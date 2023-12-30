The year in photos

From left: U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler is sworn in at the U.S. Capitol; gay actors Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer attend the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner; Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi throws out the first pitch at the Night Out at the Nationals game; and "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Sasha Colby performs at Pitchers DC. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)