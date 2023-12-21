‘Moderate’ Republicans complicit in GOP slide to Trump cult status

It would be funny to watch all the pearl-clutching by so-called “moderate” Republicans now that the GOP has completed its devolution into MAGA cult status, if only it weren’t all so sad and damaging to our democracy.

Everyone from former RNC Chair Michael Steele to right-wing extremist Liz Cheney has apparently seen the light and turned their backs on their former party. Better late than never, I suppose, but where were all these newly sensible voices when they could have prevented this sad state of affairs?

The stakes couldn’t be higher in 2024, as Cheney warned recently in a series of panicky TV interviews hawking her new book. She’s right that the future of the American experiment is on the line in the next election. It’s too late for America to ever reclaim “shining city on a hill” status again, given our weekly mass shootings and xenophobic attitudes toward immigrants. Gone are the Republican glory days of being tough on crime and welcoming to migrants, as Ronald Reagan once was. Today’s GOP demonizes immigrants and uses them as props in a cynical show of “strength,” shipping poor families in buses to progressive blue cities. And the GOP’s “tough on crime” talk is just that — empty sloganeering with no action on gun reform.

We may not be that shining city, but we could cling to some semblance of respect in the world by again rejecting Donald Trump’s ignorance, racism, and criminality. And the Republican voices that are warning against Trump’s efforts at a second term are welcome, but they are late and themselves contributed to this sorry state of affairs.

The same Republican “moderates” now trashing Trump also embraced Sarah Palin, the vapid and woefully unqualified vice presidential nominee, and George W. Bush, a war criminal who killed untold thousands in an unprovoked war in Iraq and destroyed the U.S. economy in the process. Bush was a particularly unserious figure who lacked intellectual curiosity and had no business serving as president. But the GOP enablers cynically ignored that and rallied around the simpleton who had name recognition and deep pockets, unconcerned about elevating someone so out of his depth to the presidency.

Cheney, meanwhile, made headlines for years opposing marriage equality despite having an out lesbian sister. Although she belatedly evolved and told CBS News in 2021 that “I was wrong” on the issue, she later voted against the Equality Act. Cheney also opposes abortion rights and voted to repeal Obamacare. She voted in line with Donald Trump’s positions 93 percent of the time from 2017-2021, according to FiveThirtyEight. She voted for Trump for president in 2020.

Many of today’s prominent conservative commentators — everyone from Michael Steele to Bush flack Elise Jordan to right-wing extremist lawyer George Conway — now bashing Trump contributed to our current crisis by lowering the bar and promoting unqualified figures like Palin for the highest offices in the country.

The GOP’s efforts started decades ago by routinely demonizing education (college graduates are “elitist”) and erecting barriers to voting access. The result: a washed-up reality TV show host and ‘80s relic won the presidency by appealing to the worst instincts and prejudices in his supporters. In the process, Trump has validated the bigoted, racist, homophobic, sexist, transphobic, xenophobic views of millions. They are now open about their hatred and racism and the result can be seen in skyrocketing rates of hate crimes reported by the FBI, elevated domestic terror threats, and the hundreds of state bills targeting the LGBTQ community.

So-called “moderate” Republicans helped us down this path but now what? Notably, even Liz Cheney stopped short of endorsing President Biden’s re-election, even though that is literally the only way to stop Trump. Will the “moderates” reclaim their party? Not likely given Trump’s overwhelming lead in the primary polls. Will they start a new party of traditional conservatives? No, because that would doom all Republicans’ chances of winning a national election. And so they whine and complain about a status quo that they helped to create. They write books and belatedly trash Trump on talk shows. But it’s too late. They dreamed of breaking the Democratic Party’s traditional lock on white, non-college-educated, rural voters. They got their wish and now they’re stuck with those voters and their guns, racism, and love for authoritarians like Putin.

Our only hope is an 81-year-old president who’s about to be impeached and whose approval number sits at 38 percent less than a year from Election Day. It’s not morning in America any longer. Sadly, the sun is quickly setting on our great American experiment.

Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].