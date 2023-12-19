Africa
Ghanaian Parliament speaker: Anti-LGBTQ bill will pass before Christmas
Measure, among other things, would ban allyship
Ghanaian Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin earlier this month promised MPs would pass a bill that would further crackdown on the country’s LGBTQ community before Christmas.
Bagbin said there is no MP who is opposing the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, and this lack of opposition is why he said it will pass before Parliament adjourns for the year on Friday.
President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to sign the measure within a few weeks of passage.
The bill would prohibit same-sex sexual activities, same-sex marriages, the use of sex toys, identifying as LGBTQ, advocating for LGBTQ rights on social media platforms and other fora and gender affirming surgeries, among other things.
LGBTQ Ghanaians and advocacy organizations have sounded the alarm over the bill since its introduction in Parliament in 2021. They have urged MPs to oppose it, arguing it is draconian and infringes on their constitutional rights.
“This is so ridiculous, go to jail for consensual sex?” said Ivy Enyonam, an LGBTQ activist.
Enyonam noted the bill would ban “owning a sex toy or getting surgeries, even being an ally (while) rapists are walking free!”
Papa Kojo Ampofo, another LGBTQ activist, said a hidden agenda behind the bill far outweighs restricting the rights of the LGBTQ community. He said rich corporations and billionaires are funding the measure.
“The people behind the anti-LGBTIQ Bill are not foolish. They are highly organized and rich, funded by extremely rich corporations and billionaires,” noted Ampofo. “They are a part of well organized groups who mostly believe humans are born to labor for capitalism, and the LGBTIQ community is in direct violation of that. They are the same network or similar networks introducing the same versions of anti-LGBTIQ bills around the world.”
Activists have particularly blamed MP Sam George, who represents the Ningo-Prampram Constituency and is the bill’s lead champion.
George is believed to be among the handful of MPs who proposed the idea of initiating what is now the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill. He has urged Parliament and Ghanaians to rally behind the measure since its 2021 introduction.
George in recent social media posts has stated there is no need to accommodate any member of the LGBTQ community in Ghana.
“I am hearing some alphabet group claims my comments that some of them marry inanimate objects is a lie and fabrication (sic). They cannot throw dust in all our eyes,” said George in one post. “Allow me to raise my kids and stop pushing your insanity and perversion down our throats. When you stop calling what should be your private business a public right, I would not give a toss what you do (sic).”
We Are All Ghana, a group that opposes the bill, said George’s remarks were sowing hate and division in the country.
“Sam George understands that he is wasting precious Ghanaian resources and media airtime to sow hate and division at this crucial time in Ghanaian history when unity has never been more warranted,” said We Are All Ghana. “Sam George and other proponents of the bill really lack basic understanding of what human sexuality entails especially in relation to the LGBTQIA+ community.”
Angel Maxine, a transgender woman, activist and musician from Ghana, has already cautioned those who identify as LGBTQ to not travel to the country.
“As a caution to all LGBTQI+ diasporas coming to Ghana this Christmas, Ghana is a red zone for LGBTQI+ people and you stand a chance of going to prison if you are identified as queer,” said Maxine. “You can be arrested for holding hands on the streets.”
Africa
Ugandan Constitutional Court hears challenge to Anti-Homosexuality Act
US has sanctioned government officials over law
Uganda’s Constitutional Court on Monday heard arguments in a lawsuit that challenges the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.
President Yoweri Museveni in May signed the law, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The State Department a few weeks after the Anti-Homosexuality Act took effect announced visa restrictions against unnamed Ugandan officials. The World Bank Group in August announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda.
The Biden-Harris administration plans to remove Uganda from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S. and has issued a business advisory for the country over the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month announced sanctions against current and former Ugandan officials who committed human rights abuses against LGBTQ people and other groups.
“The evidence of the discrimination and violence that has been wrought by government employees and private citizens since the law came into force is overwhelming,” said Clare Byarugaba of Chapter Four Uganda and Convening for Equality — two advocacy groups in the country — in a press release ahead of Monday’s hearing. “It cannot and should not be allowed to stand. Nullification of this law is the only way forward.”
It is possible the court will issue its ruling before the end of the year.
Africa
Prominent Kenyan government officials’ Meta accounts suspended over anti-gay posts
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife’s Facebook account deactivated
Meta is cracking down on influential senior government officials in Kenya for sharing homophobic posts on their social media pages.
The latest person against whom the U.S.-based social media company has cracked down is second lady Dorcas Rigathi, whose husband is Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Her Facebook page with about 200,000 followers was deactivated last Friday over an anti-homosexuality post. It was restored on Monday.
An official in the Spouse of the Deputy President’s office who the Washington Blade contacted on Wednesday did not provide details about discussions with Meta that led to the account’s restoration with the same homophobic content.
Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura also could not comment on Meta’s action, despite requesting the questions. President William Ruto during Kenya’s Independence Day celebration on Tuesday revealed he had spoken with the company and agreed to monetize content for creators.
The temporary account deactivation for violating the company’s community standards was in response to a book launch event with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter, Patience Rwabwogo, on Tuesday in Nairobi where the second lady, an evangelical pastor, stated that “LGBTQ does not have a place in Africa.”
Meta’s community policies consider sexual orientation among the “protected characteristics,” along with religious affiliation, sex and gender identity that are categorized under hate speech when violated.
Gachagua spoke in expressing her solidarity with Rwabwogo, who is also a pastor, and Ugandans against sanctions the U.S. has imposed against Kampala and several government officials over the enactment of the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act that is being challenged in court.
This is after Rwabwogo, who was launching her religious book, requested the gathering full of clerics for divine intervention over the sanctions as her husband, Odrek Rwabwogo, who is one of Museveni’s advisors, prepared to visit Washington to defend Uganda’s stance on LGBTQ rights and the looming expulsion from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S.
“The reason why Uganda is being targeted over LGBTQ is because the enemy always wants to divide, conquer and isolate,” Rwabwogo said. “This worked very well in the time of colonialism and the church has to stand as one and say you are not going to divide and isolate us.”
Dorcas Rigathi stated “it is better not to have trade but have our integrity and our morality” and called for unity “as Africa” to prevail over LGBTQ issues.
“We have been divided by imaginary boundaries and stories about Africa,” she said. “Who knows more about Africa than you? Who knows Africa and its greatness more than ourselves? The African problems will be solved by Africans.”
“I say that one (LGBTQ), I’m not there and it should not happen and it must never happen and we will continue saying that,” added Dorcas Rigathi.
A day after her Meta deactivated her account, Dorcas Rigathi, who has been a fierce anti-homosexuality campaigner since the Kenyan Supreme Court’s controversial ruling in February that allowed the National Gay and Lesbian Rights Commission to register as an NGO, maintained she won’t be intimidated to change her stand on LGBTQ issues.
“I stand for what God wants us to do,” she said. “Constitutionally it is a marriage between a man and a woman, not a man and a man, or woman and a woman. Our culture also says no to LGBTQ. And that is my conviction and that is what my God has said.”
Dorcas Rigathi, however, noted “if others want to do in their countries and if that is what their god says let them do, we respect them.”
A group of Muslim religious leaders in Mombasa who condemned the West for what they describe as imposing homosexuality on Kenyans against their society’s values and the holy books, welcomed Dorcas Rigathi’s anti-LGBTQ position.
Dorcas Rigathi is the second top Kenyan official to have Meta deactivate their Facebook account over anti-LGBTQ posts.
Meta in March permanently disabled Former Nairobi City Gov. Mike Sonko’s Facebook account, which had nearly 2.5 million followers. The U.S. in the same month banned him and his family from traveling to the U.S. because of corruption allegations.
Sonko in his anti-LGBTQ Facebook post had demanded the prohibition of homosexuality in Kenya “before it messes our young generation.” He was asked to apologize to the queer community before appealing to Meta for the restoration of his account but the defiant ex-governor vowed not to apologize.
The deactivation of Sonko’s account came barely a month after Instagram, which Meta owns, banned the account of Daddy Owen, a popular gospel singer, over homophobic comments.
Sonko last Friday sympathized with Dorcas Rigathi after Meta disabled her account.
“Let’s embrace our African culture by appreciating marriage and love between man and woman, not same-sex marriage or sex,” he said, recalling how he also lost his official account for expressing “my concerns against those pushing for recognition of LGBTQ rights in Kenya.”
Sonko opined Kenya is a “God-fearing country” that won’t be “Sodom and Gomorrah for even a day.”
Africa
Moroccan advocacy groups criticize continued anti-LGBTQ crackdown
Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in the country
Moroccan advocacy groups have criticized continued attacks against the country’s LGBTQ community.
A minor on Nov. 15 was sentenced to six months in prison for being gay and fined close to $200.
According to TALAY’AN NGO, the young boy from Ouarzazate endured a traumatizing assault and rape for more than three years at the hands of a “muezzin,” an authority figure in a mosque. This “muezzin” was found guilty of indecent assault and rape of a minor and received an 8-year sentence. The court nevertheless sentenced the minor to prison time.
“While the ‘muezzin’ received an 8-year prison sentence for his actions spanning over three years, the minor’s sentence is both alarming and unacceptable,” said TALAY’AN NGO. “Already deeply traumatized by the violence he endured, he was sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of 20,000 dirhams (approximately $200) after being accused of being gay.”
TALAY’AN NGO also said the incident mirrors myriad challenges the country’s LGBTQ community is facing.
“This incident isn’t isolated, it mirrors the broader challenge of outdated laws in Morocco that criminalize the LGBT+ community,” said the group. “That’s why we strongly call for the immediate release of the minor survivor. It’s a travesty of justice that a child, already traumatized by assault, faces further harm due to outdated laws.”
Due to the country’s deep cultural and religious beliefs, those who identify as LGBTQ or activists are often harassed and victimized.
Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in Morocco. Those who are convicted of homosexuality face up to three years in prison and a fine. Activists also face stigma and repression, making it difficult for them to openly advocate on public platforms.
Lewd or unnatural acts with a person of the same sex is illegal under Article 489 of the Moroccan Penal Code. In addition, those who are in a same-sex relationship or are of sexual orientation that does not conform to the penal code can be punished from anything between six months to three years imprisonment and receive a fine ranging from $20-$200.
Nassawiyat, another Moroccan advocacy group, says, Article 489 should be repealed.
“The repeal of Article 489, which currently prevents the LGBTQ+ community from openly expressing their healthcare needs will foster an inclusive environment and allow the community full access to medical assistance,” said the group. “Furthermore, anti-discrimination laws should be implemented that put in place legal recourse which safeguard and protect the LGBTQ+ community from discriminatory practices in Morocco. This proactive measure will send a strong message, discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is not tolerated and must have appropriate legal consequences.”
Nassawiyat also said comprehensive data collection initiatives should be implemented to better understand the conditions and challenges facing the LGBTQ community.
“By producing more detailed reports, policymakers and healthcare professionals can make informed decisions and formulate strategies that better meet the needs of the community,” said Nassawiyat.
Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi in August said he had grave concerns over the growing influence of gay people on society, arguing serious consequences may arise as a result of the LGBTQ community’s continued presence. Ouahbi also argued those who identify as LGBTQ have more influence, which can even affect the economic well-being of the country.