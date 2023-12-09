City inspection codes: How easy is it to fail?

By the time you read this article, you will likely have filled up on turkey, dressing, gravy and pumpkin pie. Perhaps you have unbuttoned the top button on your pants or are lounging in your sweats, watching football, playing board games, reading a new book, or braving the crowds at the shops on Black Friday.

Maybe this is the day you buy a Christmas tree or bring one out of your storage area, intent on spending the weekend decorating and drinking hard cider. Perhaps you are celebrating Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) at someone else’s home, or they may have come to your place, where you will be the gracious host.

Whatever your plans, Thanksgiving should be a time of gratitude and appreciation, offering a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the treasures within the sanctuary of our homes and the people who inhabit them, ruminating on things you are thankful for.

Wherever you are and whatever your role, the kitchen is always a bustling hub during this festive season and holds an abundance of reasons to be thankful. It’s where the aromas of childhood family recipes waft through the air, promising a delectable feast and a weekend of leftovers. The communal act of preparing meals together can foster bonds that remind us of the importance of laughter and togetherness.

Within the walls of our homes lie spaces of relaxation and repose. The warmth of a cozy fireplace crackling softly, casting a gentle glow upon the walls, invokes a sense of comfort. It’s a haven that shields us from the briskness of the outside world and encourages moments of reflection.

The soft embrace of a well-worn armchair or the inviting ambiance of a comfy sofa offer respite from the demands of the day. These items are more than just furniture; they become the cocoons where we can decompress and rejuvenate our spirits.

The belongings in your home, according to Marie Kondo, should spark joy. There may be a family heirloom passed down through generations, a gift from a special someone, or a shelf lined with well-worn and oft-read books that transport us to different worlds. These items, each holding a story or a memory, add richness and depth to the tapestry of our lives and the personality of our homes.

Outside, the surroundings also contribute to a sense of pride and accomplishment. The beauty of a well-tended garden, the soothing rustle of leaves in the wind, or the sight of a breathtaking sunset from the porch remind us of nature’s glory. These outdoor spaces offer a retreat, a canvas for moments of quiet contemplation and appreciation for the world around us.

For those embracing a full house during the holidays, ingenuity transforms shared spaces into impromptu sleeping quarters. Nooks and alcoves are repurposed, made comfortable with privacy screens or curtains, ensuring a sense of personal space in otherwise communal areas.

Pull-out sofas in the living room transform seamlessly into slumber zones, outfitted with pillows and extra blankets. Air mattresses can turn any available space—a study, a home office, or even a cleared-out corner—into a peaceful resting place. The hidden Murphy bed has also resurfaced as a viable alternative and, if you’re really crowded, consider a hotel or Airbnb – for yourself or for your guests.

The essence of hospitality lies not only in the physical comforts but also in the graciousness of hosts. A warm welcome and attentiveness to guests’ needs contribute to the overall experience that transcends mere sleeping arrangements, creating an atmosphere of connection and camaraderie.

Beyond the confines of the designated sleeping quarters, the true magic of hosting overnight guests during the holidays lies in the shared moments, the spirit of togetherness, and often, the ability to hold one’s tongue during uncomfortable conversations. Instead, laughter echoing through the halls, late-night chats by the fireside, and the joy of being together should evoke the true essence of the season.

Whether you live in an apartment, a condo, a house, or are meeting in another location, it is family, friends, and neighbors who fill our lives with love, support, and companionship. Their reminiscences and shared experiences enrich our lives and make our homes not just a series of rooms, but places to forge new memories.

So, what are you thankful for? Me, I’m grateful that I have a roof over my head and healthy food to eat when others have none. I am thankful to have helped many clients find housing amid the neighborhoods of the DMV. I am delighted to have beloved pets to keep my spirits up.

But most of all, I’m thrilled that I don’t have to cook.

Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.