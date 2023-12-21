D.C. Council member Gray won’t seek re-election

D.C. Council member Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7), a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, released a statement on Wednesday, Dec 20, announcing he will not run for re-election in 2024.

Gray, 81, a former one-term D.C. mayor, issued his announcement a little over two years after he had a stroke in December 2021 that has limited his mobility, but he says he will remain fully engaged during the remainder of his current term, which ends in January 2025.

“Much work remains to be done, as does the task of ensuring continued progress on many fronts,” Gray said in his statement. “My final year in office will be no different than any other; every day I will put my shoulders to the stone and serve the people who sent me here,” he said.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve District of Columbia residents as Ward 7 Councilmember, Council Chair and Mayor,” his statement says. “With determination and by working together, we achieved what we set out to accomplish, overcame great challenges and, most importantly, uplifted people from all walks of life.”

LGBTQ activists have said Gray, who emerged as a strong LGBTQ community ally since he was first elected to the Council in 2004, played a lead role as Council Chair in 2009 in helping to pass D.C.’s historic law legalizing same-sex marriage in the nation’s capital.

He continued as a strong supporter of other LGBTQ legislation and policies in subsequent years. Transgender activists have said Gray has also been a strong supporter and ally of the transgender community. Trans activists note that Gray put in place transgender supportive policies during his term as mayor.

Political observers have credited Gray with playing an important role in expanding educational opportunities, health care, and economic development in sections of the city east of the Anacostia River in Wards 7 and 8.

Gray won election as mayor in 2010 after defeating then incumbent mayor and LGBTQ rights supporter Adrian Fenty in the Democratic primary. LGBTQ District residents were placed in the position of having to choose between two political supporters. A similar choice among LGBTQ city residents between two friends emerged four years later when then Ward 4 D.C. Council member Muriel Bowser challenged Gray in the 2014 Democratic primary for mayor.

Bowser won the primary and general election and has held the position as mayor since that time. But Gray made a political comeback two years later in 2016 when he ran again and won in the race for the Ward 7 Council seat. Gray has consistently received a +10 rating from the nonpartisan D.C. Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance (GLAA), the highest possible rating from the group on mostly but not exclusively LGBTQ-related issues.

In his 2020 race for re-election to his Ward 7 Council seat, GLAA gave Gray a candidate rating of +8, which the group called a good rating and said it reflected his support on all the LGBTQ specific issues the group asked about in its candidate questionnaire. But GLAA said Gray lost points for not agreeing with GLAA’s position in support of full decriminalization of prostitution.

“Our mission will never be complete,” Gray said in his statement announcing he will not be running for re-election. “Our shared desire to make the District a better place each and every day is enduring,” he said. “I will continue to be an advocate for our city and our people who call it home, but the time has come for me to pursue that as a private citizen. Therefore, I will not seek re-election in 2024.”

Six candidates filed paperwork to run for the Ward 7 Council seat before Gray announced he will not run again, according to the Washington Post. The Post named the six candidates, but one name not on the Post’s list was gay Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Anthony Lorenzo Green. Green ran unsuccessfully against Gray in the 2020 Democratic primary. The Blade could not immediately reach Green to determine whether he’s considering running again for the Ward 7 Council seat in 2024.