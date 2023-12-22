Tips to avoid alcohol during the holidays

The period before Christmas and New Year’s Day can seem like a black hole of overindulgence in food and drink. It can account for some of the highest rates of alcohol consumption. It seems like an endless temptation, and people are offering you drinks.

Even social drinkers can face a barrage of temptations to drink more than they usually do. Fortunately, there are practical tips you can use to politely decline the offer to drink, whether you’re in your golden years, middle-aged, or young, you can still enjoy the holiday season to the fullest.

Generally, gender and sexual minority populations are more likely to drink excessively compared to heterosexual and cisgender people. Christmas and New Year’s can add a lot of stress, especially for anyone who has a rocky relationship with their family, which can lead to excessive alcohol use.

The key to success in avoiding overindulgence with alcohol is to practice saying no to alcohol; whether it is a legitimate reason or a wild made-up excuse, it all works.

You can try saying, “No thank you,” “I’m driving tonight,” “I’ve got a workout planned tomorrow morning,” “I’m embracing a healthier lifestyle,” “I have to be at work early tomorrow,” or “I’m taking medication that doesn’t mix with alcohol.”

There are also light-hearted approaches to consider, such as “No thanks, I become belligerent when I drink,” “Before I accept, I should warn you I brought a guitar with me,” or “A few more of these and I’ll be ready to describe my unpublished memoir to you.”

The goal of saying no or having a cut-off is to feel empowered by what you say, and practicing saying the words in advance can make a huge difference.

Another successful alternative is to bring your own non-alcoholic beverages. This can be the perfect time to try some holiday mocktails and make non-alcoholic drinks. For many of us, having a drink in hand makes us feel more comfortable in social situations. It also makes it less likely that someone else will pressure us to drink alcohol. It can also help when avoiding relatives or friends who push you to drink.

Finally, it is essential to know when to leave a party. Most people have experienced holiday parties or family functions that have gotten out of control. Giving ourselves permission to leave early is OK, and this can be a huge relief.

Most importantly, when it comes to holiday parties, drinking alcohol should feel like a choice and not an obligation. There are many benefits to being sober during Christmas and New Year’s, such as creating new memories you can actually remember. It can also usher in a new set of traditions for you and your loved ones and rekindle the nostalgia of the holidays.

Marcel Gemme is the founder of DRS and has been helping people struggling with substance use for more than 20 years. His work focuses on a threefold approach: education, prevention, and rehabilitation.