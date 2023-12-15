U.S. Senate staffer filmed in gay sex act in Senate hearing room

House Republicans on Wednesday opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, the next step of a formal investigation that, so far, has failed to yield evidence of any impeachable offense.

The 221-212 vote along party lines marked one of the last pieces of legislative activity before the holiday break, sparking the denouncement of many Democrats who characterized the move as a political stunt.

Biden, for instance, issued a statement in which he said congressional Republicans are “focused on attacking me with lies,” instead of addressing such pressing matters before Congress as Israel’s war against Hamas, Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression and economic challenges at home.

“We need to continue our progress on the economy and make sure inflation keeps going down and job growth keeps going up,” the president said. “That means avoiding self-inflicted economic crises like a government shutdown, which Republicans in Congress are driving us toward in just a few weeks because they won’t act now to fund the government and critical priorities to make life better for the American people.”



“There is a lot of work to be done,” Biden said. “But after wasting weeks trying to find a new Speaker of the House and having to expel their own members, Republicans in Congress are leaving for a month without doing anything to address these pressing challenges.”



“I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people — real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world,” he added. “Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me. Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”

The unanimity of the GOP conference’s vote came despite reports of possible holdouts. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), for instance, who is not seeking reelection, told Politico’s Olivia Beavers he was convinced only by assurances that the vote was on whether to open an inquiry, rather than whether to impeach the president.

Additionally, the House GOP caucus has been more factious than ever before in recent history, with votes on measures like the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense spending bill, deepening intra-party grievances that some members have aired publicly.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), for instance, took aim at the newly elected GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), accusing him of colluding with Democrats on the bill, and blaming him for the removal of extreme riders that were added by conservative members, several of which attacked the LGBTQ community.