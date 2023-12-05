Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV

Over $550,000 raised at annual Whitman-Walker event

Published

16 mins ago

on

The 2023 Walk to End HIV was held on Saturday, Dec. 2. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker Health held its 37th annual Walk to End HIV on Saturday, Dec. 2. Participants gathered in Anacostia Park in heavy fog to run or walk along the Anacostia River Walk Trail. A short stage program at the finish line was emceed by NBC4 Washington’s Chuck Bell and included speakers from Whitman-Walker Health, Gilead Sciences and AARP. Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi announced from the stage that over $550,000 had been raised to help fund programs and research to combat HIV.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 4, 2023

By

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington perform 'The Holiday Show' at Lincoln Theatre. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed “The Holiday Show” on Saturday at Lincoln Theatre. Performances are scheduled for Dec. 9-10. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland 2023

Stormi Skye crowned winner of annual drag pageant

Published

7 days ago

on

November 28, 2023

By

Miss Gay Charm City Stormi Skye is crowned Miss Gay Maryland 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 25. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Miss Gay Maryland Pageant was held at the Tall Cedars of Lebanon in Parkville, Md. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Ten contestants vied for the title. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner.

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball Closing Party

LGBTQ sports league holds event at Hook Hall

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 20, 2023

By

Stonewall Kickball held a Closing Party at Hook Hall on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ sports league Stonewall Kickball held its Closing Party at Hook Hall on Sunday, November 19. Drag artists Evry Pleasure, Whitney Guccigoo and Druex Sidora performed.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular