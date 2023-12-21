Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Equality NoVa Holiday Party

Virginia LGBTQ organization honors Sen. Favola

Published

6 hours ago

on

Equality NoVa President Daniel Hayes, on left, presents Virginia state Sen. Barbara Favola with the 2023 Equality Award on Saturday, Dec. 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ organization Equality NoVa (formerly known as the Arlington Gay & Lesbian Alliance) held a holiday party at The Commentary in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, December 16. Virginia state Sen. Barbara Favola and the Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force were honored with the organization’s annual Equality Awards.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay D.C.

Courtney Kelly crowned winner of annual drag competition

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 7, 2023

By

Courtney Kelly is crowned Miss Gay D.C. 2023 at The Lodge on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Miss Gay D.C. competition was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Six contestants vied for the crown, and Courtney Kelly was crowned the winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV

Over $550,000 raised at annual Whitman-Walker event

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 5, 2023

By

The 2023 Walk to End HIV was held on Saturday, Dec. 2. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker Health held its 37th annual Walk to End HIV on Saturday, Dec. 2. Participants gathered in Anacostia Park in heavy fog to run or walk along the Anacostia River Walk Trail. A short stage program at the finish line was emceed by NBC4 Washington’s Chuck Bell and included speakers from Whitman-Walker Health, Gilead Sciences and AARP. Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi announced from the stage that over $550,000 had been raised to help fund programs and research to combat HIV.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at Lincoln Theatre

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 4, 2023

By

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington perform 'The Holiday Show' at Lincoln Theatre. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed “The Holiday Show” on Saturday at Lincoln Theatre. Performances are scheduled for Dec. 9-10. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular