Canino Dog Boutique offers healthful food, accessories
Cati Sesana opens new store on Belmont Street in Northwest
Cati Sesana was sitting at home trying to help her mom find a local shop in D.C. that would have a cute sweater for her dog but couldn’t find much outside of the big-box stores. Last month, she opened Canino Dog Boutique to solve the problem.
“I was like ‘Let me do some research,’ there are shops like this in New York but I don’t know of one in D.C.,” she said.
However, Sesana had a long journey from researching the pet boutique business to her opening day. Sesana played water polo at George Washington University and majored in music, so she didn’t know much about starting a business.
One of her first tasks was figuring out what she was going to sell.
“Initially I was just going to do accessories or apparel and not treats or food,” she said. “But I got really deep into pet nutrition and what’s going to make your dog live the longest.”
She recalled the initial trouble she had with finding food for her dog, Aiko and wanted to eliminate that worry for her customers.
“I only carry two dog food brands, so I kind of get rid of that overwhelming decision-making that’s like, ‘What do I do? What’s right for my dog?’ so I only carry brands I know and trust,” she said.
As for her apparel and accessories, she only sells products from small and local shops that don’t have distribution in major retailers. One of the local shops Sesana purchases from told her that she was their first retailer and that since then, business has improved.
“By shopping here, you’re helping other small businesses and it all kind of domino effects,” Sesana said.
As a first-time business owner herself, Sesana knows all about the obstacles of trying to get a small business off the ground.
“The biggest challenge was finding a landlord that would give me an opportunity,” she said.
Sesana visited spaces in a lot of high foot-traffic shopping areas, like Georgetown and met plenty of landlords who loved her concept but didn’t want a first-time business owner.
“I think the pandemic scared landlords from giving smaller businesses a chance, because so many closed,” she said. “But then the personality of a neighborhood kind of disintegrates a lot. … Why would I come to 14th Street when I can shop from Lululemon online?”
Finally, Sesana was given a chance for a space just off of 14th Street on Belmont Street. Conveniently located next to Streets Market and across the street from Doozydog! Club.
On Nov. 6 she opened her doors and has worked every day since then. The store is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sesana is currently the only employee.
“I am the company graphic designer, customer service, and dog walker!” she said, motioning to her dog lying in his doggie bed.
After Sesana closes the store, she is out into the night playing the drums in a band.
She says that being a musician has given her the right mentality to get through the long days at her boutique.
“Slow days are tough, but I can zoom out and see the bigger picture,” she said.
Femme Fatale D.C. receives city grant
Women-owned shop features products from local female entrepreneurs
Femme Fatale D.C., which is women and LGBTQ-owned, received a $375,000 grant from Mayor Bowser’s Commercial Property Acquisition Fund (CPAF) to help purchase its commercial property.
“We believe this [is] a really important component to wealth generation as well as growing equity enterprises in Washington, D.C.,” said Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert.
The CPAF is specifically created to help businesses that are owned by a majority-number of economically disadvantaged people and those subjected to cultural bias.
Femme Fatale D.C. is a women-owned shop-in-shop that features a collection of products from local women entrepreneurs. Its owners have a mission to amplify, support, and catalyze community.
Femme Fatale D.C. started as a party to bring women together, then a pop-up shop, and finally a storefront in Cleveland Park with hundreds of products from ashtrays to woven purses.
Present CEO Cee Smith and COO Adirana Mendoza were initially involved as entrepreneurs, participating in the brand’s first pop-up shops, but came together to purchase the brand in 2018.
Smith, who has a background in angel investing, said that she saw a need for providing financial assistance specifically to women entrepreneurs.
“What I saw with Femme Fatale was an opportunity to help a lot of women-owned brands, female entrepreneurs all at once,” said Cee Smith. “With help, a lot of these brands can flourish.”
Femme Fatale D.C. hosts nearly 100 entrepreneurs in its store. Unlike other pop-up shop models, Femme Fatale D.C. runs the store so the entrepreneur can generate money without being there.
“People thank us for providing this type of space,” said Mendoza.
Acting Deputy Mayor Albert visited the business on Oct. 24 to commemorate the purchase of the building through the CPAF grant.
“We’ve been here for eight years and we have definitely made an impact on our city. Now, our city is making an impact for us,” said Smith.
Tour guide Kaitlin Calogera bringing marginalized history to life
A Tour Of Her Own is first D.C. tourism company to focus on women’s stories
Kaitlin Calogera was a Washington, D.C. tour guide for five years but said she saw a need for tours centered on telling the stories of notable figures who don’t have a statue on the National Mall.
In 2018, Calogera started A Tour Of Her Own, the first tourism company in D.C. to focus on women’s history.
“Our tours are different than other tours, because we don’t only point out what’s right in front of you,” she said. “We also help you unlearn history and show you what’s not there.”
The tours A Tour of Her Own offers range from personal to private and even virtual tours. The public tour program entitled, “The Lineup”, includes four women’s history and culture events per month.
According to Calogera, a lot of tour guides are trained to shy away from talking about political topics to avoid offending anyone in the group.
However, Calogera says that at A Tour of Her Own they lean into politics and current events, without particularly “choosing sides.”
“What we try to do is share relevant, historical stories and then open it up for conversation so that the people in the group have a voice,” she said. “It is their tour as much as it is ours.”
In a recent tour, Calogera said she encountered a protest about reproductive rights between a religious and queer group. As the groups approached each other with chants and opposing signs, Calogera took a temperature check and decided to make the tense situation a learning moment.
“At that point, it’s my responsibility as a tour guide to show that this is democracy in action,” she said.
Calogera emphasized that her job is not just to yell and point at landmarks but to understand the city that she works in. She and her team know what a rally is supposed to look like and what it’s not.
They will analyze and ask for consent before proceeding into a heightened situation, but do not immediately turn away from conflict.
As a part of their analysis, they consider factors like whether or not people are keeping respectful distances, how police are interacting with the crowd and if people are beginning to get physically violent, before approaching protests.
“Those are all things that a tour guide has knowledge of because we know our city, we know how it functions, we know how it operates,” she said.
As Calogera looks to the future, she wants to expand A Tour Of Her Own to reach a broader audience.
“Students who go to school and their books are getting banned in libraries,” she said, “they’ll never have access to what feminist history or queer history looks like unless they leave their towns.”
Her goal is to find a way to bring people who don’t have access to marginalized histories to D.C. and give them the opportunity to learn.
“What I would like to see with A Tour Of Her Own is expanding access to the most vulnerable in our communities,” she said. “I want to be able to access people who are suffering from not only a lack of education – but a deliberate attack on it.”
Octane Public Relations: Where culture and action meet
Connecting the world to diverse stories unfolding in Washington, D.C.
Everett Hamilton was running an event planning business 23 years ago and realized that at the core of his work, he was a publicist. According to him, event planning and public relations are both meant to accomplish one goal – connection.
So, he started Octane Public Relations & Advertising and has since worked to connect the world to the diverse stories unfolding in Washington, D.C.
“What I found was that a lot of the work I was doing on the events side intersected with communications,” he said.
Now, with more than two decades of experience and a team that is steadily growing, he doesn’t have to be as hands-on with running the company. He credits his COO, Marcelle Brawner, and her two-person team with handling the everyday functions like payroll, bills, and other operating tasks. At one point, Hamilton and his former business partner were the only two people wearing all of those hats. For this reason, Hamilton still says that he is the best spokesperson for the company.
“What I do in my role as CEO is set up the strategic vision for the things I want to see us accomplish in a given year,” he said.
He says that when managing his company there are three areas to focus on: get the business, run the company that does the business, and attract talent to implement the business. A public relations company cannot thrive if it’s stagnant.
“I have to constantly source for new business and I do that through developing high-level relationships with clients,” Hamilton said.
As technology develops his work looks different. When he started the company in 2003 they were creating campaigns on paper and now they are trying to reach users on a multitude of digital platforms.
Despite these technological changes, the values statement remains the same: “Where culture and action meet.”
“We want to make sure that the clients we have are truly committed to communicating to diverse audiences,” Hamilton said. “Not telling them what to do, not dictating them – but bringing them along through empowerment.”
Octane has been working with the District’s government for more than 15 years, doing its HIV social marketing campaigns.
“That is something close to our hearts in the LGBTQ+ community and we have been really honored to work on all of those campaigns.”
Hamilton emphasized that they were intentional about empowering sub-cultures within the LGBTQ community with culturally aware campaigning. With Octane’s guidance, D.C. was the first city in the U.S. to specifically campaign for the transgender Latinx community.
In the beginning, campaign work looked like encouraging people to use condoms and now looks like viral load suppression and teaching people how to use PrEP. Their work has transformed from making people aware of the importance of sexual health, to helping people live longer no matter their diagnosis.
“[We have] issues that we couldn’t even dream of 15 years ago,” said Hamilton. “But we still have too many people not getting treatment, so we still have work to do.”
As Hamilton looks ahead, he only wants to increase his business footprint on community-driven work like this. Healthcare, energy, and corporate social responsibility are at the top of his priorities.
“We live in a world where people think to be profitable, you can’t be community and people centered,” he said. “But there are so many companies out there that are doing both and Octane wants to be a part of those teams.”