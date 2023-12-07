Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay D.C.
Courtney Kelly crowned winner of annual drag competition
The 2023 Miss Gay D.C. competition was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Six contestants vied for the crown, and Courtney Kelly was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Gay DC at @TheLodgeMD for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/LSYpfzmKM5— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 3, 2023
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV
Over $550,000 raised at annual Whitman-Walker event
Whitman-Walker Health held its 37th annual Walk to End HIV on Saturday, Dec. 2. Participants gathered in Anacostia Park in heavy fog to run or walk along the Anacostia River Walk Trail. A short stage program at the finish line was emceed by NBC4 Washington’s Chuck Bell and included speakers from Whitman-Walker Health, Gilead Sciences and AARP. Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi announced from the stage that over $550,000 had been raised to help fund programs and research to combat HIV.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @whitmanwalker Walk to End HIV for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/zJYUoH77Bu— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 2, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed “The Holiday Show” on Saturday at Lincoln Theatre. Performances are scheduled for Dec. 9-10. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland 2023
Stormi Skye crowned winner of annual drag pageant
The 2023 Miss Gay Maryland Pageant was held at the Tall Cedars of Lebanon in Parkville, Md. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Ten contestants vied for the title. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner.
Covering the Miss Gay Maryland pageant for @WashBlade . #drag pic.twitter.com/kKetCQxGHU— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 26, 2023
PHOTOS: Miss Gay D.C.
Fourth GOP presidential debate sees return of transphobia, anti-LGBTQ animus
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to leave Congress
More queer books we love
Our favorite books for holiday gifts
PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show
Annise Parker: ‘Protecting democracy is fundamentally an LGBTQ+ rights issue’
Hearing postponed for gay D.C. gym owner charged with distributing child porn
Queen Latifah among Kennedy Center honorees welcomed to White House
Johnson to headline gala whose leader defended Josh Duggar
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Photos3 days ago
PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show
-
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations5 days ago
Annise Parker: ‘Protecting democracy is fundamentally an LGBTQ+ rights issue’
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Hearing postponed for gay D.C. gym owner charged with distributing child porn
-
The White House3 days ago
Queen Latifah among Kennedy Center honorees welcomed to White House