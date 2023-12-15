Congress
U.S. Senate staffer filmed in gay sex act in Senate hearing room
Male staffer is alleged to be an aide for Sen. Ben Cardin
The Daily Caller, a right-wing site founded by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, uploaded video and still images on Friday that purported to show leaked cell phone video of a congressional male staffer engaged in gay sex in a Senate hearing room.
The location appears to be hearing room 216 in the Hart Senate Office Building, not in the U.S. Capitol building.
According to unverified posts on X and multiple conservative or right-leaning news outlets, the male staffer is an aide for U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). The 80-year-old lawmaker announced in May that he would not seek reelection next year.
“We have seen media reports emanating from the right-wing media,” the senator’s office told the Washington Blade in a statement. As this is a personnel matter and under review, we will not be commenting further at this time.”
The Blade has not independently verified the video posted to social media.
The Washington Free Beacon reported the staffer had published other pornographic images and video content on X, with an account that used a pseudonym but was public.
In a post on X following Friday’s coverage, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) used the incident to downplay the deadly Jan. 6 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol Building by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
The congressman, from his official government account, included a cropped image from the pornographic video in his post.
December 15, 2023
This story is developing and will be updated.
Congress
Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry without evidence of wrongdoing
President says GOP ‘focused on attacking me with lies’
House Republicans on Wednesday opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, the next step of a formal investigation that, so far, has failed to yield evidence of any impeachable offense.
The 221-212 vote along party lines marked one of the last pieces of legislative activity before the holiday break, sparking the denouncement of many Democrats who characterized the move as a political stunt.
Biden, for instance, issued a statement in which he said congressional Republicans are “focused on attacking me with lies,” instead of addressing such pressing matters before Congress as Israel’s war against Hamas, Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression and economic challenges at home.
“We need to continue our progress on the economy and make sure inflation keeps going down and job growth keeps going up,” the president said. “That means avoiding self-inflicted economic crises like a government shutdown, which Republicans in Congress are driving us toward in just a few weeks because they won’t act now to fund the government and critical priorities to make life better for the American people.”
“There is a lot of work to be done,” Biden said. “But after wasting weeks trying to find a new Speaker of the House and having to expel their own members, Republicans in Congress are leaving for a month without doing anything to address these pressing challenges.”
“I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people — real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world,” he added. “Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me. Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”
The unanimity of the GOP conference’s vote came despite reports of possible holdouts. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), for instance, who is not seeking reelection, told Politico’s Olivia Beavers he was convinced only by assurances that the vote was on whether to open an inquiry, rather than whether to impeach the president.
Additionally, the House GOP caucus has been more factious than ever before in recent history, with votes on measures like the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense spending bill, deepening intra-party grievances that some members have aired publicly.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), for instance, took aim at the newly elected GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), accusing him of colluding with Democrats on the bill, and blaming him for the removal of extreme riders that were added by conservative members, several of which attacked the LGBTQ community.
OUTRAGEOUS: Leadership is asking members of the NDAA “conference” to sign the 3000+ page conference report which is being released behind closed doors without even getting time to read it!— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 6, 2023
Speaker Johnson worked with Chuck Schumer to cut a deal that removes all abortion and… pic.twitter.com/YiTohFdG1h
Congress
Anti-LGBTQ provisions removed from NDAA
New version omits restriction on gender affirming care, book and drag bans
Anti-LGBTQ provisions submitted by House Republicans to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) have been removed from the defense spending bill, triggering outrage from conservative lawmakers and praise from LGBTQ groups.
The conference version of the bill was released on Thursday.
This week saw the revocation of two measures targeting gender affirming care along with the book ban and drag ban. Language stipulating the list of approved flags that can be flown at military bases was amended such that more flags can be added on a discretionary basis.
“MAGA members of Congress tried to hijack the National Defense Authorization Act to advance their anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, attempting to riddle it with discriminatory riders,” Human Rights Campaign National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf said in a statement to the Washington Blade.
His statement continued, “They failed and equality won. Anti-LGBTQ+ provisions, including efforts to restrict access to gender affirming care, were rejected. The anti-LGBTQ+ agenda continues to be deeply unpopular across the country and a failing political strategy.”
Wolf thanked U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) for “defending equality and defeating attacks on the community.”
Pledging to vote “no” on the bill, Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) said in a post on X, “I was appointed to the NDAA conference committee but NEVER got to work on the final version of the NDAA bc they made the deal behind closed doors and here are the horrible results.”
I was appointed to the NDAA conference committee but NEVER got to work on the final version of the NDAA bc they made the deal behind closed doors and here are the horrible results 👇— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 8, 2023
I’m voting NO!!! pic.twitter.com/jnmTHCgzNG
Congress
New bill would protect LGBTQ-owned businesses from lending discrimination
Legislation introduced by Sens. Padilla, Gillibrand and Rep. Torres
A bicameral bill introduced on Wednesday by U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), along with U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) would require financial institutions to collect data on access to credit and capital by LGBTQ-owned businesses.
The legislation would thereby allow regulators to better identify and potentially remedy instances of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in these areas.
CNBC reported in June that a study by the Movement Advancement Project found LGBTQ-owned businesses encountered more rejections than non-LGBTQ-owned businesses that applied for funding, amid a tightening of lending standards across the board.
Specifically, the bill would “clarify that Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank) requires financial institutions to collect the self-identified sexual orientation and gender identity of the principal owners of small businesses, in addition to their sex, race, and ethnicity,” according to a press release by Padilla’s office.
The California senator said, “With anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and hate crimes on the rise, LGBTQ+ business owners continue to face persistent and unjust barriers to financial success,” adding that “LGBTQ+-owned small businesses are a cornerstone of local economies, and they deserve equitable resources to help them grow and thrive.”
Padilla’s press release notes the legislation “would also add a definition for businesses owned by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex individuals to the ECOA statute.”
Additionally, “The legislation also includes a Sense of Congress confirming that sexual orientation and gender identity are already covered under the ECOA (including the current data collection requirements)” while clarifying “that the sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity of the principal owners of a business should be collected as three separate forms of information.”
The Congressional Equality Caucus, Ali Forney Center, Center for American Progress, Destination Tomorrow, Drag Out The Vote, Human Rights Campaign, Immigration Equality Action Fund, InterAct, and New Pride Agenda have backed the bill.
