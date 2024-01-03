Prominent Ugandan activist stabbed

A prominent Ugandan activist was stabbed on Wednesday.

A video posted to Coloured Voice Truth to LGBTQ Uganda Co-Executive Director Steven Kabuye’s X account shows him on the ground writhing in pain with a deep laceration on his right forearm and a knife embedded in his stomach.

Coloured Voice Truth to LGBTQ Uganda Advocacy Officer Hans Senfuma on X wrote two “unknown individuals who were on a motorcycle” stabbed Kabuye at around 8 a.m. (Reuters reported the attack took place close to Kabuye’s home when he was going to work.)

“Steven claims that these two guys intentions’ were to kill him, not robbing and also claims that it seems they have been following him for up to several days,” wrote Senfuma.

Senfuma later posted to his X account pictures of Kabuye holding his arm while laying on a bloody bed sheet in what appears to be a hospital room. Senfuma in the post wrote that Kabuye was out of surgery.

Reuters reported that Coloured Voice Truth to LGBTQ Uganda said Kabuye is in critical condition.

“This morning, a Uganda LGBTQ community activist was brutally attacked with a knife,” said Sexual Minorities Uganda Executive Director Frank Mugisha after the attack. “[Kabuye is] currently undergoing surgical treatment, we stand with the activist and hope for a full recovery. Haterade and hate crimes have no place in Uganda. We urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation.”

The attack took place less than seven months after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed his country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”

The State Department a few weeks after the Anti-Homosexuality Act took effect announced visa restrictions against unnamed Ugandan officials. The World Bank Group in August announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda.

The Biden-Harris administration removed Uganda from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S. and has issued a business advisory for the country over the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month announced sanctions against current and former Ugandan officials who committed human rights abuses against LGBTQ people and other groups.

Uganda’s Constitutional Court on Dec. 18 heard arguments in a lawsuit that challenges the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

Republican congressman defends Anti-Homosexuality Act

Kabuye’s assailants stabbed him days after reports emerged that U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) defended the Anti-Homosexuality Act in a speech he gave at Uganda’s National Prayer Breakfast.

The event took place in Uganda on Oct. 8.

The Young Turks reported the Fellowship Foundation, which organizes the National Prayer Breakfast in D.C., paid for Walberg’s trip to Uganda. The Young Turks article also notes Museveni was among those who attended the Oct. 8 event.

Walberg’s office has not responded to the Washington Blade’s request for comment.