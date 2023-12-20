Commentary
COVID-19 is here to stay, so the LGBTQ community needs to get vaxxed
Virus particularly impacts LGBTQ+ people
BY KELLEY ROBINSON | As a lifelong organizer and community advocate, I know how easy it is to ignore issues that aren’t in the news 24/7. There’s so much happening in the world right now — reading the latest headlines can quickly become overwhelming. Things that aren’t pushed out in news alerts or our social media feeds are understandably relegated to the sidelines, making it that much harder to share valuable information with the people who need it most. After many years, COVID-19 is no longer the top story on the evening news, or even regularly mentioned, but it’s an issue we need to make sure isn’t sidelined, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.
When the pandemic was at the forefront of our minds, so many of us took action. There was a time when people were stepping up to protect themselves and their communities. In fact, the LGBTQ+ community’s vaccination and booster rates were among the highest in the nation when vaccines first became available.
Even though COVID-related hospitalizations have more than doubled since this past July, with tens of thousands of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations reported every week, less than 20 percent of adults in the U.S. have received their updated vaccine since September. And, a recent study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that over half the people that had COVID continue to have lingering symptoms three years later. The World Health Organization warned us that COVID would never be fully eradicated, and they were right.
As we jump into the holidays and the thick of winter, with visits to see family and friends, we should consider their health, and ours, one of the best gifts we can give. This means doing our part and getting the updated COVID-19 booster as part of our seasonal vaccines and wellness appointments.
Despite the data and guidance from the CDC, there are multiple factors at play right now that may indirectly discourage the updated vaccine — whether that’s politics, wanting to “move on,” or just lack of information. On the political end, the LGBTQ+ community is more than familiar with how basic health education can be twisted and warped by extremists. Information about COVID and the updated vaccines can be unclear and not easily available unless you search for it. Understandably, most Americans have moved on from the pandemic — so we need to make sure people have the information they need to stay safe and healthy.
For starters, as of September 2023, updated 2023-2024 versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax vaccines are available, FDA approved, and CDC-recommended to everyone over the age of six months. These updated vaccines are available at no cost, even if you do not have health insurance, and it can be scheduled at the same time as your flu shot. Vaccine protection for COVID-19 fades overtime, and the current updated vaccines better target many of the COVID-19 variants and strains currently circulating. So, getting an updated shot is important even if you have already been vaccinated before, similar to the annual flu shot.
LGBTQ+ people are particularly impacted by COVID-19, and we don’t want to exacerbate our risk by skipping our yearly vaccination. Half of our community already report having an ongoing health condition that requires regular monitoring, medical care, or medication. We also, unfortunately, have higher rates of tobacco usage and are more likely to live with chronic diseases like HIV and asthma — increasing the risk of severe illness from COVID. On top of these issues, we’re more likely to lack health coverage or the resources to see a doctor, both of which are critical in the case of a severe infection. This is an instance where we can prevent a health crisis from happening by scheduling our updated COVID shot.
Don’t start the new year with COVID, get your updated shot and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Speak to your health care provider, or find a vaccine provider at Vaccines.gov, and get vaccinated!
Kelley Robinson is the president of the Human Rights Campaign.
Commentary
Pope Francis affirms queer legacy of hope
Pontiff declared Catholic priests can now bless same-sex unions
The news of Pope Francis’ new declaration, “Fiducia Supplicans,” clarifying that Catholic priests have the ability to bless same-sex unions marks a major shift in the 2,000-year old institution’s praxis. In the midst of Advent, the pre-Christmas season of deep reflection and anticipation for Catholics and many Christians, Pope Francis chose to embody the season’s call for compassion and liberation in unprecedented ways.
LGBTQ Catholics like myself are stunned.
Many of us have labored for much of our careers, following in the footsteps of those who have organized for generations for the rights of LGBTQ people both inside and beyond the walls of the Catholic Church. Organizations like New Ways Ministry or DignityUSA have been stalwart heroes in this fight for inclusion and dignity. Younger organizations like Vine & Fig have fought to create community for LGBTQ Catholics, while leaders like Father James Martin, Father Bryan Massingale and Sister Luisa Derouen have long suffered in their advocacy for queer and transgender Catholics.
While Monday’s news does not foreshadow Pride flags draped at the Vatican anytime soon, nor does it indicate any kind of finish line in the labor towards full inclusion in the church, it is a historic moment worthy of both reflection and celebration.
And for LGBTQ Catholics, and all those ostracized by the church, I pray it is a moment to exhale. Even as I write this, as a gay Catholic, I find myself oscillating between tears and focus.
Gay and catholic. Catholic and gay. Queer. Roman Catholic. Christian. Homosexual. Intrinsically disordered. Gay or Catholic. Anathema. Sinner. Gay Catholic.
None of the many descriptors I have tried on have ever fully felt right. Nor have the titles or labels given me by the Catholic Church, Christians or the world writ large. How could they? These categories have been conjured to construct boundaries around who is in or out, who has greater status or not. Categories to determine who is allowed to approach the Divine and who must wail outside the church doors longing for a morsel of mercy to seep out of the marble stained with the suffering of generations clinging on for hope. To be both gay and Catholic has been a contradiction I have lived with for as long as I can remember. Years of therapy and theological training have both numbed and nurtured me through the dissonance.
On the one hand, I found myself with a profound faith in a mystery so ultimately beyond human comprehension that it propels me into work of deep love, justice and compassion. On the other hand, there is the queerness, my being gay, that exposes a well of love so intense, so extravagant, so reckless it makes every breath I breathe or action I take marked by love.
Like atoms colliding or the Logos speaking itself into existence, these two seemingly contradictory identities come together in me and many queer people of faith with a vigor for life and a ferocity for a future where all are free.
Many LGBTQ people of faith who come from non-LGBTQ affirming traditions are often encouraged to leave. Why remain associated with an institution that has caused so much harm and pain and will never fully accept you?
Hope. It’s a foolish fickle thing, but queer Catholics are well trained in it. The Advent story is one of impossibility — one miracle or impossible event after another. But the point of the story is not the miracles or the impossible becoming possible. No, its what these bizarre events like virgin births and angels singing portend: Liberation.
Mary’s song in the Gospel of Luke is the clearest indicator an ancient text can provide.
“My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior … He has shown strength with his arm; he has scattered the proud in the thoughts of their hearts. He has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly; he has filled the hungry with good things, and sent the rich away empty.”
Advent foreshadows justice, and gives reason to continue to hope. For decades LGBTQ Catholics labored and organized for change, and now we breathe the rare air of those who taste the fruits of laboring for justice.
This moment is the inheritance of a legacy of queer Catholic organizers unrelentingly committed to the possibility of hope.
Now, in a few days, at midnight mass, queer kids around the world celebrating the birth of Christ can see hope for their own stories and for our collective future. Whether that’s a trans kid in Uganda who is fearing for their life as their government violently cracks down on the rights of the LGBTQ community, or a gay kid in Texas confronted with the violent rhetoric of the far-right U.S. Catholic Church, hope rises.
The tide is turning, and in keeping with the Christmas spirit, Pope Francis, while imperfect, guides us towards the liberating light of hope.
Michael Vazquez, a strategist and public theologian, is the founding partner of the Maiden Group, a social impact agency and consulting firm based in D.C.
Commentary
Stuck in limbo: Ukrainian government leaving LGBTQ community behind
Country saw years of steady progress before war began
BY BOGDAN GLOBA | “It’s not the right time.”
This is the most frequent response received when advocating for the LGBTQI+ community, but the truth is it is never a suitable time for changes or progress, or even for a discussion about human rights for minorities such as LGBTQI+ people. Since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and the Ukrainian Republic regained independence, a lot of progress was made. For example, Ukraine was the first country out of the post-USSR ones that decriminalized punishment for homosexuality (the Soviet Union criminalized homosexuality with seven years of imprisonment or labor camp detention.)
In addition, following the Revolution of Dignity, when the Ukraine’s Parliament passed progressive anti-discrimination bills, later they passed the amendment to the labor code that protects from discrimination in the workplace based on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI). An important note: The new amendment to the labor code is still the most advanced in Europe, as many countries have adopted legislation protecting discrimination based on sexual orientation without including gender identity. Even the judicial branch made some contributions. Ukraine’s constitution in Article 24 bans discrimination in general; at the same time, it doesn’t have SOGI in the list, but instead has an open list. In May 2014, after two decades, the Supreme Specialized Court of Ukraine wound down legislative debates and published a constitutional review that interpreted the constitution as banning any form of discrimination, including based on SOGI.
Unfortunately, since 2016, Ukraine’s Parliament has stopped making any legislative progress towards equality for LGBTQI+ people, and all changes have moved to the government executive level. But, even though Ukraine has changed a lot culturally and politically, among the biggest and most crucial puzzles remains unsolved — same-sex marriages or, a bare minimum for the gay community, civil partnership.
Mission impossible (or not)
The biggest roadblock to same-sex marriage in Ukraine is the constitution.
Back in 1996, when the first version of the constitution was written, Ukrainian MPs limited the institution of marriage only to men and women, preventing any marriage debates for generations. The mission to change the constitution means the LGBTQI+ movement needs to elect a supermajority in the Verkhovna Rada (300 MPs out of 450) three times, the Constitutional Court needs to approve changes, and the president needs to sign the bill.
Other examples of stalled progress make the situation look even more bleak.
Bill 5488 was introduced in May 2021 as part of a long-term affiliation process with the European Union, and part of an Action plan for National Human Rights Strategy and many U.N. resolutions, including recommendations from the U.N. Human Rights Council. This bill would change the Criminal Code to clarify language in Article 161 to add hate crimes protections for LGBTQI+ persons and other marginalized groups.
Unfortunately, the bill was dead on arrival and never voted on in the Parliament, even though it would provide protection from hate crimes not only based on sexual orientation and gender identity, but also based on race, religion, color, language, gender and disability and many more. Broadening protections against hate crimes has broad support overall. Following threats on KyivPride’s march in 2016, even the Orthodox Church of Ukraine made a statement declaring the physical attack unacceptable.
Until now, the Ukrainian Parliament held down the “last fort” of traditional family values and didn’t move forward with legislation that included SOGI. Meanwhile, LGBTQI+ Ukrainians continue to lose trust in their government’s ability or desire to protect them. Only this year, the Human Rights Ombudsman reported 17 cases of hate crimes based on SOGI and only one verdict in the court. Human rights organizations may report hundreds more hate crime cases every year (Ukraine human rights organization Nash Mir Center reported 186 documented hate crimes based on SOGI in 2020), but still, without adopting Bill 5488 or similar legislation, there won’t be an effective system preventing these hate crimes and providing justice for minorities and marginalized groups.
Another existential challenge for the LGBTQI+ community will be adopting a civil partnership bill (as same-sex marriage is realistically not possible in the coming decades). “Preserving the institution of marriage” only for straight families, but letting same-sex couples have civil recognition, could let Ukraine join the ranks of other democratic and progressive countries, while appeasing some of the conservative sector’s demands. In most European countries, a civil partnership law was the middle step before same-sex marriages were fully recognized. That institution is long overdue and most needed in Ukraine right now, while thousands of LGBTQI+ are serving in the army with a civilian partner back at home. For straight couples, if something happens with a military partner (wounded or killed), a civilian partner will obtain a variety of government benefits, from cash support to housing. In the case of same-sex couples, they are invisible to the government and have no help or recognition. A civilian person has no right to even bury their partner’s body.
The Ukrainian government demonstrates insufficient desire to fix LGBTQI+ inequality
LGBTQI+ Ukrainians are equal enough to serve your country but not equal enough to get the same benefits of straight couples, or to receive adequate protections against hate crimes. The Union of the LGBT Military in Ukraine (a non-government organization) already includes a few hundred openly LGBTQI+ members and a thousand queer military who follow their activities. While they actively fight to protect the republic, they sincerely hope politicians and government have their back. And as many politicians repeat kumbaya about all Ukrainian soldiers being heroes, it does look like they believe LGBTQI+ heroes don’t need the same benefits or support as their colleague’s heterosexual ones.
Left behind
Historically, the most significant and quickest progress for the LGBTQI+ community in Ukraine has happened (2014-2016) in combination with a few factors: The process of joining a visa-free regime with the Schengen zone and integration into the European Union, the cultural revolution when Ukrainian start to watching more Netflix and Western media than Russian channel, and U.S. government investment of great resources to promoting democratic values, including many cultural and exchange programs which help to bolster civil society and the LGBTQI+ human rights movement in Ukraine.
Unfortunately, with the changing power in the White House in 2016, the U.S. government’s priority shifted dramatically, and the Ukrainian LGBTQI+ community was left with markedly less support in the fight for their civil rights with the Ukrainian government, at the same time fighting back against Russian anti-LGBTQ propaganda, the Russian orthodox church’s lobby, and rising right-wing organizations. To add insult to injury, a few representatives from the U.S. Congress came down to Kyiv to participate in a prayer breakfast and lobby for traditional family values, including banning “gay propaganda.” In fact, a group of U.S. congressmen who came to Ukraine’s parliament to lobby for a ban on “LGBTQI+ propaganda” was led by U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.). The same Vargas, who is a member of the Congressional Equality Caucus, has a 100 percent score LGBTQI+ friendly rating by the organization Human Rights Campaign and is a member of the Democratic party (which by many press releases in favor of protection of the LGBTQI+ community abroad) who represents the greatest state of California. Until now, it was only a delegation representing the U.S. Congress and including member of Congressional Equality Caucus, which made a trip to Ukraine to talk about LGBTQI+ issues, but just sadly, they talk about the need to criminalize the queer community, not share experiences of how the U.S. navigated many discussions and made gay marriage possible in the U.S.
At the same time, the European Union is losing the opportunities to stand for the human rights for LGBTQI+ in Ukraine even though the European Commission and other institutions have a lot of tools in the box to be more actively advocating for equality. Unfortunately, integration into the EU does not require recognition of same-sex marriages, as the EU doesn’t regulate marriage standards for members, and after Ukraine passed anti-discrimination legislation and banned the bare minimum of protecting the LGBTQI+ community from discrimination in the workplace, European bureaucrats checked all boxes and lost political interest in any advocacy for the queer community.
The greatest example was a few weeks window in 2022 when the EU was considering Ukrainian application to become a candidate for a member of the European Union, and the Eurocommision passed to the Ukrainian government must to do list which included the ratification Istanbul Convention but failed to mention hate crime bill there, what was already in Parliament and ready to vote, even more — less sensitive and controversial then Istanbul Convention (religion organization was massively oppose ratification on affair “gender ideology” and actively pushing back in parliaments many years.)
The last miles of the equality marathon
Ukraine did make enormous progress toward equality for the LGBTQI+ community in the past. More than that; the newish Ukrainian society is much more tolerant, welcoming and friendly. In 2015, KyivPride had a few hundred activists — more than 10,000 people participated in the last one. Surprisingly, most of them were straight people. Ukraine has the biggest movement of LGBTQI+ soldiers in Europe, the larger parents of queer children movement and many more. The picture becomes even brighter if you look at the map and realize all regional countries are going backward on LGBTQI+ issues. Belarus and Russia criminalized homosexuality back in their wish to relive the Soviet Union. Still, even Poland has a free LGBTQI+ zone movement where some regional counties declare themself free from the LGBTQI+ community. On that background, Ukraine looks like the most promising and leading country in the region. Only the Ukrainian government took a nap on the last miles of a marathon.
How can we shake the Ukrainian government and help them stop lingering on the most essential legislation for the LGBTQI+ community, and end the inequality battle in Ukraine? We can start actively using our diplomacy again. For example, Congress can send a delegation to exchange experiences on how they pass the Marriage Equality Act. The White House and State Department can be more proactive in working groups for the implementation of the U.S.-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership, which includes the Ukraine government’s obligation to pass the hate crime bill, The Department of Justice can organize education program for its Ukrainian counterpart and help them to learn from the U.S. experience on preventing hate crimes. And as we are a country with the largest number of LGBTQI+ envoys in the government per square foot, can we use them at least once for the greatest good?
LGBTQI+ as national security for the US
The important nuance that many experts miss is the LGBTQI+ issue in Ukraine and Eastern Europe (and even broader) is a more complicated issue than we think. One of the self-declared reasons Russia justifies its war and invasion of Ukraine is “traditional family values” and their preventing Slavic people from biting the forbidden fruit of GayEurope. When the Russian army took over Mariupol, the biggest TV story on the Russian government channels was a video of how they found the “US strategic center of gays and lesbians in Mariupol.” The fact is that was an office of the local non-government organization that works with USAID on humanitarian projects and happens to have some posters from KyivPride. But even this Russian crusade against liberal values in Europe is not so damaging as their professional disinformation, work, and influences on American society with a false narrative. Right at this moment, thousands of Russians somewhere in a troll farm in the Crimea are making sure for the millions of U.S. citizens in the coming election, the most important issue will be what restroom to choose instead of social security reform.
Nina Jankowich, an expert on government strategic communication, in her book How to Lose the Information War gave a few examples of Russian misinformation campaigns that started in Ukraine but had real consequences on the US presidential election in 2020. She asks a question in her book: “The U.S. and the Western world have finally begun to wake up to the threat of attack from Russia … what can the West do about it?”
From my perspective as a Ukrainian by birth, American by choice, and gay by nature, the answer is simple: What if we start not talking about values but implementing them? What if, bit by bit, we will all be together to fight for democratic values and principles? And maybe Russians will never choose another matrix, but our matrix will be stronger and more resilient to the “Evil Empire.”
Bogdan Globa is the president and co-founder of QUA – LGBTQ Ukrainians in America, a former assistant to the Human Rights Committee chair in the Verkhovna Rada (2014-2016) co-founder and CEO of Fulcrum (2012-2016), an LGBTQI+ organization.
Commentary
Bearing witness to the unimaginable
Israeli Embassy on Friday showed raw footage of Oct. 7 attack
(Editor’s note: This oped contains descriptions of graphic violence and depictions of anti-Semitism.)
We journalists all too often find ourselves in a position where it is necessary to bear witness to the unimaginable. One such moment happened on Friday.
The Israeli Embassy in D.C. invited me and five other journalists to watch raw footage of Hamas’s surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7 as it happened. Videos from that awful Saturday had already circulated on social media and appeared in news reports. I had seen many of them, so I did my best to brace myself for what I was about to see. Words cannot begin to describe the horror that we saw.
• Militants tried to decapitate a man with a garden hoe while he was still alive.
• A home security camera system in Netiv HaAsara, a settlement that borders Beit Lahiya, a town in the northern Gaza Strip, shows a man and two of his sons running to a bomb shelter. Militants a few seconds later threw a grenade into it. They brought the two boys back into the house. One militant took what looked like a bottle of water out of the refrigerator and drank from it before he put it back and walked away. One of the boys repeatedly asked his brother “Why am I alive?” before they escaped. Their mother returned with local security personnel and found her husband’s body in the bomb shelter’s entrance. (Embassy spokesperson Tal Naim told us after we watched the footage that militants killed the older son in Zikim, at a nearby kibbutz. The oldest of the two boys who survived the grenade attack lost vision in one eye.)
• A video showed militants throwing grenades into a bomb shelter in which people had taken shelter. One militant said the “dogs are scared.”
• A video shows militants throwing Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American Israeli who was attending the Nova music festival in Re’im, a kibbutz that is roughly three miles from Gaza, into the back of a pick-up truck. A grenade that militants had thrown into a bomb shelter in which Goldberg-Polin and others had sought refuge severed part of his arm. The injury was clearly visible in the video.
• Body cameras that first responders wore when they arrived at the music festival after the attack recorded burned bodies in the back seat of a car and in nearby bushes.
• Videos that militants recorded show decapitated Israeli soldiers.
• The footage included pictures of charred bodies of babies and young children.
• Militants in Gaza recorded gunmen removing an injured woman from the trunk of a Jeep and forcing her into the backseat of a car.
The Israeli government has said roughly 1,200 people have been killed, including at least 260 people who militants murdered at the Nova music festival. The Israeli government also says more than 5,000 people have been injured in the country since the war began. Goldberg-Polin and Yarden Roman-Gat, whose gay brother, Gili Roman, spoke with the Washington Blade on Oct. 30 in D.C., are among the more than 200 people who are currently being held hostage in Gaza.
Hamas rockets have reached Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ben Gurion Airport, and other locations throughout Israel. Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah, another militant group, have exchanged fire across the Israel-Lebanon border.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says more than 13,000 people have died in the enclave since Oct. 7. The Israeli government has cut electricity and water to Gaza and has stopped nearly all food and fuel shipments.
Calls for a ceasefire growing louder
The footage that we watched was 43 minutes long and included videos that militants and their victims recorded on cell phones and GoPro cameras and clips from traffic cameras in southern Israel and CCTV. We were not allowed to bring cell phones into the room where we saw it.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters was outside the embassy when we arrived. One woman who was standing a few feet away from us as we waited to go through security said she and her fellow protesters were “not there to make us feel comfortable” about what has happened to Palestinian civilians in Gaza since the war began.
• Dozens of premature newborn babies were inside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City when Israeli soldiers raided it last week. The IDF claims Hamas has an operational headquarters and tunnels underneath the hospital. The New York Times on Monday reported 28 of the babies who had been at the hospital are now receiving medical care in Egypt.
• The Committee to Project Journalists on Tuesday said 45 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7.
• U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Sunday said “the killing of so many people at schools turned shelters, hundreds fleeing for their lives from Al-Shifa Hospital amid continuing displacement of hundreds of thousands in southern Gaza are actions which fly in the face of the basic protections civilians must be afforded under international law.” Türk is among those who have called for a ceasefire.
Meanwhile, incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the U.S. and around the world have increased since Oct. 7.
Israeli settlers in the West Bank have also stepped-up attacks against Palestinians.
The Israeli government clearly wants the world to understand the barbarity of what happened on Oct. 7, and that is why it has shown footage of that horrific Saturday to journalists and lawmakers. The footage left me deeply shaken, and perhaps that was the point.