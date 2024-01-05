Calendar: January 5-11

Friday, January 5

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. For more details, email [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for meeting new people and making new friends in a casual, facilitated environment. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, January 6

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including Allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, January 7

AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy an evening of Italian-style dining and conversation with other LGBTQ folk on the enclosed front patio. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, January 8

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

“The One Dyke Comedy Show” will be at 7 p.m. at Not Just Crab – Randallstown. This event celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and the power of laughter, and promises to be a hilarious evening filled with witty jokes, hilarious anecdotes, and side-splitting performances. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, January 9

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit the group’s Facebook page.

Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].

Wednesday, January 10

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Thursday, January 11

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

“A Baltimore Queer Mixer” will be at 7 p.m. at Aliceanna Social Club. This will be an exclusive evening of dancing, networking, and fun. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.