhood kind of disintegrates a lot. … Why would I come to 14th Street when I can shop from Lululemon online?”

Finally, Sesana was given a chance for a space just off of 14th Street on Belmont Street. Conveniently located next to Streets Market and across the street from Doozydog! Club.

On Nov. 6 she opened her doors and has worked every day since then. The store is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sesana is currently the only employee.

“I am the company graphic designer, customer service, and dog walker!” she said, motioning to her dog lying in his doggie bed.

After Sesana closes the store, she is out into the night playing the drums in a band.

She says that being a musician has given her the right mentality to get through the long days at her boutique.

“Slow days are tough, but I can zoom out and see the bigger picture,” she said.