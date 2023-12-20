Opinions
Fix the border, but don’t hold aid to Ukraine and Israel hostage
It’s frightening to watch Republicans walk away from our allies
Republicans haven’t been able to pass legitimate immigration reform, and neither have Democrats. Now Republicans want to hold aid to Ukraine and Israel hostage to these previous failures. Shame on them!
There is no question we need to deal with the border, and immigration. We need to stop the illegal immigration and up the number of people we allow to legally immigrate. We are at full employment in our country, and we need the workers. The immigrants that want to come to the United States want to work, and make a better life for themselves, and their families. So let us take that premise and work with it.
No immigrant asking for asylum should be admitted without also being granted a work permit. We should insist they work, and that way we will also be able to keep track of them as they wait for their court case to come up. We can take out taxes from their paychecks, and start to take out Social Security as well. If they do get asylum, and are granted a green card, and eventually citizenship, they will be ahead of the curve. We can do that in this country.
But the reality is this won’t suddenly happen and end up in legislation. So, let’s not pretend it will, and hold up aid for Israel and Ukraine. By their actions it seems most Republicans haven’t any clear understanding of what is at stake if we let Putin win. Judging by the polls it is clear many of the American people don’t either. In the age of the three-minute attention span, you would think you could count on those whose business it is to know, the Congress, but clearly that isn’t the case.
I am not a foreign policy expert, but at least I read the papers, follow the international news, and listen to those who are. Those like Fiona Hill, former Trump national security council member; Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and national security team experts like Jake Sullivan, and Jon Finer. They make the clear case if we allow Putin to win in Ukraine, he won’t stop there. He will move on in Europe and then the United States will have the obligation under NATO to not only send money, but to send our young men and women to war. Xi Jinping of China will feel empowered to move on Taiwan as well. All of that is fairly easy to see if Republicans would just open their eyes and stop playing politics with our national security, and in essence, our children’s lives.
If we abandon Ukraine now, and for whatever the reason don’t stay the course, Putin and Xi will win. It seems Trump poisoned the well and convinced Republicans to find a way to screw things up, and walk out on our allies. We saw how he used the slogan ‘America First,’ which today is simply a way to say to the rest of the world ‘screw you.’ But today we cannot pretend our enemies can’t reach us. Their missiles can. We are no longer protected by distance. We are a part of this world and if we abrogate our leadership, and don’t use our power, we will lose both in the long run.
It is both frustrating, and frightening, to watch Republicans toss away our freedoms as if they mean nothing. As if all the men and women who fought for our country, in many wars, mean nothing to them. To watch them support a man who tried to stage a coup, and wants us to turn our backs on our allies around the world. It makes no sense at all, yet here we are.
One thing is clear: We are not educating our populace. Our children have no understanding of the world. Whether it is the dynamics of power, or our relationship to Russia and China, or the history of the Middle East. They get their news from social media and it seems so do our Republican members of Congress.
They think if they have millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram, that equates with success. Yes, we have some Democrats who are just as guilty of that. It is my hope reason will, in the long run, prevail. That we will fund Ukraine and Israel, at the same time we work to do something about our border, just not make one hinge on the other. If we can’t do this we are in serious trouble, and I am afraid for our future.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
COVID-19 is here to stay, so the LGBTQ community needs to get vaxxed
Virus particularly impacts LGBTQ+ people
BY KELLEY ROBINSON | As a lifelong organizer and community advocate, I know how easy it is to ignore issues that aren’t in the news 24/7. There’s so much happening in the world right now — reading the latest headlines can quickly become overwhelming. Things that aren’t pushed out in news alerts or our social media feeds are understandably relegated to the sidelines, making it that much harder to share valuable information with the people who need it most. After many years, COVID-19 is no longer the top story on the evening news, or even regularly mentioned, but it’s an issue we need to make sure isn’t sidelined, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.
When the pandemic was at the forefront of our minds, so many of us took action. There was a time when people were stepping up to protect themselves and their communities. In fact, the LGBTQ+ community’s vaccination and booster rates were among the highest in the nation when vaccines first became available.
Even though COVID-related hospitalizations have more than doubled since this past July, with tens of thousands of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations reported every week, less than 20 percent of adults in the U.S. have received their updated vaccine since September. And, a recent study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that over half the people that had COVID continue to have lingering symptoms three years later. The World Health Organization warned us that COVID would never be fully eradicated, and they were right.
As we jump into the holidays and the thick of winter, with visits to see family and friends, we should consider their health, and ours, one of the best gifts we can give. This means doing our part and getting the updated COVID-19 booster as part of our seasonal vaccines and wellness appointments.
Despite the data and guidance from the CDC, there are multiple factors at play right now that may indirectly discourage the updated vaccine — whether that’s politics, wanting to “move on,” or just lack of information. On the political end, the LGBTQ+ community is more than familiar with how basic health education can be twisted and warped by extremists. Information about COVID and the updated vaccines can be unclear and not easily available unless you search for it. Understandably, most Americans have moved on from the pandemic — so we need to make sure people have the information they need to stay safe and healthy.
For starters, as of September 2023, updated 2023-2024 versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax vaccines are available, FDA approved, and CDC-recommended to everyone over the age of six months. These updated vaccines are available at no cost, even if you do not have health insurance, and it can be scheduled at the same time as your flu shot. Vaccine protection for COVID-19 fades overtime, and the current updated vaccines better target many of the COVID-19 variants and strains currently circulating. So, getting an updated shot is important even if you have already been vaccinated before, similar to the annual flu shot.
LGBTQ+ people are particularly impacted by COVID-19, and we don’t want to exacerbate our risk by skipping our yearly vaccination. Half of our community already report having an ongoing health condition that requires regular monitoring, medical care, or medication. We also, unfortunately, have higher rates of tobacco usage and are more likely to live with chronic diseases like HIV and asthma — increasing the risk of severe illness from COVID. On top of these issues, we’re more likely to lack health coverage or the resources to see a doctor, both of which are critical in the case of a severe infection. This is an instance where we can prevent a health crisis from happening by scheduling our updated COVID shot.
Don’t start the new year with COVID, get your updated shot and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Speak to your health care provider, or find a vaccine provider at Vaccines.gov, and get vaccinated!
Kelley Robinson is the president of the Human Rights Campaign.
Pope Francis affirms queer legacy of hope
Pontiff declared Catholic priests can now bless same-sex unions
The news of Pope Francis’ new declaration, “Fiducia Supplicans,” clarifying that Catholic priests have the ability to bless same-sex unions marks a major shift in the 2,000-year old institution’s praxis. In the midst of Advent, the pre-Christmas season of deep reflection and anticipation for Catholics and many Christians, Pope Francis chose to embody the season’s call for compassion and liberation in unprecedented ways.
LGBTQ Catholics like myself are stunned.
Many of us have labored for much of our careers, following in the footsteps of those who have organized for generations for the rights of LGBTQ people both inside and beyond the walls of the Catholic Church. Organizations like New Ways Ministry or DignityUSA have been stalwart heroes in this fight for inclusion and dignity. Younger organizations like Vine & Fig have fought to create community for LGBTQ Catholics, while leaders like Father James Martin, Father Bryan Massingale and Sister Luisa Derouen have long suffered in their advocacy for queer and transgender Catholics.
While Monday’s news does not foreshadow Pride flags draped at the Vatican anytime soon, nor does it indicate any kind of finish line in the labor towards full inclusion in the church, it is a historic moment worthy of both reflection and celebration.
And for LGBTQ Catholics, and all those ostracized by the church, I pray it is a moment to exhale. Even as I write this, as a gay Catholic, I find myself oscillating between tears and focus.
Gay and catholic. Catholic and gay. Queer. Roman Catholic. Christian. Homosexual. Intrinsically disordered. Gay or Catholic. Anathema. Sinner. Gay Catholic.
None of the many descriptors I have tried on have ever fully felt right. Nor have the titles or labels given me by the Catholic Church, Christians or the world writ large. How could they? These categories have been conjured to construct boundaries around who is in or out, who has greater status or not. Categories to determine who is allowed to approach the Divine and who must wail outside the church doors longing for a morsel of mercy to seep out of the marble stained with the suffering of generations clinging on for hope. To be both gay and Catholic has been a contradiction I have lived with for as long as I can remember. Years of therapy and theological training have both numbed and nurtured me through the dissonance.
On the one hand, I found myself with a profound faith in a mystery so ultimately beyond human comprehension that it propels me into work of deep love, justice and compassion. On the other hand, there is the queerness, my being gay, that exposes a well of love so intense, so extravagant, so reckless it makes every breath I breathe or action I take marked by love.
Like atoms colliding or the Logos speaking itself into existence, these two seemingly contradictory identities come together in me and many queer people of faith with a vigor for life and a ferocity for a future where all are free.
Many LGBTQ people of faith who come from non-LGBTQ affirming traditions are often encouraged to leave. Why remain associated with an institution that has caused so much harm and pain and will never fully accept you?
Hope. It’s a foolish fickle thing, but queer Catholics are well trained in it. The Advent story is one of impossibility — one miracle or impossible event after another. But the point of the story is not the miracles or the impossible becoming possible. No, its what these bizarre events like virgin births and angels singing portend: Liberation.
Mary’s song in the Gospel of Luke is the clearest indicator an ancient text can provide.
“My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior … He has shown strength with his arm; he has scattered the proud in the thoughts of their hearts. He has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly; he has filled the hungry with good things, and sent the rich away empty.”
Advent foreshadows justice, and gives reason to continue to hope. For decades LGBTQ Catholics labored and organized for change, and now we breathe the rare air of those who taste the fruits of laboring for justice.
This moment is the inheritance of a legacy of queer Catholic organizers unrelentingly committed to the possibility of hope.
Now, in a few days, at midnight mass, queer kids around the world celebrating the birth of Christ can see hope for their own stories and for our collective future. Whether that’s a trans kid in Uganda who is fearing for their life as their government violently cracks down on the rights of the LGBTQ community, or a gay kid in Texas confronted with the violent rhetoric of the far-right U.S. Catholic Church, hope rises.
The tide is turning, and in keeping with the Christmas spirit, Pope Francis, while imperfect, guides us towards the liberating light of hope.
Michael Vazquez, a strategist and public theologian, is the founding partner of the Maiden Group, a social impact agency and consulting firm based in D.C.
Norman Lear’s legacy resonates among queer viewers
Thank you for provoking, entertaining, and inspiring us
You know we all will die.
Yet, every so often, someone dies who you thought would live forever. Even if they lived for more than a century, and you felt like they knew your family, though you and your family never knew them.
That’s how I, along with so many others, felt when we heard that TV writer and producer Norman Lear, who transformed American media and culture, died at the age of 101 on Dec. 5 at his Los Angeles home.
Lear, who produced “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times,” “One Day at a Time” and other groundbreaking TV shows in the 1970s, never slowed down.
This was fortunate for the millions of viewers who were moved, provoked, surprised, and entertained by the many memorable characters he created from Archie Bunker to Maude to George Jefferson.
Lear’s TV series were especially meaningful to queer people.
Before Lear, families and characters in TV sitcoms were sometimes funny, gentle, unintentionally camp and/or delightful: from the Ricardos in “I Love Lucy” to June and Ward Cleaver in “Leave It to Beaver” to Paul Lynde in “Bewitched” to Rob and Laura in “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
But the families and situations on these shows were sanitized. You never heard a toilet flush. Comedy was rarely used to address anything political or provocative. Characters didn’t talk about race, the Vietnam War, or the emerging second wave of the feminist movement.
You rarely saw queers on sitcoms. Certainly not in positive ways. LGBTQ folk are still not adequately represented in movies or TV.
The movie “Happiest Season” produced a frisson of delight and discomfort when it began streaming on Hulu in November 2020. I was thrilled to finally see a lesbian couple kiss and meet the parents in a holiday movie on a mainstream streaming service (that even had an homage to “It’s a Wonderful Life”). A relative told me that she was fine with “gay people,” but she didn’t like seeing them kiss in “Christmas movies on TV.”
Yet though there’s a long way to go, things are indescribably better now than they were when Lear’s pioneering series aired in the 1970s.
Then, 50 years before “Nyad,” “Rustin,” “Bros,” “Fire Island,” “Queer as Folk” and “Fellow Travelers,” nearly all of the queers you saw on screen were sick, dead, or in jail.
That didn’t do much for your self-esteem if you were LGBTQ. Being queer was illegal in many states. You could be fired from your job for being queer. And people would have wondered what planet you were on if you’d have said you were going to marry your same-sex lover. You were lucky if you could talk at all to your family about your sexuality.
In this landscape, Lear’s shows were often an oasis. His shows never pretended that being queer would be easy – that everything would be OK. But they did provide some hope that even bigots like Archie Bunker might come to see queers in a more human light.
To honor Lear, I watched “Cousin Liz,” just one of the episodes of his shows that positively depicted queer folk.
“Cousin Liz” was an episode of “All in the Family.”
As I watched, I remembered how freeing it was when I first saw the show in the 1970s.
In the episode, Edith’s cousin Liz has died. At her funeral, Edith and Archie learn that Liz was lesbian and meet Veronica, who was her lover. At first, Archie insists that Veronica give Liz’s tea set, which was an heirloom in Edith’s family, to him and Edith. When Veronica refuses, Archie threatens to out her at her job. Edith makes Archie see that this would hurt Veronica and that he wouldn’t be “that mean.” Archie, though reluctantly, and saying Veronica needs a man, lets Veronica keep the tea set.
This may not seem radical today. But in the 1970s, it was revolutionary. The idea that a lesbian lover could not only talk openly to a family member at a funeral but ask to keep a family heirloom was breathtaking.
In 1981, to combat the religious right, Lear founded the progressive advocacy group People for the American Way.
Peter Montgomery, who is gay and based in Washington, D.C., is research director for People for the American Way.
Lear “understood the threat of [the religious right’s] divisive rhetoric and authoritarian agenda earlier than most,” Montgomery emailed me.
Lear was wholeheartedly supportive of LGBTQ equality, he added. “Norman was thrilled when Dan and I got married in 2012,” Montgomery said, “and at his invitation we spent our honeymoon at his family’s lovely farm in New England.”
Thank you for provoking, entertaining, and inspiring us. Rest in peace, Norman Lear.
Kathi Wolfe, a poet and writer, is a regular Blade contributor. Wolfe is the winner of the 2024 William Meredith Award for Poetry. Her most recent collection is ‘The Porpoise In The Pink Alcove’ (Forest Woods Media Press).