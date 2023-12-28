2023 proved a turbulent year at home and around the world

The year 2023 was both interesting and difficult. We began the year with the Russian-Ukraine war going on, and it ends with it still going on. I hope when you read this the idiot Republicans will understand if we don’t continue to help Ukraine, and thereby let Putin win, our young men and women will be on the battlefield in Europe fighting the next war.

On Jan. 3,the 118th Congress took its seat, but it wasn’t until Jan. 7 that Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker. It took 15 votes. He held the speakership only until Oct. 3, when he was voted out. He just announced he is leaving Congress. It took Republicans three tries to find a new Speaker, who now has only a two-vote majority. If two more Republicans resign, then Democrats could take over. Republicans did elect the most MAGA Republican they could find, Mike Johnson (R-La).

Republicans spent the last year squabbling over whether anyone can beat Donald Trump for the nomination. I use the term advisedly, because it is a squabble with no real merit. Trump announced he would run in 2024 and no Republican has come near him in the polls. Being indicted on 91 counts in cases from Florida, to Georgia, to D.C., to New York, hasn’t made a dent in his support. Republicans continue to be the MAGA Party of Trump, all bluster, and no accomplishments. Trump just said he will be a dictator on his first day in office should he win. God help us.

The year continued with fires, floods, and earthquakes, around the world, much of it related to climate change, which Republicans deny. In other news, some were shocked when the voters of Ohio denied the legislature’s attempt to make it easier to change the constitution to limit abortion rights. This issue became the calling card for Democrats. In November, it helped Democrats take over the Virginia Legislature, strengthen their hold in New Jersey, and reelect the Democratic governor of Kentucky.

On Oct. 7, Hamas attacked Israel and started a new war. This terrorist group, which hides behind civilians, is helping to cause the deaths of thousands of Palestinians they claim to be fighting for. It is another war America must help to fight with our riches, not our men and women, if we are lucky. It has brought out unfortunate amounts of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in our country, which we must deal with on college campuses, as well as in the town square. We must educate our children and teach them not to hate.

We have passed a milestone in our nation with the most ever deaths from mass shootings, and there is a crime epidemic across the nation. D.C. has a crime emergency. Too many people in D.C. are using guns to settle their arguments, yet the courts, including in Maryland, knock down any form of gun control. Congress stepped in asserting their rights over D.C. legislation and overturned a D.C. law for the first time in decades. Now Republicans have voted to hold an impeachment inquiry on President Biden without any proof of wrongdoing. They recently managed one good thing, voting to expel George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Despite all this doom and gloom, 2023 saw the economy improve. Inflation and unemployment are down, job creation is up, and both wages and the stock market are up. Unions like the UAW, Writer’s Guild, and Actors’ Equity, are striking, and winning higher wages and benefits for their members. The year saw the tourist business bounce back around the world, with airlines packing their planes, and cities like D.C. seeing their tourist business rebounding. Hotels are full, but office buildings are still empty because people are working virtually.

D.C. was awarded World Pride 2025, and planning is underway to welcome more than 2 million tourists for the event. A-holes like Gov. DeSanctimonious of Florida, a leader in the fight against the LGBTQ community, is going down in all the polls, and judges are saying that banning drag shows is unconstitutional. Looks like Disney is right; Mickey will be around much longer than DeSantis will.

So on to 2024, with a presidential and congressional elections. I am a positive person and believe it possible for Democrats to control both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue. I have confidence in the people of the eight states that will decide this election. They will vote for Joe Biden. In those states, and others, people will vote to keep abortion legal, and save our democracy. The decent people of the United States will win and love will triumph over hate.