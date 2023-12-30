Connect with us

The year in photos

Top LGBTQ news photos of 2023

9 hours ago

From left: U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler is sworn in at the U.S. Capitol; gay actors Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer attend the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner; Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi throws out the first pitch at the Night Out at the Nationals game; and "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Sasha Colby performs at Pitchers DC. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Dan Bear wins the title of Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather on Jan. 15 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill.
President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union Address on Feb. 7 at the U.S. Capitol.
Cupid’s Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, is held at Union Stage at The Wharf DC on Feb. 11.
The 50th anniversary Scarlet’s Bake Sale is held at The Crucible on Feb. 12. Participants bid on baked goods and bottles of liquor to raise money for HIPS.
Drag personalities and local bar scene workers pay their respects for the legendary drag queen Ba’Naka, a.k.a. Dustin Michael Schaad, at a celebration of life event on Feb. 25 at Pitchers.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season three contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga performs at Kiki on March 5.
Hundreds of activists participated in the March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy from Union Station to the U.S. Capitol on March 31.
Television personality Carson Kressley emcees the RuPaul’s Drag Race Finale Viewing Party at Bunker on April 14.
Sasha Colby, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, performs at Pitchers on April 19.
Annie’s Paramount Steak House holds a 75th anniversary party complete with a block party, games and entertainment on April 29.
The annual Gay Day at Zoo is held at the Smithsonian National Zoo on May 7.
Us Helping Us holds the annual Black Pride in the Park at Fort Dupont Park on May 29.
Gay D.C. Councilmember Zachary Parker speaks at a ceremony raising the Progress Flag over the D.C. Government’s Wilson Building at the beginning of Pride month on June 1.
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi throws out the first pitch at Nationals Park for Night Out at the Nationals on June 6.
Evry Pleasure leads a Barbie party at Red Bear Brewing on July 14.
Students, educators and advocates march against the anti-trans policies of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in Falls Church, Va. on Aug. 15.
Thousands participate in the 60th Anniversary March on Washington on Aug. 26.
U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) is sworn into office on Oct. 3. She is the first openly gay Black U.S. Senator to hold office.
Gay actors Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer attend the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Oct. 14.
D.C. Safe Haven organizes a Transgender Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza on Nov. 17.
Photos

PHOTOS: Equality NoVa Holiday Party

Virginia LGBTQ organization honors Sen. Favola

1 week ago

December 21, 2023

Equality NoVa President Daniel Hayes, on left, presents Virginia state Sen. Barbara Favola with the 2023 Equality Award on Saturday, Dec. 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ organization Equality NoVa (formerly known as the Arlington Gay & Lesbian Alliance) held a holiday party at The Commentary in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, December 16. Virginia state Sen. Barbara Favola and the Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force were honored with the organization’s annual Equality Awards.

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay D.C.

Courtney Kelly crowned winner of annual drag competition

3 weeks ago

December 7, 2023

Courtney Kelly is crowned Miss Gay D.C. 2023 at The Lodge on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Miss Gay D.C. competition was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Six contestants vied for the crown, and Courtney Kelly was crowned the winner.

Photos

PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV

Over $550,000 raised at annual Whitman-Walker event

4 weeks ago

December 5, 2023

The 2023 Walk to End HIV was held on Saturday, Dec. 2. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker Health held its 37th annual Walk to End HIV on Saturday, Dec. 2. Participants gathered in Anacostia Park in heavy fog to run or walk along the Anacostia River Walk Trail. A short stage program at the finish line was emceed by NBC4 Washington’s Chuck Bell and included speakers from Whitman-Walker Health, Gilead Sciences and AARP. Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi announced from the stage that over $550,000 had been raised to help fund programs and research to combat HIV.

