Photos
PHOTOS: Equality NoVa Holiday Party
Virginia LGBTQ organization honors Sen. Favola
The LGBTQ organization Equality NoVa (formerly known as the Arlington Gay & Lesbian Alliance) held a holiday party at The Commentary in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, December 16. Virginia state Sen. Barbara Favola and the Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force were honored with the organization’s annual Equality Awards.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay D.C.
Courtney Kelly crowned winner of annual drag competition
The 2023 Miss Gay D.C. competition was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Six contestants vied for the crown, and Courtney Kelly was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Gay DC at @TheLodgeMD for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/LSYpfzmKM5— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 3, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV
Over $550,000 raised at annual Whitman-Walker event
Whitman-Walker Health held its 37th annual Walk to End HIV on Saturday, Dec. 2. Participants gathered in Anacostia Park in heavy fog to run or walk along the Anacostia River Walk Trail. A short stage program at the finish line was emceed by NBC4 Washington’s Chuck Bell and included speakers from Whitman-Walker Health, Gilead Sciences and AARP. Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi announced from the stage that over $550,000 had been raised to help fund programs and research to combat HIV.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @whitmanwalker Walk to End HIV for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/zJYUoH77Bu— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 2, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed “The Holiday Show” on Saturday at Lincoln Theatre. Performances are scheduled for Dec. 9-10. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)