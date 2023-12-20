Fix the border, but don’t hold aid to Ukraine and Israel hostage

Republicans haven’t been able to pass legitimate immigration reform, and neither have Democrats. Now Republicans want to hold aid to Ukraine and Israel hostage to these previous failures. Shame on them!

There is no question we need to deal with the border, and immigration. We need to stop the illegal immigration and up the number of people we allow to legally immigrate. We are at full employment in our country, and we need the workers. The immigrants that want to come to the United States want to work, and make a better life for themselves, and their families. So let us take that premise and work with it.

No immigrant asking for asylum should be admitted without also being granted a work permit. We should insist they work, and that way we will also be able to keep track of them as they wait for their court case to come up. We can take out taxes from their paychecks, and start to take out Social Security as well. If they do get asylum, and are granted a green card, and eventually citizenship, they will be ahead of the curve. We can do that in this country.

But the reality is this won’t suddenly happen and end up in legislation. So, let’s not pretend it will, and hold up aid for Israel and Ukraine. By their actions it seems most Republicans haven’t any clear understanding of what is at stake if we let Putin win. Judging by the polls it is clear many of the American people don’t either. In the age of the three-minute attention span, you would think you could count on those whose business it is to know, the Congress, but clearly that isn’t the case.

I am not a foreign policy expert, but at least I read the papers, follow the international news, and listen to those who are. Those like Fiona Hill, former Trump national security council member; Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and national security team experts like Jake Sullivan, and Jon Finer. They make the clear case if we allow Putin to win in Ukraine, he won’t stop there. He will move on in Europe and then the United States will have the obligation under NATO to not only send money, but to send our young men and women to war. Xi Jinping of China will feel empowered to move on Taiwan as well. All of that is fairly easy to see if Republicans would just open their eyes and stop playing politics with our national security, and in essence, our children’s lives.

If we abandon Ukraine now, and for whatever the reason don’t stay the course, Putin and Xi will win. It seems Trump poisoned the well and convinced Republicans to find a way to screw things up, and walk out on our allies. We saw how he used the slogan ‘America First,’ which today is simply a way to say to the rest of the world ‘screw you.’ But today we cannot pretend our enemies can’t reach us. Their missiles can. We are no longer protected by distance. We are a part of this world and if we abrogate our leadership, and don’t use our power, we will lose both in the long run.

It is both frustrating, and frightening, to watch Republicans toss away our freedoms as if they mean nothing. As if all the men and women who fought for our country, in many wars, mean nothing to them. To watch them support a man who tried to stage a coup, and wants us to turn our backs on our allies around the world. It makes no sense at all, yet here we are.

One thing is clear: We are not educating our populace. Our children have no understanding of the world. Whether it is the dynamics of power, or our relationship to Russia and China, or the history of the Middle East. They get their news from social media and it seems so do our Republican members of Congress.

They think if they have millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram, that equates with success. Yes, we have some Democrats who are just as guilty of that. It is my hope reason will, in the long run, prevail. That we will fund Ukraine and Israel, at the same time we work to do something about our border, just not make one hinge on the other. If we can’t do this we are in serious trouble, and I am afraid for our future.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.