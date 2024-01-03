Some hopes and dreams as we enter 2024

As we move into 2024, a presidential election year, it is my hope the country, and the world, will end up in a better place than we did at the end of 2023.

I don’t expect miracles. My hope is some people in our country come back to their senses and understand progress will only be made when people talk to, and listen to, each other, and be willing to compromise to find solutions to our problems. I don’t expect we will see the old Republican Party reappear. Trump will still control the party until he is defeated in November. But let’s hope that when Congress comes back in January there will be a deal on the border issues, allowing Congress to pass a bill funding Ukraine and Israel aid, on which our national security depends. Then they must fund the government through the rest of the year.

It is my hope Trump will see some of his trials begin in 2024. Despite this, he will be the Republican candidate against Biden. Conventions will be held in the summer, and the campaign will hit its final stride. I believe when it’s a decision between Biden and Trump, young people won’t vote against their own best interests. They will come out and vote for Biden based on an improving economy, their improving job options, the chance to have their student loans forgiven and to move the nation forward in the fight for equality for women, African Americans, and other minorities, including the LGBTQ community. They will vote for Biden to ameliorate the disasters caused by climate change.

Then we must pray early in the year the Israel/Hamas war will end. Hamas will be defeated at least to the extent Israel will feel comfortable with a ceasefire. Then the world must work to see the people of Gaza have the food they need, medical facilities rebuilt, and there is a way forward for the Palestinian people to live freely, and have their children grow up free, safely, and with the same options the children of Israel, and all children around the world, must have. Perhaps after this tragic war Hamas began, the dream of moving toward a two-state solution, can become reality.

We must curb the increase in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia everywhere, particularly on our college campuses. Students must be educated on the history of the Middle East, and the land called Palestine, allowing for discussion in a collegial way so students can share their opinions, their passions, and learn from each other. Isn’t that what we hope will happen at universities where too often passion, not reason, tends to rule?

Then in 2024 if Democrats win, we can move the nation forward on restoring the rights of women to control their bodies, and their healthcare choices. We can see the LGBTQ community granted full equality, finally passing the Equality Act and move away from the hate and vitriol Trump and his acolytes spew. We can work to rid the nation of structural racism so African Americans, and all minorities, are treated fairly and have full equality, and economic opportunity.

I want to see the crime emergency in D.C. end, guns taken off our streets, and our children educated to settle their disputes without guns. To see an end to homelessness. Maybe we can see a truce declared between the D.C. mayor, the attorney general, and the City Council, and see them work together to solve issues. I remind some of our Council members they will be judged on what they accomplish, not on the press releases they churn out in the next two and a half years, when they try to run for mayor in 2026.

It is my wish in 2024 all my friends will see only health and happiness. For myself I expect to continue to travel and have two cruises planned — one in February to the Galapagos, and another transatlantic the end of October. I also anticipate my memoir, which will include my coming out story, being published in April. I hope to continue writing for the Blade on politics and my Comings & Goings column and to do some work to impact the elections. I hope to help to elect a Democratic Congress and see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win a second term.

This can be a momentous year, one we will be able to look back on one day with positive thoughts and memories. A year that will see the nation less divided, and a world more at peace. I ask you join me in praying for that, but also making a commitment to do what you can to see it happen.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.