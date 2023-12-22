Opinions
Tips to avoid alcohol during the holidays
Embrace benefits of sobriety during Christmas, New Year’s
The period before Christmas and New Year’s Day can seem like a black hole of overindulgence in food and drink. It can account for some of the highest rates of alcohol consumption. It seems like an endless temptation, and people are offering you drinks.
Even social drinkers can face a barrage of temptations to drink more than they usually do. Fortunately, there are practical tips you can use to politely decline the offer to drink, whether you’re in your golden years, middle-aged, or young, you can still enjoy the holiday season to the fullest.
Generally, gender and sexual minority populations are more likely to drink excessively compared to heterosexual and cisgender people. Christmas and New Year’s can add a lot of stress, especially for anyone who has a rocky relationship with their family, which can lead to excessive alcohol use.
The key to success in avoiding overindulgence with alcohol is to practice saying no to alcohol; whether it is a legitimate reason or a wild made-up excuse, it all works.
You can try saying, “No thank you,” “I’m driving tonight,” “I’ve got a workout planned tomorrow morning,” “I’m embracing a healthier lifestyle,” “I have to be at work early tomorrow,” or “I’m taking medication that doesn’t mix with alcohol.”
There are also light-hearted approaches to consider, such as “No thanks, I become belligerent when I drink,” “Before I accept, I should warn you I brought a guitar with me,” or “A few more of these and I’ll be ready to describe my unpublished memoir to you.”
The goal of saying no or having a cut-off is to feel empowered by what you say, and practicing saying the words in advance can make a huge difference.
Another successful alternative is to bring your own non-alcoholic beverages. This can be the perfect time to try some holiday mocktails and make non-alcoholic drinks. For many of us, having a drink in hand makes us feel more comfortable in social situations. It also makes it less likely that someone else will pressure us to drink alcohol. It can also help when avoiding relatives or friends who push you to drink.
Finally, it is essential to know when to leave a party. Most people have experienced holiday parties or family functions that have gotten out of control. Giving ourselves permission to leave early is OK, and this can be a huge relief.
Most importantly, when it comes to holiday parties, drinking alcohol should feel like a choice and not an obligation. There are many benefits to being sober during Christmas and New Year’s, such as creating new memories you can actually remember. It can also usher in a new set of traditions for you and your loved ones and rekindle the nostalgia of the holidays.
Marcel Gemme is the founder of DRS and has been helping people struggling with substance use for more than 20 years. His work focuses on a threefold approach: education, prevention, and rehabilitation.
Opinions
‘Moderate’ Republicans complicit in GOP slide to Trump cult status
Liz Cheney is latest to see the light too late
It would be funny to watch all the pearl-clutching by so-called “moderate” Republicans now that the GOP has completed its devolution into MAGA cult status, if only it weren’t all so sad and damaging to our democracy.
Everyone from former RNC Chair Michael Steele to right-wing extremist Liz Cheney has apparently seen the light and turned their backs on their former party. Better late than never, I suppose, but where were all these newly sensible voices when they could have prevented this sad state of affairs?
The stakes couldn’t be higher in 2024, as Cheney warned recently in a series of panicky TV interviews hawking her new book. She’s right that the future of the American experiment is on the line in the next election. It’s too late for America to ever reclaim “shining city on a hill” status again, given our weekly mass shootings and xenophobic attitudes toward immigrants. Gone are the Republican glory days of being tough on crime and welcoming to migrants, as Ronald Reagan once was. Today’s GOP demonizes immigrants and uses them as props in a cynical show of “strength,” shipping poor families in buses to progressive blue cities. And the GOP’s “tough on crime” talk is just that — empty sloganeering with no action on gun reform.
We may not be that shining city, but we could cling to some semblance of respect in the world by again rejecting Donald Trump’s ignorance, racism, and criminality. And the Republican voices that are warning against Trump’s efforts at a second term are welcome, but they are late and themselves contributed to this sorry state of affairs.
The same Republican “moderates” now trashing Trump also embraced Sarah Palin, the vapid and woefully unqualified vice presidential nominee, and George W. Bush, a war criminal who killed untold thousands in an unprovoked war in Iraq and destroyed the U.S. economy in the process. Bush was a particularly unserious figure who lacked intellectual curiosity and had no business serving as president. But the GOP enablers cynically ignored that and rallied around the simpleton who had name recognition and deep pockets, unconcerned about elevating someone so out of his depth to the presidency.
Cheney, meanwhile, made headlines for years opposing marriage equality despite having an out lesbian sister. Although she belatedly evolved and told CBS News in 2021 that “I was wrong” on the issue, she later voted against the Equality Act. Cheney also opposes abortion rights and voted to repeal Obamacare. She voted in line with Donald Trump’s positions 93 percent of the time from 2017-2021, according to FiveThirtyEight. She voted for Trump for president in 2020.
Many of today’s prominent conservative commentators — everyone from Michael Steele to Bush flack Elise Jordan to right-wing extremist lawyer George Conway — now bashing Trump contributed to our current crisis by lowering the bar and promoting unqualified figures like Palin for the highest offices in the country.
The GOP’s efforts started decades ago by routinely demonizing education (college graduates are “elitist”) and erecting barriers to voting access. The result: a washed-up reality TV show host and ‘80s relic won the presidency by appealing to the worst instincts and prejudices in his supporters. In the process, Trump has validated the bigoted, racist, homophobic, sexist, transphobic, xenophobic views of millions. They are now open about their hatred and racism and the result can be seen in skyrocketing rates of hate crimes reported by the FBI, elevated domestic terror threats, and the hundreds of state bills targeting the LGBTQ community.
So-called “moderate” Republicans helped us down this path but now what? Notably, even Liz Cheney stopped short of endorsing President Biden’s re-election, even though that is literally the only way to stop Trump. Will the “moderates” reclaim their party? Not likely given Trump’s overwhelming lead in the primary polls. Will they start a new party of traditional conservatives? No, because that would doom all Republicans’ chances of winning a national election. And so they whine and complain about a status quo that they helped to create. They write books and belatedly trash Trump on talk shows. But it’s too late. They dreamed of breaking the Democratic Party’s traditional lock on white, non-college-educated, rural voters. They got their wish and now they’re stuck with those voters and their guns, racism, and love for authoritarians like Putin.
Our only hope is an 81-year-old president who’s about to be impeached and whose approval number sits at 38 percent less than a year from Election Day. It’s not morning in America any longer. Sadly, the sun is quickly setting on our great American experiment.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinions
Fix the border, but don’t hold aid to Ukraine and Israel hostage
It’s frightening to watch Republicans walk away from our allies
Republicans haven’t been able to pass legitimate immigration reform, and neither have Democrats. Now Republicans want to hold aid to Ukraine and Israel hostage to these previous failures. Shame on them!
There is no question we need to deal with the border, and immigration. We need to stop the illegal immigration and up the number of people we allow to legally immigrate. We are at full employment in our country, and we need the workers. The immigrants that want to come to the United States want to work, and make a better life for themselves, and their families. So let us take that premise and work with it.
No immigrant asking for asylum should be admitted without also being granted a work permit. We should insist they work, and that way we will also be able to keep track of them as they wait for their court case to come up. We can take out taxes from their paychecks, and start to take out Social Security as well. If they do get asylum, and are granted a green card, and eventually citizenship, they will be ahead of the curve. We can do that in this country.
But the reality is this won’t suddenly happen and end up in legislation. So, let’s not pretend it will, and hold up aid for Israel and Ukraine. By their actions it seems most Republicans haven’t any clear understanding of what is at stake if we let Putin win. Judging by the polls it is clear many of the American people don’t either. In the age of the three-minute attention span, you would think you could count on those whose business it is to know, the Congress, but clearly that isn’t the case.
I am not a foreign policy expert, but at least I read the papers, follow the international news, and listen to those who are. Those like Fiona Hill, former Trump national security council member; Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and national security team experts like Jake Sullivan, and Jon Finer. They make the clear case if we allow Putin to win in Ukraine, he won’t stop there. He will move on in Europe and then the United States will have the obligation under NATO to not only send money, but to send our young men and women to war. Xi Jinping of China will feel empowered to move on Taiwan as well. All of that is fairly easy to see if Republicans would just open their eyes and stop playing politics with our national security, and in essence, our children’s lives.
If we abandon Ukraine now, and for whatever the reason don’t stay the course, Putin and Xi will win. It seems Trump poisoned the well and convinced Republicans to find a way to screw things up, and walk out on our allies. We saw how he used the slogan ‘America First,’ which today is simply a way to say to the rest of the world ‘screw you.’ But today we cannot pretend our enemies can’t reach us. Their missiles can. We are no longer protected by distance. We are a part of this world and if we abrogate our leadership, and don’t use our power, we will lose both in the long run.
It is both frustrating, and frightening, to watch Republicans toss away our freedoms as if they mean nothing. As if all the men and women who fought for our country, in many wars, mean nothing to them. To watch them support a man who tried to stage a coup, and wants us to turn our backs on our allies around the world. It makes no sense at all, yet here we are.
One thing is clear: We are not educating our populace. Our children have no understanding of the world. Whether it is the dynamics of power, or our relationship to Russia and China, or the history of the Middle East. They get their news from social media and it seems so do our Republican members of Congress.
They think if they have millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram, that equates with success. Yes, we have some Democrats who are just as guilty of that. It is my hope reason will, in the long run, prevail. That we will fund Ukraine and Israel, at the same time we work to do something about our border, just not make one hinge on the other. If we can’t do this we are in serious trouble, and I am afraid for our future.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
COVID-19 is here to stay, so the LGBTQ community needs to get vaxxed
Virus particularly impacts LGBTQ+ people
BY KELLEY ROBINSON | As a lifelong organizer and community advocate, I know how easy it is to ignore issues that aren’t in the news 24/7. There’s so much happening in the world right now — reading the latest headlines can quickly become overwhelming. Things that aren’t pushed out in news alerts or our social media feeds are understandably relegated to the sidelines, making it that much harder to share valuable information with the people who need it most. After many years, COVID-19 is no longer the top story on the evening news, or even regularly mentioned, but it’s an issue we need to make sure isn’t sidelined, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.
When the pandemic was at the forefront of our minds, so many of us took action. There was a time when people were stepping up to protect themselves and their communities. In fact, the LGBTQ+ community’s vaccination and booster rates were among the highest in the nation when vaccines first became available.
Even though COVID-related hospitalizations have more than doubled since this past July, with tens of thousands of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations reported every week, less than 20 percent of adults in the U.S. have received their updated vaccine since September. And, a recent study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that over half the people that had COVID continue to have lingering symptoms three years later. The World Health Organization warned us that COVID would never be fully eradicated, and they were right.
As we jump into the holidays and the thick of winter, with visits to see family and friends, we should consider their health, and ours, one of the best gifts we can give. This means doing our part and getting the updated COVID-19 booster as part of our seasonal vaccines and wellness appointments.
Despite the data and guidance from the CDC, there are multiple factors at play right now that may indirectly discourage the updated vaccine — whether that’s politics, wanting to “move on,” or just lack of information. On the political end, the LGBTQ+ community is more than familiar with how basic health education can be twisted and warped by extremists. Information about COVID and the updated vaccines can be unclear and not easily available unless you search for it. Understandably, most Americans have moved on from the pandemic — so we need to make sure people have the information they need to stay safe and healthy.
For starters, as of September 2023, updated 2023-2024 versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax vaccines are available, FDA approved, and CDC-recommended to everyone over the age of six months. These updated vaccines are available at no cost, even if you do not have health insurance, and it can be scheduled at the same time as your flu shot. Vaccine protection for COVID-19 fades overtime, and the current updated vaccines better target many of the COVID-19 variants and strains currently circulating. So, getting an updated shot is important even if you have already been vaccinated before, similar to the annual flu shot.
LGBTQ+ people are particularly impacted by COVID-19, and we don’t want to exacerbate our risk by skipping our yearly vaccination. Half of our community already report having an ongoing health condition that requires regular monitoring, medical care, or medication. We also, unfortunately, have higher rates of tobacco usage and are more likely to live with chronic diseases like HIV and asthma — increasing the risk of severe illness from COVID. On top of these issues, we’re more likely to lack health coverage or the resources to see a doctor, both of which are critical in the case of a severe infection. This is an instance where we can prevent a health crisis from happening by scheduling our updated COVID shot.
Don’t start the new year with COVID, get your updated shot and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Speak to your health care provider, or find a vaccine provider at Vaccines.gov, and get vaccinated!
Kelley Robinson is the president of the Human Rights Campaign.
CFO Services Group provides financial guidance for small businesses
How to keep your hands on the steering wheel of your life
‘The Seafarer’ puts unexpected spin on going home for the holidays
‘Fabulist’ chronicles the many lies of George Santos
REVIEW: Madonna’s joyful, nostalgic, chaotic ‘Celebration’
Pope Francis affirms queer legacy of hope
Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples
Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley confirmed to head Social Security Administration
Ebbin ‘analyzing’ proposal for new Caps/Wizards sports complex in his district
