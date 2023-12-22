CFO Services Group provides financial guidance for small businesses

Manuel ‘Manny’ Cosme started CFO Services Group to help growing businesses and nonprofits get their finances on track.

After three years of serving as chief financial officer for the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C., Cosme decided that it was time to step into his own venture.

“We focus on helping small businesses and nonprofits manage their money and really hit their financial goals,” said founder and CEO Cosme.

CFO Services Group primarily works in bookkeeping but also provides services with accounting, payroll management, budgeting and more.

CFO Services is for the budding business that can’t afford a full-time CFO, but also can’t afford to lose any more money without professional financial support.

“We look for clients that are doing good work,” said Paolo Zambrana, Community Engagement Leader at CFO Services. “We really appreciate good work in the community because we do that as well.”

In 2020, they helped more than 700 businesses fill out PPP loans pro-bono.

“The reason why a lot of minority-owned businesses didn’t apply was because it was confusing,” said Zambrana.

So all of CFO Services Groups accountants hopped on Zoom and answered hundreds of questions for small business owners to ensure they applied correctly.

Earlier this year, they hosted a three-month cohort in partnership with Howard University and City Financial to help 300 minority-owned businesses gain financial literacy.

This work encouraged them to create a non-profit specifically for small minority-owned businesses.

The non-profit component of CFO Services will be called CFO Aid and hopes to be up and running in the new year.

In addition, they hope to expand their work beyond D.C. and work with national clients in need of financial support.

If you or someone you know is in need of financial services, visit their site and schedule a free consultation.

“It’s like therapy session 101, trust me, we have heard it all,” said Zambrana.