Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV
Over $550,000 raised at annual Whitman-Walker event
Whitman-Walker Health held its 37th annual Walk to End HIV on Saturday, Dec. 2. Participants gathered in Anacostia Park in heavy fog to run or walk along the Anacostia River Walk Trail. A short stage program at the finish line was emceed by NBC4 Washington’s Chuck Bell and included speakers from Whitman-Walker Health, Gilead Sciences and AARP. Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi announced from the stage that over $550,000 had been raised to help fund programs and research to combat HIV.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @whitmanwalker Walk to End HIV for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/zJYUoH77Bu— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 2, 2023
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed “The Holiday Show” on Saturday at Lincoln Theatre. Performances are scheduled for Dec. 9-10. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland 2023
Stormi Skye crowned winner of annual drag pageant
The 2023 Miss Gay Maryland Pageant was held at the Tall Cedars of Lebanon in Parkville, Md. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Ten contestants vied for the title. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner.
Covering the Miss Gay Maryland pageant for @WashBlade . #drag pic.twitter.com/kKetCQxGHU— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 26, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball Closing Party
LGBTQ sports league holds event at Hook Hall
The LGBTQ sports league Stonewall Kickball held its Closing Party at Hook Hall on Sunday, November 19. Drag artists Evry Pleasure, Whitney Guccigoo and Druex Sidora performed.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @stonewallDC Kickball closing party at @hook_hall for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/giBTZjfpaT— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 19, 2023