PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve at JR.’s
Revelers celebrate the end of 2023 at popular gay bar
Revelers celebrated New Year’s Eve at JR.’s Bar on Sunday, Dec. 31. Drag performers included Citrine, Evry Pleasure and Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
At @Jrsbar_dc for New Year’s Eve. Covering for @WashBlade . pic.twitter.com/jEMYrBM0lf— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 1, 2024
The year in photos
Top LGBTQ news photos of 2023
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Equality NoVa Holiday Party
Virginia LGBTQ organization honors Sen. Favola
The LGBTQ organization Equality NoVa (formerly known as the Arlington Gay & Lesbian Alliance) held a holiday party at The Commentary in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, December 16. Virginia state Sen. Barbara Favola and the Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force were honored with the organization’s annual Equality Awards.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Miss Gay D.C.
Courtney Kelly crowned winner of annual drag competition
The 2023 Miss Gay D.C. competition was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Six contestants vied for the crown, and Courtney Kelly was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Gay DC at @TheLodgeMD for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/LSYpfzmKM5— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) December 3, 2023
