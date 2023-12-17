Connect with us

Out & About

Women’s Art Project coming to Rehoboth

Event features guitarist Williams, comedian Kirson

Published

39 mins ago

on

Yasmin Williams on the guitar. (Screen capture via Yasmin Williams YouTube)

Gay Women of Rehoboth announced a weekend-long event: The Women’s Art Project, to be held Jan. 12-14, 2024. The event will feature music, games, and dancing, including guitarist Yasmin Williams and comedian Jessica Kirson. Tickets are available at the GWOR website (gaywomenofrehoboth.org). Select hotels are available at a discounted price.

The weekend line-up includes Nashville star Sarah Peacock, the Dina Hall Band, Saxtress Pamela Williams, the Gem Fatales, E’lissa Jones, Be Steadwell, Vici Martinez, and more.

Tickets can be bought as a weekend pass at $110 or $75/Friday and Saturday each. Poker, bingo, and cornhole are separate charges. Sunday is a free day and begins with a salute to women veterans and first responders and concludes with a cornhole tournament.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Out & About

Film about queer icon to premiere in Virginia

‘Slayed: The Untold Story’ playing at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse

Published

1 week ago

on

December 8, 2023

By

A scene from 'Slayed: The Untold Story.' (Screen capture via YouTube)

The film premiere of “Slayed: The Untold Story” will be on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse.

The film is a riveting documentary that charts the audacious journey of Kai ‘Stud Slayer’ Brown, a fearless queer icon who shattered taboos about Black masculine women in an unforgiving era.

Following the screening there will be a discussion panel and question and answer session. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Continue Reading

Out & About

Gay Men’s Chorus is here with Christmas cheer

Holiday singalong held at Hotel Zena

Published

1 week ago

on

December 8, 2023

By

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington will host a holiday singalong on Tuesday, Dec. 12. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington will host a holiday singalong on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at Hotel Zena. 

The event will begin with drinks in the Hotel Zena bar followed by the singalong. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Continue Reading

Calendar

Calendar: December 8-14

LGBTQ events in the days to come

Published

1 week ago

on

December 8, 2023

By

Friday, December 8

“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 12 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. For more information, contact [email protected].  

Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

Saturday, December 9

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy brunch with other LGBTQ+ folk. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Dynamic Lesbians Ugly Sweater Party” will be at 5 p.m. at Kiki. Guests should come ready to rock their ugliest sweater for a night of dynamic fun, laughter, and fabulousness. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Sunday, December 10

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour” at 6 p.m. at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack. This event will be a fun happy hour with other LGBTQ folk. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Monday, December 11

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter

Tuesday, December 12

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit Facebook

Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected]

Wednesday, December 13

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Thursday, December 14

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular