Politics
DNC slams Trump, MAGA Republicans on anniversary of Respect for Marriage Act
Pelosi, Equality Caucus celebrate the milestone
The Democratic National Committee slammed former President Donald Trump and other Republicans for their positions on marriage equality in a statement Wednesday, on the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden’s signage of the Respect for Marriage Act:
“After Donald Trump appointed and celebrated far-right extreme judges who were willing to undermine 50 years of precedent and rip away Americans’ freedoms, one year ago today President Biden signed the historic Respect for Marriage Act into law – landmark legislation that reaffirms that love is love and protects every American’s freedom to marry in the face of attacks from the MAGA movement,” said DNC National Press Secretary Sarafina Chitika.
“When Donald Trump, Mike Johnson, and 2024 MAGA Republicans continue to villainize the LGBTQ+ community, they are showing us who they are – and we must believe them,” she said, adding, “The choice next November couldn’t be more clear: President Biden’s plan to pass the Equality Act and ensure rights and freedoms for all Americans, or Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans’ agenda to undermine our freedoms, harbor hate, and enable discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.”
While Trump has not weighed in directly on the Respect for Marriage Act, he has come out against same-sex marriage repeatedly over the last 20 years.
In 2015, after the U.S. Supreme Court established the constitutional right of LGBTQ couples to wed, he told Lou Dobbs of Fox Business, “if something can happen” to overturn the ruling “most people think it can’t at this point, but I would have loved to have seen the states make the decision, Lou, and let it be that way.”
Having named three right-wing justices who voted to overturn the high court’s precedent protecting abortion access in his first term, Trump in June pledged to “once again appoint rock solid conservative judges in the mold of justices like Antonin Scalia and the great Clarence Thomas” if he is reelected next year.
Thomas, in his concurring opinion in the abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, voiced his support for revisiting rulings on same-sex marriage, contraception, and the nullification of sodomy laws.
In fact, this opinion spurred efforts to pass the Respect for Marriage Act to guard against the fallout that could result if the court were to reverse or substantially weaken its ruling establishing the nationwide constitutional right to marriage equality.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, a candidate for president who is polling in a distant second place behind Trump in surveys of likely GOP primary voters, told Fox host Laura Ingraham the bipartisan group of lawmakers behind the Respect for Marriage Act were “using the power, I think of the federal government in ways that will absolutely put religious institutions in difficult spots.”
On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Congressional Equality Caucus celebrated the anniversary with separate statements.
“One year ago, President Joe Biden signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act: a triumph of love, liberty and justice for all,” Pelosi said.
“Responding to a Republican supermajority on the Supreme Court that took explicit aim at marriage equality, this law requires states to recognize same-sex marriages that are valid in the state where they were performed and tossed the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act into the dustbin of history,” she said. “It is with great personal pride that this law protecting marriage bears my signature, as one of the final bills I signed as Speaker of the House.”
Congressional Equality Caucus Chair Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said, “This law illustrates what’s possible when Democrats and Republicans come together to do what’s right and protect the rights of LGBTQI+ people.”
He added that, “Unfortunately, extremist politicians have introduced an avalanche of anti-equality bills at both the state and federal level since this bill became law, illustrating that progress isn’t always linear. As we celebrate today’s important anniversary, we must also all recommit to defending the rights of LGBTQI+ people, especially the transgender community, every day.”
Congress
Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry without evidence of wrongdoing
President says GOP ‘focused on attacking me with lies’
House Republicans on Wednesday opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, the next step of a formal investigation that, so far, has failed to yield evidence of any impeachable offense.
The 221-212 vote along party lines marked one of the last pieces of legislative activity before the holiday break, sparking the denouncement of many Democrats who characterized the move as a political stunt.
Biden, for instance, issued a statement in which he said congressional Republicans are “focused on attacking me with lies,” instead of addressing such pressing matters before Congress as Israel’s war against Hamas, Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression and economic challenges at home.
“We need to continue our progress on the economy and make sure inflation keeps going down and job growth keeps going up,” the president said. “That means avoiding self-inflicted economic crises like a government shutdown, which Republicans in Congress are driving us toward in just a few weeks because they won’t act now to fund the government and critical priorities to make life better for the American people.”
“There is a lot of work to be done,” Biden said. “But after wasting weeks trying to find a new Speaker of the House and having to expel their own members, Republicans in Congress are leaving for a month without doing anything to address these pressing challenges.”
“I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people — real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world,” he added. “Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me. Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”
The unanimity of the GOP conference’s vote came despite reports of possible holdouts. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), for instance, who is not seeking reelection, told Politico’s Olivia Beavers he was convinced only by assurances that the vote was on whether to open an inquiry, rather than whether to impeach the president.
Additionally, the House GOP caucus has been more factious than ever before in recent history, with votes on measures like the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense spending bill, deepening intra-party grievances that some members have aired publicly.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), for instance, took aim at the newly elected GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), accusing him of colluding with Democrats on the bill, and blaming him for the removal of extreme riders that were added by conservative members, several of which attacked the LGBTQ community.
OUTRAGEOUS: Leadership is asking members of the NDAA “conference” to sign the 3000+ page conference report which is being released behind closed doors without even getting time to read it!— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 6, 2023
Speaker Johnson worked with Chuck Schumer to cut a deal that removes all abortion and… pic.twitter.com/YiTohFdG1h
Politics
HRC warns of the danger of a second Trump term
Kelley Robinson says we must ‘take him at his word’
“We have to take him at his word,” Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson told the Washington Blade Wednesday morning during a discussion about how LGBTQ Americans would be impacted if former President Donald Trump is reelected next year.
“They’re saying exactly what his plans are, out loud: Not only is he talking about a federal ban on gender affirming care, he’s talking about federal ‘don’t say gay or trans’ bills; he’s reigniting his work to stack the courts and federal agencies with anti-LGBTQ+ extremists,” she said. “I think we have to listen carefully to what he says.”
Robinson said this includes Trump’s remarks to Sean Hannity during an Iowa town hall last week in which he denied, to the Fox News host, the charge that he would return to the White House as a dictator, “except for day one.”
Trump is testing the waters to gauge Americans’ appetite for extremism, Robinson said. “This is dangerous, I think, when it comes to our issues — but also when it comes to the broader experiment of democracy,” she said, adding, “That is not a joking matter any way, shape or form to have someone in office that is willing to abuse their power for their own personal gain.”
If reelected, he would pose a fundamental threat to the safety and security of LGBTQ people, Robinson said, as evidenced, for example, by his actions during his first term in office and the officials with whom he would surround himself in a second term.
“This is the guy that supported an insurrection on the United States Capitol and is now facing 91 indictments; this is the guy that in Charlottesville, when there was a racist riot taking place, said that there were good people on both sides; this is the guy that has unabashedly supported the kind of violence — and actually, to be honest with you, unleashed so much of it on our community, due to his violent rhetoric and the rhetoric of his supporters and the people around him,” she said.
“He has unearthed an openness around bias, hate, and discrimination that we haven’t seen in a generation; he’s unearthed folks that are willing to go to Target with an AR-15 because they disagree with a T-shirt; he’s unearthed folks that are willing to call into places and threaten the lives of the people there; he’s unearthed folks who are showing up with guns to drag shows and to libraries because of some brunch and some books,” she said.
Robinson continued, “Because the other thing you’ve got to be clear about is, sure, Donald Trump is a scary, scary person to think of having as president of the United States once again, and the people that he surrounds himself with are equally terrifying.” Names like “Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller; folks that have a history of supporting the the very types of violence that you’re talking about are front of the line.”
“I can’t underscore how dangerous the administration he is contemplating could be,” she said.
Robinson also outlined some of the threats posed by Trump’s potential reelection to the work of government and to the federal judiciary.
Much of this would be perhaps an extension of his efforts during the first term to gut “these federal agencies then put in place extremists at the helm of them to either do nothing and dismantle their ability to be effective in supporting the people of this nation, or to actually do active harm,” she said.
Meanwhile, “he was able to stack the Supreme Court with basically anti-democracy justices that are starting to carry out their will,” Robinson said. “We saw the Dobbs decision come out of the court that he created, [which] overturned Roe v. Wade. We saw the 303 Creative decision that created a legal loophole for discrimination against LGBTQ+ community. We saw them come after affirmative action and student debt relief. They are showing us what they are planning to do.”
Robinson added, “You don’t have to look much further than the words of these very justices,” noting conservative Justice Clarence Thomas’s stated interest in revisiting the court’s protections for same-sex marriage and revocation of sodomy laws. “This is very serious,” she said.
The importance of strengthening democracy
Robinson highlighted multiple ways in which the collective power of the pro-equality majority can — and must — be leveraged in the face of these challenges, and repeatedly stressed the underlying need to strengthen American democracy moving forward.
She pointed to gerrymandered district maps that have awarded disproportionate power to far-right extremists in state legislatures, who are responsible for passing legislation targeting vulnerable communities like trans youth.
“The landscape ahead is rough, because we’ve got to do work to course-correct what’s happening at the state level,” Robinson said, while also doing “work to course-correct what’s happening in the federal government by ensuring that we keep a pro-equality majority.”
“We’ve also got to be thinking about the judiciary branch in a meaningful way,” she added.
Robinson stressed that “The people are on our side. Fundamentally, there are more folks that support human rights, common progressive values than there are that do not.”
“Every day, 2,200 LGBTQ+ Americans are turning 18,” Robinson said. “We’re living in a country where we are going to be a huge voting bloc, a huge constituency, politically — and at the same time, where the practices of a representative democracy might be impaired to the point where our numbers no longer influence our political power,” so, “We have to fix that to actually ensure that this is a representative democracy.”
In some ways, it seems anti-LGBTQ conservative Christian organizations are more powerful than ever. The Alliance Defending Freedom, for example, has close ties with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (La.) and backed cases like Dobbs and 303 Creative that delivered major victories for the religious right.
Robinson argued that while these groups “still hold an immense amount of institutional power,” which, for sure, presents major challenges, “when you look at our collective power, they are, in fact, on the decline.”
For example, she said, “the number and proportion of evangelical voters is actually declining, year over year” while “our collective power is increasing, which I think is what’s creating this very crisis that we’re in — you’re up against folks who have held power in this country for the last 400 years.”
Congress
Anti-LGBTQ provisions removed from NDAA
New version omits restriction on gender affirming care, book and drag bans
Anti-LGBTQ provisions submitted by House Republicans to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) have been removed from the defense spending bill, triggering outrage from conservative lawmakers and praise from LGBTQ groups.
The conference version of the bill was released on Thursday.
This week saw the revocation of two measures targeting gender affirming care along with the book ban and drag ban. Language stipulating the list of approved flags that can be flown at military bases was amended such that more flags can be added on a discretionary basis.
“MAGA members of Congress tried to hijack the National Defense Authorization Act to advance their anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, attempting to riddle it with discriminatory riders,” Human Rights Campaign National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf said in a statement to the Washington Blade.
His statement continued, “They failed and equality won. Anti-LGBTQ+ provisions, including efforts to restrict access to gender affirming care, were rejected. The anti-LGBTQ+ agenda continues to be deeply unpopular across the country and a failing political strategy.”
Wolf thanked U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) for “defending equality and defeating attacks on the community.”
Pledging to vote “no” on the bill, Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) said in a post on X, “I was appointed to the NDAA conference committee but NEVER got to work on the final version of the NDAA bc they made the deal behind closed doors and here are the horrible results.”
I was appointed to the NDAA conference committee but NEVER got to work on the final version of the NDAA bc they made the deal behind closed doors and here are the horrible results 👇— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 8, 2023
I’m voting NO!!! pic.twitter.com/jnmTHCgzNG