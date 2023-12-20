Local last-minute gifts at 5 LGBTQ-owned businesses

I first met Vladyslav Mitin when I went to check in at my muster station when first boarding the beautiful Celebrity BEYOND in Rome for a transatlantic cruise. He is an attractive young man, and I introduced myself. He said he was a crew member, and told me he was an entertainer. That of course intrigued me, and I asked what he did. He told me he was a gymnast and acrobat and he and his partner would be performing in The Club and the Eden lounge. He also told me he was from Ukraine. I told him I had met and written about two other aerialists from the Ukraine who I had met on the Celebrity APEX, the Bilak Brothers, and asked if he knew them. He told me he had met them in Miami at the Celebrity studio. I kidded there must be something in the water in Ukraine that breeds such talent. I then asked if he would be willing to meet with me when he had time during the cruise so I could interview him. He graciously agreed.

On the third day of our cruise a friend and I took the tender from the ship to VilleFranche-sur-mer and Vladyslav was also on the tender. We all walked along the harbor together. He told us he had to be back on the ship early as he had a show that evening. So, we connected on WhatsApp, and I told him I would get in touch to set up a time to meet. That evening at 10:45, along with a huge crowd, I headed to the Eden lounge for the show in which he and his partner, Vladyslav Kuzerenko, were performing. They were mesmerizing, gracefully swinging above the crowd and doing hand-to-hand movements on the floor. They are special artists, being able to perform not only aerial gymnastics, but hand-to-hand acrobatics.

Then on day seven of the cruise I had the chance to sit down and chat with him. He said his friends call him Slavik, which is what he uses on his Instagram account. Slavik turned out to be a fascinating guy.

He told me he was born in the Kherson region of Ukraine. When he was four years old his parents started him in gymnastics which was the beginning of a life-long passion for him. At a young age he and his first coach would go to Kiev and basically lived at the gym while there, watching the older boys train and compete, while he would continue to practice with his coach. Unfortunately, his first coach died when Slavik was only nine years old. He found another coach and when he was twelve, his parents let him move fulltime to Kiev to train. Slavik continued to train as a gymnast, along with learning to be an aerialist. He would win his first competitions with routines in what is called sports acrobatics. He would become expert in hand-to-hand gymnastics, doing amazing flips in the air, with his partner catching him on his hands in the air. He became a Master of Sports at the age of 15.

Slavik would go on to compete in a European, and two world championships in sports acrobatics. He and his partner at the time, would place high in the world rankings, finishing 6th in the 2016 world championships held in China, when he was just 17.

Slavik continued to perform and to train, now also as an aerialist. He has worked with several partners, both men and women. Then in a few years the world faced first the pandemic, and then Slavik and his fellow countrymen would face the war. As he said to me, no one who hasn’t been in war can fully understand what it means. To be on your balcony and see rockets fly overhead, and then your whole apartment shakes. To see those you know go to war, his god-father is in the military, and to see death and destruction all around you. While Slavik was not in the military, he was a volunteer, and served in that way. His parents had moved to Poland, but his cousins and their families are still in Ukraine.

Slavik and Viktoria (Photo via Instagram; courtesy Slavic)

Slavik was lucky, and extremely talented, and had an agent who managed to get him a contract with Celebrity Cruises, who have been particularly kind to those from Ukraine. They have been generous to their crew and opened places to live, and jobs, for the family of crewmembers. Slavik had gotten to Poland to join his parents, and then with his friend Vlad, their agent got them that contract with Celebrity. They then headed to Miami to the Celebrity Studios, to be part of a group working on a new show.

Now one of the Celebrity stories not always told, is Slavik had a girlfriend, Viktoria, also an aerialist, and he had her join him on Celebrity Beyond. When they got to Mykonos, he proposed, and then when they were in Livorno, Captain Kate married them. His wife, who is also incredibly talented, is now hoping to get a contract with Celebrity as well, so this story will continue. To see and learn a little more about Slavik, go to his Instagram account, @acro_slavik.