Out & About
Gay Men’s Chorus is here with Christmas cheer
Holiday singalong held at Hotel Zena
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington will host a holiday singalong on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at Hotel Zena.
The event will begin with drinks in the Hotel Zena bar followed by the singalong. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Featured Local Savings
Calendar
Calendar: December 8-14
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 8
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 12 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. For more information, contact [email protected].
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, December 9
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy brunch with other LGBTQ+ folk. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Dynamic Lesbians Ugly Sweater Party” will be at 5 p.m. at Kiki. Guests should come ready to rock their ugliest sweater for a night of dynamic fun, laughter, and fabulousness. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, December 10
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour” at 6 p.m. at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack. This event will be a fun happy hour with other LGBTQ folk. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 11
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, December 12
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit Facebook.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, December 13
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, December 14
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Out & About
Holi-Slay Drag Brunch at Commentary
Cake Pop hosts entertainment experience
The Commentary Social House is partnering again with SADBrunch on Sunday, Dec. 3 for a ‘Holi-Slay’ drag brunch hosted by Cake Pop.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and the shows kick off at noon for an experience filled with entertainment, food, and performances by none other than Amber Lexington, Kayden Chloe, and Cake Pop.
Admission includes a seat and a meet and greet with the queens. A brunch buffet, a la carte menu, and brunch cocktails will be available for purchase during the event. This event will run until 2 p.m. and is open to ages 21 and above.
Tickets for the event are $25 and can be found on Eventbrite.
Out & About
Are you a gladiator fan? Look no further
Rugger Bugger 2023 held at Red Bear Brewing
“Rugger Bugger 2023” will be on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. by the Washington Scandals.
This will be a night of cabaret, drag, go-go dancing, and a final Roman Gladiator themed strip tease. Guests are encouraged to bring tips for the performers. All money goes toward funding players at the upcoming Bingham Cup in Rome May 2024.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Gay Men’s Chorus is here with Christmas cheer
Calendar: December 8-14
Endocrine Society corrects misinformation about gender affirming care at GOP debate
Ugandan Constitutional Court to consider challenge to Anti-Homosexuality Act
PHOTOS: Miss Gay D.C.
Johnson to headline gala whose leader defended Josh Duggar
PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show
Hearing postponed for gay D.C. gym owner charged with distributing child porn
Queen Latifah among Kennedy Center honorees welcomed to White House
Climate change threatens LGBTQ resort communities
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Politics3 days ago
Johnson to headline gala whose leader defended Josh Duggar
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Hearing postponed for gay D.C. gym owner charged with distributing child porn
-
The White House4 days ago
Queen Latifah among Kennedy Center honorees welcomed to White House