Maryland
Williams Institute report: Black people account for 82 percent of HIV criminal cases in Md.
State Health Code criminalizes ‘knowingly’ transmitting virus
A report the Williams Institute released on Thursday notes Black people account for 82 percent of HIV-related criminal cases in Maryland.
The report notes Black people account for 30 percent of Maryland’s population, and 71 percent of people living with HIV in the state. The Williams Institute report also indicates Black men account for 14 percent of Maryland’s population and 44 percent of people living with HIV in the state, but comprise 68 percent of people accused in HIV-related criminal cases.
The report indicates at least 104 cases and at least 148 charges of “knowingly transferring HIV to another” in Maryland from 2000-2020. Three of the 104 cases, according to the report, “alleged only attempted ‘knowing transferring HIV to another.'”
Sixty-nine percent of “enforcement of HIV criminal laws” in Maryland happened in three jurisdictions: Baltimore City (32 percent), Montgomery County (19 percent) and Prince George’s County (18 percent.)
“Maryland’s law was enacted in 1989 at the height of the AIDS crisis before we had effective treatments for HIV,” said Williams Institute Criminalization Project Director Nathan Cisneros, who is the study’s lead author. “We now have medical treatments that wholly eliminate the risk of transmitting HIV through sex, yet these advances are not reflected in Maryland law despite several reform attempts in recent years.”
Section 18-601.1 of Maryland’s Health Code states “an individual who has the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) may not knowingly transfer or attempt to transfer the human immunodeficiency virus to another individual.” Anyone “who violates the provisions of this section is guilty of a misdemeanor and on conviction” could face a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to three years in prison.
The Williams Institute based its report on data it obtained from the Maryland State Administrative Office of the Courts.
Maryland
Meghan Lewis remembered as kind, strong as community tries to make sense of her death
Transgender woman killed outside Bel Air home on Dec. 27
BY HUGO KUGIYA | Six days after Meghan Riley Lewis was shot dead, South Main Street in her hometown of Bel Air remained decorated with bright holiday lights. Diners filled the Tower Italian restaurant, the Buontempo Brothers pizza parlor, and Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub.
On the same block, a few hundred people holding candles gathered on a frosty Tuesday night. They stood in the small plaza in front of the courthouse, around a fountain drained of water and decorated with garland and lights.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
A stranger invited me to her Christmas Day dinner. Two days later she was killed
Meghan Lewis shot to death outside Bel Air home on Dec. 27
BY CLARA LONGO DE FREITAS | Days before Christmas, I was sitting in a nearly empty newsroom looking for a story. I scrolled somewhat erratically through social media until I came across a post by Meghan Lewis.
Lewis had bright blond hair and wore big red glasses. She was inviting people who are queer — in a phone interview with The Baltimore Banner, she called them “queer babies” — for a meal, a night of games and fun at her little condo in Bel Air for Christmas Day.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
Bomb threat shuts down Takoma Park holiday drag show
MotorKat evacuated when Tara Hoot was performing
Police cordoned off a popular strip in Takoma Park on Saturday after a bomb threat shut down businesses, including a holiday performance by drag artist Tara Hoot.
MotorKat General Manager Mike Rothman told the Washington Blade that Takoma Park police notified them of a bomb threat to their business around noon.
Tara Hoot was delivering a holiday brunch performance at the MotorKat when the evacuation order came in.
Rothman said they were notified “five minutes into her final performance.” Tara Hoot herself told the audience to leave for their safety.
Police proceeded to tape off the area and evacuated all businesses between Eastern and South Carroll Avenues, including TakomaBevCo, which is co-owned by MotorKat Wine Director Seth Cook.
Cook told the Blade that police brought in “bomb-sniffing dogs” to clear the area before allowing businesses to reopen around 2 p.m.
“The timing is unfortunate as this is one of the busiest weekends before the holidays,” Cook said.
Rothman was also disappointed by the lost revenue due to what ultimately was a false threat, but he was firm that the Takoma Park LGBTQ community is resilient and would continue to thrive despite this setback.
“Takoma Park is a pretty proud and resilient community,” he said. “I don’t expect people to lay down and be scared by this.”
MotorKat and TakomaBevCo reopened for business around 3 p.m.