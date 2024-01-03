Maryland
Meghan Lewis remembered as kind, strong as community tries to make sense of her death
Transgender woman killed outside Bel Air home on Dec. 27
BY HUGO KUGIYA | Six days after Meghan Riley Lewis was shot dead, South Main Street in her hometown of Bel Air remained decorated with bright holiday lights. Diners filled the Tower Italian restaurant, the Buontempo Brothers pizza parlor, and Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub.
On the same block, a few hundred people holding candles gathered on a frosty Tuesday night. They stood in the small plaza in front of the courthouse, around a fountain drained of water and decorated with garland and lights.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
A stranger invited me to her Christmas Day dinner. Two days later she was killed
Meghan Lewis shot to death outside Bel Air home on Dec. 27
BY CLARA LONGO DE FREITAS | Days before Christmas, I was sitting in a nearly empty newsroom looking for a story. I scrolled somewhat erratically through social media until I came across a post by Meghan Lewis.
Lewis had bright blond hair and wore big red glasses. She was inviting people who are queer — in a phone interview with The Baltimore Banner, she called them “queer babies” — for a meal, a night of games and fun at her little condo in Bel Air for Christmas Day.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
Bomb threat shuts down Takoma Park holiday drag show
MotorKat evacuated when Tara Hoot was performing
Police cordoned off a popular strip in Takoma Park on Saturday after a bomb threat shut down businesses, including a holiday performance by drag artist Tara Hoot.
MotorKat General Manager Mike Rothman told the Washington Blade that Takoma Park police notified them of a bomb threat to their business around noon.
Tara Hoot was delivering a holiday brunch performance at the MotorKat when the evacuation order came in.
Rothman said they were notified “five minutes into her final performance.” Tara Hoot herself told the audience to leave for their safety.
Police proceeded to tape off the area and evacuated all businesses between Eastern and South Carroll Avenues, including TakomaBevCo, which is co-owned by MotorKat Wine Director Seth Cook.
Cook told the Blade that police brought in “bomb-sniffing dogs” to clear the area before allowing businesses to reopen around 2 p.m.
“The timing is unfortunate as this is one of the busiest weekends before the holidays,” Cook said.
Rothman was also disappointed by the lost revenue due to what ultimately was a false threat, but he was firm that the Takoma Park LGBTQ community is resilient and would continue to thrive despite this setback.
“Takoma Park is a pretty proud and resilient community,” he said. “I don’t expect people to lay down and be scared by this.”
MotorKat and TakomaBevCo reopened for business around 3 p.m.
Maryland
LGBTQ University of Maryland students prepare to celebrate Hanukkah
Eight-day festival to begin Thursday night
A number of Hanukkah events for LGBTQ students will take place at the University of Maryland this week.
Queer Jewish students and allies are welcome to attend Crazy Cozy Chill Chanukah Celebration on Sunday at the University of Maryland Hillel. Hamsa, home to queer Jewish life on campus, hosted a study break with hot drinks, snacks and games and a chance to welcome Hanukkah early.
The first night of Hanukkah is Thursday.
Chabad UMD is hosting a menorah lighting on Thursday in front of McKeldin Library and plans to mention the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Rabbi Eli Backman of Chabad UMD. The event is going to be a focus on the positivity and the message of the Hanukkah story.
“We’ve been around for thousands of years and all those who’ve tried to make sure that we didn’t live to see the next generation (is) no longer here,” Backman said. “That message will really resonate at home for the holiday.”
The story of the Maccabees is one of the few stories where Jewish people fought, Backman said. In Jewish history, people don’t see a military response in many of the other holiday moments.
“It should give us a boost of energy,” Backman said. “A boost of strength (and) a boost of hope.”
Part of the Hanukkah story’s message is that Jewish people were in a position that they needed to form a military to secure their borders, Backman said. And they succeeded.
For some, celebrating Hanukkah depends on the people they’re around, Florence Miller, a sophomore English and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies who is Hamsa’s president, said.
Miller is agnostic and does not find themself to be a religious person, but the thing that has kept their Jewish faith is the people about whom they care are Jewish and the sense of community that comes from being Jewish.
“I just wanted to do a Hanukkah event,” Miller said. “It’s been a good refresher with how the semester has been.”
Miller last year attended a Hanukkah party and played a game of dreidel, a spinning top with four sides marked with a Hebrew letter. The people who were in attendance wanted to bet something, but the only thing they could find were pinto beans.
“When I took them out of my pocket one got stuck in there,” Miller said. “I still have that bean.”
For some Jewish students it’s important to go to Hanukkah events like Hamsa’s celebration to be around like-minded Jewish people, Yarden Shestopal, a sophomore American Studies major, said.
“Which is why I like Hamsa,” Shestopal said. “Since we’re all queer people or allies we kind of share that mentality of acceptance.”
Being part of the Jewish community at the University of Maryland has opened Shestopal up to how diverse the LGBTQ and Jewish communities are. Shestopal this year, however, debated whether or not to put his menorah up on the windowsill of his apartment because of the rise in anti-Semitism due to the war in Israel.
“I’m pretty sure I am going to put the menorah in my window,” Shestopal said. “The only way to combat anti-Semitism is to stay visible.”
Several University of Maryland students lived in Israel before or during their time at the university.
Elisheva Greene, a junior animal science major, went to seminary, a school for women to learn about Torah, during the pandemic. Greene said celebrating Hanukkah while a war is happening is going to be a similar feeling.
“I’m able to do what I can from over here by supporting my family and friends,” Greene said. “The biggest thing I can be doing is living my life as a Jewish person and showing that I express my Judaism and I’m not afraid.”
Greene recalled they could not go more than 1,000 feet from home for two months and Hanukkah took place during that time. While it was difficult, Greene said people still put their menorahs on their windowsill.
“Knowing the resilience the Israelis have and the fact people like to show their Jewishness (is not) gonna stop me,” Greene said. “Like there’s a war going on but you’re gonna be a Jew and you’re gonna flaunt that.”
