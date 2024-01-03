Opinions
Some hopes and dreams as we enter 2024
Biden’s re-election, peace in the Middle East, and more
As we move into 2024, a presidential election year, it is my hope the country, and the world, will end up in a better place than we did at the end of 2023.
I don’t expect miracles. My hope is some people in our country come back to their senses and understand progress will only be made when people talk to, and listen to, each other, and be willing to compromise to find solutions to our problems. I don’t expect we will see the old Republican Party reappear. Trump will still control the party until he is defeated in November. But let’s hope that when Congress comes back in January there will be a deal on the border issues, allowing Congress to pass a bill funding Ukraine and Israel aid, on which our national security depends. Then they must fund the government through the rest of the year.
It is my hope Trump will see some of his trials begin in 2024. Despite this, he will be the Republican candidate against Biden. Conventions will be held in the summer, and the campaign will hit its final stride. I believe when it’s a decision between Biden and Trump, young people won’t vote against their own best interests. They will come out and vote for Biden based on an improving economy, their improving job options, the chance to have their student loans forgiven and to move the nation forward in the fight for equality for women, African Americans, and other minorities, including the LGBTQ community. They will vote for Biden to ameliorate the disasters caused by climate change.
Then we must pray early in the year the Israel/Hamas war will end. Hamas will be defeated at least to the extent Israel will feel comfortable with a ceasefire. Then the world must work to see the people of Gaza have the food they need, medical facilities rebuilt, and there is a way forward for the Palestinian people to live freely, and have their children grow up free, safely, and with the same options the children of Israel, and all children around the world, must have. Perhaps after this tragic war Hamas began, the dream of moving toward a two-state solution, can become reality.
We must curb the increase in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia everywhere, particularly on our college campuses. Students must be educated on the history of the Middle East, and the land called Palestine, allowing for discussion in a collegial way so students can share their opinions, their passions, and learn from each other. Isn’t that what we hope will happen at universities where too often passion, not reason, tends to rule?
Then in 2024 if Democrats win, we can move the nation forward on restoring the rights of women to control their bodies, and their healthcare choices. We can see the LGBTQ community granted full equality, finally passing the Equality Act and move away from the hate and vitriol Trump and his acolytes spew. We can work to rid the nation of structural racism so African Americans, and all minorities, are treated fairly and have full equality, and economic opportunity.
I want to see the crime emergency in D.C. end, guns taken off our streets, and our children educated to settle their disputes without guns. To see an end to homelessness. Maybe we can see a truce declared between the D.C. mayor, the attorney general, and the City Council, and see them work together to solve issues. I remind some of our Council members they will be judged on what they accomplish, not on the press releases they churn out in the next two and a half years, when they try to run for mayor in 2026.
It is my wish in 2024 all my friends will see only health and happiness. For myself I expect to continue to travel and have two cruises planned — one in February to the Galapagos, and another transatlantic the end of October. I also anticipate my memoir, which will include my coming out story, being published in April. I hope to continue writing for the Blade on politics and my Comings & Goings column and to do some work to impact the elections. I hope to help to elect a Democratic Congress and see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win a second term.
This can be a momentous year, one we will be able to look back on one day with positive thoughts and memories. A year that will see the nation less divided, and a world more at peace. I ask you join me in praying for that, but also making a commitment to do what you can to see it happen.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
Daring to dream: New Year’s 2024
Keep our dreams flying with pride
“…if dreams die/ Life is a broken-winged bird/ that cannot fly.”
Dreams by Langston Hughes
As the ball drops in Times Square to bring
the New Year in, another teen trembles, shakes
from bullying, is enraged when no one calls
them by their name. Haters hiss at drag
storytellers, toast the holidays with dictators.
How can anyone sing Auld lang syne?
Clarence, the angel in “It’s a Wonderful Life,”
nearly stops caring about getting his wings.
Can even an Old Hollywood angel help
this world amuck in hate and war? You
almost want to write the obit for dreams.
To toss them in the dust bin with dead
batteries, texts from vexed exes, take-out
containers. Yet hope persists. Like a dog
that lives to be 20, though it eats chocolate
daily and is never walked. A dad embraces
his queer son. A trans rabbi conducts
a Passover seder, a queer imam holds
lesbian lovers in prayer. A gay elder
marries his high school sweetheart.
Not much to go on in this time,
a frayed security blanket that barely
covers us. But enough to keep our
dreams flying with pride. Happy New Year!
Kathi Wolfe, a poet and writer, is a regular Blade contributor. Wolfe is the winner of the 2024 William Meredith Award for Poetry. Her most recent collection is ‘The Porpoise In The Pink Alcove’ (Forest Woods Media Press).
2023 proved a turbulent year at home and around the world
Wars in Gaza and Ukraine and drag bans among year’s biggest stories
The year 2023 was both interesting and difficult. We began the year with the Russian-Ukraine war going on, and it ends with it still going on. I hope when you read this the idiot Republicans will understand if we don’t continue to help Ukraine, and thereby let Putin win, our young men and women will be on the battlefield in Europe fighting the next war.
On Jan. 3,the 118th Congress took its seat, but it wasn’t until Jan. 7 that Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker. It took 15 votes. He held the speakership only until Oct. 3, when he was voted out. He just announced he is leaving Congress. It took Republicans three tries to find a new Speaker, who now has only a two-vote majority. If two more Republicans resign, then Democrats could take over. Republicans did elect the most MAGA Republican they could find, Mike Johnson (R-La).
Republicans spent the last year squabbling over whether anyone can beat Donald Trump for the nomination. I use the term advisedly, because it is a squabble with no real merit. Trump announced he would run in 2024 and no Republican has come near him in the polls. Being indicted on 91 counts in cases from Florida, to Georgia, to D.C., to New York, hasn’t made a dent in his support. Republicans continue to be the MAGA Party of Trump, all bluster, and no accomplishments. Trump just said he will be a dictator on his first day in office should he win. God help us.
The year continued with fires, floods, and earthquakes, around the world, much of it related to climate change, which Republicans deny. In other news, some were shocked when the voters of Ohio denied the legislature’s attempt to make it easier to change the constitution to limit abortion rights. This issue became the calling card for Democrats. In November, it helped Democrats take over the Virginia Legislature, strengthen their hold in New Jersey, and reelect the Democratic governor of Kentucky.
On Oct. 7, Hamas attacked Israel and started a new war. This terrorist group, which hides behind civilians, is helping to cause the deaths of thousands of Palestinians they claim to be fighting for. It is another war America must help to fight with our riches, not our men and women, if we are lucky. It has brought out unfortunate amounts of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in our country, which we must deal with on college campuses, as well as in the town square. We must educate our children and teach them not to hate.
We have passed a milestone in our nation with the most ever deaths from mass shootings, and there is a crime epidemic across the nation. D.C. has a crime emergency. Too many people in D.C. are using guns to settle their arguments, yet the courts, including in Maryland, knock down any form of gun control. Congress stepped in asserting their rights over D.C. legislation and overturned a D.C. law for the first time in decades. Now Republicans have voted to hold an impeachment inquiry on President Biden without any proof of wrongdoing. They recently managed one good thing, voting to expel George Santos (R-N.Y.).
Despite all this doom and gloom, 2023 saw the economy improve. Inflation and unemployment are down, job creation is up, and both wages and the stock market are up. Unions like the UAW, Writer’s Guild, and Actors’ Equity, are striking, and winning higher wages and benefits for their members. The year saw the tourist business bounce back around the world, with airlines packing their planes, and cities like D.C. seeing their tourist business rebounding. Hotels are full, but office buildings are still empty because people are working virtually.
D.C. was awarded World Pride 2025, and planning is underway to welcome more than 2 million tourists for the event. A-holes like Gov. DeSanctimonious of Florida, a leader in the fight against the LGBTQ community, is going down in all the polls, and judges are saying that banning drag shows is unconstitutional. Looks like Disney is right; Mickey will be around much longer than DeSantis will.
So on to 2024, with a presidential and congressional elections. I am a positive person and believe it possible for Democrats to control both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue. I have confidence in the people of the eight states that will decide this election. They will vote for Joe Biden. In those states, and others, people will vote to keep abortion legal, and save our democracy. The decent people of the United States will win and love will triumph over hate.
Tips to avoid alcohol during the holidays
Embrace benefits of sobriety during Christmas, New Year’s
The period before Christmas and New Year’s Day can seem like a black hole of overindulgence in food and drink. It can account for some of the highest rates of alcohol consumption. It seems like an endless temptation, and people are offering you drinks.
Even social drinkers can face a barrage of temptations to drink more than they usually do. Fortunately, there are practical tips you can use to politely decline the offer to drink, whether you’re in your golden years, middle-aged, or young, you can still enjoy the holiday season to the fullest.
Generally, gender and sexual minority populations are more likely to drink excessively compared to heterosexual and cisgender people. Christmas and New Year’s can add a lot of stress, especially for anyone who has a rocky relationship with their family, which can lead to excessive alcohol use.
The key to success in avoiding overindulgence with alcohol is to practice saying no to alcohol; whether it is a legitimate reason or a wild made-up excuse, it all works.
You can try saying, “No thank you,” “I’m driving tonight,” “I’ve got a workout planned tomorrow morning,” “I’m embracing a healthier lifestyle,” “I have to be at work early tomorrow,” or “I’m taking medication that doesn’t mix with alcohol.”
There are also light-hearted approaches to consider, such as “No thanks, I become belligerent when I drink,” “Before I accept, I should warn you I brought a guitar with me,” or “A few more of these and I’ll be ready to describe my unpublished memoir to you.”
The goal of saying no or having a cut-off is to feel empowered by what you say, and practicing saying the words in advance can make a huge difference.
Another successful alternative is to bring your own non-alcoholic beverages. This can be the perfect time to try some holiday mocktails and make non-alcoholic drinks. For many of us, having a drink in hand makes us feel more comfortable in social situations. It also makes it less likely that someone else will pressure us to drink alcohol. It can also help when avoiding relatives or friends who push you to drink.
Finally, it is essential to know when to leave a party. Most people have experienced holiday parties or family functions that have gotten out of control. Giving ourselves permission to leave early is OK, and this can be a huge relief.
Most importantly, when it comes to holiday parties, drinking alcohol should feel like a choice and not an obligation. There are many benefits to being sober during Christmas and New Year’s, such as creating new memories you can actually remember. It can also usher in a new set of traditions for you and your loved ones and rekindle the nostalgia of the holidays.
Marcel Gemme is the founder of DRS and has been helping people struggling with substance use for more than 20 years. His work focuses on a threefold approach: education, prevention, and rehabilitation.
