CFO Services Group provides financial guidance for small businesses
‘We look for clients that are doing good work’
Manuel ‘Manny’ Cosme started CFO Services Group to help growing businesses and nonprofits get their finances on track.
After three years of serving as chief financial officer for the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C., Cosme decided that it was time to step into his own venture.
“We focus on helping small businesses and nonprofits manage their money and really hit their financial goals,” said founder and CEO Cosme.
CFO Services Group primarily works in bookkeeping but also provides services with accounting, payroll management, budgeting and more.
CFO Services is for the budding business that can’t afford a full-time CFO, but also can’t afford to lose any more money without professional financial support.
“We look for clients that are doing good work,” said Paolo Zambrana, Community Engagement Leader at CFO Services. “We really appreciate good work in the community because we do that as well.”
In 2020, they helped more than 700 businesses fill out PPP loans pro-bono.
“The reason why a lot of minority-owned businesses didn’t apply was because it was confusing,” said Zambrana.
So all of CFO Services Groups accountants hopped on Zoom and answered hundreds of questions for small business owners to ensure they applied correctly.
Earlier this year, they hosted a three-month cohort in partnership with Howard University and City Financial to help 300 minority-owned businesses gain financial literacy.
This work encouraged them to create a non-profit specifically for small minority-owned businesses.
The non-profit component of CFO Services will be called CFO Aid and hopes to be up and running in the new year.
In addition, they hope to expand their work beyond D.C. and work with national clients in need of financial support.
If you or someone you know is in need of financial services, visit their site and schedule a free consultation.
“It’s like therapy session 101, trust me, we have heard it all,” said Zambrana.
Canino Dog Boutique offers healthful food, accessories
Cati Sesana opens new store on Belmont Street in Northwest
Cati Sesana was sitting at home trying to help her mom find a local shop in D.C. that would have a cute sweater for her dog but couldn’t find much outside of the big-box stores. Last month, she opened Canino Dog Boutique to solve the problem.
“I was like ‘Let me do some research,’ there are shops like this in New York but I don’t know of one in D.C.,” she said.
However, Sesana had a long journey from researching the pet boutique business to her opening day. Sesana played water polo at George Washington University and majored in music, so she didn’t know much about starting a business.
One of her first tasks was figuring out what she was going to sell.
“Initially I was just going to do accessories or apparel and not treats or food,” she said. “But I got really deep into pet nutrition and what’s going to make your dog live the longest.”
She recalled the initial trouble she had with finding food for her dog, Aiko and wanted to eliminate that worry for her customers.
“I only carry two dog food brands, so I kind of get rid of that overwhelming decision-making that’s like, ‘What do I do? What’s right for my dog?’ so I only carry brands I know and trust,” she said.
As for her apparel and accessories, she only sells products from small and local shops that don’t have distribution in major retailers. One of the local shops Sesana purchases from told her that she was their first retailer and that since then, business has improved.
“By shopping here, you’re helping other small businesses and it all kind of domino effects,” Sesana said.
As a first-time business owner herself, Sesana knows all about the obstacles of trying to get a small business off the ground.
“The biggest challenge was finding a landlord that would give me an opportunity,” she said.
Sesana visited spaces in a lot of high foot-traffic shopping areas, like Georgetown and met plenty of landlords who loved her concept but didn’t want a first-time business owner.
“I think the pandemic scared landlords from giving smaller businesses a chance, because so many closed,” she said. “But then the personality of a neighborhood kind of disintegrates a lot. … Why would I come to 14th Street when I can shop from Lululemon online?”
Finally, Sesana was given a chance for a space just off of 14th Street on Belmont Street. Conveniently located next to Streets Market and across the street from Doozydog! Club.
On Nov. 6 she opened her doors and has worked every day since then. The store is open Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and on weekend 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sesana is currently the only employee.
“I am the company graphic designer, customer service, and dog walker!” she said, motioning to her dog lying in his doggie bed.
After Sesana closes the store, she is out into the night playing the drums in a band.
She says that being a musician has given her the right mentality to get through the long days at her boutique.
“Slow days are tough, but I can zoom out and see the bigger picture,” she said.
Canino Dog Boutique is located at 1409 Belmont St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Femme Fatale D.C. receives city grant
Women-owned shop features products from local female entrepreneurs
Femme Fatale D.C., which is women and LGBTQ-owned, received a $375,000 grant from Mayor Bowser’s Commercial Property Acquisition Fund (CPAF) to help purchase its commercial property.
“We believe this [is] a really important component to wealth generation as well as growing equity enterprises in Washington, D.C.,” said Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert.
The CPAF is specifically created to help businesses that are owned by a majority-number of economically disadvantaged people and those subjected to cultural bias.
Femme Fatale D.C. is a women-owned shop-in-shop that features a collection of products from local women entrepreneurs. Its owners have a mission to amplify, support, and catalyze community.
Femme Fatale D.C. started as a party to bring women together, then a pop-up shop, and finally a storefront in Cleveland Park with hundreds of products from ashtrays to woven purses.
Present CEO Cee Smith and COO Adirana Mendoza were initially involved as entrepreneurs, participating in the brand’s first pop-up shops, but came together to purchase the brand in 2018.
Smith, who has a background in angel investing, said that she saw a need for providing financial assistance specifically to women entrepreneurs.
“What I saw with Femme Fatale was an opportunity to help a lot of women-owned brands, female entrepreneurs all at once,” said Cee Smith. “With help, a lot of these brands can flourish.”
Femme Fatale D.C. hosts nearly 100 entrepreneurs in its store. Unlike other pop-up shop models, Femme Fatale D.C. runs the store so the entrepreneur can generate money without being there.
“People thank us for providing this type of space,” said Mendoza.
Acting Deputy Mayor Albert visited the business on Oct. 24 to commemorate the purchase of the building through the CPAF grant.
“We’ve been here for eight years and we have definitely made an impact on our city. Now, our city is making an impact for us,” said Smith.
Tour guide Kaitlin Calogera bringing marginalized history to life
A Tour Of Her Own is first D.C. tourism company to focus on women’s stories
Kaitlin Calogera was a Washington, D.C. tour guide for five years but said she saw a need for tours centered on telling the stories of notable figures who don’t have a statue on the National Mall.
In 2018, Calogera started A Tour Of Her Own, the first tourism company in D.C. to focus on women’s history.
“Our tours are different than other tours, because we don’t only point out what’s right in front of you,” she said. “We also help you unlearn history and show you what’s not there.”
The tours A Tour of Her Own offers range from personal to private and even virtual tours. The public tour program entitled, “The Lineup”, includes four women’s history and culture events per month.
According to Calogera, a lot of tour guides are trained to shy away from talking about political topics to avoid offending anyone in the group.
However, Calogera says that at A Tour of Her Own they lean into politics and current events, without particularly “choosing sides.”
“What we try to do is share relevant, historical stories and then open it up for conversation so that the people in the group have a voice,” she said. “It is their tour as much as it is ours.”
In a recent tour, Calogera said she encountered a protest about reproductive rights between a religious and queer group. As the groups approached each other with chants and opposing signs, Calogera took a temperature check and decided to make the tense situation a learning moment.
“At that point, it’s my responsibility as a tour guide to show that this is democracy in action,” she said.
Calogera emphasized that her job is not just to yell and point at landmarks but to understand the city that she works in. She and her team know what a rally is supposed to look like and what it’s not.
They will analyze and ask for consent before proceeding into a heightened situation, but do not immediately turn away from conflict.
As a part of their analysis, they consider factors like whether or not people are keeping respectful distances, how police are interacting with the crowd and if people are beginning to get physically violent, before approaching protests.
“Those are all things that a tour guide has knowledge of because we know our city, we know how it functions, we know how it operates,” she said.
As Calogera looks to the future, she wants to expand A Tour Of Her Own to reach a broader audience.
“Students who go to school and their books are getting banned in libraries,” she said, “they’ll never have access to what feminist history or queer history looks like unless they leave their towns.”
Her goal is to find a way to bring people who don’t have access to marginalized histories to D.C. and give them the opportunity to learn.
“What I would like to see with A Tour Of Her Own is expanding access to the most vulnerable in our communities,” she said. “I want to be able to access people who are suffering from not only a lack of education – but a deliberate attack on it.”
