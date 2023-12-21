District of Columbia
D.C. Council member Gray won’t seek re-election
Former mayor hailed as dedicated supporter of LGBTQ rights
D.C. Council member Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7), a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, released a statement on Wednesday, Dec 20, announcing he will not run for re-election in 2024.
Gray, 81, a former one-term D.C. mayor, issued his announcement a little over two years after he had a stroke in December 2021 that has limited his mobility, but he says he will remain fully engaged during the remainder of his current term, which ends in January 2025.
“Much work remains to be done, as does the task of ensuring continued progress on many fronts,” Gray said in his statement. “My final year in office will be no different than any other; every day I will put my shoulders to the stone and serve the people who sent me here,” he said.
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve District of Columbia residents as Ward 7 Councilmember, Council Chair and Mayor,” his statement says. “With determination and by working together, we achieved what we set out to accomplish, overcame great challenges and, most importantly, uplifted people from all walks of life.”
LGBTQ activists have said Gray, who emerged as a strong LGBTQ community ally since he was first elected to the Council in 2004, played a lead role as Council Chair in 2009 in helping to pass D.C.’s historic law legalizing same-sex marriage in the nation’s capital.
He continued as a strong supporter of other LGBTQ legislation and policies in subsequent years. Transgender activists have said Gray has also been a strong supporter and ally of the transgender community. Trans activists note that Gray put in place transgender supportive policies during his term as mayor.
Political observers have credited Gray with playing an important role in expanding educational opportunities, health care, and economic development in sections of the city east of the Anacostia River in Wards 7 and 8.
Gray won election as mayor in 2010 after defeating then incumbent mayor and LGBTQ rights supporter Adrian Fenty in the Democratic primary. LGBTQ District residents were placed in the position of having to choose between two political supporters. A similar choice among LGBTQ city residents between two friends emerged four years later when then Ward 4 D.C. Council member Muriel Bowser challenged Gray in the 2014 Democratic primary for mayor.
Bowser won the primary and general election and has held the position as mayor since that time. But Gray made a political comeback two years later in 2016 when he ran again and won in the race for the Ward 7 Council seat. Gray has consistently received a +10 rating from the nonpartisan D.C. Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance (GLAA), the highest possible rating from the group on mostly but not exclusively LGBTQ-related issues.
In his 2020 race for re-election to his Ward 7 Council seat, GLAA gave Gray a candidate rating of +8, which the group called a good rating and said it reflected his support on all the LGBTQ specific issues the group asked about in its candidate questionnaire. But GLAA said Gray lost points for not agreeing with GLAA’s position in support of full decriminalization of prostitution.
“Our mission will never be complete,” Gray said in his statement announcing he will not be running for re-election. “Our shared desire to make the District a better place each and every day is enduring,” he said. “I will continue to be an advocate for our city and our people who call it home, but the time has come for me to pursue that as a private citizen. Therefore, I will not seek re-election in 2024.”
Six candidates filed paperwork to run for the Ward 7 Council seat before Gray announced he will not run again, according to the Washington Post. The Post named the six candidates, but one name not on the Post’s list was gay Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Anthony Lorenzo Green. Green ran unsuccessfully against Gray in the 2020 Democratic primary. The Blade could not immediately reach Green to determine whether he’s considering running again for the Ward 7 Council seat in 2024.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
Whitman-Walker awarded $22.5 million for new Max Robinson Center
Funding part of federal COVID ‘Rescue Plan’ passed by Congress
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and an official with the U.S. Department of Treasury announced on Dec. 11 that Whitman-Walker Health has been awarded $22.5 million in federal funds for its recently opened Max Robinson Center facility to expand the facility’s health care and community services operations.
Bowser and Joseph Wender, director of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund, delivered the announcement at a press conference at the Max Robinson Center’s new building at the city’s St. Elizabeth’s East Campus in Southeast D.C.
Bowser and Wender said the funds were approved by the Biden administration as part of the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund, which was created by legislation approved by Congress and signed by President Biden in 2021 to boost the nation’s economy at the time of the COVID pandemic.
The legislation allocated $10 billion under the Capital Projects Fund for states, D.C., territories, and Native American tribal governments to fund projects related to infrastructure, education, and health care monitoring.
“This investment in Whitman-Walker will spur innovation and create new career and care opportunities for our residents – right here on the St. Elizabeth’s East Campus in Ward 8,” the mayor said at the press conference. “We are grateful for this investment from the Biden administration and for recognizing the critical role that Whitman-Walker plays in building a healthier and more equitable D.C.,” Bowser said.
“And we know that this investment will also spur more research and innovation at the Max Robinson Center, create over 100 new jobs, provide training opportunities for our residents, and create a pipeline of health care talent, which we know we need,” the mayor said.
A statement released by the mayor’s office points out that, among other things, the new funding for the Max Robinson Center will enable it to accept an estimated 10,000 new patients in addition to the 5,000 patients it is currently serving. It says the new funding will also allow the Max Robinson Center to “build two multipurpose community spaces that will support community health and wellness initiatives, as well as 40 examination/consult rooms, 8 dental suites, and 23 group and psychotherapy rooms that will enable expanded telemedicine services.”
In addition, the new funds will enable Whitman-Walker to initiate or expand “workforce training programs, education, and skills in partnership with local universities for D.C. residents interested in administrative and health care roles,” according to the statement.
“The expansion of Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center shows how the Biden-Harris administration’s historic investments are building projects needed to expand access to health, education, and workforce development services,” Wender said at the press conference. He added that the announcement of the new funds for the Max Robinson Center “is a critical part of the president’s commitment to uplifting families and creating an economy that works for everyone.”
Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi and the Whitman-Walker Health System division interim CEO Cindy Lewin also spoke at the press conference and released a joint statement thanking the Treasury Department for its decision to award the funds and thanking the mayor’s office for supporting efforts to bring about the award.
“We are so grateful to the U.S. Treasury and the District of Columbia for this once in a lifetime commitment,” the two said in the statement. “Our new Max Robinson Center is a modern and welcoming health care and research facility built for the purpose of expanding health research and job readiness training for communities with disproportionate health outcomes,” the statement says, adding, “From Max, we will be able to expand care to 10,000 more people annually, be fully prepared for any future health emergency or outbreak and work to eradicate health disparities for resident in Wards 7 and 8 and throughout the city,” the two said.
District of Columbia
One trans woman shot, another had legs run over by car in Northeast
November incidents occurred near D.C.-P.G. County border
D.C. police say they are investigating a Nov. 1 incident in which a transgender woman was knocked down on a street by a man who backed his car into her and then drove over both of her legs after he was shot in the arm in an unrelated dispute with another person outside an apartment building at 5920 Foote St., N.E.
The woman, Latisa Moorman, said she spent a month at Washington Hospital Center recovering from her injuries before being transferred to a rehabilitation center for continued treatment of her injured legs.
Police are also investigating a second incident in which another transgender woman was shot in her “pelvic region” by an unidentified male suspect causing a nonfatal injury on Nov. 29 inside the same apartment building. The shooting followed an “argument about a sexual act that was performed and payment of money,” according to a D.C. police report.
The victim of the second incident couldn’t immediately be reached to determine if she would like her name to be disclosed.
Moorman, the victim in the first incident, told the Washington Blade a police detective informed her that the man who hit her with his car and drove away has been arrested. She said the detective gave her the name of the arrested man. But the man’s name could not be found in court records and police have not responded to a Blade request to confirm the arrest.
A police report says police were investigating what they listed as separate cases of the shooting that injured the man who drove over Moorman’s legs as well as the incident in which the man who was shot hit Moorman with his car and drove away.
“Both cases remain under investigation and detectives are actively following up on leads, collecting evidence, and interviewing potential witnesses,” D.C. police spokesperson Paris Lewbel told the Blade in an email. “Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot discuss specific investigative steps that have been taken by detectives,” Lewbel said.
The case of the Nov. 29 shooting of the trans woman inside 5920 Foote St., N.E. and the incident in which Moorman was hit by the car outside that same building took place in a location that trans and LGBTQ activists say is known as an area where female trans sex workers as well as trans women who are not engaged in sex work congregate along Eastern Avenue and nearby side streets.
The Foote Street apartment building where the two incidents took place is located at the intersection of Foote Street, 60th Street, and Eastern Avenue.
Less than a mile away one block off the Prince George’s County side of Eastern Avenue transgender woman Ashanti Carmon, 27, was shot to death on March 30, 2019. That case remains unsolved, with no arrest made. About 100 people led by transgender activist Earline Budd held a candlelight vigil one month later in honor of Carmon at the site of where the shooting took place.
Gay D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Anthony Lorenzo Green, whose district is located near the Eastern Avenue area where trans women hang out, expressed concern that D.C. officials are not adequately addressing the issues related to why trans women are engaging in sex work in that area.
“The angle we come from is the city needs to provide services for Black trans women along this corridor as opposed to constantly trying to arrest them and hoping that will keep them away from Eastern Avenue or away from where they work out of desperation, out of necessity,” Green told the Blade.
“But that has never worked. And we tell them that over and over,” Green said. “These ladies have not been given an opportunity to advance in this city. They’ve been forced to the edges of this city,” he said, adding that the D.C. government “should be bringing social services to that corridor.”
District of Columbia
Hearing postponed for gay D.C. gym owner charged with distributing child porn
Prosecutors call for Everts to be held in jail until trial
A detention hearing scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4, in which a judge would decide whether gay D.C. gym owner Michael Everts should remain in jail or be released while he awaits a trial on a charge of distribution of child pornography was postponed with no immediate date set to reschedule it.
However, records with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, before which the case is being held, show that Everts’s defense attorney later in the day on Dec. 4 filed a motion in which Everts waived his right to a detention hearing and requested that a preliminary hearing be scheduled on Jan. 10, 2024.
In his motion, defense attorney David Benowitz says the lead prosecutor with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. does not oppose this request. As of Tuesday morning, the magistrate judge presiding over the case had not ruled on Benowitz’s motion.
But an entry in the court record on Wednesday, Dec. 5, states that Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey approved the motion and agreed to set the date for the preliminary hearing on Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. The court record shows that Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather will preside over the preliminary hearing, in which prosecutors must present evidence, sometimes through testimony by witnesses, that probable cause or sufficient evidence exists to proceed to a trial. Meriweather will issue a ruling on whether probable cause exists.
Everts has been held without bond since the time of his arrest on Nov. 29 on a single charge of distribution of child pornography following a joint D.C. police-FBI investigation that led to his arrest.
He has owned and operated the FIT Personal Training gym located at 1633 Q St., N.W., near Dupont Circle since its opening in 2002.
Court records show that Benowitz filed a motion on Dec. 3 seeking a one-day postponement of the detention hearing to give him time to review the evidence presented by prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office. But Benowitz’s second motion waiving Everts’s right to a detention hearing and calling for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10 appears to have voided his first motion and will result in Everts being held in jail until at least the time of the preliminary hearing in January.
“Mr. Everts has been advised of his rights under the Speedy Trial Act (“STA”) and agrees to toll the time under the STA until the next hearing in this matter,” Benowitz’s second motion states.
On Dec. 1, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Bond, the lead prosecutor in the case, filed a 20-page Memorandum In Support of Pretrial Detention that describes the government’s evidence against Everts and argues strongly in favor of having Everts held in custody at least until the time of his trial.
“Distribution of Child Pornography is a crime of violence and there is no condition or combination of conditions that will reasonably assure the safety of children in the community – both in the physical world and online – if Mr. Everts is released,” the memorandum states.
The memorandum notes that Everts’s arrest came about after an employee at the gay and bi hookup site Sniffies alerted the FBI that a Sniffies user was exchanging messages with other users expressing an interest in images of underage boys for sexual gratification. A joint FBI and D.C. police investigation traced the messages to Everts, according to an arrest affidavit and the U.S. Attorney’s memo.
The affidavit and memo point out that an undercover D.C. police detective working with the FBI and posing as someone interested in underage boys contacted Everts through the Sniffies site and a social media messaging address of @ethaneffex. The undercover detective, who is identified in charging documents as the “online covert employee” or “OCE,” engaged in messaging with Everts that prompted Everts to send the OCE video and photo images of child pornography, the arrest affidavit and memo state.
The memo seeking pretrial detention for Everts says Everts went beyond just expressing interest in viewing or sending the OCE child porn videos or photos but also described his interest in interacting with and possibly having sex with underage boys he knew.
“On multiple occasions he discussed his sexual interest in actual children that he encountered in his life, particularly emphasizing his desire to sexually abuse Minor 1 and noting that he had surreptitiously recorded Minor 1 at the playground in the past,” the memorandum says.
“Not only did he send photos of these children to someone whom he had reason to believe also had a sexual interest in children,” the memo states, “but he sent multiple voice messages to the OCE reiterating his sexual interest in Minor 1 – as well as in Minor 2 and other unknown minors — and describing the specific sexual acts he wanted to engage in with these minors.”
The memo adds, “Only amplifying his danger to children, Everts then bragged about having previously engaged in sex with a minor and his willingness to sexually abuse a child as young as 10 years old.”
Benowitz, Everts’s attorney, didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Washington Blade for comment on the case and whether he or his client dispute any of the allegations against Everts brought by prosecutors.